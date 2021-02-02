The Week's Features
Hurst Towing Decimated by Ala. Tornado
Alabama tow company loses several trucks and facility due to fierce tornado.
Hauling Drugs and People for Profit
Caught in a crossfire of illegal activity, especially border towns, tow operators need to keep up their guard and look for red flags.
Band of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Beautifully rendered, custom painted graphics depicting major characters from the series.
Pin-On Beavertail and Hydraulic Power Ramps
This option allows customers to load and unload from the rear of a detachable trailer.
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing January 27 - February 02, 2021

Texas Tanker Recovery

prev 4799bBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On Christmas morning, an oilfield company called Tavo’s Towing LLC for assistance in recovering a crude oil tanker rolled over on Espejo Gates Road in Webb County near Laredo, Texas.
Dispatcher Iliana Jimenez Mata (Tavo’s daughter) called her father to notify him of the rollover. Tavo called his recovery team at 11:30 a.m. to head to the shop, get equipment ready and wait for further instructions.

“Normally we dispatch two heavy-duty recovery units,” said Tavo “but we decided to take a third heavy-duty recovery truck from previous experience due to the narrow width of the road. The third would give us two additional winch lines and more counter weight on recovery.”

Tavo pulled together his recovery team. The crew included tow operators Jesus Mata Jr., operating the 2017 389 Peterbilt 9055 Century 50-ton; Gilbert Lopez, with the 2018 Kenworth T880 7035 Century 35-ton; Hector Perez Jr.(Tavo’s brother-in-law) with the 2007 Kenworth T300 Jerr-Dan single axle 25-ton; Sebastian Mendoza, operating the skid steer. Also assisting in the rigging and recovery were Gustavo Jimenez IV (Tavo’s son), Hector Perez III (Tavo’s nephew) and Jose Ortiz (Tavo’s father-in-law). Tavo was scene supervisor and led his recovery team. 
The team drove about 45 miles to get to Espejo Gates road (a non paved oilfield road), arriving on scene at 1:15 p.m. and discovered the oil company was trying to unload the crude with minimal success.

Tavo informed, “After 45 barrels of oil were removed, we decided to rig up for recovery with the tanker still having about 145 barrels, about 75% full. At 1:45 p.m. we staged our 9055 Century 50-ton wrecker on the rear of the tanker for the heavier lift, with one line pigeon-toed for a downward pull on axle and second line lifting from the frame around the tanker.”

They staged the Jerr-Dan 25-ton at the center of the trailer with one line on the truck drive axle with a downward pull and second line on the landing gear wrapped around the tanker with a flat strap for upward pull.

Tavo explained, “Our Century 35-ton wrecker was staged at the front of the truck but we had to move to the front of the trailer to assist with rigging on the tanker. We then used our New Holland skid steer to pull down on the steer axle to bring the truck over.”

The truck and tanker were back on their wheels around 3 p.m. The team moved the Century 50-ton to allow the remainder of tanker to be emptied, while the Century 35-ton and Jerr-Dan 25-ton held the tanker from rolling back into the ditch.

Once the tanker was emptied, they lifted the tanker and truck back onto the road and rigged up to transport the casualties to Tavo’s yard in Carrizo Springs.
Tavo stated, “Our recovery team was able to recover the tanker without any oil spill, which is always a plus. We then pulled up about a mile to allow traffic through and rolled out of scene at 4:45 p.m. All trucks were back in service at 6:00 p.m.”

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Tavo’s Towing LLC, is a 4th generation tow company located in Southwest Texas with an office and yard in Crystal City and additional yards in Carrizo Springs, Eagle Pass and Uvalde, Texas. Gustavo Jimenez, Jr., established Tavo’s Automotive in Crystal City, Texas in 1974, as a repair shop with towing services. Before his passing the business was passed onto his son Gustavo “Tavo” Jimenez, III. In 2007 Tavo took over operations and began concentrating on towing to include heavy-duty towing and recovery work.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


Report Warns of Risks to Towers from Lithium-ion Battery Fires

A new National Transportation Safety Board report highlights the risk of lithium-ion battery fires for towing professionals and first responders.

 “Thermal runaway and multiple battery reignitions after initial fire suppression are safety risks in high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires,” the NTSB wrote in the document released Wednesday.

“… The energy remaining in a damaged high-voltage lithium-ion battery, known as stranded energy, poses a risk of electric shock and creates the potential for thermal runaway that can result in battery reignition and fire.”

The NTSB report also criticized OEM first responder guides for lacking enough information to protect first responders like firefighters and “second responders” like towing companies.

The NTSB advises the Towing and Recovery Association of America to “Inform your members about the circumstances of the fire risks described in this report and the guidance available to emergency personnel who respond to high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires in electric vehicles.”

