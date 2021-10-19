Clean Up On Aisle 69

Used Car Market on Fire The used vehicle market is on fire again, spiking 5.3% in September, after 3 months of declines. The report comes from Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the U.S.



Several factors are a play causing an increase in demand of used vehicles and the spike in prices. First, tight supplies of new vehicles due to chip shortages and factory closures resulting from the covid crisis. Normal supply for used retail is about 44 days of sales. In September used retail supply was 37 days. Wholesales supply, which normally is 23 days, was 18 days.



The low supply is also a result of a sharp decline in sales at auctions by the three largest categories of sellers in the wholesale market – rental vehicles, off-lease vehicles and repo companies selling repos. Since rental companies are having a harder time getting their hands on new vehicles, they are holding their rental cars longer. For the repo business, low lending rates and a moratorium on repos during the covid crisis have reduced the numbers of cars at used car auctions.



Further augmenting used car sales is the federal stimulus money disbursed over the last year and a half. The covid crisis has created a “wealth effect” leading people to be flush with cash and willing to pay whatever price for a used vehicle as dealers make record gross profits along the way.



In a telling sign, although it is often assumed that resale value of a new car plummets once sold, resale value of a 1-year old car is up 25%, over $7,759 according to Cox Automotive.



Raising Awareness for [b]Tower Safety Tow truck drivers from across the Northwest joined in a memorial ride to remember Raymond Mitchell who was hit and killed on I-5 last month. Mitchell was pinned against his tow truck when the rear trailer of a log truck swerved and struck him. The young father was only 33.



“We’re all in this together,” tow truck driver Cory Wells told KOIN 6 News. “We want to go home, too. Slow down and move over.”



The memorial ride for Mitchell began and ended at a casino, where there were food carts. All the proceeds went to help the Mitchell family.



Nonconsensual Towing Fees [b]May Rise in Auburn, Ala. In Auburn, Ala., nonconsensual towing fees may be on the rise as the Auburn City Council mulls an amendment coming up for vote on Oct. 19. According to David Dorton, director of public affairs for the city, fees haven’t gone up since 2008.



Proposed changes would raise nonconsensual towing fees from a $100 maximum towing fee to a $150 maximum fee, and the maximum wheel locking fee would be raised from $50 to $75.



Passage requires unanimous consent by the Council before moving to a vote and a public hearing before the amendment can be voted on. However, not all council members are in agreement, such as councilperson Tommy Dawson.



“I want to make sure it’s fair to everybody involved, especially somebody visiting Auburn with their kids and not know they have to pay $150 to get their car back,” Dawson said. “$150 to get your car back seems a little excessive to me.”



Dawson said he believes the City Council should reconsider the dollar amount of increased fees and feels a middle ground of $125 would be more balanced for the vehicle owner.



Tow License Revoked Victoria council has revoked the business license of a tow-truck driver who staff say operated with “misleading business practices.” City staff recommended revoking the licence of John Mueller, as I-Tow Group, because, they say, he has “demonstrated a disregard for city bylaws.”



Mueller is accused of repeatedly overcharging people, failing to adequately identify his ¬vehicle and failing to display fees charged for vehicles towed.



In April, he pleaded guilty to five charges and entered into a provincial court order with several conditions, such as properly marking his vehicles with his business name and phone number, and prominently displaying fees charged where towing occurs. City staff say he has not fully complied with that order and he has avoided attempts by bylaw staff to inspect his company.



Bylaw manager Shannon Perkins told councillors on Thursday staff recommended the licence be revoked after “having exhausted all other avenues to gain voluntary compliance.” She said the public is not being given clear information about where their towed vehicle has been taken and how much they will be charged.



Hans Doehring, Mueller’s lawyer, painted a picture of a successful small business owner of more than three decades, working in a business where people tend to complain. “Nobody likes to get their vehicle towed,” Doehring said. “So, in that sense, complaints are exaggerated, and they’re angry, and they’re quite frustrating for the individuals admitted, but the complaints are from disgruntled people who had their car towed from where they were parking.”



Doehring said his client is concerned about “selective enforcement,” and argued tow-truck competitors have similar issues with their signs. Doehring accused Perkins of not giving Mueller opportunity to respond to allegations of non-compliance with bylaws before suspending his licence in July.



Perkins countered with a list of attempts by bylaw services on three separate dates to notify Mueller of an inspection of his towing business to determine whether he was complying with conditions of his court order.



NYPD Officers Plead [b]Guilty to Tow Truck Scheme Three former New York Police Department officers have pleaded guilty in two bribery schemes, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Oct.7. Robert Hassett, Heather Busch and Robert Smith all acknowledged their roles in the "Tow Truck Scheme," in which they were paid to direct damaged vehicles to a certain tow truck company, and the "Victim Database Scheme," in which they sold crash victims' personal information.



On Oct.7, Hassett became the third officer involved in the schemes to plead guilty, admitting to investigators his role in accepting bribes between 2016 and 2017 and 2019 to 2020, the press release said. Busch pleaded guilty on August 5 and Smith pleaded guilty on Oct. 6. Both Busch and Smith admitted to investigators that they accepted multiple forms of bribes, the press release said. Smith also admitted to attempting to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin.



"The defendants' guilty pleas to accepting bribes are also acknowledgements that they abused the public trust and dishonored the NYPD by their actions," Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said Thursday.



According to investigators, Hassett and Smith took bribes in 2016 and 2017 to refer vehicles that had been in accidents to a specific tow truck company, going directly against NYPD procedures. When Smith retired in March 2020, he "recruited" Busch, who continued the scheme after he left, according to the press release.



Smith faces up to 25 years in prison for bribery and attempt to distribute heroin charges. Hassett and Busch could serve up to 5 years in prison with their sole bribery charge.



