Deja Vu Recovery

Learn the importance of a total web presence and an optimized website, while attracting customers that trust you. Don Archer of The Tow Academy will provide information to measure your ROI of social media so you know that it's working. Learn how data mining is the roadmap to new customers and how to make it to Page One of Google and other search engines without blogging. His seminar, Search Engine Optimization, will be presented at Tow Expo Dallas, August 17-19 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.