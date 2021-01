Texas Tanker Recovery

By Jim “Buck” SorrentiOn Christmas morning, an oilfield company called Tavo’s Towing LLC for assistance in recovering a crude oil tanker rolled over on Espejo Gates Road in Webb County near Laredo, Texas.Dispatcher Iliana Jimenez Mata (Tavo’s daughter) called her father to notify him of the rollover. Tavo called his recovery team at 11:30 a.m. to head to the shop, get equipment ready and wait for further instructions.“Normally we dispatch two heavy-duty recovery units,” said Tavo “but we decided to take a third heavy-duty recovery truck from previous experience due to the narrow width of the road. The third would give us two additional winch lines and more counter weight on recovery.”Tavo pulled together his recovery team. The crew included tow operators Jesus Mata Jr., operating the 2017 389 Peterbilt 9055 Century 50-ton; Gilbert Lopez, with the 2018 Kenworth T880 7035 Century 35-ton; Hector Perez Jr.(Tavo’s brother-in-law) with the 2007 Kenworth T300 Jerr-Dan single axle 25-ton; Sebastian Mendoza, operating the skid steer. Also assisting in the rigging and recovery were Gustavo Jimenez IV (Tavo’s son), Hector Perez III (Tavo’s nephew) and Jose Ortiz (Tavo’s father-in-law). Tavo was scene supervisor and led his recovery team.The team drove about 45 miles to get to Espejo Gates road (a non paved oilfield road), arriving on scene at 1:15 p.m. and discovered the oil company was trying to unload the crude with minimal success.Tavo informed, “After 45 barrels of oil were removed, we decided to rig up for recovery with the tanker still having about 145 barrels, about 75% full. At 1:45 p.m. we staged our 9055 Century 50-ton wrecker on the rear of the tanker for the heavier lift, with one line pigeon-toed for a downward pull on axle and second line lifting from the frame around the tanker.”They staged the Jerr-Dan 25-ton at the center of the trailer with one line on the truck drive axle with a downward pull and second line on the landing gear wrapped around the tanker with a flat strap for upward pull.Tavo explained, “Our Century 35-ton wrecker was staged at the front of the truck but we had to move to the front of the trailer to assist with rigging on the tanker. We then used our New Holland skid steer to pull down on the steer axle to bring the truck over.”The truck and tanker were back on their wheels around 3 p.m. The team moved the Century 50-ton to allow the remainder of tanker to be emptied, while the Century 35-ton and Jerr-Dan 25-ton held the tanker from rolling back into the ditch.Once the tanker was emptied, they lifted the tanker and truck back onto the road and rigged up to transport the casualties to Tavo’s yard in Carrizo Springs.Tavo stated, “Our recovery team was able to recover the tanker without any oil spill, which is always a plus. We then pulled up about a mile to allow traffic through and rolled out of scene at 4:45 p.m. All trucks were back in service at 6:00 p.m.”_______________________________________________________________________________________Tavo’s Towing LLC, is a 4th generation tow company located in Southwest Texas with an office and yard in Crystal City and additional yards in Carrizo Springs, Eagle Pass and Uvalde, Texas. Gustavo Jimenez, Jr., established Tavo’s Automotive in Crystal City, Texas in 1974, as a repair shop with towing services. Before his passing the business was passed onto his son Gustavo “Tavo” Jimenez, III. In 2007 Tavo took over operations and began concentrating on towing to include heavy-duty towing and recovery work.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

