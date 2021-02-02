Texas Tanker Recovery

By George L. Nitti
Although the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a comic and television series phenomena in the 80’s and 90’s, a couple of more recent Hollywood film productions have helped to popularize the cartoon once again, bringing it to the forefront of popular culture, where it’s been glorified even on tow trucks.
At Marvin’s Tow Service, based out of Gardner, Kan., 30 miles south of Kansas City, the company has had a history of dedicating their trucks to cartoon themes, one of which is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme.
When asked about the inspiration behind it, owner Marvin Vaio credits his 3 boys for the design, stating succinctly, “My kids decide what we paint my trucks.”
On their 2015 Kenworth with a 5130 Century Wrecker, one will find beautifully rendered, custom painted graphics depicting major characters from the series as well as intensely colorful backdrops such as NYC and an underground water system. Masterfully painted by Scott Thomas, the project, involving 4 other people, took 7 weeks to complete.
Vaio said, “I like paint; not plastic/vinyl. It has better texture and the colors are more vibrant. With a wrap it is easy to peel off whereas using custom paint involves making a commitment to your truck. I met Scott in 2009, when he painted a rotator of ours, and then brought him on full-time, when we started D & M Body Shop.”
On the side of the wrecker, 4 of the renegade Ninja Turtles, named after famous Renaissance artists (Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Rafael and Donatello) are prominently displayed, each wielding their unique weapon as they stand guardian, battling petty criminals, evil overlords, mutated creatures, and alien invaders. Like Batman and Robin, they battle evil while keeping their distance from the local, political establishment.
Also, found next to the turtles are two other main characters from the series, reporter April O’Neil and ninja turtle mentor, Splinter, who teaches them ninjutsu, which is a form of Japanese Martial Arts.
Other stand-out areas on this truck include the hood, where the 4 turtles reveal their faces, pushing their heads out of a man-hole cover against the backdrop of a darker, more maligned NYC, where the teenage mutants perform their civil duties, just like every towman doing their civil duty to help innocent bystanders.
The four turtle mutants band together, which is clearly rendered on the side doors of the Kenworth, where their silhouettes are projected, with the name of the company, Marvins, written in a creative font also found in the series.
According to Vaio, the children in the community have been exhilarated by the cartoon themes as they make their rounds to birthday parties and special events showing off their brilliant graphics.
Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com.
You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
By George L. Nitti
There’s a long-standing creed at Chelsea Wrecker Service, based out of Chelsea, OK, which states “If it’s not old, it’s not any good!”
Owner Roger Melson, who owned Chelsea for 29 years before retiring, was making reference to his passion for collecting, restoring and retrofitting antique cars, hot rods and tow trucks.
One of his amazing restorations included a red 49’ International KB7 with two Ramsey Electric Winches.
He said, “I was nicknamed ‘the Wizard.’ I built racecars and fast cars. You name it. My daddy was chief of police and used to borrow this truck in 1959 to sell watermelons. I was five years old then. I had no idea that I would own it. I traded for it about 20 years ago and fixed it up. It could pull anything out of a lake and a house if it needed to be moved.”
The wrecker, still in working shape, operates with many of its stock components like the suspension springs, pedals, steering wheel, dashboard, original headlights, and more.
Melson, who has lived his creed, claims to have had the oldest tow trucks in Oklahoma’s history.
He said, “I wanted to go to work in an antique truck every day. And I did not want to spend a whole lot of money on new tow trucks because it’s a small town where somedays you make money and some days you don’t. I didn’t want a struggle.” He further added, “I think it helped my business. Nobody ever rode in a 30 or 40 model. It only lacked air-conditioning.”
Part of the retrofitting included shortening the frame, putting a back seat in, adding a swiveling bed and most extraordinarily, a heavy winch box that has enabled it to do wheelies.
He said, “The winch box added about 5500 hundred pounds of weight. You can put it in different positions and wheelie down the road. It’s very forgiving and goes straight.”
At that vantage point, the wrecker is clearly eye catching, even drawing the interest of kids.
He said, “I had a mouth that bolts on front with teeth. I put that on the truck for a show. The kids think that it is Tow Mater. I tell them that it is Mater’s father,” referring to another classic tow truck he owned that resembled ‘Tow Mater’ from the hit movie.
On the front, under its right standard headlight, are the words “Cheapers Greapers.”
Meslon said, “If people remember the movie, it was an old truck running people off the road.”
A tow truck that does wheelies would be even enough to run the latest greatest heavy duty clear out of sight.Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
George L. Nitti
Although a camouflaged design is often meant to conceal an object or person from discovery, when displayed in the open, like a tow truck, you can bet it catches the eye.
In the case of Mr. C’s Towing, with a main location in Los Alamitos, Calif., that is good news, as their latest wrap, done in a blue, gray and white patterned camouflage, turns heads and leaves a memorable impression.
According to Mr. C’s general manager, Ricky Northcutt, a 17-year veteran of the company, Mr. C’s tow trucks are uniquely wrapped, including their 2019 Chevy 6500HD with a Vulcan lift.
Northcutt said, “The inspiration behind the wrap came from a YouTuber called Daily Driven Exotics that drives around in a Lamborghini. We copied the design. He goes to shows and does documentaries on his adventures. When his car breaks down we come to pick him up. He has an audience in the millions.”
Like the wrap on the Lamborghini, Mr. C’s newly minted Chevy was wrapped by the same company, Protective Film Solutions of Costa Mesa, Calif.
Outside of the highly immersive, eye candy camouflaged pattern, the white lettering is easy to read, clearly presenting the company name on the side of the unit, large lettering spelling out 24 hour service, several of its other locations, it’s phone number and the purpose that it serves: official police towing.
For Mr. C’s, this is the 3rd time they have switched out their recovery truck, keeping the same Vulcan wrecker originally purchased in the 90’s.
Northcutt said, “Although Ford commands about 85% of the light duty market, we are ‘Chevy Guys.’ For a while Chevy was out of the towing market but now they are back in.”
With approximately 50 units in their fleet, the bulk of Mr. C’s work includes police impounds, recoveries, and high-end towing, where they transport as far as Santa Barbara and Las Vegas.
“Orange County Calif. is the exotic car county of California,” Northcutt said. “We do about 20 cars a day transporting cars to and from car shows and old vintage porsches to people like Jay Leno.”
Northcutt further added, “To do this kind of work, you have to gain trust with the customer. In Orange County, everyone knows who we are.”Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!