Tator Team Tackles Tanker

Tator Team Tackles Tankerby Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
With the crazy winter weather conditions on January 14, 2021, around 10 a.m., Burdas Towing received a call from the Wright County Sherrif’s Dept to respond to an overturned tanker truck and trailer just east of Maple Lake, Minn. on County Road 37.
The founder of Burda’s Towing, Lance Burda, arrived on scene just minutes later and called dispatch to give the crew a run down of the incident. Lance informed, “I was traveling on County Road 37 when the call came out. I was on scene in less then a minute.”
He found a loaded propane truck and trailer had left the roadway, hit a power pole, jumped a road approach causing the tanker to rip off the tractor and ended up landing in front of the tractor laid over on its side. The tractor had spun around and laid over on its passenger side. Lance stated, “I occasionally get called out to major incidents my former company has been called to. I guess I would be considered a consultant at this point.”
The Maple Lake Fire Dept on scene advised that no propane leakage had occurred, but the county hazmat duty officer was enroute. The tractor was badly damaged but appeared towable. The tanker had suffered major suspension damage in the collision. “The driver was miraculously okay! It was a wild ride, but he’s alive and walked away,” said Lance.
Two rotators were requested to respond to the scene along with a Landoll trailer to transport the trailer once upright. Heavy operator Jon Innes, responding from the Monticello location, arrived first with a 2020 Peterbilt with a Century 9055 50-ton unit.
Lance explained, “We met with incident command and the county hazmat officials to determine the best plan of action, road closures and hazmat risks.”
Lead rotator operator Corey Wolf arrived with Burda’s black 2018 Peterbilt with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator followed by lead rotator operator Nate Rademacher in Collins Brothers red 2018 Kenworth W-9 with a Century 1050 50-ton rotator. Jrod Willes brought a semi and Landoll trailer to transport the tanker once it was upright and back on the road.
First the crew uprighted the blue Kenworth tractor and hauled it back to the lot to get it out of the way so they could focus on the loaded tanker. Lance said, “It was determined to upright and lift the tanker loaded and set it on the waiting Landoll. The tanker was loaded with 9,200-gallons of propane. The weight was estimated at over 60,000-pounds. We were working with power lines above as well.”
The crew first rigged the tanker for the upright, using extreme caution on all attachment points to include soft rigging and protectors around any chains or shackles used. With all of the rigging done working in tandem, the two rotators uprighted the tanker. Once the tanker was back on its wheels, the rotators setup to do the final lift.
Once again using extreme caution on all rigging points, they wrapped straps around the tanker and it was lifted straight up then rotated between the two Century 50-ton ‘tators and over to the side so the semi could back under the tanker and it could be lowered down onto the Landoll.
Cribbing stacks were used under the 5th wheel and the damaged landing gear to spread the weight evenly across the trailer. The tanker was secured to the trailer and hauled back to the storage terminal in Monticello where it was once again lifted off by the two rotators.
“This was a great team effort with Collins and Burda’s crew and two of the rotators working together,” stated Lance. “A lot of people don’t know, the same guy owns Burda’s and Collins Brothers Of St. Cloud. This is why you see our trucks working together so much. We are a team and owned by one man.”
_______________________________________
Lance Burda, a Minnesota Professional Towing Association Board Member, was the founder, owner and dynamic driving force behind Burda’s Towing LLC. tucked away in Rogers, Minnesota. After 18 years of Lance owning and operating Burda’s Towing the business was acquired by James Trantina of Collins Brothers Towing of St Cloud in November of 2019 along with its three locations; terminals in Rogers, Monticello and Loretto, and all equipment. Collins Brothers is another well-established company and the combined companies have over 100 years of towing and recovery experience on staff, along with a varied extensive fleet ready to solve any towing or recovery challenge. All operators have been trained in all aspects of towing and recovery and many have completed extensive WreckMaster seminars and comprehensive hands-on training.
