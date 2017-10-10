Tough Pull from a Tight Spot

Don't Miss It!

In their seminar “Resistance Basics,” WreckMaster Lead Instructors Randy Biichle & Scott Aey will discuss how to reduce the risk of rigging failures and unsuccessful winching attempts by calculating the measured forces being applied to your equipment. This seminar will be a part of the Towing & Recovery Conference taking place at the American Towman Exposition, November 17-19 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland—register today!