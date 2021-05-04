Big Boom Recovery in Jersey

Brian J RikerOSHA is not exactly everyone’s favorite federal agency and still the subject of many debates over their jurisdiction regarding towing operations. Like it or not, OSHA is here to stay and does apply to most of what we do as towers daily either directly or through a state managed plan.Perhaps the most often overlooked compliance requirement I see when auditing towers is the lack of a job hazard analysis (JHA). A JHA is a prerequisite to determine what standards, if any, apply to a specific task and how best to safely accomplish that task.Under the General Duty clause all employers have a duty to provide a safe workplace that is free of recognized hazards. This is a catch-all that is used when a specific standard does not apply to a known risk in a specific industry.A good example of where the General Duty clause applies in towing is when using a wrecker as a lifting device to remove a wrecked or disabled vehicle. In general industry, which is what towing is classified as, when using a truck mounted crane both the crane equipment and operator must fully comply with OSHA standard 1910.180. However, there is a clear exception for wrecked or disabled vehicles found in 1910.180(b)(1).Just because a truck mounted crane is exempted from this standard when using it for a wrecked or disabled vehicle does not mean OSHA does not apply. You still have a duty to provide as safe of a workplace as possible for your employees. This is an excellent example of where a job hazard analysis comes into play.As an owner of a tow service you are experts in your chosen profession and should know the hazards of towing or recovery. It is your duty to control these risks with effective communication to your workers as well as implementing worksite safety protocols. The first step is by analyzing the known risks and attempting to determine both the predictable as well as unforeseen outcomes.A JHA for accident recovery should cover the basics of scene safety such as traffic awareness, hazardous material awareness, hazardous energy awareness, lifting and rigging safety. Effective communication among all responding personnel - even across different disciplines such as fire, EMS and police - is also paramount to workplace safety.In this JHA you would address the known risks of each category such as struck by accidents or fire risks and how to reduce or eliminate these risks. Perhaps your company will determine that a scene safety supervisor or that headset radios are required for incidents of a certain size. Maybe identify the need for in-house traffic incident management equipment rather than relying on already over-burdened public resources. I can’t speak for your particular operating environment as each area is unique.A good job hazard analysis results in a safer work environment only when it is used as a basis for company policy and procedure documents and then enforced. Simply having a JHA will not make your team any safer if you ignore the recommendations or don’t train your team on how best to deal with the hazards. In the event of an incident, OSHA will look for these documents, the associated training and documentation of when you have caught employees not following company policy.Self-discovery of violations that are documented and acted upon are your best defense against liability. No one is perfect but if you can prove you are actively taking steps to mitigate and manage risk, you will reduce the potential for fines and judgements, as well as help keep your employees safer.Safety is everyone’s responsibility; however it ultimately rests on your shoulders as the company owner. It is your responsibility to set a culture of safety and not allow the task at hand to override basic safety protocols. No job is worth risking injury or death. Even when dealing with life-safety critical events, we can take the lead from the fire and rescue service. They maintain a protocol where their personal safety is the most important task at hand. An injured rescuer does no good and adds undue burden to the incident at hand.