Some recommendations include towing a damaged electric vehicle on a flatbed and arranging to tow the vehicle to an offsite location where it can be isolated. For more information on this report, go to

https://www.repairerdrivennews.com/2021/01/18/ntsb-report-highlights-safety-risks-precautions-for-electric-vehicle-towing-storage


Chassis Options on Display at the American Towman Expo

Tower Frank Nee was hailed as a hero for assisting another tower in pulling a man from a car on fire.

Two Tow Truck Drivers Rescue Man

Two tow truck drivers from two different tow companies in Milwaukee were hailed as heroes as they converged on a car that was on fire and saved the man inside.

Tower Frank Nee was heading home when he came upon the scene. He said, “Right place, right time is definitely it.”

When he arrived, the other tower was already performing CPR on the man inside the car. Nee stopped to help, using his vehicle to block off oncoming traffic. He then assisted with CPR and chest compressions. As the fire worsened, they pulled the man from the car and waited for other first responders to arrive.

Nee said, “You are so in tune with what’s going on, you really don’t think about what’s happening.”

He said he is no hero. “I help where I’m needed and I saw that I was needed.”

The passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

https://www.fox6now.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 7
Hurst Towing of Fultondale, Ala. was hit by a devastating tornado on Monday, 1/25/21.

Hurst Towing Decimated by Ala. Tornado

A devastating tornado that hit the state of Alabama on Monday night, 1/25/21, seriously damaged the tow operations of Hurst Towing, located in Fultondale, Ala. The extent of damage includes the loss of several trucks, a building and a storage area.

The governor of the state, Kay Ivey, issued a statement Tuesday morning say, "The people of Fultondale took a hard hit last night — I’m grieved over the loss of life, injuries, homes and damaged businesses. I offer my prayers and deepest sympathies and pledge the full support and resources our state has to offer.”

The city's Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says while he cannot confirm fatalities as of Tuesday morning, 17 people were transported to the hospital with storm-related injuries and 11 people were treated on scene.

Giving Back to First Responders

To show his appreciation for First Responders, Billy Wade, a photographer, has started a program called “Adopt a First Responder and Public Safety in the 4 State Region.” The Four State area is a term used to describe the four-corner region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma with the Tulsa, Oklahoma Joplin, Missouri and Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas metropolitan areas included within.

According to its Facebook group page, the program is “a place where first responders from all walks of life will be recognized from a variety of citizens and people in the 4-state region. This group is to help bring awareness and recognize our unseen hero’s.” Mention the name or post a picture of the first responder on the page and they can be adopted by anyone.

The program, which includes dispatchers, police, fire fighters, tow operators and paramedics, will accept donations such as gift cards, pre-made dinners or desserts, or anything else one can think of.

Wade said, “I think it is a blessing. I always give back to the first responders anyway. It makes for a better journey.”


Midwest Tower Working Around the Clock

With the recent winter storms in Quad-Cities, Ill., causing many crashes and multiple cars to flip over, tow truck driver Bruce Goacher has seen little relief.

“It’s endless. You can go right on around the clock if you want,” said Goacher, owner of Goacher Towing. He has operated the tow truck business for more than 40 years.

“The phone rings probably every half hour,” he said. “We get seven or eight or 10 calls, which I can’t do all of them, but I get as many as I can and I never stop.”

Goacher says it can be tricky trying to get vehicles flipped back over.

“Some are harder than others,” he said. “Some come back over real easy. It all depends where the car is at, how far down it is, if it’s in a ditch, up on the middle of the road or wherever, but generally they gotta come back over.”

Goacher is seeing more rollover accidents than in previous winters and his advice to people is to “slow-down.”

https://www.ourquadcities.com/

Report Warns of Risks to [b]Towers from Lithium-ion Battery Fires

A new National Transportation Safety Board report highlights the risk of lithium-ion battery fires for towing professionals and first responders.

“Thermal runaway and multiple battery reignitions after initial fire suppression are safety risks in high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires,” the NTSB wrote in the document released Wednesday.

“… The energy remaining in a damaged high-voltage lithium-ion battery, known as stranded energy, poses a risk of electric shock and creates the potential for thermal runaway that can result in battery reignition and fire.”

The NTSB report also criticized OEM first responder guides for lacking enough information to protect first responders like firefighters and “second responders” like towing companies.

The NTSB advises the Towing and Recovery Association of America to “Inform your members about the circumstances of the fire risks described in this report and the guidance available to emergency personnel who respond to high-voltage lithium-ion battery fires in electric vehicles.”

