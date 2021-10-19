Clean Up On Aisle 69

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Around 12 noon on June 25, 2021, the Henderson County Sheriff dispatched Tri-State Towing and Recovery to respond to a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 69 in Robards, Kentucky.
Heavy operator Lance Wayne informed, “We were told a vac truck had crossed the median of Interstate 69 at the 140-mile marker and a tractor-trailer was in the ditch just south of that. We were dispatched for the tractor-trailer and another company was getting the vac truck.”
Tri-State dispatched operators Frank Hammond in their 2020 Kenworth T880 with an NRC 50/65 65-ton sliding rotator, Lance Wayne in their 2018 Kenworth with an NRC 50/65 65-ton sliding rotator, Steve Bell 2001 Kenworth with an NRC 50/65 65-ton sliding rotator and Gary Crawford with a 2018 Ford F150 and traffic control unit.
When Lance, Frank and Steve arrived on scene, they found a tractor-trailer on its side through the guardrail lying on the passenger side. Lance had been the first to arrive, so when he saw that the trailer loaded with plastic pellets was destroyed, he called the shop and requested the roll-offs, the vacuum and mini excavator.
Stephen Payne was the operator of the 2020 Bobcat mini excavator, Mike Jones drove the 2012 Freightliner with the rolloff trailer and Kale English, Eric Crawford, along with Lance’s young son Luke Wayne were on scene as laborers.
“Hazelwood Towing handled the vac truck themselves as we worked the rollover at the same time. It was north of us,” advised Lance. “We took two rotators and unhooked the tractor to get the unit out of the way. We set up lane closer cones signs and arrow boards so the highway did not have to be closed and everyone was able to work in one lane for safety.”
After they removed the tractor, they began to vacuum up the product in the front half of trailer that was broken away and then loaded it on their Landoll trailer. They loaded the trailer tandems on the rollback then vacuumed the product into the roll-offs container. Once the trailer was empty, Frank and Lance grabbed the rest of trailer and loaded it onto another Landoll trailer.
“We worked until approximately 1 a.m. to finish the recovery and clean-up,” stated Lance. “We came back the next day and cleaned up the brush and ditch line and what debris that was left from the accident.”
Tri-State Towing and Recovery, based in Evansville, Ind., started as Rideout's Service Center in Henderson, Kentucky. They have been serving their area for over 35 years. With locations in Evansville, Indiana and Henderson, Kentucky they cover a large area and provide a variety of services. At their Henderson location, they offer full service automotive repair and maintenance on all makes and models, both foreign and domestic.
Hazelwood Towing & Recovery Inc., also based in Henderson, Kentucky, is owned by brothers Kevin and Kirk Hazelwood. The business, incorporated in 1996, handles light- through heavy-duty towing and recovery. They also offer 24-hour rollback and AAA service and work closely with the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad.
On July 7, 2019, Gass Automotive Inc. was called out at approximately 4:30 p.m to recover a tractor-trailer on Pelican Island. Gass Automotive owner Tommy Gass explained, “We received a call for two 50-ton wreckers. The truck and trailer had become stuck as the road gave out due to the location of the scene being 200-yards from Galveston Bay and the tide being high.”
Tommy Gass responded to the scene with operators Eric Dierdorff, Rick Morris, Charlie Ruhl, Rockie Ziegler, Richard Hogue, John “Stranger” Dietz, Charlie Ruhl, Arnaldo Leija, Uriah Westmoreland and Austin Morris.
They brought their 2018 Kenworth W-900 equipped with a Jerr-Dan 50/60 60-ton rotator, a 2018 Kenworth T-880 equipped with a NRC 5065 CSR 65-ton sliding rotator, a Kubota SVL95 skid steer, Genie GTH-844 telehandler, three tractors with 53’ Landolls, a 2019 Kenworth T-370 equipped with a 28-foot NRC 40 TB, a 2018 Kenworth T-270 equipped with a 22-foot 6-ton Jerr-Dan rollback bed and two light plants.
Upon arrival and assessment of the scene, the two rotators rigged up to the trailer and winched the approximately 275,000-pounds back onto solid ground. The extreme weight of the huge bow thruster being on a 4-axle trailer placed an enormous amount of weight in a small footprint.
