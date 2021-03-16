Over the Edge

The Death Pendulum

By Randall C. Resch



An experienced heavy wrecker operator in Arizona was up-righting an overturned tractor-trailer on a highway’s ramp. On-scene, a DPS trooper sensed the immediate recovery area was dangerous and created risky conditions.



While it was reported the trooper felt the tower should reposition himself and move out of the casualty’s space, the tower may not have been mindful of the trooper’s words. In an instant, the rig broke-free from the pavement and swung to the tower’s position, mortally pinning him between the rear of the heavy wrecker and the casualty.



In a mechanical sense, a “Pendulum” is a weighted-item that’s suspended from a fixed point where it swings back and forth under the influence of gravity. In recovery, the tip of the wrecker’s boom is the fixed point and a cable-lifted item is the swinging, weighted-end of the pendulum.



True to all recoveries and rollovers, the mechanical action between a lifted-load and a wrecker is known as “The Death Pendulum.” Whenever recovery activity requires winching towards the wrecker, the potential of violent return (to the wrecker) is always possible should the load break-free from ground surfaces.



The opening photo illustrates that a deadly “swing-back” is possible. Note the winch-cable’s angle that visually indicates a dangerous “pendulum” effect is present. Although a wrecker can be chocked and have a solid platform, a load like this is precariously ready to swing back towards the wrecker.



While simplistic recoveries go without errors, there may be a single factor that changes the recovery’s dynamics. All recoveries are innately dangerous should one process or component go awry. Every movement must be carefully calculated in which processes are intentionally slow-going. Speed can never replace safety.



During reverse roll procedures, wreckers typically position close to the rolled casualty. As the wrecker is backed to position, the boom’s tip should be at or near the casualty’s leading edge. As recovery commences and the winch-cable’s hook isn’t attached and lowered to the pavement, it hangs nearly straight up and down like a “Plumb Bob.”



As load lifts and begins to roll away, the cable’s angle changes as the load goes through natural arch. Visually, there’s a noticeable change; however, by pushing the boom’s end “out”, the winch-cable “angulates” as the load rolls away.



When working in close-proximity to lifted loads, operators should always anticipate unwanted shift. Obviously, it’s important that operator’s remain out and away from spaces where loads tend to shift and settle.



The greatest modern, mechanical safety feature any recovery truck can have is remote control capability. Remote control handsets or consoles are available as an add-on safety accessory. For obvious safety purposes, I highly recommend tow owners retrofit their trucks with remote controls. But even remote controls can’t replace an operator’s safety sense that says, stay out of the pinch-zone where the Death Pendulum is always lurking.





















Driver License Myths Debunked

By Brian J Riker



Often, I am asked questions about driver licenses, the differences between what happens in your private vehicle vs. work trucks and who is legally qualified to drive what type of vehicles. I would like to clear up a few myths, especially for drivers with a commercial driver license (CDL).



Perhaps the biggest fallacy I hear is that what you do in your car doesn’t affect your CDL. This is completely false! You only have one driver license, even if you are a CDL qualified driver it is still all one license and one record. When a prospective employer asks about any accidents, citations or convictions on your driving record they are asking about ANY on your record not just the one’s that occurred in a commercial vehicle. This is true for both CDL and non-CDL drivers.



When insurance companies look at a driver to determine if they are insurable, and what the rate will be to provide coverage, they look at all the information on their driving record. This means that what happens to you at work can also affect your personal car insurance rates and vice versa so protect your driving record at all costs or you will find yourself uninsurable and unemployable!



The next most common myth I hear is that tow truck drivers don’t need a CDL to tow a truck. This is also false. While there is a limited exception from the CDL requirements for emergency moves of wrecked or disabled motor vehicles by tow truck, it does not relieve a tow operator from having a base CDL of the correct class for the tow truck and the vehicle in tow. The exception, recognized by most states, simply relieves a tow operator on a primary (first) move of the requirements to have the proper endorsements such as tank or hazardous materials. For secondary moves, all endorsements must be correct on the tow operator’s CDL.



Keep in mind it is very easy to jump straight from no CDL required right up to a class A CDL requirement simply by hooking up a vehicle that has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) in excess of 10,000 pounds. A simple example of this is using a class 5 or 6 truck, typical of light duty wreckers, with a GVWR of 19,500 pounds and hooking up to a ¾ ton pickup truck that most likely will have a GVWR of 11,000 pounds. Separately a non-CDL driver can operate either vehicle in every state (NY will require a tow truck endorsement) but once combined in tow the GVWR together is in excess of 26,000 pounds and the towed vehicle is in excess of 10,000 pounds making this a class A CDL combination in every state.



Further complicating the issue, and another myth to bust, is that not every state uses the same definition of CDL class A, B and C. While most states use the Federal definition based strictly on the gross vehicle weight ratings and excluding the actual or registered weights for these class distinctions, a few are more restrictive and will require a class A CDL whenever the towed vehicle is over 10,000 pounds GVWR, registered weight or actual weight.



The myth part is that a driver licensed in a state that complies with the Federal definition can’t operate in the more restrictive states. That simply is not true; every state has a reciprocity agreement that allows a properly licensed driver to operate any class of vehicle in every state if they are in compliance with their home state’s licensing regulations. Always double check the restriction and endorsement codes on all driver licenses before you allow them to operate your equipment. Every state has this information available on their driver licensing agencies website and the codes should be detailed on the back side of every driver license if there is a restriction or endorsement on the license.



The last myth is that a driver under 18 can operate a non-CDL required commercial vehicle if they stay within their home state. This is not always true and depends on a few things. First, interstate commerce and the 21 year old age restriction does not always require the driver or truck to leave the state. It is possible to never even leave your home city and still engage in interstate commerce subject to the Federal regulations. Next, state laws vary regarding qualifications of commercial drivers, with some restricting drivers under 21 from hauling hazardous materials, passengers or even obtaining a class A CDL while other states may only restrict hazardous materials as required by Federal regulations.



Most states do not allow drivers under age 18 to operate any commercial vehicle in business use except for farm vehicles. Check your state’s definition of a commercial vehicle as well as their qualifications of commercial drivers before allowing anyone under 21 to operate your equipment.



