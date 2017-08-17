Idaho Roll

Don't Miss It!

As it’s felt Move-Over laws don’t work, Randall Resch’s “Safety: Accidents--or Repeated Mistakes?” seminar looks at what NOT to do, the causes of fatalities, the importance of having regular safety meetings and calls for drastic change in the way towmen respond. It will be a part of the Safety Conference taking place at the American Towman Exposition, November 17-19 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland—register today!