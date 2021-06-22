Container Job Nightmare 

By Brian J. Riker
Cyber attacks are on the increase and small businesses are not immune. In fact, small businesses are more likely to be attacked than large corporations because defenses are usually much lower … even nonexistent.
According to a recent report by Germany-based Allianz Risk, cyber-attacks have now taken the lead as the top corporate concern globally, displacing business interruption which had held the top spot for the past seven years.
Cyber attack risks come not only from external hackers, but also from internal sources. It is important to make sure you have the proper security protocols in place to protect your data from both accidental and malicious loss.
Imagine how hard it would be to operate your impound yard if all of the vehicle records just disappeared one day? How about if your dispatch software crashed?
The modern tower has embraced technology, as it is a must to survive in today’s industry. With that technology comes risks that also must be managed. We routinely collect sensitive personal information about customers as well as employees that must be protected. Do you have adequate password protection and limited access for this information?
Gone are the days of keeping everything sensitive locked up in a file drawer tucked away in the back corner of the office. Now we have computer terminals at almost every workstation, all connected with a local network and then connected to the world via the Internet.
Most tow bosses can even access all their data remotely from their smartphone or laptop computer. Convenient, but very risky.
Now is the time to perform a cyber-risk assessment. Begin by making a list of who currently has access to what software and data, then determine if they really need that access and make changes as needed.
Next check for physical security issues. Are there computers that are not locked or password protected with access to sensitive info that employees or even the public can get access to?
Make sure any public Wi-Fi at your office is a completely separate network from your business computers. The No. 1 way hackers gain access to sensitive information is through unprotected public access points. Make sure your business Wi-Fi network is password-protected with a unique network key—not the standard one that came with your router.
Develop a security protocol that requires routine updates to all network passwords. Do not allow your team to write them down and leave them in their workstation or use autofill functions on their web browser. This defeats the purpose of having passwords!
Consider setting up a virtual private network for all your remote access needs. Cellphone and mobile data networks are ripe with security flaws that a VPN can protect against.
Many towers are now using virtual phone networks in place of traditional landline telephones. While these are great for flexibility and mobility, it pays to have at least one backup physical landline telephone when the system crashes. Don’t have all your communication dependent upon the Internet or other virtual systems. Always have a second, and even third, method for critical customers and team members to communicate.
These measures seem complicated and may require retaining a computer network specialist. What is the alternative if your data is held for ransom or destroyed? How hard and expensive would it be to recreate years of records? What about lost income because of the loss of supporting data such as pictures or purchase orders?
Lastly, check with your business insurance agent about the cost and availability of cyber attack insurance. It is an excellent supplement to business interruption insurance, which you should already have to protect against losses from fire, flooding and even loss of phone or electricity.Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at brian.riker@fleetcompliancesolutions.net
By Randall C. Resch
The opening picture depicts a brightly colored sign hanging from a pole where I live. While the sign was posted by a law-abiding tow owner, could that scrap item be the property of another?
One business niche called “scrapping” is an action that could land you in hot-water. You wouldn’t think taking scrap is an illegal practice, but there’s a fine-line defining “scrap” versus “a hulk of metal” being the remains of a stolen car.
A discarded car-body found in a field may not be that of an unwanted car, but the remains of a stolen and stripped vehicle. If the vehicle was stolen, its owner could be anticipating their property’s return.
So, as a “Scrapper” drives around and find’s a rusty car body conspicuously parked behind a dilapidated store, does that “kid in the candy store” feeling kick in? While it’s admirable to rid the community of derelict cars, it’s prudent to think twice before taking possession.
Driving in traffic, the scrapper gets stopped because there were no extension-lights or proper tie-downs. The officer asks about the car on the truck and runs the VIN in the national ARJIS System. To the tower’s dismay, the hulk was a stolen car.
The end result: the tower goes to jail for possession of stolen property while the tow truck is impounded as evidence. That’s a possibility of “Scrapping.”
