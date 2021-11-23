Wood Chip Trailer Rollover 



By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 7:00 a.m. on Nov 5, 2021, Woolard's Automotive Towing & Transport was called for an overturned truck. Mike Woolard informed, “The owner called saying the truck and loaded wood chip trailer were coming out of the woods in Plymouth, NC. The path was a one lane path and muddy but had access from a property on the top side of the trailer.”

Woolard's dispatched their 2015 Kenworth with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator, 2014 Century 9055 50-ton heavy, 2019 Kenworth with a Century 4024 single axle 20-ton unit, their ERT (Emergency Response Trailer) Support Unit with two operators, and their Air Cushion Recovery unit with two operators. Operators included Mike Woolard, Donnie Woolard, Mason Vick, Felipe Villegas, Chris Lewis, Steven VanStaalduinen, and safety coordinator Janet Woolard.

Arriving on scene, the team found the unit was laying on its side. When the unit had come out of the woods and around a corner, the driver didn't make the curve, dropping the trailer in a ditch where it overturned. The truck was partly in the road and the loaded trailer half across a ditch laying on a chain link fence.

Mike informed, “This was a closed top chip trailer loaded with 90,000-pounds of wood chips that were not being supported because part was over a ditch. We had two options: one was to use air bags and set it up loaded; or to cut the top out and bring in excavators to unload. Unloading it was not an option unless the top was cut off or by shovel. We decided to use the bags in conjunction with the wreckers to upright. This would do no more damage to trailer and less cleanup of load.”

The roadway was a very narrow path wide enough for one truck only. Luckily they had the property inside the fence to work from. With the okay given by the property owner/manager, the team removed part of the fence for better access to the trailer.

The team put two on the top of the trailer with a third in the path in front. The Century 1150 rotator was set up on the front of the trailer on top side with two straps lifting and a 3rd for a catch line. The Century 9055 50-ton was set on the rear of trailer with two lifting straps. Both wreckers had to work on the ends of the trailer for there was a storage building in between only a few feet from the trailer.

Air cushions were placed under the trailer in places where the ditch bank allowed. Mike explained, “We were able to get five bags total under trailer. Air cushions were also used, for this was an almost new trailer and minimum damage was done. The third wrecker, our Century 4024 20-ton, was set up in the path directly in front of the unit running two lines from the wrecker to two perfectly placed trees then back to the steer axle and rear drive axle to pull down on.”

With everything rigged and the bags placed, the upright began. Once uprighted, the trailer wheels were still over the ditch and was held up by wreckers. The 1150 rotator held while 9055 re-rigged to a tree across the ditch/path and winched the back of the trailer over into path. Then the 4024 winched the whole unit forward in the path to access for tow.

“All rigging was put away and the 9055 was hooked to the loaded unit. We towed it to the mill and had the load dumped then towed the complete unit back to our shop in Washington,” stated Mike. “Truck and trailer were uprighted, the load was delivered, and no extra damage was done. Thanks to all of my team for doing a great job!”



Donnie Woolard started Woolard's Automotive Towing & Transport, located in Washington, N.C., in 1976. Operated by Donnie’s son Mike and his wife Janet, Woolard’s provides 24-hour accident recovery and clean-up, 24-hour towing, and a diesel truck repair center with an 8-bay service garage. They have an assortment of trailers capable of hauling any equipment (forklifts, dozers, cranes, etc), a well-trained staff of operators and mechanics with a fleet of heavy- and medium-duty wreckers that can tow and/or recover any size vehicle.

