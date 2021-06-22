Container Job Nightmare



By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti On March 25, 2021, in Long Beach, CA., City Tow Service received a call from one of their Long Beach accounts to recover a forklift that had gone over hauling containers. City Tow driver Matthew responded with their 1994 Peterbilt with a Century 1060 60-ton 2-stage rotator. Once on scene, City Tow called Pepe’s Towing Service, a fellow tow company, to help them on the job. Pepe’s Joshua “Josh” Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. The forklift was trying to stack a loaded container when it fell forward, knocking over multiple containers. One landed on a Toyota Corolla parked outside the chain-link fence, crushing its windshield and hood. Josh exclaimed, “This job was a nightmare! The containers were loaded, weighing about 17,000-pounds. They were loaded with some type of gas. My plan was to tackle the containers one by one. I assisted City Tow in lifting the containers that had gone on the street first, including the one that crushed the Toyota. Using one rotator on each end, Matthew and I set them on a trailer chassis to take them away.” The hardest part for Josh was tackling the forklift that had its mast all the way up and was still attached to a container. He had to first secure the container to the mast to make sure it would not fall off. “I decided my best course of action was to pull the forklift towards me, while City Tow assisted by providing a catch line so the forklift did not slam back down,” Josh stated. “Once I had the forklift back on the ground, I released tension on my boom lines while the forklift operator simultaneously brought down the mast to lower the forklift. I did all of the rigging with my custom ‘Pepe’s Slings’ I had made by Bailey’s Towing Accessories. This made it so much easier to rig as opposed to having to carry and use heavy chain.” Working in tandem, using the two Century rotator, all containers were either placed on a trailer chassis to be moved or stacked back where they belonged in the yard. The nightmare was over and the customer was happy. _____________________________________ City Tow Service is a top-notch towing, recovery and emergency road service company that has been servicing greater Long Beach, CA and the surrounding communities since 1961. All of their employees are trained and certified through WreckMaster and CTTA. Their fleet consists of state-of-the-art equipment including everything from one-ton conventional wheel lifts, flatbed carriers and heavy-duty wreckers to 60-ton (4 axle) rotators. Pepe’s Towing Service was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps and became full-time employees in March 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company.

More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. They have over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment. Their specialty and primary focus is medium- and heavy-duty towing and recovery.

Double Dog Dare Recovery



By Jim "Buck" Sorrenti In Upper Macungie Township, PA, on a road that has a double dog leg turn (two - 90 degree turns), the driver, hauling approximately 42,000 pounds of a name brand soda, took the turn too fast, causing the semi-truck and trailer to roll over. After another tower had been on the job for more than 7 hours and was unable to upright the casualty, Hauser's Truck Service was contacted by the Upper Macungie Police Department. Hauser's dispatched their 1990 Peterbilt with Nomar HD wrecker, 1987 Mack 35-ton Challenger HD wrecker and a 1988 Ford LTL 45-ton Challenger HD wrecker. They also brought out their recovery trailer with the USA air cushion recovery system they wanted to use on this job. Owner Tim Hauser, along with operators Jake Schrawder, Tim Moser, Bill Hillenbrant, Brad Hauser, and Kevin Krase responded to the scene. Tim informed, "We determined the best way to approach this recovery would be to bag the trailer from the roof side and rig the trailer from the floor side to pull it up with the Mack and Ford heavy-duty wreckers. The Peterbilt heavy-duty wrecker was used to stabilize the tractor as the casualty was coming up to keep everything in line." Jake rigged the job, in part using extra wide 18-inch recovery straps to lend additional support as the casualty came up. The side of the trailer had been compromised and they felt it best to bag it, utilizing seven air bags to cover the square footage of the 53-foot trailer. Tim explained, "We find seven works great so there's no chance that the rib line of the trailer walls open up or "unzip." "After the truck was recovered, we allowed the original tower on the scene to tow the tractor away and they also transported the trailer," stated Tim. "We came in to do a job and we weren't looking to 'poke the other guy in the eye.' We felt it was the neighborly thing to do to allow the original tower called out to take the casualty from the point we had recovered it." The recovery was completed from beginning to end in approximately 90 minutes. It was a great example of how know-how and years of experience, paired with quality equipment, gets the job done. _____________________________________________ Timothy "Tim" Hauser is the President and owner of Hauser's Truck Service of Allentown, PA. The company is a third-generation family business, founded by Harold & Jean Hauser in 1971 out of their home and garage. Brad Hauser is the third generation of Hausers involved in the business. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2021, the company has grown into one of the Lehigh Valley's largest towing and repair facilities with 18 employees and 26 vehicles in their ever-expanding fleet.