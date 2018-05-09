When In Doubt – Drag It Out!

Don't Miss It!

Custom-painting a wrecker is a many-layered process, and this seminar will cover the differences in custom-painting versus wrapping, the costs involved and the different values of both processes. Join the “towing industry’s Picasso” Cecil Burrowes, artist of many award-winning tow trucks and owner of Cecil Customs, Sunday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at the American Towman Exposition. The Exposition takes place at the Baltimore Convention Center, Nov. 16-18, in Baltimore, Maryland.