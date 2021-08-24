Digital Edition
The Week's Features
Tow Company Dropped from Police Rotation
Alleged racial slur precipitates termination.
Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery
Excruciatingly long and technical recovery of a concrete mixer.
When the Party’s Over
Protecting your tow company with a Non-Competition Clause.
Meet the Boss
Patriotic themed truck commands respect.
Digital Car Key with Ultra-WideBand Technology
For hands-free access into your vehicle.
Events
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Oct. 14-16, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Click image below to View Sellers Picks
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing August 18 - August 24, 2021

Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery 

mam11 43e85

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.  

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path. 

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.” 

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline. 

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.  

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated. 

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook. 

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.  

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground. 

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded. 

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery. 

….................... 
 

Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.  
 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 



Click here to read more

AutoReturn Partners with Nexa Equity  

AutoReturn, a leading provider of towing and parking enforcement software, has received a majority growth investment by Nexa Equity LLC, a private equity firm. Investment will accelerate adoption of AutoReturn’s technology in the U.S., further expand international presence and provide capital for M&A. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed but AutoReturn's management team and founders will continue to be meaningful shareholders of the business.

AutoReturn, based in 9 of the largest 20 U.S. cities, is a trusted partner to both public and private customers helping keep roadways clear by connecting law enforcement, parking enforcement, towers and vehicle owners on a single software platform. AutoReturn processes more than half a million tows annually and has a 90% win rate among customers when compared to similar solutions in RFP selection processes. 

“The Nexa Equity team has a strong track record of scaling software companies, and we are excited to partner with them as we enter our next phase of growth,” said John Wicker, AutoReturn’s Founder. “AutoReturn’s vision is to make the towing and parking enforcement process easier for everyone involved. In partnership with the Nexa Equity team, AutoReturn will further execute on this vision while expanding into new product categories and propelling customer adoption domestically and internationally.” 

“AutoReturn is emblematic of Nexa Equity’s investment approach given the company’s undeniable impact on modernizing the towing and parking enforcement sector that was previously dominated by pen, paper and phone calls,” said Vlad Besprozvany, Founder and Managing Partner at Nexa Equity. “AutoReturn has grown rapidly as a result of its unique technology platform and strong customer loyalty. We are excited to have AutoReturn as our second platform investment.” 



Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery 

mam11 43e85

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.  

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path. 

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.” 

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline. 

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.  

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated. 

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook. 

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.  

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground. 

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded. 

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery. 

….................... 
 

Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.  
 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

2021 TowXpo was a hit!

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


I work the non-traffic side of the wrecker/carrier:
seldom
maybe 30% of the breakdowns
half of the time
most of the time
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Towman Songs
August 18 - August 24, 2021
Wreckmaster offers first-time training course to Canadian towers.

Wreckmaster Comes to Canada 

Wreckmaster, which offers training for rigging, recovery and incident management, is running a five-day course in Vancouver, in what is purportedly the first such training being offered in Canada. 23 drivers are enrolled across the country.  

“This is the highest level (of training) that we offer at the moment,” said Bruce Campbell, lead instructor for Wreckmaster. He explained it’s an 8/9R (which stands for rotators) and it’s used in incident management for quick clearance of highways so the entire road isn’t blocked for long periods of time during a recovery. 

Wreckmaster provided a demonstration, inviting a local news organization to witness how they might lift a vehicle over an embankment or a body of water, by suspending it between two tow trucks some six metres in the air. 

“It’s calculating all the working load limits, it’s calculating forces,” said Jeffrey Martin, one of the course instructors. 

“We have to understand about the working load limits of the rigging, the wire load, the chains, the shackles, and what the trucks can handle,” said Campbell. 

On the last day of the course, those enrolled must complete and pass an exam. 

https://bc.ctvnews.ca/ 

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
August 18 - August 24, 2021
Ajaco Towing & Recovery was dropped from Parsippany's Police rotation due to a racist slur by an employee.

Tow Company Dropped from Police Rotation 

A tower caught on video using foul and racist language during a dispute with a customer in the presence of police led the town of Parsippany, N.J., to terminate the company from its rotation and from all municipal operations.  

"Earlier this morning the township was made aware of an incident occurring at Ajaco Towing Recovery, a business contracted with the Parsippany Police Department," the administration and police announced on 8/17 in a joint statement. "After reviewing the video, [we have] decided to no longer use Ajaco Towing, effective immediately." 

The statement was released shortly after a Parsippany man posted a video of the incident on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, the tow company employee can be heard using explicit language and a racial slur. The man recording the incident said at that point that he felt threatened and believed he had been racially profiled. 

A manager at Ajaco said they were aware of the incident and were "looking to make it right. "That employee is currently suspended pending further investigation into everything," said the manager. "We don't condone any of the actions that the employee is being accused of." 

https://www.dailyrecord.com/story/news/2021/08/18/parsippany-nj-drops-ajaco-towing-after-racist-outburst-caught-video/8183084002/ 

Tower Shot and Killed in the Bronx 

A tower was killed in the Bronx, N.Y., on 8/17 when an allegedly angry customer opened fire inside an auto shop.

