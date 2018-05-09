Semis Juice-Boxed in California

Don't Miss It!

How do towmen place themselves in the best position of opportunity for volumes of work in the future. Knowing where the consumer behavior is heading can give you an advantage over your competition. Sam “The Blue Collar Guy” Johnson of TowZing will lead an informative seminar, “How Apps Will Drive Towing Business,” during the American Towman Exposition, November 16-18, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.