Clean Up On Aisle 69

Critical FMCSA Updates for 2022

Brian J Riker



As towers we often forget we are also fully regulated interstate motor carriers in many instances. This causes trouble for the average tow boss when new regulations are proposed or enacted without their knowledge. We do our best to track and report on these changes to help keep you compliant. There are two key changes for 2022 that may become problematic for towers with CDL drivers.



The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration had delayed implementation of the Training Provider Registry and Entry Level Driver Training Requirements, which were to become effective in 2019, until February 7, 2022. This regulation requires states to have proof of entry level driver training provided by a listed provider before granting a new commercial driver license or upgrading class of CDL for any applicant beginning the process after February 7th. This will also be required for adding passenger, school bus or hazardous materials endorsements to an existing CDL.



What this means for towers is any driver that you hire without a CDL then want to help them obtain one will need training by a listed provider, which typically will be a full school. There is no workable exception for in-house training, even motor carrier provided CDL training will need to meet the entry level requirements. This has the potential to add time delays and financial burdens to your operation if you do your own training to create CDL licensed drivers.



Another CDL related regulation that is going into effect on November 8, 2021, with a state mandated compliance date of November 18, 2024, requires each state to not renew, transfer, process or issue a new CDL/CLP to any CDL driver that has had a positive drug or alcohol test result, or failure to test reported to the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse without completing the return to duty process. This regulation also requires the states to downgrade (remove the CDL privilege) from any driver that fails to complete the return to duty process.



This regulation is the latest attempt by the FMCSA to remove unsafe drivers from our roadways. Currently there are over 100,000 drivers reported to the Clearinghouse as disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle due to a drug or alcohol test. Of those, more than 95,000 have not even started the return to duty process which means they could still be operating a commercial motor vehicle without proving a negative drug or alcohol result or receiving treatment for their condition. This new regulation aims to prevent that by removing their CDL privileges until they have proven they are no longer out of compliance with the drug or alcohol requirements.



Credit Card Machines: A Thing of the Past



By Randall C. Resch



In a dusty ole’ box, deep in storage, I discovered an old-style credit card machine similar to those mounted at the pumps of Dad’s gas station. I thought this a fun opportunity to peek back as to what services, processes, and technologies were available to towers forty-year’s ago compared to today’s market.



On the contrary, they weren’t “machines” as known in the current sense as these manual devices weren’t power operated. If you worked in a gas station back then, you’ll remember credit card machines as large, clunky, number adjusting, slide handled devices that were part of the island’s cash drawer.



With the customer’s card in-hand, machines mechanically rolled over the card’s raised numbers and info on to a three-inch by seven-inch, multi-sheet form, typically bearing the company’s logo and info. The form’s top copy was “tracing paper,” followed by the same size sheet of carbon paper. The bottom sheet was the thickness of business card stock.



The form and the customer’s credit card laid into an elongated slot where the user adjusted rows of sliding numbers to reflect the purchase amount. Once the form was seated and amount set, the user operated the machine’s slide handle right to left.



With little effort, rollers rolled-over raised numbers leaving the card numbers and customer’s name embossed through carbon-paper. To complete the transaction, the customer received the only the top copy. The carbon and hard copy were turned in.



When it came to day-to-day use, all of my tow trucks and the dispatch office had portable machines. Once considered state of the art (beyond hand printing), these machines were awkward to use and required diligent inspection to ensure the credit card’s raised numbers were visible and complete.



Honestly, I hated using them, yet there were no chips to deal with and no plug-in modules; they didn't stall and a server wouldn't go down. They were problematic in the rain and when stored under the tow truck's seat, dust caused even more problems.



Looking Back



While there’s not much history as to where credit card machines originated, business historians suggest credit card machines morphed out of a need to formalize countertop banking transactions. My research didn’t determine a better explanation, but lore suggested, in 1949, a businessman forgot his wallet and couldn’t pay his client’s dinner. Out of an embarrassing situation came “Diner’s Club,” where merchants retained the card’s information and customers were charged.



Once transactions were completed, if the company’s employee wrongly tossed trashed the carbon copy, an enterprising thief could rifle the trash, retrieve discarded carbon sheets and gain access to credit card information. Forgery became a cottage industry.



Here’s Your Reward



Because credit card forgery was easy business, Dad’s station had this “phone book-sized” manifest listing stolen credit card numbers. Part of every transaction’s process required the station’s attendants to watch for stolen cards that were listed in the manifest. If a card was listed as stolen, the finder received a $5 reward in their weekly paycheck … cha’ ching!



Credit card machines had their problems, but when they worked, they worked well and were far better than trying to cipher a driver's scribbled printing. But as we all know, they went the way of the dinosaur as technology marched on. For a fun look at what the process was about, watch the movie “The Jerk” and see what I’m talking about.

___________________



