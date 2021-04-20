Technical Lift in a Tight Place

by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Lifting a 75,000-pound natural gas engine inside a building is no easy feat. Beard’s Towing had this as a scheduled job at the request of an energy company in Glen Rose, Texas, performing the removal of the massive engine on March 25, 2021.
Beard’s Towing owner James Bennett Jr. made specially designed spreader bars out of 1-inch thick I-beam, 8-inches wide and 8-inches tall.
He said, “In preparation for this lift, we left nothing to chance. Our crew practiced on site in our yard with a 40,500-pound concrete cement drum welded to a homemade skid, similar to the one that Miller Industries has. Also, with a die cast engine and wreckers. This preparation was key due to the distance from the rotators to the engine and the weight factor.”
James Jr. responded along with heavy operator brothers Allen and Richard Knadle with two rotators - "Boss" a 2018 Kenworth T880 Century 1075S 75-ton rotator and "The Beast" a 2020 Kenworth W990 Century 1075S 75-ton rotator.
The massive natural gas 3616 engine that the crew went to pick up was 15-feet long, 7-feet wide and 10-feet tall and weighed 75,000-pounds.
James Jr. did all of the rigging, using the spreader bars he made. Rigging was done using both 60-ton cables to two snatch blocks, to a Miller single point lift triangle, to a center point lift on spreader bars, to a double point pick off each end of the spreader bars.
The job was performed with two lifts. The first initial pick up was to take it out of its home based cradle that was 17-feet 9-inches away from the wrecker, to be lifted and brought 8-feet from the wreckers and placed in a mobile cradle. Picking it up in a building that was only 54-feet long and 40-feet tall.
Then the cradle was fastened to the engine so that the cradle and the engine would be lifted on the second pick. The wreckers were then re-positioned and a heavy haul trailer was backed in next to the engine. Detaching the power unit, one rotator was placed alongside the trailer, and the second rotator was backed to the front of the trailer where the power unit was detached. After repositioning the rotators, the second pick up was 10-feet away. On the second pick up, the engine and cradle was lifted and set on the heavy haul trailer.
From Glen Rose, Texas, the engine was transported by a third-party company to Washington, Pennsylvania.
Thanks to solid planning and preparation, this job was a success, taking 9.5 hours to complete.
Beard's Towing, owned by James Bennett Jr., is family-owned and operated. The company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, provides 24/7 emergency light, medium and heavy-duty towing and recovery and roadside assistance to Fort Worth and surrounding areas. Established in 1954, the company boasts a combined 100 years of experience. A strong believer in training, James Jr has regular training sessions to keep his operators on top of their game and also holds cross-training sessions with fire and police authorities.
By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On Saturday, March 27, 2021 around 5:30 p.m., the NJ State Police requested the Downe Twp Fire/Rescue Dive Team to assist with removing a truck and trailer that had rolled down a boat ramp at a marina in historic Port Norris.
Tri County Core had been called to bring their wrecker, responding with Big Blue, their Chevy LoPro. Downe Twp Fire/Rescue divers suited up, went into the river, located and hooked up to the submerged vehicle within approximately 20 minutes after arrival. Once hooked up Tri County Core’s tow truck made an attempt, but due to the drop off at the end of the ramp couldn't pull the vehicle out because it needed to be lifted.
Around 7 p.m. Battelini Transport & Towing Service was called by the NJ State Police to complete the removal. Battelini president Albert Battelini informed, “We were called to bring a rotator for a pickup and boat trailer that had rolled down the boat ramp.”
Al’s nephews, Anthony and Wade Battelini, responded with their 2015 Kenworth with an NRC 40/50 50-ton sliding rotator to handle the lift. They also brought their 2020 Kenworth tractor with a 48-foot Trail-Eze slide axle trailer to haul the casualty away.
When Anthony and Wade arrived, Tri County Core had already left, but Downe Twp Fire/Rescue Dive Team were still on scene.
