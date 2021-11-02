Cat Fishin’

Preventative Maintenance in a Time of Global Disruption

Brian J. Riker



Unless you have been living under a rock these past 18 months, you are aware that everything around us has changed, often not for the better. The changes to the workforce, travel restrictions and concern about COVID have upended our normal.



This is highlighted by the disruptions to the global supply chain. What had only been a few days or hours away now may take weeks or months to obtain, if it is even still in production. The current just-in-time restocking model is extremely ineffective once the slightest ripple has been introduced. Dealers and distributors simply cannot obtain inventory today. As I write this, there are more than 100 ocean vessels at anchor off the coast of the U.S. waiting to off-load their containers. Normal is no more than a dozen of these ships waiting to dock and off-load. Even if all these ships could be unloaded overnight, which is impossible, it will still take weeks to get these products onto trucks and into warehouses for final distribution to the end consumer.



I spoke with a dealer the other day that has a nationwide footprint across multiple product lines in many industries and they are facing a severe shortage of new truck inventory. Their supply of chassis has been cut by up to 2/3rds for some models and they are currently facing nearly a 12-month delay in delivery of new vehicles. This means, if you ordered a new truck today, it may not be delivered until September or October 2022. This dealer group is not alone; almost every dealer and equipment distributor is facing similar issues.



Worse yet, with the current problems facing the parts supply chain and a problem with Diesel Exhaust Fluid sensors failing prematurely, a large portion of the vehicles on the ground are out of service awaiting repairs or US EPA approval for a software patch that will bypass the DEF sensor temporarily. This issue has red tagged hundreds, if not thousands of diesel-powered trucks nationwide. The current average wait time for a DEF sensor is 8 to 10 weeks.



What this means to the tow boss is that it is now more critical than ever to keep up with maintenance of your equipment. Not just oil changes and grease jobs but also cosmetics and driver comfort features since the in-service life expectancy must be increased by at least 18-24 months beyond what is your normal replacement cycle. If you have not put much focus on preventative maintenance you will be playing catch up to maximize your up-time.



Especially important for owners of diesel-powered vehicles is maintaining the quality of your diesel exhaust fluid. DEF has a short shelf-life; it crystallizes quickly and can cause severe damage to the after-treatment systems on modern diesel engines. Keep your filler neck clean, use high quality fluid and avoid storing it in sunlight as the UV light accelerates degradation. When servicing your trucks, don’t forget to change the DEF filter as recommended by the manufacturer.



Although oil and grease, along with many other routine repair and service supplies are difficult to obtain, it is still less expensive to shorten your maintenance intervals (which is opposite from current practice of extended intervals) to extend the life of serviceable mechanical components. Current OEM recommended intervals are designed to keep the vehicle serviceable for a specific period of time, often referred to as the B-life. This can be extended a bit by performing service more often, although it is a fine line between extending the life and just wasting supplies and money.



Preventative maintenance is for more than the truck chassis and tow body. Winch lines, chains, straps, snatch blocks and other tools also need service. When straps and other supplies were easily available and relatively inexpensive, owners tended to overlook driver inflicted damage to chains and straps as a cost of doing business. While it is a cost of doing business, it still must be controlled. Now is the time to conduct some reinforcement training on proper use and care of straps, chains, binders, ratchets and other wear items. One of the most common abuses I see often is using a J-hook as a snatch block on carriers to change the direction of pull while sliding a car in-line to winch onto the deck. Drivers, please use your snatch block. It is safer and will prevent damage to the wire rope.



Drivers be aware of rub points that will cut or fray a strap, how and when to use padding or edge protectors or softeners as well as how important it is to keep your securement devices tight.



As a practical point tow bosses should stock up on the basic consumables as often as possible to prevent a truck from being put out of service simply because it doesn’t have the proper tie down equipment. You simply can’t rely on running down to the local rigging supply shop or overnight delivery from your favorite distributor currently. I suggest building up at least three to six months of your normal consumable parts and supplies, more if you have the space and budget, to allow you to ride out the supply chain disruption without overpaying for urgently needed parts.



With the global disruption even parts like brake pads, tires and belts are in short supply. I suggest stocking a few of these types of parts for the key trucks in your fleet so the parts are available as needed, maybe even stock extra if you perform mobile fleet service so you can be there for your customers.



“You Sent the Wrong Truck”

By Randall C. Resch



Last month, in a high-profile homicide investigation, a “vehicle of interest” was seized and impounded by the FBI. September’s news footage showed a wheel-lift wrecker removing a Mustang on dollies … not that it was a big deal in itself, but the tow community unfairly pounced on the responding tow company’s efforts.



The industry’s “Tow Police” ostracized the tower’s use of a wheel-lift and dollies chastising that the evidence vehicle should have been transported by a carrier and “entered” to secure the vehicle’s steering, release the E-Brake, and shift its transmission to neutral.



The manner the tow company towed the vehicle drew negative comments, with many stating the operator’s use of a wheel-lift was an improper choice for evidence service. I say “Hold on … not so fast!”



Are there differences in-responding with proper equipment? Absolutely! Technically speaking, there’s always “The right tool for the job.” The choice of truck may or may not be the right truck based on the evidence collected.



Entry Not Recommended



My course, “Evidence Protocol for Law Enforcement Providers,” focuses on techniques required of towers responding to evidence calls. Unfortunately, tow operators rarely are provided tow procedures in-handling forensic evidence.



For all levels of investigations, there’s reasoning for not entering a vehicle’s interiors and solid reasoning to not touch the vehicle’s body. When vehicles are part of an intense investigation, a four-tire inspection will be closely scrutinized. Where dirt, rocks and mud fragments pinpoint to an environment, a wheel-lift and dollies are the better choice of equipment to not destroy trace evidence.



Careful application of wheel-lift and dolly ratchet straps is proper. Assuming there are no ignition keys, steering doesn’t require tie-down when set into dollies. A dollied car doesn’t need shifting nor does the E-Brake matter.



However, to not attach extension lights or safety chains to towed vehicles violates “written law.” But consider that in high-profile cases (specifically homicide investigations), law enforcement typically follows (escort) closely behind to negate written law when extension lights and tow chains may compromise evidence especially on trunk decks, hoods and doors.



What’s the Difference?



In police work, there’s a discretionary difference between “Letter of the Law” and “Spirit of the Law.” Are extension lights and safety chains required by law? Sure. But towers routinely work situations and accidents where they’re asked to do something outside written law (loading cars upside down, using of shoulders, U-turn’s on highways, center divider cross thru’s etc.) It’s the impounding officer’s discretion to determine the needs of the investigation while evidence towers are bound by contract and professionalism to serve.



Prior to attaching equipment items, be sure to receive authorization from a lead investigator. For safety purposes, explain the nature of “safe vehicle containment” versus evidence. Let the investigator instruct you.



Protecting trace evidence is about handling vehicles with minimal effort and disruption that doesn’t contaminate evidence. Where investigators follow agency protocol and provide instructions, evidence towers are obligated to follow instructions to the letter. I believe there’s no need to enter an evidence vehicle unless instructed.



A serious, improper action caused or created by tow operators could be a determining factor that compromises evidence resulting in non-conviction. If operators step outside the investigation’s “Chain of Custody” or causes an unintentional destruction of evidence, the case could be lost to a technicality.



