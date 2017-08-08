Overpass Smash

Don't Miss It!

In "Spec’ing Your Truck," Jerr-Dan's Senior Heavy Duty Sales Manager Shane Coleman will give seminar attendees a soup-to-nuts look at what to consider in getting the right unit for your needs, utilizing the Jerr-Dan's S.U.R.E.® formula which is applicable for all brands of tow trucks. This seminar will be presented as part of the Cost Control Conference taking place at Tow Expo Dallas, August 17-19, 2017 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.