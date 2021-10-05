Clothesline Aerator Recovery 

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On August 19, 2021, Lisi’s Towing & Automotive Inc. received a call from a lawn care company informing them that one of their aerator machines went into a ditch while they were doing a job at a residence in Pleasantville, N.Y.
Operators Tim Thomas and Tony Lapolla, both WreckMaster certified recovery specialists, responded with a 2006 Chevrolet 3500 with a Century 412 light-duty wrecker. The Century 412 has a low-profile recovery boom with two 8,000-pound worm winches and a 4,000-pound underlift with a 3-way pivoting L-arm system. Tim was the main rigger and scene coordinator on this job.
Violet Lisi, Lisi’s Assistant Operations Manager informed, “When Tim and Tony arrived, they found their customer’s damaged and disabled aerator/spray machine located off of a residential lawn. It was positioned on a down-hill steep grade in a large drainage ditch approximately 100-feet from the residence driveway.”
After surveying and assessing the situation, Tim and Tony decided on the clothesline method to recover the aerator. To successfully move the aerator, they calculated the resistance and distance. Knowing the working load limit of their equipment, the team positioned the Century 412 light-duty recovery unit in the residence driveway. It was steadied with wood shoring planks and the hydraulic rear stabilizer. Then, the recovery boom was elevated and fully extended with 130-feet of winch line deployed.
The lawn care customer’s utility trailer was disconnected from their pickup truck and was manually positioned at the end of the residence driveway behind the Century 412 recovery unit into a position to load the aerator once it was lifted out of the ditch. Using an extension ladder, the team attached synthetic recovery slings approximately 25-feet midair onto a large tree. A running snatch block with chain bridle was attached onto the aerator. A second winch line with a directional snatch block was deployed to a large tree and back to the aerator. All of this was done to perform and execute the clothesline recovery.
With all of the prep and rigging in place, the aerator was vertically lifted and simultaneously winched out from the drainage ditch, over a retaining wall and over a split rail fence. Once clear from the retaining wall and fence, they disconnected the directional snatch block and winched the suspended aerator to the recovery unit.
Finally, the aerator was set onto the waiting utility trailer. Tim and Tony stowed away all equipment utilized in the recovery and the Century 412 was re-positioned to the road.
Violet said, “The casualty aerator was secured to the utility trailer and the trailer was reconnected to the lawn care customer’s pickup truck. They transported it back to their company terminal.”
______________________________________
Lisi’s Towing & Automotive Inc. of Brewster, N.Y., was founded in 1970 by Remo Lisi. Remo is retired, but the family tradition continues. His son Anthony Lisi now runs the day-to-day operation of the business with his son Anthony Lisi Jr. (Operations Manager) and daughter Violet M. Lisi (Assistant Operations Manager). Lisi’s provides all services from simple roadside repair or an elaborate transportation operation to heavy recovery to the tri-state area.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On July 27, 2021, Big Wheel Towing & Recovery received a call from the Mass. State Police to respond immediately to a large rolled-over camper on Rte. 195E in the vicinity of exit #17 in Westport, Mass.
Big Wheel owner Eric Fouquette informed, “They stated that the camper trailer in question was being towed behind an SUV when the unit began to sway uncontrollably as it was being towed down the highway. As a result, the SUV lost control, impacted the steel guardrail system, and rolled over several times before coming to rest in the center median strip. During the overturning process, the large camper trailer became detached from the SUV and flipped over in the middle of the highway before sliding and coming to rest blocking all three travel lanes on the eastbound side. They are very lucky nobody got killed. The SUV flipped a few times, not the camper.”
Eric, along with operators Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle responded with their 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, a Landoll tractor-trailer unit and their Rapid Response HAZMAT / Isuzu Traffic Control Unit to assist with the cleanup operations and roadway closure. Big Wheel big boss Bob Fouquette was on scene as well.
Eric explained. “Once our equipment and personnel were able to navigate through the gridlock traffic and access the scene, our traffic control unit was positioned at the rear of the crash scene and the LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead.”
Once they established a perimeter around the overturned camper trailer, they positioned and setup the Century 1150R rotator in front of the camper to begin the recovery. A heavy-duty recovery strap was installed around the camper trailer and ran back through the underside of the unit while an additional heavy-duty recovery strap was installed separately onto the underside of the camper trailer which would be used as a catch line. Once all of the necessary rigging was properly installed onto the overturned camper trailer, the operator rotated and extended the rotator's boom out towards the camper until it was directly overhead. Both of the upper winch lines were lowered down and attached to the rigging.
