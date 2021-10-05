Clothesline Aerator Recovery 

Unified Carrier Registration Updated



By Brian J Riker Perhaps you have heard of the Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) before but were unsure if it applies to your towing company, or maybe you are based in a non-participating state and slightly confused. Either way, below are some basics on the UCR program and its applicability to towers. UCR is a program administered by the UCR Board to monitor interstate motor carriers, truck rental companies and Brokers of Property for compliance with the Federal insurance and operating authority requirements. In its simplest form UCR applies to anyone that operates a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce. The catch is how they define a commercial vehicle. Commercial vehicle is defined as a self-propelled vehicle used on the highways in commerce principally to transport passengers or cargo, if the vehicle has a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds, whichever is greater; or when connected to trailing equipment has a gross combination weight rating or gross combination weight of at least 10,001 pounds, whichever is greater; or carries placarded amounts of hazardous materials, regardless of the vehicle’s weight; or is designed to carry more than 10 passengers, including the driver. What this means to towers is most all of your on-highway vehicles will be qualified under the UCR Plan if you engage in any interstate commerce. As I have discussed in previous articles, most towers do engage in interstate commerce almost daily given the broad definition of interstate commerce which includes any trade or traffic originating from out of state, destined for out of state or even part of the traffic within one state that is known to have originated or be destined for out of state. This is what gets even the local tower, when servicing an out of state motorist it is known, or likely to be known that they are from out of state or are leaving the state. Yes, emergency services ordered by law enforcement and some disabled or wrecked vehicles may be exempt from Federal regulation, but there are plenty of instances where the vehicle or its cargo are not exempt; it is my recommendation to always error on the side of caution when dealing with compliance issues that could place a company or vehicle out of service. The 2022 UCR registration period is scheduled to open on October 1, 2021 and registration must be completed no later than December 31, 2021. Enforcement will begin on January 1, 2022 and can result in significant fines. If you are an interstate motor carrier (have a US DOT number registered as interstate) roadside enforcement officers may check for compliance. Fees are based on the number of qualified vehicles a carrier operates and you may exclude vehicles used solely in intrastate operations. Fees are tier based and range from $59 for 0-2 vehicles up to $56,977 for over 1,000 vehicles. All but ten states participate in UCR. If you are based in one of these ten states and engage in interstate commerce you must register for UCR using a neighboring state to be in compliance. Lastly, don’t fall for the unsolicited letters and emails you receive over the next few months. You do not need to pay a service to file UCR for you. It is an easy online application with nothing but a small credit card convenience fee. UCR can be filed online at their official website www.ucr.gov

Get the Keys

By Randall C. Resch



Today’s modern vehicles have become increasingly more difficult to load and tow. Because all-wheel and front-wheel drive systems are part of the mechanical process of load and go, getting the keys is a necessary safety requirement upon which every tow operator should insist.



When motorists have control of the vehicle’s keys … dangerous things happen. There’s a simple industry fact that says, “If a tower doesn’t have control of the vehicle’s keys, they don’t have control of the vehicle.”



True Safety Factor



Example One: A California tower serviced an out-of-gas Dodge van; one of those old 318 Cummings high-compression motors. As he poured a sip of gas into the carburetor, the owner prematurely started the van. The carburetor belched fire spitting flame and fuel on the tower’s neck, face and uniform. His burns were critical.



Example Two: A tower responded to a service call where a starter-motor was stuck. He jacked the car up and shimmied underneath to tap the starter with a hammer. While lying under the vehicle, its driver cycled the key and the vehicle jolted forward causing it to fall partially off-the-jack onto the tower. A passerby luckily made quick work jacking the car off him saving his life.



Example Three: A customer waited three-hours for a wrecker to winch his stuck Jeep from a cement ditch. Upset, the motorist asked the tower if he should put the Jeep in neutral. Although the tower responded “No” while walking away, the customer didn’t hear the towers response. In an instant, the customer reached through the open door and shifted to neutral. The vehicle rolled backwards and snagged the tower’s shirt, dragging him backwards. He was critically injured.



Each of these scenarios all could have been prevented by obtaining the keys first before work started.



A Different Consideration



An entitled, disgruntled and sue-happy businessman, owner of a second generation Hummer, decided the cops and tow operator (me) weren’t going to impound his car that racked $1,000 in parking fines.



The Hummer was parked between two cars facing downhill and I was in a carrier. On my arrival, the owner and cop had expended enough verbal energy to create a small gathering. I asked for his keys explaining it would be easier on his Hummer if I simply drove it to the carrier. In full rage, he said, “^*&(%k you!” Challenge extended.



He locked and alarmed the car stuffing keys into his eel-skin jacket. The officer had no-luck explaining that keys would make it easier to get the vehicle out. The owner told the cop, “^*&(%k you!” Challenge accepted.



The officer invited the owner to have a seat curbside as I worked pivot-magic, pivoting his Hummer sideways and out of its parking space on dry pavement. He nearly soiled himself having heard the sound of "errt, errt, errt, denoting dry, screeching tires atop the pavement … you know the sound. I left a readily available gallon of soapy water in the side-box on-purpose. He bounced-up ready to hand me the keys. My response was quick, “Sorry, too late!”



Some Don’t Play



There are plenty of motorists who feel they shouldn’t or don’t have to surrender keys. Perhaps it’s a trust thing? It’s important towers take time to provide complete safety instructions to owners regarding the type of service, winch-out or recovery task at hand.



I won’t ask a non-experienced vehicle owner to assist. Getting one’s keys is paramount to attain that higher level of safety. Because you can’t trust a vehicle owner’s actions, getting the vehicle’s keys will increase your on-scene safety.



Fast forward to Mr. Hummer’s day in-court when he sued the city and me; he lost miserably and got a costly lesson from the judge he won’t likely forget. I remember the plaintiff’s grin drooped when the judge called him “Guilty, irresponsible and childlike.” Ya’ know … some days it’s just great to be alive.