Some recommendations include towing a damaged electric vehicle on a flatbed and arranging to tow the vehicle to an offsite location where it can be isolated.

https://www.repairerdrivennews.com/

Tower with Alzheimer’s [b]Honored by Community

40 year veteran Va. Tower Henry Shaver, the owner of Albermarle Towing, was paid tribute in front of his house when a parade of 100 tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks honored his work in the community. Shaver’s health has been in decline due to Alzheimer’s.

Phil Patterson, one of the organizers of the parade, said Shaver has been a big part of his life.

"I've known Henry since I was 15. He's towed every car I've ever owned," said Patterson. "He's always volunteering his time to the rescue squads and fire departments. I think every fireman and every police man know who he is. He's towed school buses and trash trucks. Just about every one of them in Albemarle County at least."

W.J. Shaver, Henry's son, also honored his father’s legacy.

"He taught me everything I know in the business," he said. "I wouldn't be the man that I am without the father that I had growing up."

https://www.cbs19news.com

Catalyst for Change

January 4 marked a year ago that Dale Jones, who worked for Performance Towing in Watertown, SD, was struck and killed pulling a vehicle out of a ditch. Since then, the state has passed two pieces of legislation that are making a difference in making the roadways safer for towers.

Senate Bill 164 makes it a class 2 misdemeanor with a minimum fine of $270 for failing to move over/reduce speed to 20 miles per hour. That piece of legislation was followed by House Bill 1170, making it legal for tow truck and Department of Transportation vehicles to use blue lights in the performance of their duties.

Andy Wicks, the owner of Performance Towing, said that there were two major components of the Senate Bill. He said, “First, a person is supposed to be slowing down prior to getting to the incident scene. Secondly, it carries a much stiffer penalty.”

But according to him, the biggest change has resulted from being able to use blue flashing lights. He said, “That seems to have gotten a pretty good response from traffic. You are not always a 100% safe but that seems to have generated a little more attention from the motoring public.”

https://www.mykxlg.com
January 27 - February 02, 2021

 On Saturday Jan. 2, 2021, Wayne Hall of Mountain Towing & Recovery received a call to recover a pickup from a ditch. Wayne informed, “We got a morning request to recover a 1980 Toyota 4x4 pickup that had hit a deer the night before and veered off of Hwy 56 onto its side into the flood control ditch.”  Wayne responded with his 2019 Ford 4x4 F-550 with a Dynamic 755, an integrated twin line unit equipped with a 5,000-pound self-loading wheel lift and two mini spool 8,000-pound winches.

When Wayne arrived he found the Toyota was in a 4 to 5 ft. deep flood canal on its driver’s side. He said, “You could barely see the truck from the highway. The police had cleared the wreck with yellow tape. Luckily nobody was hurt. I parked the Dynamic wrecker approximately 40-feet to the east at an angle, but not interfering with traffic. Working this Toyota 4x4 recovery I used both the left and right winches with snatch blocks off the tail board D rings.”  First Wayne rigged the pickup and pulled it back over onto its wheels. Once he had the Toyota back on its wheels he winched it back to the road where it was loaded on a car trailer by family members of the Toyota owner and taken home.  A few days later on the Thursday afternoon of Jan 7, 2021 Mountain received a call for another vehicle in a ditch. Wayne informed, “We got a call from a tourist from Detroit who had slid on ice into a ditch after trying to access a popular hiking area in Kanarraville, Utah.”  Wayne arrived with his 2019 Ford F550 4x4 with Dynamic 755 twin line. He pulled the wrecker up above the Chevy Malibu approximately 50-feet, using a shovel to dig underneath the front of the car and removing large jagged rocks from under the oil pan and fuel tank.

Then he rigged it. Wayne explained, “I ran one winch line down to the area that I dug out where I could get a strap around the sub frame of the Malibu and not damage anything.”

After Wayne winched it back to the road and recovered the Malibu without any damage, the tourist was able to continue on to Detroit.

Wayne stated, “My Dynamic is a very capable versatile wrecker. I bought it used and it was all messed up. Nothing worked and the bed wasn't even on the frame. I called Dynamic and told them I was taking it to the closest dealer, which for me was Casanova. George Casanova took the bed off and started over. George did a bad a_ _ job and installed a wiring protection box, super springs and a full function Lodar remote.”


Wayne and Melanie Hall are the owners of Mountain Towing & Recovery based in Cedar City, Utah. The couple started the company in 1995 and celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2020. Mountain Towing & Recovery offers towing and recovery for all vehicle sizes, foreign or domestic, gas or diesel, auto, light truck, RV, or semi along with complete automotive and truck repair and mobile tire service. They cover light, medium, and heavy towing, 4×4 off road recovery and FAA licensed A&P aircraft recovery.

