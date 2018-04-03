Porch Pickup

The “Get Business from Mobile Phone Advertising” seminar will discuss how to generate cash calls from people broken down on the side of the road using their cell phones to search for towing & roadside services. Learn how to configure ads specifically for your towing company and how to track, refine and measure ad performance to ensure profitability. Join Owen Mihalyfi of Localis for this informative seminar at Tow Industry Week, May 9-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register today!
(Ed. Note: See the time lapse video accompanying this article.) On March 16, Tri-State Towing and Recovery of Evansville, Indiana, was requested by the Evansville Fire Department for assistance with a structural collapse with possible extrication in a residential neighborhood.
This wasn't your everyday request. The EFD crews had responded to a very unusual wreck, which resulted in an inverted pickup truck coming to rest on the front porch of a house—a covered front porch. The driver was not seriously injured.
So, how do you get the vehicle off the porch?
Very carefully, and with assistance of the Tri-State's equipment and expertise.
Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company's general manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville manager.
Tri-State dispatched heavy operator Franklin Hammond with a 2003 Kenworth T-800 with a 9240 NRC 40-ton Sliding Rotator and operator Edward "Shaggy" Tooley with a 2010 Ford F-650 rollback. They also had Randy Shaffer as an extra man on scene.
"Upon arrival," Hammond said, "we worked with the Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department, the building commission, and the energy company to remove the truck without any additional damage. There was a live gas meter just below the raised portion of the deck we worked around with the utility company on standby."
Using the NRC sliding rotator, Hammond held the roof in its original position while the rollback and the second winch from the rotator were used to remove the pickup carefully from the front porch.
After it was out from under the porch roof it was placed on the rollback. The rollback was then moved to the street and properly re-loaded and secured for transit. The pickup was transported via rollback to Tri-State's Evansville impound yard.
"We are very fortunate to have a great working relationship with the fire departments in our area," Hammond said. "We respond immediately with many surrounding departments for any semi-involved accidents or structural collapses. Cross-training with most of these departments has become a life-saving asset in our community.
"The best part about this job is the sign in the back seat," Hammond joked.
