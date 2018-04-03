Porch Pickup

Don't Miss It!

The “Get Business from Mobile Phone Advertising” seminar will discuss how to generate cash calls from people broken down on the side of the road using their cell phones to search for towing & roadside services. Learn how to configure ads specifically for your towing company and how to track, refine and measure ad performance to ensure profitability. Join Owen Mihalyfi of Localis for this informative seminar at Tow Industry Week, May 9-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register today! atshowplace.com