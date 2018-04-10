Manure Mulch Mess

Don't Miss It!

There’s no doubt that the insurance situation in the towing industry remains a volatile situation. Join Bobby Tuttle of CIRT as he dispenses information on what is happening with the increase of insurance premiums, types of claims that the underwriters are identifying as causes and strategies that towing companies could employ to help reduce their claims and rates. His “Insurance Strategies for Today's Volatile Market” seminar will take place during Tow Industry Week, May 9-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register today! atshowplace.com