Extrication & Recovery
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Tri-State Towing was dispatched to a commercial vehicle accident to assist the Poole and Dixon (KY) Fire Departments with an extrication.
The incident involved a Freightliner Columbia semi-tractor with a 38-foot dump trailer loaded with wheat. The semi’s tire blew out, the vehicle lost control and left the roadway, which caused it to violently disconnect and flip over. The truck came to rest upside down in the ditch partially hung on the trailer. The driver was pinned in the crushed semi cab.
Upon arrival, the Poole and Dixon Fire Departments stabilized the vehicle, established patient care, and began extrication. The passenger side door was popped and secured to an apparatus. Due to the heavy impingement on the driver’s side, the driver’s legs were pinned.
Immediately after receiving the call for assistance, Tri-State Towing responded with two 65-ton rotators and a 35-ton heavy wrecker. Tri-State dispatched heavy operators Lance Wayne and Franklin Hammond with their 2020 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator and their 2018 Kenworth T880 with NRC 50/65 65-ton rotator.
Lance informed, “The fire department called us and the owner of the truck called D&G. Mark Springer, the owner of D&G Wrecker Service in Henderson, Ky., responded in “Back in Black,” his Century 1150 50-ton rotator mounted on a Peterbilt. D&G Wrecker Service assisted with the extrication and recovery as well.”
Tri-State company owner Gary Crawford, in his 2007 Peterbilt with a 35-ton NRC slider, was the first to arrive on scene. After speaking with incident commander, this unit was positioned to lift the tractor.
After creating some space between the cab and ground, the area was cribbed to capture progress. Purchase points were created at the driver’s door to gain access to the driver’s legs. Spreaders, a recip saw, and a combo tool were used to free his legs from the dash and windshield area. The driver was then flown from the scene to Evansville, Ind., for the treatment of leg, ankle, and potential internal injuries.
Once the driver was cleared and air-lifted by helicopter from the scene, Tri-State uprighted and recovered the tractor and trailer. Lance towed the trailer and Mark towed the tractor to the customer’s facility.
Lance explained, “The cross training program we have implemented in our area with local fire departments has helped to develop the working relationships which lead to successful extrications like this one. Cross training saves lives. If you are in the fire service you need to cross train with your heavy wrecker services. They are a tool in the toolbox from trench, grain bin, structural collapse to vehicle rescues. The time to meet is during training not wait until something like this happens.”
Tri-State Towing and Recovery, in business for 35 years, have locations in Evansville, Ind., and Henderson, Ky. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company’s GM and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have a large fleet of trucks and equipment and also provide a 24-hour environmental incident response team equipped for hazardous materials clean-up. At their Henderson location, they offer full service automotive repair and maintenance on all makes and models, both foreign and domestic.
Mark Springer is the president and owner of D&G Trucking Inc (D&G Wrecker Service), based in Henderson, Ky. D&G, established in 1971, is a large company with 50 plus trucks. They handle all kinds of cargo hauling including general freight, machinery, large objects, farm supplies, grain, feed, hay, live chickens, commodities dry bulk, beverages, paper products, chemicals, hazmat - hazardous materials and offer heavy-duty towing and recovery in the Ill., Ind., and Ky. tri-state area.