Just before 1:40 p.m., the 19-year-old shooter pulled out a gun inside First Choice Automotive in Hunts Point, blasting away at tower John Vallejo, 32, police sources said. 

“He was a customer. He brought his car in to be fixed, and he was upset. He just started firing,” said one worker, who didn’t give his name. “If we said we knew why, we’d be lying.” 

Vallejo took out his gun and returned fire. Vallejo was hit in the chest, and his attacker was struck in the chest and arm. 

Both men were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, but Vallejo could not be saved. The 19-year-old was taken into custody at the hospital. Charges against him were pending, cops said. 

https://www.nydailynews.com/

Tow Company Sticks up for Tow Law Creating New Board

Lori Anton, general manager of Consolidated Towing in Bend, Ore. supports a new law (Senate Bill 300) signed by Gov. Kate Brown creating the Oregon Board of Towing.  

The law will establish a state towing board that operates under the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and that will comprise industry and non-industry people. “These are people that care about the quality of the towing companies and can take reactive measures against fly-by-night companies or those that engage in predatory practices,” Anton said. “It allows the industry as a whole to do a self-policing, or self-regulation. So we 100% support it.” 

The law specifies that the board will have 9 members, 4 of which are representatives from certified tow companies: a tower in an Oregon city of 100,000 or more; a tower in a municipality of less than 100,000; a tower who has specialized knowledge of towing equipment over 40,000 pounds; a tower with specialized knowledge of gross vehicle weighting of 26,000 pounds or less. Other members will include a representative from the insurance industry, a member of a tow program within the state police, a chief of police, a public member and a consumer advocate. 

Anton made clear that the offenses are typically caused by small tow companies that act unfairly, which include not having the right accreditation and charging whatever prices they like.  

“There are lawsuits, there are complaints to the Better Business Bureau, complaints to the Oregon Tow Truck Association." Anton said, "Hopefully, (the new board is) going to go after the towing companies that are not licensed, insured, qualified, and who are just taking advantage of people out there, just because they have a tow truck on the road.”  

https://ktvz.com/ 

Roadside Safety Commission Tackles Ambitious Agenda

American Towman Publisher Dennie Ortiz chaired the first Roadside Safety Commission meeting in San Antonio on Thursday, August 5th. A roadside safety protocol is being created from the impetus of the discussions and American Towman plans to publish it before year end.

One interesting highlight of the conference was the demonstration of a flashing blue light that is raised off the ground. Most state laws do not allow flashing blue lights on any vehicle but a police cruiser. This product gets around that prohibition: it would be placed far down the shoulder from the victim's vehicle.

The conference took place during TowXpo, drawing towers who were eager to once again engage face to face with industry suppliers. It was the largest attendance ever for a San Antonio show. Equipment exhibitors reported brisk sales activity. The show will move north to Fort Worth in 2022.

Gunshots at Impound 

In Spotsylvania, Md., on 8/8, a dispute ensued between a tower and a driver picking up a car at an impound after the car was released. Purportedly the suspect fired off several gunshots, leading the tower to use his tow truck to block the suspect’s vehicle from leaving the area. Within minutes, deputies arrived on scene, taking the suspect into custody. A firearm was recovered in the ditch line next to the suspect’s vehicle. 

29-year old Kenard Hight was arrested for shooting in a public place and incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a secured bond.  
https://fredericksburg.today

Camden Cleaning Up 

Mayor Vic Carstarphen of Camden, Nj., as part of his 100-day agenda and “Camden Strong” plan to revitalize the city and its appearance, is encouraging getting abandoned cars off the streets. 

Referring to a recently towed white sedan with a mismatched black trunk and missing tires, he called it “the worst of the worst.”  

Area residents seemed pleased by the city’s effort. Resident Mark Lee said, “We hope (towing is) a deterrent for the next person who thinks about leaving their car.” 

The county police’s Capt. Brandon Kersey said the abandoned vehicles are safety and quality of life concerns for residents, explaining they get used for “illegal activities … whether it’s stashing weapons (or) stashing drugs.” 

According to one source, it’s also problem for street sweepers. She said there’s a lot of trash on her street that could be easily removed if these parking rules were enforced. 

https://www.tapinto.net 

homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411 homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
August 18 - August 24, 2021

Mammoth Mixer Mountain Recovery 

mam11 43e85

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

On May 20, 2021, Bland’s Wrecker Service of Ellettsville, Ind. was called to recover an empty 36,000 pound mammoth concrete truck from a client. Its operator was emptying the truck in the wash out pit and left it in gear, causing it to roll down the hill and into the woods, more than 300-feet from the top of the incline. In addition, its fuel tank strap had broken, leaving the fuel tank hanging and the steer axle broken. Due to debris in the area and limited space on the top of the incline, there was only one viable recovery path.  

Bland’s first dispatched an operator with an NRC 9240 sliding 65-ton rotator to the scene, then a second operator with the same rotator. Chad Stephens, the owner of Bland’s, also responded along with rotator operators Rocky Studebaker and Kenny Seitz. A recovery plan was developed and the following day, Bland’s Wrecker Service returned, transporting personnel and equipment through the woods to the casualty using a Polaris RZR. Recovery specialists cut down trees and away from the recovery path. 

