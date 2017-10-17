The Week's Features
Spirit Rider Reinforces Safety After Incident
Arndt’s Towing will soon come out with a traffic safety vehicle
Companies to Settle SCRA Violations
Will pay nearly $800,000 to resolve allegations
Holiday Cards with Your Truck
Feature your truck on Stamp Works’ custom greeting cards
Camouflaged Wrecker Can’t Hide
It’s dressed for roadside battle
Hiring Drivers Can Be a Crapshoot
And ... your ego must take a back seat
Events
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 17-19, 2017
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
May 9-11, 2018
Tow Expo Dallas
Dallas, TX.
August 16-17, 2018
If you looked into your business’ crystal ball, what would you see? You’ll see the answer more clearly by attending the seminar, “What is your vision for 2020?” John Borowski of AutoReturn will take a look at driverless cars and the towing issues they bring, as well as where we are with driverless tow trucks, and how these developments are no longer futuristic but here today. It will be a part of the Futures Conference taking place during the American Towman Exposition, Nov. 17-19 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Be sure to register today!

American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in TowingOctober 11 - October 17, 2017
hd-road

A Bridge Too Low

0-Low Bridge-TIW-15 copy 7e7fdby Jim "Buck" Sorrenti

Ron Arrowsmith founded Arrow Towing in 1975. Ron's son Brad has been the sole owner since 2004. Arrow has served Omaha, Nebraska, and the Council Bluffs, Iowa, metro area for more than 40 years, and works with law enforcement in recovery and incident management situations. Operations Manager Tony Carr has been with Arrow since October 2009.

On September 29, Arrow was contacted by the Omaha Police Department to respond to an intersection where a low bridge knocked out a mixer in Metro Omaha.

"A mixer fully loaded with concrete," Carr informed, "struck a low bridge and went over on its side. The bridge wins by knockout, but sustained some damage in the process."

Carr, along with operators Tim Hendershot, and Steve Novak, responded with Carr's new 2018 Jerr-Dan 50/60 60-ton JFB rotator and their 1994 Pierce Dash heavy rescue incident response truck: a walk-in heavy rescue unit equipped with airbags, cribbing and additional tools.

Once the Arrow recovery team arrived they did their review, put down some quick dry absorbent to soak up the leaking fluids and decided on a plan of action.

"The bridge was too low to upright the mixer where it went down," Carr explained, "so we had to first drag it out from under the bridge to give us some working room."

They rigged a chain around the back-end of the mixer and carefully dragged it out from under the bridge first. Once they had enough room, they re-rigged the chains around the mixer barrel for uprighting.

Once the mixer was back on its wheels, they disconnected the rigging and secured the mixer to the undereach of the Jerr-Dan rotator and transported it to Arrow's Omaha facility.

