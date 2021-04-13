River Ramp Recovery

1972 was a memorable year. It was the year the movie The Godfather hit the big screen, leaving us with a lasting impact. That year it pulled off best picture. There had never been a gangster film made like it before and if you were of Italian descent, it would resonate even more so.
Since then, The Godfather has become recognized as one of the great films in American cinema. It is often quoted by many avid fans and watched repeatedly by movie lovers, who still discover something fresh and new after each viewing. Favorite quotes roll off the tongue such as “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” and “It’s not personal Sonny. It’s strictly business.” The lines are so well known they have become cliché.
In the towing industry, you will find diehard fans as well reciting lines and paying homage to the Godfather, such as Impressive Towing Inc., located in Maspeth, NY, which is a predominately Italian community. “John Gotti didn’t live far from here,” said Victorio Strocchia owner of Impressive Towing. “That’s how it was back then. It was a culture everybody grew up in. Everybody knew somebody who was like that.”
Their black 2008 Chevy Silverado 2500 Heavy Duty with an Underlift gives tribute to the gangster world, providing several familiar images from the Godfather and other characters from the mob underworld.
Remember the horse’s head discovered under the bloodied sheets of a bed, sending a clear message to a Hollywood casting director that when Don Corleone asks for a favor, he means it? Well, you will find the horror on the face of that casting director on the side of their truck.
Or the scene when Michael Corleone assumes control of the family after his father has been shot by his rivals, mustering the courage to gun down a corrupt police officer and the leader of the Tattaglia family over a plate of pasta in a small Italian restaurant? You will see that there as well.
There’s a carefully crafted scene from Good Fellas, a vivid strangling of one gangster by another and a picture of the evil Al Capone. According to Neil Strocchia, “We spent over 8 months working on these graphics. They were airbrushed by Cecil Burrowes. Everybody knows who he is.”
“I approach it the same way I approach any other custom job – to focus on the realism of the airbrushing,” said Burrowes. “For this project I like the fact that the artwork was more realistic with a gray tone effect. Normally I use a lot of colors. The black on silver gives it a more metallic and vintage look.”
At Impressive Towing, Inc they are a bunch of Good Fellas, looking to promote business, be it for towing or autobody services. At the back of the truck, you’ll find the Don himself, with Neil Strocchia and his son front and center stage, sitting next to our favorite big-time gangsters.
Company branding is a critical component to starting and managing any business, and includes such elements as a strong logo, consistent colors that blend nicely, and fonts that are applied across the business. Strong branding leaves a lasting impression, helping a company stand out to customers who associate its product or service with the brand while attracting new customers with the clarity of that image.
At Chaz Towing in Watsonville, Cal., established in 1987, the company has developed a strong brand with a “less is more” identity that exudes a professional image in its simplicity.
According to Kevin Chavez, operating manager and son of owner Eduardo Chavez, “We wanted something subtle that would stand out. Something that was not overstated but with some complexity.”
Fine tow truck graphics, like mid-coast California wines, harbor intensity wrapped in subtlety as illustrated on their 2014 Peterbilt389 with a 35-ton Vulcan.
“This unit is a perfect for our company and the perfect application for any fleet. It’s easy to use and maneuver,” Chavez said. “The capabilities of the winches and its pulling power are incredible.”
At the heart of the design is the company name which is the primary element that stands out because of its large size, scripted/elegant lettering and contrasting colors that blend subtlety against its yellow and white background.
Adding further distinction, the company name is applied in several key locations, including the side doors, the hood, and the large real estate across the wrecker body. Going the extra yard, however, lies in the fact that even their customized mud flaps restate the company name, not the wrecker company or dealership, a fine point that is often overlooked in branding.
The company name is easy to remember as well. “Chaz.” Chavez said, “We wanted to be unique. Many tow companies go with their last name but we wanted a more memorable marking.”
Which includes their colors of yellow and white. Chavez said, “Yellow grabs everybody’s attention. It represents emergency personnel and catches your attention, making it hard to miss.” Reflective lettering and an array of lights give further enhancement.
Their brand, like their family heritage, was forged over time and proliferates on other company memorabilia, such as pens, backpacks, customized coffee cups, vests and rain gear.
“My father, who started the company with his brothers, immigrated to the states in 1978, first living in Minnesota before moving to the Monterrey Bay area. He came with empty pockets with a dream to succeed,” said Chavez. “He saw the need and demand for towing.”
Now with 11 trucks and family members entwined in the business, with a single-minded focus, company professionalism has become a prevailing theme wrapped in precise branding that strikes notes of simple tastes.
As towers of this and the next generation look for inspiration to paint or wrap their trucks, some might follow the lead of Pantusa Towing & Recovery which branded themselves with a novel design: a favorite music CD cover.
In this case, it is a splashy lime green splayed across the side doors that captures our interest against an all-black background, as the two colors go hand in hand.
For their inspiration, Pantusa, which is based out of San Antonio, Texas, drew on an album of a “progressive” styled music with political overtones that was popular in 2005, when owner Ryan Pantusa graduated from high school.
Pantusa said, “There was an album called In the Wake of Determination by the band Story of the Year. We’ve always been a big fan and went with that same style background found on their cover.”
That style is pronounced on their two 2018 Freightliner M2’s with a 21 ft. Dualtech, an effect that Pantusa says is “100% liked by everyone who sees it.”
Continuing, he said, “It seemed like they were talking about some progressive topics. That’s part of the reason I chose it. The album is a mix of rock, punk, and funk. We just really enjoyed the music and I thought the art was really cool. We then used it for our branding.”
The design, modern looking with a splashy effect, jumps out at you.
Pantusa said, “It looked nice when we put it on the black trucks. It’s a decal, not a wrap.”
The company, which has 10 flatbeds and a wrecker, has consistently used strong branding to assert themselves, making sure to use these modern effects on all of their trucks.
“People know that it is us,” said Pantusa, “when they see the Black and Lime Green units coming down the road.”
Another revealing point on this design is the USA, written in all caps. It pops out on the side, on a steep angle, giving it added dimension which has a patriotic flavor and feeling.
Pantusa said, "That's funny. It was just a coincidence. It's an Italian name. I never thought of that."