Andrew Patton, Bland’s Safety/Training Director informed, “The rotating drum was secured with chains and binders and a ratchet strap was used to hold the fuel tank up. The damaged steer axle was then secured with chains and binders. Due to the damage of the steer axle, the solid tie rod had to be cut off so both tires could be straightened and locked in position. A rock wall behind the casualty was directly in the recovery path and our 2001 John Deere 550 H Crawler Dozer was used to clear the wall.” 

Two clevises were attached to the rear of the casualty as a 250-foot wire rope was brought down and attached to the clevises in a two-line formation. The wire rope was then set to an appropriate veer angle and ran through a snatch block. An NRC 65-ton rotator was positioned at the top of the incline and set up with a proper platform. The boom was unlocked and rotated in a counter-clockwise direction to line up with the pull. The two main wire rope lines from the rotator were pulled out and ran over the incline. The right wire rope line was run through a 15-ton snatch block and then back up to the left wire rope line. The snatch blocks were then connected and the mixer was winched out of the woods and into an open area at the base of the incline. 

When it was determined that the mixer would need to be turned so the front would come up first to eliminate any balance issues, and so the casualty would be ready for tow once at the top of the incline, rigging was then adjusted and placed on the front of the truck. The second NRC 65-ton rotator was set up and wire rope was pulled out over the incline and a pile of brush to the rear of the casualty. The rotator connected to its front, winching it, while the dozer was used to push on its front to spin it so the front would be facing the incline and in line with the recovery path.  

The rotator attached to the rear of the casualty also winched in to help provide spin. Once it was winched around 90-degrees, the wire rope from the rotator connected to the front was disconnected. Then the wire rope from the rear of the casualty was disconnected and brought to the front of the casualty and reconnected. The rotator winched the front around with the help of the dozer pushing on the casualty. Once it was in line with the recovery path, all winching was stopped and wire ropes were disconnected and rigging for the final part of the recovery was formulated. 

Both NRC 65-ton rotators were set up with a proper platform. A Peterbilt 50-ton straight boom heavy wrecker was backed in between the rotators as an example of where the casualty would come up and was also used for straight line winching. A common link was placed on the front pull pin of the casualty which had an unknown working load limit. A 15-ton snatch block was attached to the common link and a wire rope line from the 50-ton heavy wrecker was run through the snatch block and back to a second wire rope hook to hook. 

Rigging for both rotators was then set up. Two grade 100 chains were run under the steer axle and up to the frame behind the cab to assist in keeping the steer axle held tightly up in the truck during final lifting. Two grade 100 chains were run to shackles, and two twenty-foot synthetic slings were run into the rear axle mounts and frame and connected to shackles. The heavy wrecker then winched the casualty to the start of the 45-degree incline and wire rope lines from each rotator were connected to the rigging on the casualty’s front and the twenty-foot slings on its rear.  

At this point all of the weight of the mixer truck would be winched because of the steep incline. The rotators used the rear rigging points to steer the truck, winching it in unison to the top of the hill. The heavy wrecker was then moved forward and both rotators picked it up and then rotated it in unison to bring it between the two rotators using the rear connection points to steer and lower it to the ground. 

Once lowered, wire rope lines from both rotators were disconnected. The heavy wrecker was hooked to the casualty and prepared it for tow using the rigging that was placed on the steer axle for the recovery. The driveline was disconnected and the right front steer tire was removed. The twenty foot slings, shackles, and chains were disconnected from the rear. The dozer was used to rebuild the rock wall and was then taken to the top of the hill and loaded back on the 2002 Talbert 55-ton lowboy. All equipment was transported to the top of the hill with the Polaris RZR and loaded. 

“The work area was cleaned of all trash and a final check for any equipment was conducted. Our 2006 KW T800 with NRC Quickswap towed the casualty to the clients shop in Bloomington, Ind.,” Andrew said, “On May 21st, crews left our shop at 8 a.m. and arrived on site at 8:30. Crews returned to our shop at 9 p.m. that night after completing the recovery. 

….................... 
 

Bland’s Wrecker Service was founded by Gary Bland in 1969. Gary sold the business and retired at the end of 2015 and Chad Stephens took over. Bland’s tows light to heavy-duty and also handles Emergency Spill Response, accident clean up and site restoration, with a well-trained staff of 18 professionals.  
 

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

Jackknifed On Guardrail 

jacknifed3 7a00f
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

Traffic was backed up for miles on July 26, 2021 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on top of a guard rail on I-195 East in Swansea, Ma. It was actively leaking fuel.  

Eric Fouquette from Big Wheel Towing and Recovery, who happened to be in the area in his 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed, rushed to the scene to deal with the leaking diesel fuel. He placed a large hazardous fluids pop up containment pool directly underneath the compromised fuel tank. In order to access the underside of the tank, he had to lay in poison ivy, thus preventing over 100-gallons of diesel fuel from spilling from the tank and polluting wetlands.  

Other equipment and personnel responded close behind Eric and arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Big Wheel responded with both of their heavy-duty rotating style crane recovery units. When the equipment arrived on scene, Eric operated his 2020 Kenworth 880 with a NRC HIM 80-ton rotator, operator Mike Cleary in the 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, operator Kevin Whitle in the HAZMAT Response Truck, operator Nathaniel Wing got in the 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed and owner Bob Fouquette was in his Isuzu Traffic Control Unit. 

