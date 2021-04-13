River Ramp Recovery

Protect Your Company’s Online Reputation

By Randall C. Resch



An attorney contacted me regarding whether or not tow owners should respond to on-line reviews? While I know no written practice requiring owners answer bad reviews, I believe there’s value for tow companies to get in-front of potentially damaging complaints. A disgruntled customer can create long-term damage to your company’s reputation.



Today’s social media is where customers learn about your company when searching for tow services. While some tow owners feel social media is filled with false information, complaints are damaging when viewed by others, especially new customers. Do you monitor what's said about your company? Even if a complaint is true, do you conduct damage control?



Recently, I looked for a contractor to handle a difficult repair at my house. Although many contractors received complimentary remarks, other contractors didn’t as customers cited shoddy work and management failing to return calls. Because no one responded and complaints went unanswered, I shied away from calling those companies. The fact is: once complaints are posted, they don't go away.



Handling complaints is an easy process in which tow owners should be involved. Although responding to complaints takes time, what’s the downside to not responding? It’s imperative to address a customer when you learn they have a problem. At minimum, invite the complainant to initiate a complaint form. There’s no perfect business free of complaints. Handling complaints is a tough part of doing business, but there’s an easy way to approach them in four steps called “LAST.”



Listen – A complaining customer wants you to hear their story. Let them discuss their concerns.



Apologize – Whether right or wrong, say that you understand the nature of their complaint and you’ll look into the matter. Don’t flippantly tell them to pack sand.



Solve – When complaints are justified, offer a settlement or action to satisfy their complaint.



Thank You – Those words are powerful and beneficial in ending disputes. Thank your customer for their cooperation and patience.



Ignoring customers can make life a living-hell when no effort is made to satisfy them. If they take their rage to social media, your reputation takes the hit. To your advantage, you can initate a professional, thoughtful response that counteracts their complaint. Managing media sites is important. It need not be expensive, but requires dedication to an active response. Why not dedicate a senior employee or manager to monitor sites and respond on your company’s behalf?



Why Community Involvement is Critical

Brian J Riker



I had the honor of participating in the production of a public service announcement video created by the Pennsylvania Traffic Incident Management Enhancement program this past Saturday, March 27. This effort to bring greater awareness to the updated slow down move over law in Pennsylvania is just one example of how towers can be involved in their community.



Service beyond self is a very fulfilling experience. Although community service often leads to increased exposure and more business opportunities, that motivation should never be the underlying focus of your service. Just being a decent member of society should be all the motivation you require and a simple thank you, even left unspoken and simply implied, should be all the reward that you seek. Community service through involvement in important local issues will always have a cascading effect on the quality of life within your town, resulting in many positive returns.



Some areas I have seen affected by community involvement include bettering the lives of team members and their families which in turn can result in a more productive worker. If they no longer need to stress about some issue outside the job, they can then focus on the task at hand which is important not only for productivity but also for safety.



The issues troubling your community may seem small or insurmountable. Either way they will be overcome by the efforts of those with a generous spirit and a genuine love of their neighbors. You don’t need to spend large sums of money, or make huge donations, to have an impact. Often community projects just need volunteers to coordinate or manage the efforts of others that have the money to donate but not the leadership expertise to see the project thru to a successful conclusion.



Time is precious yet we all can find a few hours from time to time (pun intended) to give back to those that helped get us to where we are today. I know without the support and patronage of my community, my towing service would have never succeeded. Without the help of my community when I was a young man with a new family, I would have struggled much harder than I did. For this, I am ever grateful and give back my time when I can, money when I can’t give the time, and support in any way possible when time or money is unavailable.



Volunteering for community service does not need to be limited to something associated with your company, it’s technical skill or even automotive related. For over twenty years I volunteered my time to our local high school drama club as a live audio technician. Not even close to an automotive repair or towing related field but it made an impact on countless young folks as they tried to decide who they were and what they wanted to do when they grew up. Even without any formal promotion or advertising, the community leaders, who were all involved in the arts in my small town, knew who I was and in turn they sent work my way when possible. Now, that is not why I did the volunteer work, it was a passion of mine, but it sure was a pleasant side effect.



