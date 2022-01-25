Tractor-Trailer Takes Nosedive 

With a storm hitting N.C. on Sunday, Jan 16, 2022, and black ice creating slick roads, a tractor-trailer took a nosedive off a bridge, where it was dangling for 90 minutes. It was eventually delivered safely to the ground.
At the scene was Lee's 24-Hour Towing who supplied three heavy-duty rotators. Lee's positioned one on the bridge to secure the top of the trailer, one on the ground to pull it and another to remove the cab from the guardrail.
"What we had to do first was secure it and get it to where we could control it while we pulled it from under the bridge," Gardner said. The trailer was back in a horizontal position and towed away right around 9 p.m.
The truck, owned by HAGOS Trucking LLC out of Texas, was contracted for Amazon deliveries and was headed to a warehouse Sunday around 5:30 p.m. when the driver lost control and slid off the bridge, plunging 22 feet from N.C. 147 onto 15-501.
Joseph Gilliam, a driver passing by who witnessed the accident and captured video, said, "It was an explosion of cement and stuff. I seen him start to nosedive down. At first I didn't believe it. You think your mind's playing tricks on you. Like, no way that I just saw a semi nosedive off a bridge."
The cab of the truck appeared to land upright, while the trailer was vertical, leaning from bridge to road.
"I opened the door, and I asked the dude if he was OK," Gilliam said. "He was talking. He was alert."
The driver was taken to a local hospital, where a spokesman for the company reported that he appears to have broken his back.
Lee Gardner, owner of Lee's Towing, said that it was a lucky thing the trailer was empty. Had it been full, that weight likely would have crushed the cab when it fell.
"It takes training. It takes practice. It takes working together," Gardner said of the team that performed the removal effort in biting cold.
To see time-lapse video, click here.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
In Upper Macungie Township, PA, on a road that has a double dog leg turn (two - 90 degree turns), the driver, hauling approximately 42,000 pounds of a name brand soda, took the turn too fast, causing the semi-truck and trailer to roll over.
After another tower had been on the job for more than 7 hours and was unable to upright the casualty, Hauser’s Truck Service was contacted by the Upper Macungie Police Department.
Hauser’s dispatched their 1990 Peterbilt with Nomar HD wrecker, 1987 Mack 35-ton Challenger HD wrecker and a 1988 Ford LTL 45-ton Challenger HD wrecker. They also brought out their recovery trailer with the USA air cushion recovery system they wanted to use on this job. Owner Tim Hauser, along with operators Jake Schrawder, Tim Moser, Bill Hillenbrant, Brad Hauser, and Kevin Krase responded to the scene.
Tim informed, “We determined the best way to approach this recovery would be to bag the trailer from the roof side and rig the trailer from the floor side to pull it up with the Mack and Ford heavy-duty wreckers. The Peterbilt heavy-duty wrecker was used to stabilize the tractor as the casualty was coming up to keep everything in line.”
Jake rigged the job, in part using extra wide 18-inch recovery straps to lend additional support as the casualty came up. The side of the trailer had been compromised and they felt it best to bag it, utilizing seven air bags to cover the square footage of the 53-foot trailer. Tim explained, “We find seven works great so there's no chance that the rib line of the trailer walls open up or "unzip.”
“After the truck was recovered, we allowed the original tower on the scene to tow the tractor away and they also transported the trailer,” stated Tim. “We came in to do a job and we weren't looking to ‘poke the other guy in the eye.’ We felt it was the neighborly thing to do to allow the original tower called out to take the casualty from the point we had recovered it.”
The recovery was completed from beginning to end in approximately 90 minutes. It was a great example of how know-how and years of experience, paired with quality equipment, gets the job done.
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on 6/8/21
Timothy “Tim” Hauser is the President and owner of Hauser’s Truck Service of Allentown, PA. The company is a third-generation family business, founded by Harold & Jean Hauser in 1971 out of their home and garage. Brad Hauser is the third generation of Hausers involved in the business.
Celebrating 50 years in business in 2021, the company has grown into one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest towing and repair facilities with 18 employees and 26 vehicles in their ever-expanding fleet.
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Lifting a 75,000-pound natural gas engine inside a building is no easy feat. Beard’s Towing had this as a scheduled job at the request of an energy company in Glen Rose, Texas, performing the removal of the massive engine on March 25, 2021.
Beard’s Towing owner James Bennett Jr. made specially designed spreader bars out of 1-inch thick I-beam, 8-inches wide and 8-inches tall.
He said, “In preparation for this lift, we left nothing to chance. Our crew practiced on site in our yard with a 40,500-pound concrete cement drum welded to a homemade skid, similar to the one that Miller Industries has. Also, with a die cast engine and wreckers. This preparation was key due to the distance from the rotators to the engine and the weight factor.”
James Jr. responded along with heavy operator brothers Allen and Richard Knadle with two rotators - "Boss" a 2018 Kenworth T880 Century 1075S 75-ton rotator and "The Beast" a 2020 Kenworth W990 Century 1075S 75-ton rotator.
The massive natural gas 3616 engine that the crew went to pick up was 15-feet long, 7-feet wide and 10-feet tall and weighed 75,000-pounds.
James Jr. did all of the rigging, using the spreader bars he made. Rigging was done using both 60-ton cables to two snatch blocks, to a Miller single point lift triangle, to a center point lift on spreader bars, to a double point pick off each end of the spreader bars.
The job was performed with two lifts. The first initial pick up was to take it out of its home based cradle that was 17-feet 9-inches away from the wrecker, to be lifted and brought 8-feet from the wreckers and placed in a mobile cradle. Picking it up in a building that was only 54-feet long and 40-feet tall.
Then the cradle was fastened to the engine so that the cradle and the engine would be lifted on the second pick. The wreckers were then re-positioned and a heavy haul trailer was backed in next to the engine. Detaching the power unit, one rotator was placed alongside the trailer, and the second rotator was backed to the front of the trailer where the power unit was detached. After repositioning the rotators, the second pick up was 10-feet away. On the second pick up, the engine and cradle was lifted and set on the heavy haul trailer.
From Glen Rose, Texas, the engine was transported by a third-party company to Washington, Pennsylvania.
Thanks to solid planning and preparation, this job was a success, taking 9.5 hours to complete.Editor's Note: This story was originally published on April 14, 2021
, owned by James Bennett Jr., is family-owned and operated. The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, provides 24/7 emergency light, medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery and roadside assistance to Fort Worth and surrounding areas. Established in 1954, the company boasts a combined 100 years of experience. A strong believer in training, James Jr. has regular training sessions to keep his operators on top of their game and also holds cross-training sessions with fire and police authorities.