Eric informed, “Once on scene, our Traffic Control Unit was positioned at the rear in order to assist with the roadway and lane closure. Our LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator affixed to the top of the truck was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead. With a perimeter established around the scene, our HAZMAT Truck was positioned at the front of the scene in close proximity to the damaged tractor. One of our recovery team members wore a Tyvek suit and went underneath the tractor in order to drill a pilot hole into the side of the fuel tank so that the remainder of the diesel fuel could be siphoned from the compromised tank. Our air-operated fuel transfer pump was then used to siphon the remaining fuel from both fuel tanks as well as from the containment pool which was initially used to collect the fuel.” 

After all of the fuel was successfully removed, the HAZMAT drums filled with fuel were loaded onto their ramp truck and relocated on scene along with the HAZMAT Truck. Both rotators could now be positioned and setup in order to begin the recovery operation. One of the rotators was positioned and setup in front of the tractor while the other rotator was positioned and setup behind the trailer.  

Eric explained, “Heavy-duty chain bridles were then strategically installed onto the front and rear of the trailer as well as onto the tractor itself directly behind the cab area. This combination of rigging would allow for both of our cranes to simultaneously lift the entire tractor-trailer unit.” 

After all of the necessary rigging was installed, both operators rotated and extended each of the rotator booms out towards the area where the tractor-trailer was located and the upper winch lines on each rotator were attached to the rigging. Both operators slowly applied upward tension onto each line, which began to elevate both the tractor and trailer. Both rotators continued to elevate both units several feet in the air until they were above the steel guardrail system. With the entire tractor-trailer unit now suspended in mid-air, both rotators, working in tandem, slowly rotated the entire tractor-trailer up and over the guardrail until it was brought back over the roadway. 

Once above the roadway and a safe distance away from the guardrail, the rotators slowly lowered both units back down onto the pavement. The hazardous fluids pool was placed back underneath the compromised fuel tank as fuel continued to leak from the tank. All of the rigging used was uninstalled from the tractor-trailer and placed back within the respective rotator. 

Frank Corp. Environmental began to perform some preliminary site work to contain the spill area and prevent the further migration of fuel into the environment. The tractor-trailer was prepped for transport and transported from the scene back to Big Wheel’s Freetown storage facility. Once there, the tractor was separated from the trailer and both were placed into storage. 
__________________________ 

Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Ma., is own one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast. 

Frank Corp. Environmental Services is a full-service environmental company available 24/7 for emergency response. They provide a range of services from emergency hazardous material spill clean-up to planning for and servicing proper management of hazardous materials all the way from use through disposal.  

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

Deja Vu  

defalcos5 16e06
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti 

Deja Vu all over again...On June 16, New Jersey State Police called DeFalco’s to handle another rolled over tractor-trailer, this time Eastbound at Mile Marker 10 in Springfield, NJ. 

Adam Rempfer stated, “We had the same manpower and equipment and basically did the same procedure on this job as with the one the week before. We set up to separate the box from the chassis. This one was loaded with 56,000-pounds of cat food on pallets.” 

Adam, who supervised the operation, responded in his 2021 while his brother Billy Rempfer Jr., went out in his medium-duty 2016 Kenworth T370 with a NRC 20-ton slider. Ryan Condit was dispatched in one of Defalco’s twin NRC 50s, their 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR (Composite Sliding Rotator). Operator Rolondo Ramirez was in the other twin, also a 2021 Kenworth T800 with a NRC 50-ton CSR. Operator Hector Ramirez was in a 1994 International Incident Response Truck with light tower and Hazmat clean up equipment. Operator Marcus Hayes was in a 2021 International Flatbed with 22-foot Chevron bed to remove debris from scene. 

The tractor and trailer were rolled over laying on its side in the grass on the side of the roadway near the overpass. The twin NRC 50s staged on the road alongside the casualty. Adam said, “Rigging rim slings to the casualties wheels we split the box from the chassis and winched the tractor over using auxiliary winches with 1/2-inch grade 100 chain wrapped around the frame, hooked to the main winches of one of the NRC 50s for the catch line.” 

Patrick Sisbarro, from Sisbarro Towing, was called in once again with his low boy trailer. Once the chassis was separated from the box the smashed up tractor, with chassis attached, was hauled away. The box was still on its side in the grass. They rigged it using 1/2 grade 100 foundry hooks and winched it off the grass onto the roadway to get it into position for lifting onto Sisbarro’s trailer. 

The NRC 50s were still on the road alongside the box. With one up front of the box and the other at the rear, the crew re-positioned the hooks on the loaded box for the next lift. Patrick positioned his trailer in front of the box and the 50s lifted and set the box gently down and it was secured for transport. 

Another wreck cleared from Route 24 thanks to the equipment, experience and teamwork of these two Jersey tow companies. 

…....................... 