“The boat ramps are made of concrete and at the end of the ramp is a sharp drop off so the pickup had to be lifted up and back onto the ramp,” Al informed. “Downe Twp Fire Dept used their divers to rig it. It was at high tide so it made it difficult. They used a 15-foot endless loop thru the front door posts of the four-door pickup.”
With the NRC 40/50 50-ton sliding rotator’s 3-stage boom extended out with both lines attached to the endless loop, it boomed up and easily lifted and loaded the pickup and boat trailer onto the Trail-Eze 48-foot trailer.
The scene was cleared at approximately at 9:45 p.m. No one was in the vehicle and no one was injured.
Tri County Core, a family run business based in Millville, New Jersey, was founded in 2011. The Yearicks family is a salvage company specializing in junk vehicles, parts, boat repairing & service, marine salvage, boat services, scrap metals processing & recycling and towing.
Albert Battelini is the president of Battelini Transport & Towing Service in Landisville, New Jersey. Established in 1921, the company is co-owned by Albert and his brother Anthony. They now operate out of a five bay facility, run 30 tractor/trailers ranging from lowboys and Landols to step decks and have 20 employees and a fleet of more than 20 wreckers. The family also runs Battelini Wrecker Sales, a full service dealer for NRC Industries and others, servicing New Jersey, Delaware and the surrounding New York City area.
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On February 22, 2021, the Ohio County Sheriff Department called Greg Embrey Towing Service to recover a feed truck that was in a ditch in Livermore, Ky. on Highway 136.
Greg Embrey, the owner, responded in his 2007 Kenworth T800 with a Custom Built 30-ton integrated heavy-duty wrecker. This is a versatile unit with a 60,000-pound capacity boom. It has two 35,000-pound winches with up to 70,000-pounds of winching power, and 80,000-pound towing capacity under reach.
Greg’s son Quinton Embrey responded in his 2007 Freightliner with a Century 5130 wrecker. The 5130 is a large, but maneuverable, single axle integrated 25-ton towing and recovery unit with dual planetary 2-speed 25,000-pound winches and 128-inch reach underlift.
When Greg and Quinton arrived on scene they found a loaded feed tractor-trailer off the road leaning in a ditch, that had taken out a power pole. After surveying the situation Greg called his friends at Tri-State Towing and Recovery to help with a rotator.
Tri-State heavy operator Lance Wayne responded in his 2018 Kenworth T800 with an NRC 50/65 ton rotator. Lance informed, “It was about 50 minutes from our shop. I arrived on scene and found the loaded tractor-trailer off the road with heavy front-end damage. The trailer was leaning very hard. The embankment was extremely steep and the tractor had jumped a ditch, knocking out the front axle, breaking the engine and loosening the transmission.”
Operator Clay Gaither, a rigger for Greg's, drove a Chevy road service truck out to help rig.
The feed truck company had a vac trailer there and wanted to unload the feed trailer. So Lance set the NRC rotator u, strapped over the trailer to hold it and ran both auxiliaries to the wheels of the trailer.
“While we held the feed trailer, the electric company worked on setting the pole and the feed company to vac it off,” explained Lance.
They got part of the load off, then the team rigged it with Greg’s Custom Built 30-ton to the front and hooked the Tri-States’ NRC rotator to the wheels on the rear of the trailer. They lifted the trailer up and winched the unit forward up the embankment to the road and swung the trailer up on to the road and kept the trailer from going into the ditch.
Lance stated, “We had limited room to work, but teamwork made this job safe and smooth. Teamwork is the best!”
Greg Embrey is the owner of Greg Embrey Towing Service in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. They are a small family-owned towing and recovery business that was established in 1987 with a single 1-ton wrecker. Greg’s son Quinton works alongside his father in the family business. Father and son, along with several other operators handle automotive, truck, aircraft and boat towing and recovery service to their community and surrounding areas.
Tri-State Towing and Recovery based in Evansville, Ind. originated in Henderson, Ky. from Rideout's Service Center. Gary Crawford owns Tri-State, Eric Crawford is the company's General Manager and Terry Hailman is the Evansville Manager. They have been providing quality and dependable service to the tri-states for over 35 years. With their two locations, they cover a large area and provide a variety of services.