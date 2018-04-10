Manure Mulch Mess
by Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
With heavy snow storms throughout March and April, spring hasn't quite sprung yet, making it business as usual for Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, where brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate the business.
Their custom fleet includes some unique purpose-built heavies with names like "Big Orange," "Bulldog," "Animal" and "Eagle," which have been featured in AT doing some awesome recoveries.
On March 29, Norberg's received a call from the Wyoming Highway Patrol about a rollover. Sheridan Jr. responded in Big Orange, their 1983 Peterbilt/750 Holmes. Shawn was in Eagle, a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.
"This happened about 11 a.m. because of a snow squall that went through that area," Sheridan Jr. said. "He had just delivered part of his load here in Green River and was headed to Jackson. The load was bags of manure and colored wood mulch weighing in at about 25,000 pounds. The tractor was a 2014 Kenworth with a non-powered rear axle and a flatbed trailer."
The driver ran off the right side of the road and came across the southbound lane. Being the rear of the trailer was empty, it came around causing the rear to roll as the landing gear impaled into the sleeper of the tractor.
"We pulled the handle on the fifth-wheel to try to separate the units," Sheridan Jr. said. "The twist was too much to allow it to separate, and the landing gear (was) too deep in the side of the tractor.
"We tried to pull it with the remains of the load still on it, but the ground was too soft. We then cut the straps and we were able to start to move it."
After a short distance, the trailer separated from the tractor. The brothers then set the trailer up and used the Peterbilt/Holmes unit to lift the trailer off of the tractor.
Shawn stayed on the scene with the Freightliner/Don Hines/Zacklift unit to deal with the cleanup of the load while Sheridan brought in the tractor with Big Orange. Shawn later brought in the trailer with Eagle.