William "Bill" R. Rempfer Sr. and his wife Cheryl opened DeFalco's Automotive and Towing in Chatham, NJ in 1994. Today, Cheryl and sons, William “Bill” Jr. and Adam carry on the family owned and operated business that has grown into New Jersey’s premier independent repair shop and AAA Towing and Emergency Roadside Service provider. With their extensive fleet and highly trained and experienced operators, DeFalco’s is prepared and equipped to handle any heavy-duty towing and recovery situation. 

Sisbarro Towing is a family owned and operated full-service towing, recovery, and repair business located in Union, NJ. Patrick Sisbarro founded his company in 2003 with one truck. It has grown to be one of largest and most reliable towing companies in Union County with over 15 pieces of equipment, ranging from light-duty wreckers and flatbeds to their NRC 50-ton Sliding Rotator.  

Show Yours @ TIW 

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine! 

 
 

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
August 18 - August 24, 2021

When the Party’s Over 

CONTRACT PIC 1 11cc1
By Randall C. Resch

You get a disheartening phone-call from one of your best, long-time accounts. The caller, a personal friend, says one of your drivers approached him asking for his business for a new, soon-to-be tow company. The facts are simple: the driver’s driving one of your carriers on your time and burning your fuel to solicit your accounts.

Adding insult to injury, the same driver reported three months ago, a V-Bridle, four ratchet-straps and a set of extension lights were mysteriously stolen from his (take-home) truck as it was parked outside his home. Savvy tow owners may visualize that these bits and pieces suggest one possibility - the employee may be stealing your equipment in-process of outfitting his start-up company.

Basis of Training

My non-official definition of a “Non-Competition Agreement” is a legal agreement preventing employees from becoming direct competitors (of the same kind) with the business’s owner. It’s a legal and binding contract between the employer and employee. 

In-short, a non-competition agreement is a contract prohibiting employees from becoming a competitor for a certain period of time. The terms of these agreements are especially worded where the employee agrees not to become a competitor during or after the employee/employer relationship ends. 

Note: Non-competition agreements vary by state and aren’t recognized in North Carolina, Oklahoma and California.

The agreement may indicate specific periods of time or other considerations. Because it’s signed by both employer and employee, there’s no misunderstanding that the employee was required to sign “under duress” as a condition of employment. 

Especially true to small town environments, although you need drivers to work your business, are you (willingly) mentoring an employee only to prepare them in-starting a business of their own? Some tow owners know this up-front and are willing to share their business prowess; others … not so much.    

Working for other tow companies during employment as a, “part-time-job,” should also be considered. Where part-time employment with another company may help an employee’s financial situation, the same conditions may apply. Be aware of specific wording in law enforcement contracts that prohibit one employee working for two companies.

Nut’s and Bolts

Preparing a non-competition agreement should be fair and equitable for all parties. For example, an agreement might include specific wording and content to be considered:

  • The date on-which the agreement begins
  • Explain reasons for preparing the agreement
  • What dates apply
  • In what location or geographic boundaries are bound by agreement?
  • If applicable, include details if the non-competing employee is to be compensated for agreeing to the terms 
  • Will the agreement remain in-effect for a certain time period after separation?

Sometimes these agreements are a solid way to “weed the chafe from the grain” by helping owners reduce operator turn-over. 

The process is nothing new and one owners’ should be aware. While it’s an admiral fact to have an “entrepreneur’s spirit,” a small percentage of employees have the same dream you once had being owners of their own tow company. How they get there can be hurtful if by theft and deceit. 

This narrative is not legal advice; only food for thought to help protect your business interests.  Because a non-competition clause is a legal document, I highly recommend owners seek advice from your company’s attorney if you intend to use one. 

Behind the Wheel Training

drivertraining ba722
By Brian J. Riker

When was the last time you, or more importantly your operators, took a defensive driving course or brushed up on your general driving skill set? 

Risk minded companies will usually conduct a road test to evaluate a potential new-hire’s ability to safely operate the specific piece of equipment they are being hired for, and that is a good thing. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations encourage this pre-hire road test although they do make room for some waivers, mostly for experienced operators. I would never recommend hiring someone until their competency at basic driving skills has been clearly demonstrated.

What about when it is time to promote a driver? Or when you are short staffed? Or an operator was hired for light duty but has the required class license to take the medium duty out “just this one time”? The answer is still the same, as a best practice always perform a skill evaluation and operational familiarity training before allowing an employee to start operating a new piece of equipment. OSHA generally requires equipment model specific training on forklifts and similar equipment, and so should you with your on-highway equipment.

Driver training doesn’t need to be complicated. A check ride once a year and a few minutes at each of your safety meetings dedicated to the topic so you can cover seasonal topics and review basic rules of the road usually has a huge impact on driving behaviors.

Once or twice a year make time to present an expanded safety meeting where you set up some traffic cones in the yard as an obstacle course. Provide instruction on proper mirror adjustment and usage, basic vehicle controls and then let them demonstrate their skills. Include safety topics such as G.O.A.L., which stands for Get Out And Look, and is mission critical to safe backing. 

Another must have habit is the Circle Check, which will compel them to walk 360⁰ around their truck every time they approach it. This one habit has saved countless lives on urban worksites where small children have been playing around equipment and vehicles. Maybe even make a competition out of the training with little prizes for best overall performance, like a truck rodeo.

