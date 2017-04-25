Mashed Potato Truck Recovery

Don't Miss It!

Cost control is finding the perfect balance of a company's core principles to optimistically make administrations and operations run lean and green. In his seminar, "Evaluating Your Bottom Line," American Towman Operations Editor Randall Resch introduces 25-cost control strategies to help towing and recovery operations increase their bottom-line. The seminar will be presented as part of the Cost Control Conference during Tow Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nev., May 10-12 at the South Point Hotel & Casino.