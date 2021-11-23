Wood Chip Trailer Rollover 

By Randall C. Resch
The chimney sweep’s history goes back as far as 17th century England. “Sweeps” provided a service, not so much just brushing a chimney’s insides; their mission was to bring clean air into the home. Sweeps were associated with good health, but their work was dirty and sooty, much like that of towing where it’s easy to get one’s uniform filthy when cleanliness and good work habits aren’t practiced.
Have you ever watched an old-timey chimney sweep “do-their-thing” cleaning a chimney? Sweeps would wear old-style uniforms that oftentimes included a top-hat and white, parade-style gloves. When dealing with Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Roll's owners, you know how difficult and finicky they can be? If you're business serves the "exotic and custom" car niche, I'll pass you a gimmick that I've used for years in-serving these difficult personalities. Unlike sweeps of old, maintaining a clean and professional appearance is a solid requirement when serving high-end owners.
Sharing their Interests
At one time in my towing career, I was the preferred transport for Beverly Hills Rolls Royce and Corne’s Motors, both high-end exotic (motorcar) dealers and service centers in southern Calif. My belief in providing exemplary service to owners demanded that my services were better than my competitors. I made it my priority to handle costly, sometimes priceless vehicles, with care going beyond-the-norm using best practices in-handling their vehicles to create repeat customers who knew and appreciated my work.
Having arrived to load someone's expensive exotic or custom, I’d bounce from my carrier carrying a briefcase. I’d walk to the customer, shake their hand and extend a warm greeting. I’d always include a bit of complementary chit-chat about how awesome their car was.
If you know anything about high-end owners, they’re persnickety about their vehicles, yet they’ll talk your leg off if you let them get a roll on. To me, a large part of providing quality services to owners was getting to learn their stories and know the history behind their treasured vehicles.
When it was time to get to work, I developed a process that included industry theatrics and intentional hocus pocus. First, I placed six cones to the side and rear of the vehicle being loaded; only for added on-scene bling. I intentionally took my time so they’d see my actions were calculated and practiced. I’d carefully demonstrate precise techniques, and most importantly, they'd watch me handle their vehicle with "kid's gloves.”
Gimmicks for a Reason
My dad told us to create some kind of gimmick and add it to our personas. My sister wore different socks, one brother wore suspenders. For me, my gimmick was the moustache I wore. A vehicle’s owner may not remember me by name, but chances are they’d remember me as the tow-guy with the huge moustache. Accordingly, I came prepared to intentionally “Wow” my customer through actions and the specialty equipment I employed.
Although it’s my policy to never start vintage vehicles, I’d carefully enter their exotic to shift to neutral or release emergency brakes. Before goin’ in, from the briefcase I removed a pair of clean, bright white, cotton, parade-gloves. If there ever was a reason to be seated in a specialty vehicle’s seats, I’d first remove anything that could potentially poke holes in the car’s fine Corinthian leather. I’d lovingly cover the vehicle’s seat with a clean, soft blanket that was neatly stored inside the briefcase.
Do note that, the bright, white-gloves weren't for pulling cable or grabbing chain, more so, only for going inside or when it was time to open and close doors. I’d never touch the vehicle's painted surfaces with bare hands. And, when closing a vehicle's door, I'd use only my white-gloved index-finger in the lower corner of the vehicle's window. There's no better way to "Wow" a customer than treat their vehicle with care ... and, “Let em’ see you do it.”
White, parade gloves are available on-line for as little as ten bucks for five pair (plus shipping). To include wearing white-gloves and to cover vehicle seats with a clean blanket; they’re neat gimmicks intended to tug the heart-strings of specialty owners.
Both are simple and cost little, but the results are noticeable and oftentimes lead to very satisfied customers. I'm pretty sure your competitor doesn't include white-gloves as part of their services. And don’t forget, like a magician, this all works when combined with your well-orchestrated moves.
By Brian J Riker
With the changing of the seasons comes a change in risk on the highways and byways of this great nation. As the air turns cooler, the days grow shorter and our thoughts drift to the upcoming holidays, we must also stay focused on the task at hand as we drive our vehicles and service our customers.
As I write this, the harvest season is just wrapping up throughout much of the mid-west, which poses a series of threats to motor vehicles. Besides the obvious threat of unexpected and slow-moving farm equipment being operated on the highway, many animal hiding spots have been disturbed sending them running into the roadway unexpectedly. Deer strikes rise dramatically the last week of October and throughout November because of this disruption and the onset of their mating season.