by Jim “Buck” SorrentiOn Saturday Jan. 2, 2021, Wayne Hall of Mountain Towing & Recovery received a call to recover a pickup from a ditch. Wayne informed, “We got a morning request to recover a 1980 Toyota 4x4 pickup that had hit a deer the night before and veered off of Hwy 56 onto its side into the flood control ditch.” Wayne responded with his 2019 Ford 4x4 F-550 with a Dynamic 755, an integrated twin line unit equipped with a 5,000-pound self-loading wheel lift and two mini spool 8,000-pound winches.When Wayne arrived he found the Toyota was in a 4 to 5 ft. deep flood canal on its driver’s side. He said, “You could barely see the truck from the highway. The police had cleared the wreck with yellow tape. Luckily nobody was hurt. I parked the Dynamic wrecker approximately 40-feet to the east at an angle, but not interfering with traffic. Working this Toyota 4x4 recovery I used both the left and right winches with snatch blocks off the tail board D rings.” First Wayne rigged the pickup and pulled it back over onto its wheels. Once he had the Toyota back on its wheels he winched it back to the road where it was loaded on a car trailer by family members of the Toyota owner and taken home. A few days later on the Thursday afternoon of Jan 7, 2021 Mountain received a call for another vehicle in a ditch. Wayne informed, “We got a call from a tourist from Detroit who had slid on ice into a ditch after trying to access a popular hiking area in Kanarraville, Utah.” Wayne arrived with his 2019 Ford F550 4x4 with Dynamic 755 twin line. He pulled the wrecker up above the Chevy Malibu approximately 50-feet, using a shovel to dig underneath the front of the car and removing large jagged rocks from under the oil pan and fuel tank.Then he rigged it. Wayne explained, “I ran one winch line down to the area that I dug out where I could get a strap around the sub frame of the Malibu and not damage anything.”After Wayne winched it back to the road and recovered the Malibu without any damage, the tourist was able to continue on to Detroit.Wayne stated, “My Dynamic is a very capable versatile wrecker. I bought it used and it was all messed up. Nothing worked and the bed wasn't even on the frame. I called Dynamic and told them I was taking it to the closest dealer, which for me was Casanova. George Casanova took the bed off and started over. George did a bad a_ _ job and installed a wiring protection box, super springs and a full function Lodar remote.”Wayne and Melanie Hall are the owners of Mountain Towing & Recovery based in Cedar City, Utah. The couple started the company in 1995 and celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 2020. Mountain Towing & Recovery offers towing and recovery for all vehicle sizes, foreign or domestic, gas or diesel, auto, light truck, RV, or semi along with complete automotive and truck repair and mobile tire service. They cover light, medium, and heavy towing, 4×4 off road recovery and FAA licensed A&P aircraft recovery.Casanova Towing Equipment is a family-owned-and-operated towing company in Compton, California. They are Dual-Tech and Dynamic distributor serving customers in Southern California, the surrounding Los Angeles area and from all over the Western United States.Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com ; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

One Cool Cat Recovery

By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Working in extreme rough terrain requires extreme equipment. Scott Wolff, the owner of Iron Horse Towing of Missoula, Mont., has a specialized fleet to handle his working area of Northwest Mont. and Northern Idaho.

Missoula is located along the Clark Fork River near its merging with the Bitterroot and Blackfoot Rivers in western Montana and at the intersection of five mountain ranges, thus it is often described as the ‘hub of five valleys.’ This is rough and rugged terrain indeed.

Here is a very unique piece of equipment to handle this recovery...a snowcat. Scott informed, “I've got three of these things that we do the recoveries with. Each one has its own purpose.”

The areas in which he works are not always accessible with his conventional wreckers, so he goes to one of his three cats to get the job done. Featured here is Scott’s T2009 Tucker Sno-Cat Special Edition 275 hp.

“This so far is my all-time favorite recovery,” stated Scott. “The Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club had their groomer slide off the trail. It was way steeper than the pictures show. It threw a track and was stuck. This was a 22-hour job and we got a foot of new snow while we worked it. This was at the Crooked Fork drainage in Northern Idaho about 22 miles in.”

The Forest Service, Montana Fish and Game, and the Missoula Snow Goers coordinated the recovery. Scott, with his 2009 Tucker Sno-Cat, along with several members of the Missoula Snow Goers snowmobile club on snowmobiles handled this recovery.

The Prinoth BR 350 snowcat was grooming the snowmobile trail and slid off the trail and down the bank. This section of the trail is very steep and off camber and has been a trouble spot over the years.

Scott explained, “The trail in this section hadn't been built up with snow yet so it sloped downhill quite a bit and fought us the whole way. The groomer was trying to build up the trail when he slid off. The operator tried to walk it out, but in the process threw the driver's side track off. At that point they called us. By the time we got there the next day everything had frozen and we had to chip ice off the undercarriage and shovel a lot of snow out from around it.”

Scott rigged both of the Tucker winches to trees uphill through snatch blocks to the Prinoth, to hold the machine and used to work the track back on. It took several hours to get the track back on and to get the Prinoth running and able to move under its own power. He rigged both lines to the blade framework to spin the Prinoth around so it was facing uphill and used them individually to steer its progress.

“The Prinoth could help somewhat, but we had to be careful not to walk the tracks off again on the hill as I was winching it up,” informed Scott. “Once we had it back on the trail, I couldn't let it go or it would go back down the bank so I had to hold it up with one winch and winch it forward with the other to get it up to the flat spot where I had parked the Tucker. Once I got it up to where my Tucker was we held it there and I moved forward for the final pull to the flat spot. While we were in there it snowed so hard getting about a foot of fresh snow which made things even more complicated.”

When the Prinoth was on the flat spot it was able to drive out under its own power.

……………………………………………………………………..

Scott founded Iron Horse Towing in 1995 and now has 15 employees. His extensive fleet consists of 22 trucks, which includes four heavies, two medium-duty, four light-duty, three carriers, three service trucks plus, and as Scott stated, “A bunch of other stuff.”

The “other stuff” includes the three Snowcats, three tractors, two Landolls, a bus trailer, a 45-ton crane, one telehandler, two skidsteers, a light plant, an end dump trailer, two trailer dollies, four pickups, and the list goes on…

Show Yours @ TIW

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!