Eric explained, “The operator slowly began to apply upward tension onto one of the recovery straps, which began to upright the entire camper trailer. Once the camper trailer reached its natural tipping point, the operator utilized the other winch line to catch the weight of the camper trailer and slowly release the tension on that line which allowed for a gradual descent back down onto the pavement.”
With the camper trailer now upright, the next task was to load it onto the Landoll trailer. During the crash, the axles had twisted and the tongue had sustained damage, which prevented the camper trailer from being towed. The Landoll trailer was backed alongside the rotator and in front of the camper trailer. The Landoll trailer was then lowered down to the ground and the 1150R rotated the front of the camper trailer until it was facing completely forward. The rotator then elevated the front of the camper trailer so that it was on top of the Landoll trailer.
The winch located at the front of the Landoll was then attached to the front of the trailer and the Landoll and rotator worked in tandem to get the entire camper trailer up onto the Landoll. As the Landoll was winching the camper trailer up onto its deck, the rotator was simultaneously assisting with lifting the front of the camper trailer as well as rotating it up the remainder of the way. Once the camper trailer was completely onto the Landoll, it was secured for transport.
All of the rigging used was un-installed and placed back within the Century rotator. The large amount of debris which littered the roadway that had spilled from inside the camper was collected and placed into a DOT Approved HAZMAT drum. The entire roadway was blown off to ensure that no debris was left behind. At that time, the entire affected area was returned to its pre-accident condition and the roadway was re-opened to its full traffic capacity.
“The camper trailer was then transported back to our Freetown storage facility. Once there, our heavy-duty front end loader was used to assist with offloading the camper trailer from our Landoll. After the camper trailer was offloaded, our loader was used to place it into storage,” stated Eric. “Just a little recovery at the end of the day with Nathaniel Wing and Kevin Whittle. Even had my dad out there helping. Great jobs guys. Thank you for the help as always.”
Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Mass., is one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob Fouquette started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Friday, June 18, 2021 Pepe’s Towing Service was called by the California Highway Patrol to respond to a truck hanging over the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Calif.
Joshua “Josh” Acosta went out in Hulk, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Operator David Celis was in Big Flipper, a 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator, which is the only 75-ton in the city of Los Angeles. Operator Jose Jabanero responded with a 3-axle Landoll on a 2014 Peterbilt 389 tractor.
The team arrived on scene at approximately 1:00 a.m, finding a tractor pulling a loaded set of doubles had gone over the 110 Freeway and landing in the embankment where the 101 Freeway merges below. The tractor and first trailer were in a ditch over the guard rail, while the second trailer was still upright on the freeway.
Josh informed, “The obvious decision was to first split the rear trailer and get that out of the way before tackling the tractor and first trailer.”
Josh used his 50-ton rotator, Hulk, to first winch back the rear trailer to release all tension on the tongue since it was badly damaged and pushed up against the first trailer. Once the tongue was straightened out, he used his 9-inch Milwaukee cut off saw to cut the tongue. Then he ran an air-line to the rear trailer and used the rotator to “walk” it out of the way.
“Dave and I positioned our rotators so that we could perform a complex lift and swing,” explained Josh. “Where we would lift the tractor attached to the first trailer off the side, then rotate between our trucks 180-degrees to the other side and set directly onto the Landoll.
The team rigged Big Flipper to the loaded trailer using four 15-foot chains, with wood to crib to help protect the trailer. Josh used Hulk to rig to the tractor, using a 10-foot synthetic equalizing sling around the engine frame on one line, and the other line attached to the rear of the tractor. Josh declared, “The equalizer sling allowed me to lift the front of the tractor evenly without overloading one side.”
When they were fully rigged, both rotators simultaneously winched in to bring the tractor and trailer to them. Then they performed a vertical lift as it came close to the guardrail. “Once we had it airborne, we swung the tractor trailer in between the rotators and onto the opposite side, where my Landoll backed up underneath it and we set it down,” informed Josh.
They set it down, chained it to the Landoll and Josh used Hulk to tow the second trailer using wide forks, omega links with emergency and service air lines.
Everything was towed back to Pepe’s Towing in Los Angeles, then shortly after was towed to the customer’s base in Fontana, approximately 60-miles away.
Pepe’s Towing Service was established in 1978, by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business and became full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Manny runs the Inland Empire offices and Jose Jr. runs the LA offices. Jose’s son Joshua “Josh” is the manager the LA base of operations. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Pepe’s has yards located in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!