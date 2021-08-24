Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery 





By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path.

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.”

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline.

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated.

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook.

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground.

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded.

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery.

Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.