Casanova Towing Equipment is a family-owned-and-operated towing company in Compton, California. They are Dual-Tech and Dynamic distributor serving customers in Southern California, the surrounding Los Angeles area and from all over the Western United States.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

One Cool Cat Recovery

1 dbd6c

One Cool Cat Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Working in extreme rough terrain requires extreme equipment. Scott Wolff, the owner of Iron Horse Towing of Missoula, Mont., has a specialized fleet to handle his working area of Northwest Mont. and Northern Idaho.

Missoula is located along the Clark Fork River near its merging with the Bitterroot and Blackfoot Rivers in western Montana and at the intersection of five mountain ranges, thus it is often described as the ‘hub of five valleys.’ This is rough and rugged terrain indeed.

Here is a very unique piece of equipment to handle this recovery...a snowcat. Scott informed, “I've got three of these things that we do the recoveries with. Each one has its own purpose.”

The areas in which he works are not always accessible with his conventional wreckers, so he goes to one of his three cats to get the job done. Featured here is Scott’s T2009 Tucker Sno-Cat Special Edition 275 hp. 

“This so far is my all-time favorite recovery,” stated Scott. “The Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club had their groomer slide off the trail. It was way steeper than the pictures show. It threw a track and was stuck. This was a 22-hour job and we got a foot of new snow while we worked it. This was at the Crooked Fork drainage in Northern Idaho about 22 miles in.”

The Forest Service, Montana Fish and Game, and the Missoula Snow Goers coordinated the recovery. Scott, with his 2009 Tucker Sno-Cat, along with several members of the Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club on snowmobiles handled this recovery.

The Prinoth BR 350 snowcat was grooming the snowmobile trail and slid off the trail and down the bank. This section of the trail is very steep and off camber and has been a trouble spot over the years. 

Scott explained, “The trail in this section hadn't been built up with snow yet so it sloped downhill quite a bit and fought us the whole way. The groomer was trying to build up the trail when he slid off. The operator tried to walk it out, but in the process threw the driver's side track off. At that point they called us. By the time we got there the next day everything had frozen and we had to chip ice off the undercarriage and shovel a lot of snow out from around it.”

Scott rigged both of the Tucker winches to trees uphill through snatch blocks to the Prinoth, to hold the machine and used to work the track back on. It took several hours to get the track back on and to get the Prinoth running and able to move under its own power. He rigged both lines to the blade framework to spin the Prinoth around so it was facing uphill and used them individually to steer its progress.

“The Prinoth could help somewhat, but we had to be careful not to walk the tracks off again on the hill as I was winching it up,” informed Scott. “Once we had it back on the trail, I couldn't let it go or it would go back down the bank so I had to hold it up with one winch and winch it forward with the other to get it up to the flat spot where I had parked the Tucker. Once I got it up to where my Tucker was we held it there and I moved forward for the final pull to the flat spot. While we were in there it snowed so hard getting about a foot of fresh snow which made things even more complicated.”

When the Prinoth was on the flat spot it was able to drive out under its own power.

……………………………………………………………………..

Scott founded Iron Horse Towing in 1995 and now has 15 employees. His extensive fleet consists of 22 trucks, which includes four heavies, two medium-duty, four light-duty, three carriers, three service trucks plus, and as Scott stated, “A bunch of other stuff.”

The “other stuff” includes the three Snowcats, three tractors, two Landolls, a bus trailer, a 45-ton crane, one telehandler, two skidsteers, a light plant, an end dump trailer, two trailer dollies, four pickups, and the list goes on…

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Hauling Drugs and People for Profit

59cfd998cdf5c.image da98dBy Randall C. Resch

Outside of Lincoln, Neb., a sheriff’s deputy stopped a flatbed carrier that was transporting an SUV. The tow operator and several persons were detained. As parties were interviewed, the deputy found inconsistencies in their statements. Subsequently, a police K-9 alerted to 21-packages of crystal meth weighing 27-pounds and estimated at $600,000.

If you guessed that all parties were arrested, you’re correct … including the tow operator. These incidents happen all the time in which tow trucks are involved. In this case, the tower (luckily) was innocent and not aware.

Our company was the evidence provider for CHP San Diego. I recall several incidents where tow companies picked-up some unattended vehicle located (on this side) of the border taking it north to “a friend’s place” only to be stopped and subsequently arrested. When there’s questionable dispatch information, calls like these should be red-flagged.

When callers say they’re not with a vehicle, but give an address and name of "someone who’ll pay for the tow,” there’s something’s fishy. Especially true of border towns. Vehicles crossing from Mexico and Canada into the US are prime targets for smuggled drugs or human trafficking.

Drugs get easily transported into the states when bad-guys tie packets of “something” under a pickup's frame while the vehicle is parked and unattended by its owner. Bad-guys then wait for the unassuming vehicle owner to cross the border with bad-guys following close behind. If the pickup makes it across, the bad-guys eventually will recover the contraband. It's risky for an unassuming owner, yet bad-guys oftentimes win. 

