Texas Tanker Recovery

One Cool Cat Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Working in extreme rough terrain requires extreme equipment. Scott Wolff, the owner of Iron Horse Towing of Missoula, Mont., has a specialized fleet to handle his working area of Northwest Mont. and Northern Idaho.

Missoula is located along the Clark Fork River near its merging with the Bitterroot and Blackfoot Rivers in western Montana and at the intersection of five mountain ranges, thus it is often described as the ‘hub of five valleys.’ This is rough and rugged terrain indeed.

Here is a very unique piece of equipment to handle this recovery...a snowcat. Scott informed, “I've got three of these things that we do the recoveries with. Each one has its own purpose.”

The areas in which he works are not always accessible with his conventional wreckers, so he goes to one of his three cats to get the job done. Featured here is Scott’s T2009 Tucker Sno-Cat Special Edition 275 hp.

“This so far is my all-time favorite recovery,” stated Scott. “The Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club had their groomer slide off the trail. It was way steeper than the pictures show. It threw a track and was stuck. This was a 22-hour job and we got a foot of new snow while we worked it. This was at the Crooked Fork drainage in Northern Idaho about 22 miles in.”

The Forest Service, Montana Fish and Game, and the Missoula Snow Goers coordinated the recovery. Scott, with his 2009 Tucker Sno-Cat, along with several members of the Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club on snowmobiles handled this recovery.

The Prinoth BR 350 snowcat was grooming the snowmobile trail and slid off the trail and down the bank. This section of the trail is very steep and off camber and has been a trouble spot over the years.

Scott explained, “The trail in this section hadn't been built up with snow yet so it sloped downhill quite a bit and fought us the whole way. The groomer was trying to build up the trail when he slid off. The operator tried to walk it out, but in the process threw the driver's side track off. At that point they called us. By the time we got there the next day everything had frozen and we had to chip ice off the undercarriage and shovel a lot of snow out from around it.”

Scott rigged both of the Tucker winches to trees uphill through snatch blocks to the Prinoth, to hold the machine and used to work the track back on. It took several hours to get the track back on and to get the Prinoth running and able to move under its own power. He rigged both lines to the blade framework to spin the Prinoth around so it was facing uphill and used them individually to steer its progress.

“The Prinoth could help somewhat, but we had to be careful not to walk the tracks off again on the hill as I was winching it up,” informed Scott. “Once we had it back on the trail, I couldn't let it go or it would go back down the bank so I had to hold it up with one winch and winch it forward with the other to get it up to the flat spot where I had parked the Tucker. Once I got it up to where my Tucker was we held it there and I moved forward for the final pull to the flat spot. While we were in there it snowed so hard getting about a foot of fresh snow which made things even more complicated.”

When the Prinoth was on the flat spot it was able to drive out under its own power.

Scott founded Iron Horse Towing in 1995 and now has 15 employees. His extensive fleet consists of 22 trucks, which includes four heavies, two medium-duty, four light-duty, three carriers, three service trucks plus, and as Scott stated, “A bunch of other stuff.”

The “other stuff” includes the three Snowcats, three tractors, two Landolls, a bus trailer, a 45-ton crane, one telehandler, two skidsteers, a light plant, an end dump trailer, two trailer dollies, four pickups, and the list goes on…

