Scrapped & Rolled in Jersey
By Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
On Sept. 7, Hawk's Towing & Recovery in Trenton, New Jersey, were called out by the New Jersey State Police to recover a rolled over tractor-dump trailer. Hawk's is very much a family operation and the family has worked hard to build the business.
"We had a Pete tractor with a dump trailer filled with scrap metal on the on ramp to 295 South at Route 130 in Bordentown, spilling all of the metal all over the highway," Brian "Hawk" Hawkins said.
He responded in "Bad Behavior," his custom 2009 Peterbilt 367/2009 50-ton Jerr-Dan HDL 1000 independent tandem heavy. It has a 100,000-lbs. three-stage boom with dual 50,000-lbs. planetary winches and a 25,000-lbs. drag winch. This rig took First Place in the Heavy-Duty Tandem category at the American Towman Expo a few years back.
"I had my brother-in-law James Ford with me; I met the rest of my team out there. Leroy Green was in our 2003 Peterbilt with a 25-ton NRC Slider and my son Lil Hawk was in our light-duty 2017 Ford F-450 with a Jerr-Dan MPL40. Mike Robson also brought our 2001 International roll-off with two cans and our skid-steer to clean up the mess.
"Because of the position of the casualty I decided to do a side roll," said Hawk. "So we put the 50-ton on the trailer. One boom winch doubled lines to lift the trailer and the other boom winch doubled to catch on the trailer and my drag winch on the tractor to catch. Our 25-ton was used to catch the tractor as well, because I hate when they slam on the ground.
"Our Jerr-Dan MPL40—that's right, a light-duty wheel lift—was used to pull on the tractor. Both winch lines were doubled. All of us took part in the rigging."
Getting the casualty back on its wheels was the easy part. Cleaning up all of the scrap metal was another story, but with the right team and equipment it makes it a lot easier. Hawk's skid-steer was setup with a grapple bucket. The scrap metal was loaded in to the 2001 International roll-off. The road was swept clean and both the Pete tractor and dump trailer were towed to Hawk's yard with Bad Behavior.
"It was a five-hour job. We had the ramp opened by 5 p.m. The state police love me," said Hawk. "I have one helluva team. They are the best! Another job well done; thanks boys!"Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!