In January 2020, a Laredo, Texas, dump truck was impounded to a tow yard for a flat-tire. An anonymous tip (later) alerted to 36-international travelers secreted in the dump truck’s bed. Both tow operator and impounding officer allegedly didn’t look in the back of the truck. Imagine if this was a private tow? If the police hadn’t impounded the truck, the responsibility would have fallen completely on the tow operator.

When callers request to have a vehicle towed from a border-entry to some far-off destination, it requires the company’s diligence in-determining who owns the vehicle and if the owner is with the vehicle? While it’s tough to turn money making calls away, when pertinent information doesn't come easy or there’s that "somethin' ain't right" feeling ... turn the call down.

The closer proximity to the border a vehicle is there's high likelihood that the tow truck could be stopped and searched, especially when officers have information or probable cause to stop. Even when towers honestly weren’t aware that drugs or persons were in a vehicle, an arrest could be imminent where the tow truck (or carrier) typically is impounded. It (then) takes a ton of money and effort to post out of jail, fight federal allegations and hopefully retrieve the truck from impound.

This topic is one to discuss at your dispatch and driver’s meetings. Remember, hauling drugs, guns, people and illegal contraband takes creativity. An unassuming tow company is simply a pawn in their game. If the call seems risky … turn it down.

Measures of Success

success c312b

Brian J Riker

Success is something we all strive for but how do we define it? In our business we could argue that success is measured by increasing market share and higher revenues or fleet size.

Obviously we are in business to make a profit and our employees are with us to provide a life for their families. These goals need not be at odds with each other. Happy employees are usually more productive and stay with the same employer for longer periods.

Perhaps more important than top wages or superior benefits is fostering a positive company culture that will keep your team coming back to work, day after day. If they love what they do, who they do it with and the mission of your company - they will give their best. Treat your team fairly and remember that they have their own life outside of their role at the company. If we as owners and managers remember to respect their home life they will return that respect by going above and beyond when it is truly needed. Without them you have no one to serve your customers.

Ask for and respond to their opinions. You may be surprised at what your team sees that you do not. Tell them the truth, even when it hurts it is still better than having them react to unfounded rumor. Perhaps most important for building great culture is integrity. Say what you mean, mean what you say and never tolerate gossip or bad-mouthing. Gossip is a cancer that destroys companies from within quickly. It demoralizes and demotivates people faster than any other single factor.

Public perception is another way I measure success. Our industry has a public image problem, no doubt about it. We are usually the last person a motorist wants to see because we are responding to an event that is out of their control and they feel helpless. How we respond to their request for service or treat them after a non-consent tow is important. If your team is not happy it will be apparent to the customer and may result in a less than a desirable outcome.

Successful tow companies also create a clear brand image. Many companies don’t have super flashy paint jobs or cool graphics, but have consistency across their fleet and clean trucks operated by skilled, well-groomed and uniformed drivers who are supported by professional staff at the office.

How are your phones answered? Does the caller know who they called and instantly get a feel of helpfulness? How you answer the phone may sound trivial but it contributes greatly to public perception. By not clearly identifying your company and the call taker by name the customer immediately, albeit subconsciously, feels like you have something to hide or are somehow trying to be dishonest. Proper phone techniques will lead to a greater call to sale conversion rate, another measure of success.

In conclusion success is measured in more ways than simply making a profit at the end of the day or having the largest fleet of new trucks in your area. Success is providing good opportunities for your team to support their families, creating a positive company culture, and presenting a professional public image with a desire to serve your customers.

Closing Lanes for Recovery Safety

closinglanes d8548
By Randall C. Resch​​

In May 2019, a suicidal jumper threatened to end his life by jumping from a bridge into lanes of California’s SR-99. A CHP spokesperson told FOX40 News: "He could have landed on top of a vehicle which could have hurt somebody else.”

It took ten-hours of negotiation by a CHP officer (who knew the subject) to talk this person into surrendering.

The Sacramento Bee posted a tweet by the CHP saying, “The California Highway Patrol recognizes this closure has caused a significant inconvenience for countless motorists, but the safety of the suicidal person, the officers at the scene, and the motoring public who travel on State Route 99 daily is our foremost concern.”

To Law Enforcement and Traffic Incident Management, I pose this question: if highway traffic is slowed or re-routed for visiting dignitaries, police activity, loose animals, suicidal jumpers, or whatever other reasons, why doesn’t protocol allow for traffic stoppage and blockage for tow operators working critical incidents and accidents?

