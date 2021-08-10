Jackknifed On Guardrail 



By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Traffic was backed up for miles on July 26, 2021 after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on top of a guard rail on I-195 East in Swansea, Ma. It was actively leaking fuel.

Eric Fouquette from Big Wheel Towing and Recovery, who happened to be in the area in his 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed, rushed to the scene to deal with the leaking diesel fuel. He placed a large hazardous fluids pop up containment pool directly underneath the compromised fuel tank. In order to access the underside of the tank, he had to lay in poison ivy, thus preventing over 100-gallons of diesel fuel from spilling from the tank and polluting wetlands.

Other equipment and personnel responded close behind Eric and arrived on scene shortly thereafter. Big Wheel responded with both of their heavy-duty rotating style crane recovery units. When the equipment arrived on scene, Eric operated his 2020 Kenworth 880 with a NRC HIM 80-ton rotator, operator Mike Cleary in the 2017 Peterbilt 589 with a Century 1150R 50-ton rotator, operator Kevin Whitle in the HAZMAT Response Truck, operator Nathaniel Wing got in the 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 Century flatbed and owner Bob Fouquette was in his Isuzu Traffic Control Unit.

Eric informed, “Once on scene, our Traffic Control Unit was positioned at the rear in order to assist with the roadway and lane closure. Our LED arrowboard/advanced warning indicator affixed to the top of the truck was illuminated and raised in order to warn oncoming motorists of the incident ahead. With a perimeter established around the scene, our HAZMAT Truck was positioned at the front of the scene in close proximity to the damaged tractor. One of our recovery team members wore a Tyvek suit and went underneath the tractor in order to drill a pilot hole into the side of the fuel tank so that the remainder of the diesel fuel could be siphoned from the compromised tank. Our air-operated fuel transfer pump was then used to siphon the remaining fuel from both fuel tanks as well as from the containment pool which was initially used to collect the fuel.”

After all of the fuel was successfully removed, the HAZMAT drums filled with fuel were loaded onto their ramp truck and relocated on scene along with the HAZMAT Truck. Both rotators could now be positioned and setup in order to begin the recovery operation. One of the rotators was positioned and setup in front of the tractor while the other rotator was positioned and setup behind the trailer.

Eric explained, “Heavy-duty chain bridles were then strategically installed onto the front and rear of the trailer as well as onto the tractor itself directly behind the cab area. This combination of rigging would allow for both of our cranes to simultaneously lift the entire tractor-trailer unit.”

After all of the necessary rigging was installed, both operators rotated and extended each of the rotator booms out towards the area where the tractor-trailer was located and the upper winch lines on each rotator were attached to the rigging. Both operators slowly applied upward tension onto each line, which began to elevate both the tractor and trailer. Both rotators continued to elevate both units several feet in the air until they were above the steel guardrail system. With the entire tractor-trailer unit now suspended in mid-air, both rotators, working in tandem, slowly rotated the entire tractor-trailer up and over the guardrail until it was brought back over the roadway.

Once above the roadway and a safe distance away from the guardrail, the rotators slowly lowered both units back down onto the pavement. The hazardous fluids pool was placed back underneath the compromised fuel tank as fuel continued to leak from the tank. All of the rigging used was uninstalled from the tractor-trailer and placed back within the respective rotator.

Frank Corp. Environmental began to perform some preliminary site work to contain the spill area and prevent the further migration of fuel into the environment. The tractor-trailer was prepped for transport and transported from the scene back to Big Wheel’s Freetown storage facility. Once there, the tractor was separated from the trailer and both were placed into storage.

__________________________

Big Wheel Towing & Recovery, located in East Freetown, Ma., is own one of the largest and most respected towing and recovery companies in New England. Bob started his family business in 1980 and now has three generations actively working including his sons Eric and David. Their extensive fleet of over 30 pieces of equipment and numerous other units, painted in their signature yellow, are familiar sites on the highways of the Northeast.

Frank Corp. Environmental Services is a full-service environmental company available 24/7 for emergency response. They provide a range of services from emergency hazardous material spill clean-up to planning for and servicing proper management of hazardous materials all the way from use through disposal.

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!