Tator Team Tackles Tanker

Legislative Landscape for 2021 Brian J Riker February 1, 2021 Now that the dust has settled on one of the most turbulent Presidential races in our history and with the Biden Administration getting about the business of implementing their policies, I felt it was a good time to look at what the change in the White House and Congress means for towers on a National level. It is no secret that the Biden Administration supports many of the Obama Era policies and ideals including increased regulation on the trucking industry and support for higher minimum wages on a federal level. These policies will have a direct impact on the bottom line of every business, big or small, for many years to come. First, we have speed limiters for all commercial motor vehicles. Make no mistake, this will be a priority for the Democratic lead Congress. They have long pushed for limiting commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating over 10,000 pounds (which includes dually pickup trucks and light duty wreckers) to 65 MPH. I expect to see proposed legislation introduced as part of the infrastructure/highway spending bills that will be introduced later this year. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg alluded to as much during his confirmation hearing when asked about speed limiters by replying that he “will consider all technology that may make our highways safer.” The nominee for Secretary of Transportation went on to speak about highway funding and his interest in a vehicle miles travelled tax as a supplement to the current fuel tax paid at the pump. “In the long-term, bear in mind that as vehicles become more efficient and as we pursue electrification, whether sooner or later, there are questions about whether the gas tax can be effective at all,” said Buttigieg. While I agree our Highway Trust Fund is broke, and broken, VMT fees may not be the best solution to fund our future needs, although it is a better alternative to selective toll facilities and private ownership of our highways. There are tracking and privacy issues among many other problems with collecting and enforcing a vehicle miles travelled tax. Two other hot topics I expect to see addressed soon is a push for mandatory sleep apnea testing as part of the DOT medical certification process and increased scrutiny of the hours of service regulations. Sleep apnea is a real threat to some drivers; however, the problem is not as wide spread among commercial drivers as some would like you to believe, nor is the current criteria for deciding who is at risk and in need of further study (at a significant cost) as accurate as could be. Simply admitting to snoring or having a neck size or BMI larger than recommended can trigger a limited medical certification pending further study. As for hours of service, I would hate to see our industry lose any of the recent gains in flexibility we have just begun to enjoy. Lastly, we have the issue of a Federal minimum wage of $15 per hour. While I am not against folks making a decent living, setting a Federal minimum wage level this high will put undue burdens on many small businesses in the most rural of areas where $15 per hour may be excessive compared to what the going rate for a tow is. Further, this could complicate pay structures based solely on commission as they are typically required to meet minimum wage rules including, in some cases, standby/on-call time yet may not rise to the level of $15 per hour for all hours. Minimum wage should continue to be a state level issue as the states themselves are best suited to understand the impact of these types of rules on their citizens and business owners alike. As always, whether you support or disapprove of any of these ideas, contact your Representatives and Senators (in a respectful manner) to express your opinion. They are in office to represent you, even if you didn’t vote for them, and need to know how you feel and how their actions will impact your life, your business and more importantly the lives of your employees. Also be sure to reach out to your state and national association representatives as well. They need to know what is having the most effect on your business so they know where to focus their efforts to make a true difference. Associations can only be effective when they have the support of the folks they are charged with representing. Power comes in numbers and change can come from the power of many single voices roaring in unison through a trade association.

Hauling Drugs and People for Profit By Randall C. Resch



Outside of Lincoln, Neb., a sheriff’s deputy stopped a flatbed carrier that was transporting an SUV. The tow operator and several persons were detained. As parties were interviewed, the deputy found inconsistencies in their statements. Subsequently, a police K-9 alerted to 21-packages of crystal meth weighing 27-pounds and estimated at $600,000.



If you guessed that all parties were arrested, you’re correct … including the tow operator. These incidents happen all the time in which tow trucks are involved. In this case, the tower (luckily) was innocent and not aware.



Our company was the evidence provider for CHP San Diego. I recall several incidents where tow companies picked-up some unattended vehicle located (on this side) of the border taking it north to “a friend’s place” only to be stopped and subsequently arrested. When there’s questionable dispatch information, calls like these should be red-flagged.



When callers say they’re not with a vehicle, but give an address and name of "someone who’ll pay for the tow,” there’s something’s fishy. Especially true of border towns. Vehicles crossing from Mexico and Canada into the US are prime targets for smuggled drugs or human trafficking.



