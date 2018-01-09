Jackknifed in Kentucky

by Jim "Buck" SorrentiMcGuire's Towing & Recovery is a family owned and operated business based in Ashland, Kentucky. Michael and Barbara McGuire started the company in 1988; they share ownership now with sons Sam and Steven.On Dec. 30, 2017, the Boyd County 911 Center called requesting McGuire's respond to a "jackknifed truck and trailer with a tire hanging over the guardrail" on I-64.Sam McGuire, Jon Napier and part-time operator Chuck Arnold responded to the scene with a 2000 Freightliner FL60/Holmes 552 12-ton wrecker, a 2012 Dodge 5500 carrier with a side-puller and their awesome 2018 Peterbilt 389/Century 1150 50-ton rotator."Once we reached the scene, we discovered a 2001 Dodge 2500 pickup truck and a 32-foot enclosed box trailer hauling a racecar on its top and intertwined in the guardrail," McGuire said. "We assessed the scene, and determined our first move was to disconnect the safety chains from the truck and trailer that were extremely tight."Both McGuire and Napier rigged two rim-slings—one front, one rear—to lift the Dodge pickup to loosen the safety chains from the trailer."Once the chains were loosened and unhooked," McGuire said, "the fire department cut the mangled guardrail free from the pickup. We then rotated to the roadway and attached two soft straps to the bottom side wheels of the pickup to perform a mid-air barrel roll while using our rotator and our 12-ton Holmes wrecker. Then the pickup was loaded on our Dodge carrier for transport."While assessing the box trailer, they noticed that the roof had minimal rivets holding it to the walls of the trailer."Jon and I decided to pop off the rivets to lift the trailer straight up with the rotator to prevent further damage to the racecar that was being hauled inside," McGuire said.Napier climbed on top of the trailer and rigged two rim-slings to the front and two 10' Grade 100 3/8" chains to the rear axle for the lift with the rotator. Once rigged, they lifted the trailer straight up and rotated to the back of the rotator. They then attached to the Holmes 12-ton to perform another mid-air barrel roll between the two wreckers. Once the trailer was on the shoulder and upright, they began to load the debris into the trailer.McGuire stated that the racecar was on its roof from the impact. Using the rotator, they attached two rim-slings to the right front and right rear wheels. The racecar was then lifted off of the roof of the trailer."(We) pulled the roof of the trailer out of the way to prepare for another mid-air barrel roll using our Dodge carrier with side-puller and our rotator," McGuire explained. "Once the mid-air barrel roll was complete, and the racecar was on its wheels, we loaded it onto a waiting car trailer."They gathered all the debris and loaded the roof of the trailer back into the trailer. They then hooked the racecar trailer to the Freightliner wrecker for transport."Total time on scene was three hours. We had help from our local volunteer fire department and sheriff's office," said McGuire. Both casualties were taken to McGuire's Towing & Recovery storage lot.