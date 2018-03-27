A Little Fun in the Sun

Don't Miss It!

Fleet management has moved beyond telematics to also encompass on-vehicle cameras which assists in lowering insurance. The cameras have also incorporated an algorithm that gives “report card” on driver performance, aiding in lower insurance premiums. Join Ty Lambert of Tom Tom Telematics for his informative Management Conference seminar on fleet management. His seminar will take place at Tow Industry Week, May 9-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register today! atshowplace.com