In another scenario, an experienced carrier operator responded to an upside-down vehicle against a K-Rail where no shoulders existed. The operator advised the CHP officer of his recovery plan by asking that traffic in adjacent lanes be slowed so he could best position the carrier to perform the roll. The officer firmly replied, “No.”

Initiating Plan B, the operator uprighted and loaded the casualty onto the carrier’s deck while working precariously close to moving traffic, endangering himself and others.

California leads the industry with 52-operator fatalities because there’s limited policy in providing traffic breaks or lane closures for towing and recovery. The practice of total blocking for quick-clear provides a much needed safety advantage to lessen a repeated slaughter of tow operators everywhere. I don’t accept that a tow operator’s life, or that of any first responder is any less valuable than someone experiencing unfortunate issues, especially when skilled, highly trained and motivated tow operators can clear highway lanes quickly. Simple math calculates that nine-hours and fifty-minutes would have been saved when compared to the jumper scenario.
Band of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

10846109 663189890480564 4098810892511914533 n c2f62By George L. Nitti

Although the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a comic and television series phenomena in the 80’s and 90’s, a couple of more recent Hollywood film productions have helped to popularize the cartoon once again, bringing it to the forefront of popular culture, where it’s been glorified even on tow trucks.

At Marvin’s Tow Service, based out of Gardner, Kan., 30 miles south of Kansas City, the company has had a history of dedicating their trucks to cartoon themes, one of which is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme.

When asked about the inspiration behind it, owner Marvin Vaio credits his 3 boys for the design, stating succinctly, “My kids decide what we paint my trucks.”

On their 2015 Kenworth with a 5130 Century Wrecker, one will find beautifully rendered, custom painted graphics depicting major characters from the series as well as intensely colorful backdrops such as NYC and an underground water system. Masterfully painted by Scott Thomas, the project, involving 4 other people, took 7 weeks to complete.

Vaio said, “I like paint; not plastic/vinyl. It has better texture and the colors are more vibrant. With a wrap it is easy to peel off whereas using custom paint involves making a commitment to your truck. I met Scott in 2009, when he painted a rotator of ours, and then brought him on full-time, when we started D & M Body Shop.”

On the side of the wrecker, 4 of the renegade Ninja Turtles, named after famous Renaissance artists (Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Rafael and Donatello) are prominently displayed, each wielding their unique weapon as they stand guardian, battling petty criminals, evil overlords, mutated creatures, and alien invaders. Like Batman and Robin, they battle evil while keeping their distance from the local, political establishment.

Also, found next to the turtles are two other main characters from the series, reporter April O’Neil and ninja turtle mentor, Splinter, who teaches them ninjutsu, which is a form of Japanese Martial Arts.

Other stand-out areas on this truck include the hood, where the 4 turtles reveal their faces, pushing their heads out of a man-hole cover against the backdrop of a darker, more maligned NYC, where the teenage mutants perform their civil duties, just like every towman doing their civil duty to help innocent bystanders.

The four turtle mutants band together, which is clearly rendered on the side doors of the Kenworth, where their silhouettes are projected, with the name of the company, Marvins, written in a creative font also found in the series.

According to Vaio, the children in the community have been exhilarated by the cartoon themes as they make their rounds to birthday parties and special events showing off their brilliant graphics.

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Wheelie Wizardry

00 e0528
By George L. Nitti

There’s a long-standing creed at Chelsea Wrecker Service, based out of Chelsea, OK, which states “If it’s not old, it’s not any good!”

Owner Roger Melson, who owned Chelsea for 29 years before retiring, was making reference to his passion for collecting, restoring and retrofitting antique cars, hot rods and tow trucks.

One of his amazing restorations included a red 49’ International KB7 with two Ramsey Electric Winches.

He said, “I was nicknamed ‘the Wizard.’ I built racecars and fast cars. You name it. My daddy was chief of police and used to borrow this truck in 1959 to sell watermelons. I was five years old then. I had no idea that I would own it. I traded for it about 20 years ago and fixed it up. It could pull anything out of a lake and a house if it needed to be moved.”

The wrecker, still in working shape, operates with many of its stock components like the suspension springs, pedals, steering wheel, dashboard, original headlights, and more.

Melson, who has lived his creed, claims to have had the oldest tow trucks in Oklahoma’s history.

He said, “I wanted to go to work in an antique truck every day. And I did not want to spend a whole lot of money on new tow trucks because it’s a small town where somedays you make money and some days you don’t. I didn’t want a struggle.” He further added, “I think it helped my business. Nobody ever rode in a 30 or 40 model. It only lacked air-conditioning.”

Part of the retrofitting included shortening the frame, putting a back seat in, adding a swiveling bed and most extraordinarily, a heavy winch box that has enabled it to do wheelies.