Other safety critical topics include proper following distance, eye lead time and situational awareness so the driver can be better prepared to react to unplanned events. Reviewing the rules of the road and any new laws helps prevent citations from driver’s misunderstanding of what is expected of them.

Most importantly, make sure the person selected to be the trainer has good driving habits and skills. It will not do you any good to teach bad habits or incorrect information. Stick to the facts and figures as presented by your state driver licensing program or a nationally recognized driver coaching school.

If you have many drivers, usually 15 or more to be cost effective, you can hire a national driving coach to come present defensive driving and driver coaching to your team.

Many insurance companies will offer a premium discount for properly trained drivers, and better yet, many have driver training resources they offer to their insured for free. Check with your insurance carrier to see if you can take advantage of these programs.

Why Take Chances? 

Taking Chances Pic 2a837
By Randall C. Resch   

Let’s talk common sense, shall we? Some towers have it … some don’t. Towers openly comment what they think about highway safety where I see a mental disconnect between highway safety versus risk and on-the-job dangers.  

A seasoned tower commented: "I guess the whole flirting with danger is part of the job I like best." When new towers read a comment like this, how do they develop a sense of “reality” toward safety and operator survival?  

Although towing and recovery is exciting, it’s far different than working nine-to-five at Office Depot, and so are the inherent risks.  

When Ernest Holmes rolled-out his first wrecker a hundred plus years ago, do you think wrecker operators (then) were concerned about high-speed highways and industry dangers?  

My guess is “No.” Back then there was no concept that operator safety would become a major industry factor. Fast forward to present day; the industry has become a slaughterhouse for tow operators. 

Having been struck by a motorist on a CHP recovery, I've spent much of my career teaching operator safety. From my experience, I've learned that "Pain is a powerful motivator," and that flirting with an untimely demise is backwards thinking.  

Towers complain that a big percentage of today’s motorists don’t know move-over laws exist, yet most states have had move-over laws for years. California’s SDMO law, written in 2007, is a sad reality that confirms SDMO laws don’t work.  

Since 1997, tow operator fatalities have seen a dramatic rise in operator deaths. In 2011, the onset of modernized cellphones and DUI related incidents saw an explosion of highway-related distracted driving crashes accounting for substantial increases in operator fatalities. 

Because we towers are men and women of action, perhaps it’s our DNA that bestowed us misguided superpowers? I’m personally not capable of jumping out of the way of an at-speed vehicle nor are you.  

Maybe I'm just another old fool who should mind my own business, but I believe towers should be a might fearful as to their own survival every time they go boots to the ground.

There are towers that claim they were hit, or almost hit, working the white-line side and openly brag about it. That marginal "brush with death" was heaven’s grace sending a wakeup message to get off the white-line.  

Another tower said to me (with excitement) "I get a rush loading cars on the fast lane’s shoulder, especially when their flyin’ by two-feet away causing my pant legs to rustle in the wind." To that I’ll say … I'm afraid for you.  

So, if we’re supposed to be keepers’ of our own destinies, which side are you on? It takes a phenomenal safety mindset to survive the rigors and risks of our work. Towers’ should understand this industry is inherently dangerous. In that, my work has made it clear that, in this industry, there's more macho than there is common sense.   

 
 

homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


August 18 - August 24, 2021

Meet the Boss

towboss1 2bdc8
By George L. Nitti

Nowhere do we see the love of country more fervently on display than on tow trucks throughout the industry. Towers are patriotic people and showcase those sentiments on their trucks, far and wide.

When Matthew Monarchie, owner of Tow Boss Towing & Recovery of Fishkill, N.Y., recently acquired a 2020 Ford F550 4x4 with a 19 ft’ Century 10 Series from Elizabeth Truck Center, he once again paid homage to his love of country, decking out his new purchase with a dazzling patriotic themed wrap executed from Extreme Designs of Carmel, N.Y.

Matthew said, “I did a patriotic themed unit because the way this country is going, somebody has to stand up for it. People should honor the fact that we are free. We wake up every morning alive and not in a jungle. This is America, where we are fortunate to live the American Dream.”

For Matthew, his business of 12 years is the result, as he and his wife Michelle have worked tirelessly to build their dream business.

The pristine unit, which Matthew calls “on point,” first and foremost showcases the American flag, with the stars and stripes prominently enveloped over the entire truck, from front to back, serving as the core backdrop.

Michelle said, “The patriotic theme will always be part of our motif. My daughter was in the military, and my Dad was in the military.”

However, this patriotic themed truck does not stop there, as law enforcement is given honor, with a thin blue line rendered along the bottom of one of the toolboxes just under an American Flag. Michelle said, “We do a lot of towing with the state police. We have patriotism towards our law enforcement.”

On the other toolbox, a yellow line gives acknowledgement to the tow operators who are killed roadside. Matthew said, “Did you know that one tow operator is killed every six days?”

The fine detail of the truck is enhanced with an etching on the side window of a chain and hook.

Abetting the patriotic design is a leftover image used on their other trucks: A large skull with a cowboy hat, found on the sides of the unit as well as majestically reproduced on its hood.

Matthew said, “We threw that in. We wanted something to pop with the flag. And I wanted something with a design to show that we have no fear.”