To avoid becoming another statistic, damaging your truck or being injured, it is important to plan a few extra minutes into your travel time. Slow down so you have a better chance of detecting a threat by a wayward game animal. Do not outdrive your headlights, meaning use your high beam lights as often as possible without blinding other traffic, and adjust your speed so you can stop within the distance your lights project up the road.
If an animal suddenly appears in your path, do not try to swerve to avoid a collision. Grip the steering wheel firmly, slow down as much as possible and hold your lane. Swerving can cause a much more severe crash due to the risk of rollover, striking another vehicle or even a fixed object such as a tree or telephone pole. Keep in mind, many insurance policies cover animal strikes as part of the “comprehensive” coverage without penalty but will not cover the damages caused when you run off the road to avoid an animal strike; that loss would be an at-fault crash.
This past weekend was also the beginning of Daylight Savings Time, observed throughout most of the United States. While the need behind this time change is no longer obvious, its effects are still very much felt by most humans. The days immediately after changing our clocks see a spike in drowsy driving related crashes and near misses because the average person does not adjust quickly to a disruption in their internal clock or the perception of a time difference due to the difference in sunrise and sunset times.
Pay attention, both when driving and while working outside your truck, for signs of impaired or drowsy drivers. You are most likely to see drowsy drivers due to the time change just before sunrise and shortly after the early sunset. Commuters with regular routines are highly susceptible to this unexpected drowsiness as they become very ingrained in their routine and are used to receiving a certain amount of sunlight daily. Towers are not immune to the effects of the time change either. If possible, try to adjust your routine slightly to allow for more time to adjust to the new sunrise and sunset times.
Caffeine, energy drinks and other tricks like leaving a window open for cold air are not the answer. These “solutions” only mask the symptom of being tired and pose serious long term health consequences. There is no substitution for proper rest and slowly adjusting to a new schedule.
Lastly, the holidays are upon us. By the time this publishes we will be just two weeks away from Thanksgiving here in the US and experts expect this to be a very busy travel period. People are going to be making long road trips, something they are not accustomed to, and as such they will be tired, distracted by kids or pets and potentially confused by new traffic patterns and such. Keep a watchful eye out for obvious signs of distraction and inattentiveness as you are on the roadways. Remember to always leave extra space around your truck and diligently scan/plan for a way out before you need to react to a sudden or unexpected traffic situation.
By Randall C. Resch
It’s winter in Where-Ever-You-Are snow country. A caller requests you haul a semi-truck-trailer that’s down with mechanical problems. The semi’s been parked at a truck stop for days and needs to be towed to a repair facility one-hundred miles away. You agree to a price and payment arrangements are paid in-advance … the perfect set of circumstances.
On the downside, Mother Nature dumps snow deep and high in all places including roads and highways leading to the customer’s location. The truckstop’s massive parking lot has been plowed making access easy to lifting the semis’ front-end.
Your company’s operator arrives in his heavy wrecker and meets with the semi’s driver; hook-up is initiated. The truck/combination is firmly attached to the wrecker within an hour with safety chains and extension lights in-place and the driveshaft pulled and stowed.
The truck trailer’s rooftop is stacked with snow. If the tow operator doesn’t clear the snow before hitting the highway, he or she may be in violation of their state’s vehicle code law similar to New Hampshire’s “Jessica's Law.”
In January 1999, twenty-year-old Jessica Smith was killed in N.H. when a chunk of flying ice slid off a semi-trailer’s roof and into the path of a following box truck. The box truck lost lost-control and collided with the car Jessica was riding. In 2002, “Jessica’s Law” mandated that ice or snow be removed from vehicles before being driven.
In Conn., “The Ice Missile Law” is one of those “not so noticed” violations that many tow operators openly disregard across the US and Canada.
Like New Hampshire and Conn., states like New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and others, the likeness of Jessica’s Law makes failing to remove topside snow a component of “Negligent Driving.”
In New Hampshire, motorists violating this accident specific law can be fined up to $500 on a first offense, and up to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
In all states, vehicle code laws prohibit trash and debris from spilling out or falling-off vehicles. This law is specific to snow and ice. Accordingly, law requires tow operators to ensure that any size vehicle (or load) being towed or transported is safe from flying debris, specifically noting that accumulated snow is removed from hoods, rooftops and trunks.
Operator safety and risk management make snow removal problematic; there’s not always an easy or safe way for towers to remove stacked snow. However, the liability and responsibility is mandated. Remember, Jessica’s Law applies to cars, pickup trucks and SUV’s too. Sometimes, even the simplest things lead to catastrophic events. Bottom-Line: Be sure your tow or transport load is “Snow Compliant.”