He said, “The winch box added about 5500 hundred pounds of weight. You can put it in different positions and wheelie down the road. It’s very forgiving and goes straight.”

At that vantage point, the wrecker is clearly eye catching, even drawing the interest of kids.

He said, “I had a mouth that bolts on front with teeth. I put that on the truck for a show. The kids think that it is Tow Mater. I tell them that it is Mater’s father,” referring to another classic tow truck he owned that resembled ‘Tow Mater’ from the hit movie.

On the front, under its right standard headlight, are the words “Cheapers Greapers.”

Meslon said, “If people remember the movie, it was an old truck running people off the road.”

A tow truck that does wheelies would be even enough to run the latest greatest heavy duty clear out of sight.

Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Eye Candy Camouflaged Design

3 1f584

George L. Nitti

Although a camouflaged design is often meant to conceal an object or person from discovery, when displayed in the open, like a tow truck, you can bet it catches the eye.

In the case of Mr. C’s Towing, with a main location in Los Alamitos, Calif., that is good news, as their latest wrap, done in a blue, gray and white patterned camouflage, turns heads and leaves a memorable impression.

According to Mr. C’s general manager, Ricky Northcutt, a 17-year veteran of the company, Mr. C’s tow trucks are uniquely wrapped, including their 2019 Chevy 6500HD with a Vulcan lift.

Northcutt said, “The inspiration behind the wrap came from a YouTuber called Daily Driven Exotics that drives around in a Lamborghini. We copied the design. He goes to shows and does documentaries on his adventures. When his car breaks down we come to pick him up. He has an audience in the millions.”

Like the wrap on the Lamborghini, Mr. C’s newly minted Chevy was wrapped by the same company, Protective Film Solutions of Costa Mesa, Calif.

Outside of the highly immersive, eye candy camouflaged pattern, the white lettering is easy to read, clearly presenting the company name on the side of the unit, large lettering spelling out 24 hour service, several of its other locations, it’s phone number and the purpose that it serves: official police towing.

For Mr. C’s, this is the 3rd time they have switched out their recovery truck, keeping the same Vulcan wrecker originally purchased in the 90’s.

Northcutt said, “Although Ford commands about 85% of the light duty market, we are ‘Chevy Guys.’ For a while Chevy was out of the towing market but now they are back in.”

With approximately 50 units in their fleet, the bulk of Mr. C’s work includes police impounds, recoveries, and high-end towing, where they transport as far as Santa Barbara and Las Vegas.

“Orange County Calif. is the exotic car county of California,” Northcutt said. “We do about 20 cars a day transporting cars to and from car shows and old vintage porsches to people like Jay Leno.”

Northcutt further added, “To do this kind of work, you have to gain trust with the customer. In Orange County, everyone knows who we are.”

Pin-On Beavertail and Hydraulic Power Ramps

unnamed 1 5c8dcLandoll Trailers is pleased to announce the introduction of a new option available for the 855 and 860 Construction Series detachable trailers. The all new Pin-On Beavertail and Hydraulic Power Ramps option allows customers to load and unload from the rear of a detachable trailer. All Landoll Detachable trailers come standard with Flip Axle brackets and will accommodate this new beavertail option. It pins onto the trailer in the same location as the flip axle. The heavy-duty ramps operate hydraulically from the trailer’s control panel where the power supply is located. Any current owner could field install this option and update his trailer to have this new feature. This option may also be installed on other brands of trailers with very little work or modifications. This option gives the operator the versatility to haul a wider variety of payload and load or unload in a wider range of job site or over the top of a curb. Landoll Corporation is a leading manufacturer and designer of equipment transport trailers from 5 to 60-ton capacity. Stay up to date at Landoll.com or on Facebook at Landoll Trailers.

MZ3 – 4 CHANNEL 1080P 4 CAMERAS SYSTEM KIT LIVE

230641 kit 800 de0e8
Ideal for the towing industry, Mobile Vehicle Surveillance Systems record audio and video any time the ignition is turned on. Durable cameras can stand up to challenging outdoor conditions—as proof, the systems have been used in the snow and freezing conditions of Wisconsin since 2014. Choose from two ready-to-install systems and replace your backup camera with a total security upgrade. For a monthly charge, a handy app with dispatch alerts can keep you connected to your fleet and allow you to see which vehicles are in use and where they are traveling. Current users have been able to negotiate insurance savings, due to liability reduction.