The company’s fearless image goes along with its company name, “Tow Boss,”which is deftly illustrated, popping out on its sides, front visor position and on a classy medallion that sits in the center of the front grill.

“My kids and wife made up the name. I’m always bossing them around,” he said.

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Western Modern

118347847 3318817848165647 7909233748083132373 n 79c5fBy George L. Nitti

In describing the killer logo found on his 2018 Kenworth T880 with a 1075 S Century Rotator, owner Nik Morgan, who has received acclaim in the new reality TV show “Hustle and Tow,” says it projects the image of grit, iron, toughness, and bad to the bone.

Morgan, who owns Morgan’s Towing & Recovery, the largest tow company in Oklahoma with as many as 70 trucks, projects a similar image on the show, as he is seen doing extreme recoveries with his 75 ton rotator. So it is only fitting that the company brand rise to some of the owner’s unique qualities.

The logo puts the Morgan name front and center, in a western styled font. Morgan said, “Afterall, we are in Oklahoma and we tow in the plains and the valleys through the countryside.” Contrasting the western flavor, however, is a modern scripted font, giving contrast between country and modern sensibilities.

Behind the white lettering of each of the fonts that are accentuated by shadows of red and black, is a diamond shaped design in a washed out black and white graphic with several stars and stripes. That shape is contained partially in a diamond plated frame as the crisp lettering extends over the diamond and onto the red background of the truck where modern black and white stripes give it further identification.

Morgan said, “I wanted to do something modern and contemporary with 80’s styled pinstriping. Something smooth.”

Those modern stripes can also be found on the side of the unit, extending across its large rotator real estate, with the Morgan logo and brand clearly standing out.

Morgan said, “I didn’t want a busy truck. Or a loud one. I wanted something calm to contrast with our name, so that would stand out.”

The red, white and black rotator, with a Western Modern flavor, is also enhanced by the yellow outriggers that stand out against those colors.

“Oklahoma’s Largest” pops in white lettering on the front sides of the truck. When asked about how he keeps up with such a large business, Morgan said, “It has a sleeper for a reason. It’s a dog house.”

 

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Highlighting Moose Country

tasteofmaine 1cd7e
By George L. Nitti 

Maine is well noted for being Moose Country, with an estimated population of around 75,000. The numbers within the state rise the further north one goes.  

In Skowhegan, Me., 201 Service Towing and Auto Repair, located approximately 80 miles from the Canadian border, has capitalized on Maine’s renown, rebranding itself by including a wrap of a large moose on the side of their black 2020 MV International 21 ft Miller steel flatbeds.  

Technical Operations Manager, Luke York, who co-owns the 1984 established business with his father Dean, said, “Obviously we thought branding ourselves with a moose was a good choice. Maine has the largest population of moose. We didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing. Slap a name on the truck.” 

The company initiated an online contest, where the graphic was created, and they now use it on their apparel and merchandise, which York believes is another thing that draws more customers. 

The red highlighting around the large gray and white moose, which has a tow chain looped around its neck, help set it apart from the unit’s background, making it more clearly visible, while defining it as a tow company. 

As part of their rebranding strategy, the company also dropped its city name “Skowhegan” from “201 Service.”  

“We thought having ‘Skowhegan’ in our name limited us and limited the distance people thought we were willing to travel to do tows,” said York.  

Besides moose, Maine is renown for its mountain ranges and trees, lumber a key industry in the state. 

On the front and side of their wreckers, there are gray shapes in the form of mountain ranges and on the cover of the wrapped toolbox are grayish/white trees that make-up a forest.  

Overlapping these graphics in a couple of key places – the toolbox on the side of the unit and the back of the cab – is a modern graphic spelling out “201 Service,” which pops out in red and white lettering. 

“201 is the main thoroughfare we service, which goes all the way to the Canadian border.” 

Brag @ TIW!  

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine! 

homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
August 18 - August 24, 2021

Digital Car Key with Ultra-WideBand Technology

2021.06.01 HELLA Smart Car Access 6a2d3
With HELLA Smart Car Access, end users can lock and unlock their cars completely hands-free and can also start the engine without having to pick up a classic remote key or a smartphone. From a distance of 50 metres, the mobile device is automatically detected and recognized by the vehicle. As soon as the driver approaches within two metres of the car, it is unlocked. The engine itself can only be started when the smartphone is inside the vehicle. At the same time, access authorisations to the vehicle can be digitally managed and shared on the basis of the HELLA Smart Car Access system, e.g. for car sharing services or for fleet providers. Personalisable information can also be stored in the smartphone to activate additional comfort or individualisation features, such as functions enabling welcome or interior lighting. In order to implement these Smart Car Access functions simply, reliably and safely, HELLA uses ultra-wideband technology. This radio technology for near-field communication is used as standard in new smartphones. 

For more information about this product, go to https://www.hella.com/



WEBFLEET Video

products 6bb9b
Webfleet Solutions launched WEBFLEET Video into the market. With the industry leading technology of Webfleet Solutions and Lytx, a leading global provider of video telematics solutions for fleets, integrated on one platform, users can access and manage both their vehicles and their in-vehicle cameras from a single interface. 

