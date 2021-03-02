Clearing Chaos in Fort Worth

By Randall C. ReschA woman’s car was towed from a crash and held for her insurance. Four months later, she claimed, “The driver groped me when I climbed into the truck’s cab.” The case seemed to be a “set-up” by someone seeking easy money. Her story wasn’t credible. Was hers an accidental mis-step or was she groped?The claimant described she mis-stepped, started to fall, yet the fall was halted by the tower standing directly behind the truck’s opened door. Wreckers and carriers have really tall cabs where entry can be problematic. She focused on, “The driver didn’t tell me how-to get into the cab,” not that there’s a mystery about doing so.After regaining balance, she entered the cab with no issue. At the time, she mentioned telling the driver she wasn’t hurt. If a mis-step did happen, she was lucky that the tower protected her from falling to the pavement.An inquiring attorney asked if the tow industry practiced “unlawful touching.” My answer was simple. A fall from a tow truck’s elevated step is always perceived as an accident that could inflict injury or death. Towers are trained to recognize this.If the claimant’s story had merit, a police report should have been her first order of business, but nothing was filed even after speaking to her attorney. I told the attorney I found the tower’s actions reasonable.My towers instruct customers that the safest place (to ride) is in the tow truck’s cab with a seatbelt on. From the non-traffic side, the customer gets escorted to the cab, shown where the steps and hold-handles are. Customers are told, “I’ll be behind you in-case you fall or mis-step.”If riders are elderly, physically challenged, or otherwise have difficulty getting in, it’s OK to ask if you may assist them. Drivers never touch someone unless given permission as that action can result in a “He said she said,” scenario.Should tow companies make it policy to not provide rides to customers? These easy-money situations occur all the time, especially in California where attorney groups aggressively specialize in personal injury cases. While it’s been the industry’s courtesy to provide “rides” for customers, is it fair that towers be subjected to false accusations simply for others to make a buck?If a fall did happen, I salute the tower’s immediate reaction that prevented her injury. But, if this lawsuit were to settle out-of-court, it’s one more reason why insurance premiums are incredibly high. So, as Covid restrictions subside, will you go back to providing rides to customers?Note: The lawsuit was dropped.

Brian J RikerTires. We are around them so often in the towing world we tend to take them for granted until they are flat or fail while going down the road. This attitude can lead us down a dangerous road-especially when dealing with the heavy weights imposed by the largest of tow trucks and rotators on the market today.Like everything else we use in our industry, tires have ratings and characteristics that make them more or less suitable for our environment. Not all tires of the same size are equal! This is especially important to consider when sourcing replacement tires for your trucks. Sure, you may save a few hundred bucks, but at what real cost?Load Rating – Historically known as the “ply rating” because it represented how many layers of cotton fabric were used in the construction of the tire, this figure indicates the designed load carrying capacity of a tire at its specified maximum inflation pressure. This figure can be expressed in letters or numbers using agreed upon standards. Generally, the higher the value the more weight carrying capacity the tire has. Always install replacement tires with a load rating at least equal to the original equipment tires specifications.Speed Rating – This is a critical value on heavy duty trucks, especially those with wide base or floatation tires. While most standard truck tires are now rated for 75 MPH, some specialty sizes such as the popular 425/65 R22.5 still have speed ratings as low as 68 MPH under ideal conditions, reduced even more for some surface types. With speed limits in excess of 75 MPH in some parts of the U.S., towers need to be especially aware of their speed ratings and how inflation pressure can affect their tire’s ability to handle the heat generated by higher speeds.Application – This rating determines what type of operation the tire manufacturer intends a specific tire to be used in. There are several different variants here but mainly they deal with the differences between local/short haul, regional, long haul or severe duty service. As towers, most of us operate in short haul severe duty applications and as such we should spec our tires accordingly if we expect to get the best wear and overall life out of our investment.Tires are usually one of the largest operating expenses for any fleet right after fuel and labor. This expense can be managed in part by selecting the proper tire for your application then closely monitoring inflation pressure and wear. Frequent inspection of your tires is critical to maximum life span.Tires should have their pressure checked daily, with a tire gauge, when cold (before driving). Keep in mind ambient air temperature changes can quickly cause tire pressure changes. Example, when you check your tires after the first frost in the Fall you may notice a significant drop in pressure. This doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your tires, just the outside air temperature has dropped enough to cause the air inside your tires to “shrink” in response. For every 10 degrees F the ambient air temperature drops tires tend to lose 1 PSI inflation pressure.There are even motor carrier enforcement issues regarding tire speed, load and inflation ratings. During a routine roadside inspection or crash investigation, officers can cite a motor carrier for violations of any of these ratings. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety Measurement System goes as far as assigning weighted points to these types of violations with exceeding speed ratings or operating with flat tires assigned 8 out of 10 points, meaning they are severe violations likely to cause a crash. It is important to note that the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, the group that sets the Standard North American Inspection Process, considers a tire underinflated by 20 or more PSI to be flat. This could easily occur due to ambient air temperature changes if the tire’s inflation has not been checked in a while and is a small enough different to go unnoticed by eye or the old fashioned “tire thumper.”Your tires are one of the most critical components on your vehicle and should receive regular maintenance to ensure safety, long life and the best possible return on investment. It is often said lower upfront costs do not always equal the better deal and this is especially true with tire purchases. Stay safe and keep the rubber on the road!