Once the recovery began and the back of the trailer was back on hard ground, the tractor was then lifted and set out of the ruts. The customer then wanted to attempt to move to the other side of the roadway where it became stuck once again.
Tommy informed, “After talking with the customer it was decided that the following day we would bring in materials to repair the roadway and place two layers of ground protection mats on it to complete the removal of the truck, trailer and load.”
The following morning there were five loads of steel road plate and plastic ground protection mats moved to the scene along with 60-yards of limestone. The mats were placed behind the trailer and the trailer was again winched out of the ruts onto the mats. Once the large ruts were back-filled, a double layer of mats was placed under the trailer and in front of the tractor.
“With all mats in place, the truck was able to drive out to the state road and onto its final destination,” stated Tommy.
______________
Gass Automotive, Inc., based in Santa Fe, Texas, was founded in 2001 by Tommy Gass, the owner/president. After starting from a small local automotive shop, the company has expanded to become one of the most diversified solutions providers serving all of Galveston County, Greater Houston and the surrounding areas.
With more than 30 pieces of equipment, including two 60-ton rotators and one 65-ton sliding rotator, Gass Automotive has one of the largest and most versatile fleets in the greater Houston area. They specialize in heavy-duty towing, heavy equipment transport, mobile repair, heavy-duty truck & fleet repair, fleet maintenance management, automotive repair, heavy/medium/light-duty truck repairs, light- and heavy-duty towing transportation and recovery.
On August 19, 2021, Lisi’s Towing & Automotive Inc. received a call from a lawn care company informing them that one of their aerator machines went into a ditch while they were doing a job at a residence in Pleasantville, N.Y.
Operators Tim Thomas and Tony Lapolla, both WreckMaster certified recovery specialists, responded with a 2006 Chevrolet 3500 with a Century 412 light-duty wrecker. The Century 412 has a low-profile recovery boom with two 8,000-pound worm winches and a 4,000-pound underlift with a 3-way pivoting L-arm system. Tim was the main rigger and scene coordinator on this job.
Violet Lisi, Lisi’s Assistant Operations Manager informed, “When Tim and Tony arrived, they found their customer’s damaged and disabled aerator/spray machine located off of a residential lawn. It was positioned on a down-hill steep grade in a large drainage ditch approximately 100-feet from the residence driveway.”
After surveying and assessing the situation, Tim and Tony decided on the clothesline method to recover the aerator. To successfully move the aerator, they calculated the resistance and distance. Knowing the working load limit of their equipment, the team positioned the Century 412 light-duty recovery unit in the residence driveway. It was steadied with wood shoring planks and the hydraulic rear stabilizer. Then, the recovery boom was elevated and fully extended with 130-feet of winch line deployed.
The lawn care customer’s utility trailer was disconnected from their pickup truck and was manually positioned at the end of the residence driveway behind the Century 412 recovery unit into a position to load the aerator once it was lifted out of the ditch. Using an extension ladder, the team attached synthetic recovery slings approximately 25-feet midair onto a large tree. A running snatch block with chain bridle was attached onto the aerator. A second winch line with a directional snatch block was deployed to a large tree and back to the aerator. All of this was done to perform and execute the clothesline recovery.
With all of the prep and rigging in place, the aerator was vertically lifted and simultaneously winched out from the drainage ditch, over a retaining wall and over a split rail fence. Once clear from the retaining wall and fence, they disconnected the directional snatch block and winched the suspended aerator to the recovery unit.
Finally, the aerator was set onto the waiting utility trailer. Tim and Tony stowed away all equipment utilized in the recovery and the Century 412 was re-positioned to the road.
Violet said, “The casualty aerator was secured to the utility trailer and the trailer was reconnected to the lawn care customer’s pickup truck. They transported it back to their company terminal.”
______________________________________
Lisi’s Towing & Automotive Inc. of Brewster, N.Y., was founded in 1970 by Remo Lisi. Remo is retired, but the family tradition continues. His son Anthony Lisi now runs the day-to-day operation of the business with his son Anthony Lisi Jr. (Operations Manager) and daughter Violet M. Lisi (Assistant Operations Manager). Lisi’s provides all services from simple roadside repair or an elaborate transportation operation to heavy recovery to the tri-state area.