Drugs get easily transported into the states when bad-guys tie packets of “something” under a pickup's frame while the vehicle is parked and unattended by its owner. Bad-guys then wait for the unassuming vehicle owner to cross the border with bad-guys following close behind. If the pickup makes it across, the bad-guys eventually will recover the contraband. It's risky for an unassuming owner, yet bad-guys oftentimes win.



In January 2020, a Laredo, Texas, dump truck was impounded to a tow yard for a flat-tire. An anonymous tip (later) alerted to 36-international travelers secreted in the dump truck’s bed. Both tow operator and impounding officer allegedly didn’t look in the back of the truck. Imagine if this was a private tow? If the police hadn’t impounded the truck, the responsibility would have fallen completely on the tow operator.



When callers request to have a vehicle towed from a border-entry to some far-off destination, it requires the company’s diligence in-determining who owns the vehicle and if the owner is with the vehicle? While it’s tough to turn money making calls away, when pertinent information doesn't come easy or there’s that "somethin' ain't right" feeling ... turn the call down.



The closer proximity to the border a vehicle is there's high likelihood that the tow truck could be stopped and searched, especially when officers have information or probable cause to stop. Even when towers honestly weren’t aware that drugs or persons were in a vehicle, an arrest could be imminent where the tow truck (or carrier) typically is impounded. It (then) takes a ton of money and effort to post out of jail, fight federal allegations and hopefully retrieve the truck from impound.



This topic is one to discuss at your dispatch and driver’s meetings. Remember, hauling drugs, guns, people and illegal contraband takes creativity. An unassuming tow company is simply a pawn in their game. If the call seems risky … turn it down. By Randall C. ReschOutside of Lincoln, Neb., a sheriff’s deputy stopped a flatbed carrier that was transporting an SUV. The tow operator and several persons were detained. As parties were interviewed, the deputy found inconsistencies in their statements. Subsequently, a police K-9 alerted to 21-packages of crystal meth weighing 27-pounds and estimated at $600,000.If you guessed that all parties were arrested, you’re correct … including the tow operator. These incidents happen all the time in which tow trucks are involved. In this case, the tower (luckily) was innocent and not aware.Our company was the evidence provider for CHP San Diego. I recall several incidents where tow companies picked-up some unattended vehicle located (on this side) of the border taking it north to “a friend’s place” only to be stopped and subsequently arrested. When there’s questionable dispatch information, calls like these should be red-flagged.When callers say they’re not with a vehicle, but give an address and name of "someone who’ll pay for the tow,” there’s something’s fishy. Especially true of border towns. Vehicles crossing from Mexico and Canada into the US are prime targets for smuggled drugs or human trafficking.Drugs get easily transported into the states when bad-guys tie packets of “something” under a pickup's frame while the vehicle is parked and unattended by its owner. Bad-guys then wait for the unassuming vehicle owner to cross the border with bad-guys following close behind. If the pickup makes it across, the bad-guys eventually will recover the contraband. It's risky for an unassuming owner, yet bad-guys oftentimes win.In January 2020, a Laredo, Texas, dump truck was impounded to a tow yard for a flat-tire. An anonymous tip (later) alerted to 36-international travelers secreted in the dump truck’s bed. Both tow operator and impounding officer allegedly didn’t look in the back of the truck. Imagine if this was a private tow? If the police hadn’t impounded the truck, the responsibility would have fallen completely on the tow operator.When callers request to have a vehicle towed from a border-entry to some far-off destination, it requires the company’s diligence in-determining who owns the vehicle and if the owner is with the vehicle? While it’s tough to turn money making calls away, when pertinent information doesn't come easy or there’s that "somethin' ain't right" feeling ... turn the call down.The closer proximity to the border a vehicle is there's high likelihood that the tow truck could be stopped and searched, especially when officers have information or probable cause to stop. Even when towers honestly weren’t aware that drugs or persons were in a vehicle, an arrest could be imminent where the tow truck (or carrier) typically is impounded. It (then) takes a ton of money and effort to post out of jail, fight federal allegations and hopefully retrieve the truck from impound.This topic is one to discuss at your dispatch and driver’s meetings. Remember, hauling drugs, guns, people and illegal contraband takes creativity. An unassuming tow company is simply a pawn in their game. If the call seems risky … turn it down.