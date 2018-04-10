The Week's Features
Conferences Highlight Tow Industry Week
Police Towers Conference, five others taking place in Las Vegas
Ninja Turtles Art Attacks!
Leonardo, Michelangelo, Rafael and Donatello ride in Kansas
DOJ Sues Lender Over Repos
Sub-prime auto lender sued for illegal repos of military personnel
The Keys to Successful Interaction
Communication is key to any successful interaction
Keen Baltimore Work Boot
Waterproof, oil- and slip-resistant boot meets ASTM standards
Events
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 9-11, 2018
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 16-18, 2018
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 16-18, 2018
There’s no doubt that the insurance situation in the towing industry remains a volatile situation. Join Bobby Tuttle of CIRT as he dispenses information on what is happening with the increase of insurance premiums, types of claims that the underwriters are identifying as causes and strategies that towing companies could employ to help reduce their claims and rates. His “Insurance Strategies for Today's Volatile Market” seminar will take place during Tow Industry Week, May 9-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register today! atshowplace.com

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingApril 04 - April 10, 2018
Manure Mulch Mess

0 4742eby Jim "Buck" Sorrenti

With heavy snow storms throughout March and April, spring hasn't quite sprung yet, making it business as usual for Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, where brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate the business.

Their custom fleet includes some unique purpose-built heavies with names like "Big Orange," "Bulldog," "Animal" and "Eagle," which have been featured in AT doing some awesome recoveries.

On March 29, Norberg's received a call from the Wyoming Highway Patrol about a rollover. Sheridan Jr. responded in Big Orange, their 1983 Peterbilt/750 Holmes. Shawn was in Eagle, a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed and a Zacklift.

"This happened about 11 a.m. because of a snow squall that went through that area," Sheridan Jr. said. "He had just delivered part of his load here in Green River and was headed to Jackson. The load was bags of manure and colored wood mulch weighing in at about 25,000 pounds. The tractor was a 2014 Kenworth with a non-powered rear axle and a flatbed trailer."

The driver ran off the right side of the road and came across the southbound lane. Being the rear of the trailer was empty, it came around causing the rear to roll as the landing gear impaled into the sleeper of the tractor.

"We pulled the handle on the fifth-wheel to try to separate the units," Sheridan Jr. said. "The twist was too much to allow it to separate, and the landing gear (was) too deep in the side of the tractor.

"We tried to pull it with the remains of the load still on it, but the ground was too soft. We then cut the straps and we were able to start to move it."

After a short distance, the trailer separated from the tractor. The brothers then set the trailer up and used the Peterbilt/Holmes unit to lift the trailer off of the tractor.

Shawn stayed on the scene with the Freightliner/Don Hines/Zacklift unit to deal with the cleanup of the load while Sheridan brought in the tractor with Big Orange. Shawn later brought in the trailer with Eagle.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine
WreckMaster President Justin Cruse said that the WreckMaster Convention will bring together towers from all over North America to provide a unique and beneficial opportunity to broaden knowledge.