An old saying suggests that if it’s free, it’s too good to be true. Even if it’s total junk, is that stripped car-hulk that of a stolen car or is it debris free for the taking? While its scale weight could mean potential profit for the tower, if the vehicle was delivered to a scrap-yard with no papers, is there violation of law?
When accepting vehicles without papers, scrapper’s risk arrest and conviction if it was a reported stolen vehicle. In all reality, shouldn’t the tower obtain DMV documentation to prove ownership? Is there responsibility to determine whether or not the hulk was the remains of auto-theft?
When towers scrap as a mode of business, being in-illegal possession of a stolen-hulk could result in an arrest. In most states, to be convicted of possession of stolen property, proving a defendant guilty of the crime, prosecutors must establish two elements:
1.) The defendant took possession of someone’s property without owner consent, and 2.) when the defendant took the property, did they intend to deprive the owner of that property for any period of time?
The bottom-line: Did you take steps to determine if the junk in your possession didn’t belong to someone else? How will you answer?
While a Scrapper’s business intent is honest and upright, receiving vehicles without obtaining properly administered paperwork, i.e., lien-sale, abatement or assigned title could result in arrest. There is a responsibility to pre-determine that the scrap’s not stolen.
By Brian J Riker
With Memorial Day fast approaching, thoughts drift to family vacations, warm breezes and traveling. Excellent conditions for towers to make some money; after all we know tourists are often not focused on anything except having a good time.
This travel season I expect to see a spike in crashes given it has been over a year since many folks have had the chance to get out. With COVID restrictions relaxing and everyone eager to escape reality for a bit, the air is ripe for disaster.
I suggest paying close attention for out of state license plates, vehicles with extra luggage or entire families as well as those that are making erratic or unusual moves in traffic. Tourists are usually unfamiliar with your area and may be distracted by their family or even fatigued from attempting to drive longer than they usually do.
With the warmer weather also comes more children. As schools begin to recess for summer break, children too fill their heads with thoughts of recreation and easily loose focus on the hazards surrounding them.
When there are children around it is more important than ever that we be aware of what they are doing and where they are doing it. Kids love trucks and do not have fully developed danger mechanisms, so they don’t think twice about climbing in, on or under trucks that they may find interesting.
This makes it especially important to always conduct a circle check every time you move your vehicle! Children and pets have been killed because they were under a vehicle that was placed in motion without the operator knowing. I have made it a habit to approach any vehicle I am driving from the passenger side, walking a complete 360 circle around it before entering the driver seat.
An old slogan I recall each summer is “behind each bouncing ball comes a running child.” I recall seeing this plastered all over trucks in the northeast when I started driving, and it is true. Keep a close eye between vehicles for kids that may be hidden from your view and unaware that you are driving nearby.
For the heavy-duty operators summer also means more children riding along in big rigs and extra children in truck stops. Perhaps even our own kids riding long for some family bonding time. Already familiar with big trucks, children riding along may be very comfortable in these situations and unaware of the true risk at hand, so please use extra caution when driving through truck stop parking lots or anywhere children are present.
Now is also a great time to assess the health of your truck. Pay particular attention to the tires, as the temperature difference will cause inflation to change and require adjustment. Inspect the cooling system, giving the radiator fins a good spring cleaning and make sure you have extra water onboard. Not just water for the cooling system, but also drinking water to keep yourself, and your customers, hydrated.
Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real possibilities and you must take precautions to protect yourself. These conditions occur when the body loses the ability to regulate internal temperature and can happen even in relatively mild conditions, with a heat index of just 91⁰F, or lower if you are in new area and not yet adjusted to the climate -such as when vacationing.
Summer means longer days, warmer weather and perhaps some well deserved recreation. With this change in the seasons we must not lose focus on safety, ours as well as that of the general public. Enjoy some time off, but please stay safe since tragedy doesn’t stop just because you are on vacation.