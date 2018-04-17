Frozen Taters Fiasco

Don't Miss It!

The Towing & Recovery Conference taking place at Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas will feature six very informative seminars. One of those seminars will be “Light Duty Rollovers Made Easy,” presented by American Towman Magazine Field Editor Terry Abejuela. In this session, Terry will tackle standard rollover techniques, reverse rollover techniques and California rollover techniques. Make sure to be on hand for this seminar and the entire Towing & Recovery Conference during Tow Industry Week, May 9-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register today! atshowplace.com