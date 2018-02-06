Sunday Fun Day

Don't Miss It!

Where does the ELD mandate stand? Brian J. Riker of Fleet Compliance Solutions and Tow Business Editor for Tow Industry Week will provide the most current information possible on the electronic logging device mandate: the effects it has already had on the towing industry, the most up to date status of the proposed exemption request from TRAA and other relevant points as they develop. This very important seminar will take place as part of the Management Conference taking place during American Towman’s Tow Industry Week at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 9-12. ats