The MZ3-4 Channel 1080 P Kit includes: 1 TB hard drive, Touchscreen monitor, Dual M-vision indoor camera with audio/IR, (2) Waterproof outdoor cameras with audio/IR, (2) 5m connector cables, (2) 11m connector cables

Optional Features: 2TB hard disk storage, SD card for mirror recording, GPS for location tracking, 3G/4G for live viewing and remote management, Wi-Fi for auto-downloading video files, inertia sensor PTO, Backup camera, 2-way radios (unlimited range)

http://menzelmvss.com/products/mz3_4_channel_720p_camera_system

Approach Plate Roller Guide

ApproachPlateRollerGuide 2 63761
Miller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. introduces the approach plate roller guide attachment for added recovery capabilities on 10, 12, & 16-Series car carriers, a recovery solution providing 180 degrees of light-duty recovery capability at the back of the carrier. By using the center of the approach plate on Series 10, 12, & 16 steel carrier beds, this new roller guide attachment allows for easy access with quick set-up and usage on the existing 2018 and newer car carrier platform.
 
This new solution attaches to the underside of the approach plate and locks into place at the center chain lock hole. A 1-inch machined round-head bolt secures the roller guide to the threaded hole in the approach plate. Providing a rigid securement to the carrier bed makes this roller guide ideal to tackle the upward pulling forces associated with rollover recoveries. A low-mounted horizontal roller enables downward pulling off the back of the bed as well.
 
The attachment is designed to be used with 3/8” and 7/16” wire rope and it is rated for 3,500 lbs. of line pull. The roller guide attachment is engineered to the highest standards of durability and is constructed of fabricated steel with Zinc plating for corrosion resistance. This car carrier attachment utilizes the newer style approach plate with a bolt hole adjacent to the center rear chain lock for proper mounting. Older steel carriers that do not have the bolt hole can be retrofitted by simply tapping a specific size hole at a precise location on the approach plate. This new attachment provides a superior recovery solution for these high-usage towing units and complements Miller Industries robust high-end car carrier platform. 

For more information about Miller Industries and their products follow them on social media, visit their website at millerind.com, or call 800-292-0330.
Anticipated Turn-Around [b]in Repo Business

Although many consumers have been shielded by the federal government’s Covid relief act for delinquency of their mortgage, student loans and rent payments, the same may not be said about auto loans, which are not covered by the act. While the pace of auto repossessions has been slow since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, that may soon change.

“It really depends on how the next several months go,” said Matthew Bavaro, a partner at The Loan Lawyers law firm in Fort Lauderdale. “It’s depending on what kind of relief package Washington is able to pass. We definitely expect to see lenders get more aggressive as the months progress,” he said.

Robert Murphy, a Fort Lauderdale consumer lawyer and a University of Florida law school faculty member, fears tighter credit and more repos may be in store over the long term.

“People are becoming really desperate,” he said. “Longer term I am really concerned — depending on stimulus, this could get a lot worse. I think there is a likelihood we are going to see higher repossessions and a tightening in credit available which has real implications for consumers,” he added.

For those who are in the repossession business, that may be good news, as the industry has taken a hit, operating at 50 to 60% capacity.

“There’s no one in today’s business environment that’s operating at 100%,” said Les McCook, executive director of the of American Recovery Association, which is based in Texas and has members in Florida.

Source: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Auto Repossessions on the Rise

As the economic situation in America becomes more dire due to the effects of Covid-19, auto repossessions are expected to rise. Without more stimulus - jobless benefits, financial programs and consumer protections are all set to expire, causing evictions, foreclosures and auto repossessions.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in defaults and delinquencies,” said John Van Alst of the National Consumer Law Center. “I think that’s going to translate into a really large increase in repossessions.”

According to the credit reporting agency TransUnion, the number of auto loan accounts that are 30 days past due moved to 3.1% in August, compared to 3.0% in July.

“I’m almost certain the number of repossessions are going to increase,” said Les McCook, executive director for the American Recovery Association.

Source: https://www.poynter.org/

Georgia Woman Charged for Obstruction

A woman faces a charge of obstruction after an incident in a parking lot of a mall area in Warner Robins, Georgia.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, it started with a car being repossessed.

He says the woman jumped into the car and refused to get out. Officers were called to the scene and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

Then, he says, she started the car and tried to drive it away while it was connected to the wrecker.

Officers broke the car window as she was trying to drive off, and she was ultimately removed from the car.

The woman was charged for obstructing an officer.

https://www.13wmaz.com/

Repossession Leads to [b]Drug Discovery

A repossession of a rental car at an Oregon mobile home park first led to an altercation than to a drug discovery.

The suspect, Jeremy Peppinger, allegedly threatened to "get a gun" when the rental car he was driving was being taken back for his failure to return it--and pay for it.

A 911 call led to Deputies reporting to the scene. When they arrived Peppinger was removing personal items from the vehicle.  On probable cause Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and inside found a baggie of what appeared to be a crystal-like substance, and numerous needles in the car.

Peppinger was booked for felony threats while the substance was turned over to investigators.

Source: https://newstalk870.am/
 
