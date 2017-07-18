Submerged, Leaking in Mass.

Don't Miss It!

Bobby Tuttle of CIRT will provide information on what is happening with the increase of insurance premiums in the towing industry in his informative sessions titled, "Insurance Strategies for Today's Volatile Market." He will discuss types of claims that the underwriters are identifying as causes and strategies that towing companies could employ to help reduce their claims and rates. You definitely don't want to miss this timely and informative seminar that will be presented as part of the Management Conference at Tow Expo Dallas, August 17-19 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.