Road facing and optional cabin facing HD dashcam event footage is displayed alongside driving data to give users the full context of road incidents. Users can request video from a specific time and position of a previous trip or instantly livestream from the road, to take action immediately when an incident occurs. 

Accompanying WEBFLEET Video is the CAM 50 dashcam. This hardware uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automatically identify risky behaviour such as distracted driving and mobile phone usage. When it does so, it notifies the driver with a visual and audio alert, helping them avoid dangerous situations. 

“For the fleets we serve, safeguarding drivers is crucial,” says Matt Gunzenhauser, Director of US Sales, Webfleet Solutions. “And the more accurate a picture you have of what’s occurring on the road, the more protection you can give them. This is what WEBFLEET Video delivers. With footage from the road, drivers get both clear examples of how they can drive safer. It further provides evidence to protect them
For more information please visit:  https://www.webfleet.com/en_us/webfleet/lp/webfleet-video/?cid=7015Y000002TNdrQAG&ls=mwd

Peterbilt’s Medium Duty Trucks

unnamed 3708e
Peterbilt’s New Medium Duty family of trucks is built for Versatility with multiple hood and roof options for any application. Built for Productivity with excellent visibility, outstanding maneuverability and a spacious interior. Built for Efficiency with a best-in-class 7" digital display and the new PACCAR TX-8 automatic transmission. Built for Uptime with durable design and easy access to service points. Peterbilt’s New Medium Duty trucks are built to show up every day. Every mile. Every haul. Every job.
homediv
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
August 18 - August 24, 2021

Timber Tumble Trucking Mishap Solved by Towman Thinking Tree Trunk Assist

Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
August 18 - August 24, 2021
Tim Nielsen

Repo Agent Killed in Oakland, Ca.

 Tim Nielsen, a repossession agent for Any Capital Recovery Inc., was shot and killed in Oakland, Ca., on 6/14 while working on assignment.  

According to Nielsen’s boss and friend Lerron Payne, he was shot at an intersection writing a report in his truck. He then managed to drive away, but crashed into a building in East Oakland, a couple of blocks away.  

Payne said, “He wasn’t even hooking a car. Everything went south. It’s a rough industry, don’t get me wrong but this is pretty much the extreme.” 

Family and friends described Tim Nielsen, a father to four, as their rock and their hero. 

“This is a man that I can say gave unconditional love to everyone and all he ever wanted to do was help people. That was his dream, his purpose in life,” said Jennifer Huff-Wensmann, the victim’s girlfriend. 

Oakland police said no one has been arrested in the case. They are looking at all possibilities, from a random attack to the possibility it was related to a repo assignment. 

https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Auto Finance Boom Reported

According to the Brookhaven Courier, a newspaper run by students at Dallas College, the auto finance industry has seen a boom since the emergence of Covid-19, particularly the used car market. Part of this spike has to do with stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

Inske Zandvliet, economics professor at Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, said the demand for used cars is higher due to COVID-19. “People want to avoid traveling on public transport, so they are purchasing cars,” she said. “This leads to the second reason – a new car is a larger purchase. Since economic times are now uncertain, in terms of employment, many people choose to purchase a used car since it is not as expensive.”

Due to the sudden demand for used cars, auto finance companies such as Vehicle Solutions Corp profited, according to CNBC Evolve. 

David Ricci, the company’s repossession manager, said his workload remained steady. “I was expecting to have to repo a lot more cars in the beginning,” Ricci said. “But as it went on, the collections teams ended up keeping the customers current or making payment arrangements, so they didn’t get repossessed.”

Because used cars were selling better, there was a demand for them. “The subprime market was pretty strong, so the cars we did repo sold for a good amount,” Ricci said. The proceeds of the sales helped to offset the losses from cutting back on funding.

https://brookhavencourier.com/107120/local-news/the-auto-finance-boom-during-a-pandemic/

Repo Leads to Arrest in Firearms and Explosives

A repossession of a Mercedes in San Francisco led to the discovery of cache of firearms and explosives in late February. The perpetrator, who had a criminal history, was eventually arrested.

The sequence of events started when 31-year-old Cameron Ybarra shot at a repossessor, missing him and putting a bullet in the driver’s side of his car. After he retrieved items out of the car, he went into his residence, where he retrieved an assault rifle and pointed it at the repo man.

The driver “disconnected the vehicle, fled the area and called 911.”

Police followed up, impounding the Mercedes but were unable to find the shooter until they converged on his residence.

According to a police report, “SFPD investigators from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and Gang Task Force (GTF), along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the suspect’s residence to arrest the suspect and serve a search warrant.”

After officers arrested him, they found inside the house an assault rifle, ammunition, bosy armor, a silencer, bomb making materials and other things.

Ybarra was booked for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a silencer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of an explosive device and resisting arrest.

https://www.crimevoice.com/2021/03/09/firearms-explosives/

Repo Job Turns into Bizarre Arrest

75 year old John Beasly of Tenn., whose white Kia was repo’ed and then reported stolen, was arrested when pulled over driving his own car.

Though the car was registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Belle Meade, Tenn. Police Sgt. Jon Carter.

It was then that police learned that Beasley had two warrants for his arrest, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

Sgt. Carter said, “Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

https://www.wkrn.com/
homediv
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2021  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      