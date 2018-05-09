The Incredible Bulk

by Jim "Buck" SorrentiOn Sept. 17, Tri-State Towing and Recovery in Evansville, Indiana, was called by Chad Stephens, owner of Bland's Wrecker Service in Bloomington, requesting an assist with a tanker that had rolled over. Both companies have worked well together on various jobs.Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company's General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. Bland's was founded by Gary Bland in 1969 and grew to become one of the area's premier recovery companies. Bland retired in 2015 and Stephens took over.Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond, who responded in Tri-State's 2018 NRC 50/65 sliding rotator and their emergency response trailer with air cushions.Bland's recovery team consisted of owner Stephens along with operators Andrew Patton, Rocky, Carl Duncan, Mike Sims and Kenny Seitz. They had their emergency response unit with landing cushions on scene along with their Century 9055 50-ton integrated heavy unit and their Century 5030 30-ton heavy."Normally we upright these types of trailers with four straps, but we decided to use bags on this unit due to the extremely low utility lines just above the tank," said Hammond.The truck and bulk tanker, loaded with food product grossing 79,980 lbs., had rolled into a utility pole, knocking it down, which caused the lines to be even lower. The tractor was on the roadway with most of the tanker in the grass.The NRC 50/65 sliding rotator was staged on the roadway at the bottom-side of the casualty with its business end backed to the front of the tanker.Lift cushions were placed on the topside of the tanker and inflated enough to get two heavy recovery straps under and around it to two lines from the NRC. The Century 9055 was used to spike the tractor.Two landing bags were placed on the bottom-side for the catch. The lift cushions were inflated and the NRC kept steady pressure on the lines until the whole unit came over onto the landing bags."After the casualty was upright, we used Bland's skid-steer and response unit to clean up the yard and roadway," said Hammond.Bland's 5030 towed the tractor-trailer unit to the trucking company's facility."It seems as though many wrecker services struggle with working together. We try our best to work on scene and off with anyone and everyone." Hammond said. "This was a great job with a great display of teamwork between two professional wrecker services and another job well done by everyone involved."