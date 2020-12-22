The Week's Features
Transportation Industry Prioritized for Vaccine Deployment
Trucking industry is highly recommended by a key advisory board for vaccine prioritization.
Debris Left Behind
What is a tower’s on-scene responsibilities regarding clean-up and the potential liabilities if not done correctly?
Knight in Shining Tow Truck
At Knight Towing, the tower, like an honorable and heroic knight, comes to the rescue on this horse of a wrecker. Check out the truck graphics.
Axle Caps
Check out these tough, high density polyethylene axle covers to properly tow buses and trucks.
Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-19, 2021
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Translate Page
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing December 16 - December 22, 2020

Teamwork on a Bridge Too Far

bridgetoofar 7bf65
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie

On October 9, 2020 Janeway Towing of Conshohocken, Pa., was called to recover a dump truck on a wooden bridge in what would become an extraordinary team effort.

Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “The initial call came in from the owners of the dump truck. They wanted us to recover a loaded tri-axle dump from a golf cart access bridge to an island at the Whitemarsh Country Club.”
Upon obtaining the information, Jamie decided that this job was not one that could be handled with the recovery equipment he had on hand due to the location of the casualty and access to the area. He suggested that his customer call Thackray Crane Service from Philadelphia, Pa. Janeway would offer any assistance needed with the recovery.

Jamie explained, “Thackray Crane responded with a Liebherr 360-ton crane and six trucks of support equipment to include over 100-tons of counterweight, the appropriate equipment needed to lift that weight at the radius needed.” The Liebherr LTM1300-1 All-Terrain Crane has a capacity of up to 360-tons, a 197-foot main boom, and can reach heights to 394-feet.

Once on scene the operator of the crane had requested someone to rig the unit to the crane since they were not familiar with attachment points.

Janeway was requested to respond to the above location to assist with formulating and executing a recovery plan of the dump over troubled water, a loaded tri-axle dump truck, which weighed approximately 70,000-pounds. It had fallen through the wood deck of the bridge.

Jamie responded along with Janeway operators Rick Royles and Mike Notrafrancisco with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator and Ford F550 recovery support truck loaded with rigging.

“We arrived after the crane company with all of the equipment,” said Jamie. “Before any work could begin the area needed a very large radius cleared of trees. Scene lighting needed to be put up due to the onset of darkness and the crane had to be put into position and “dressed out” in weight.”

Once the crane was set up, the Janeway crew attached four points of rigging to lift the tri-axle dump level out of the hole. One of the riggers was working precariously under the truck in two feet of water. The rigging used and supplied by Janeway was two 5/8-inch x 10-foot Grade 100 chains and two 3/4-inch foundry hooks and four 35-ton screw pin shackles.

“The rear of the truck was rigged at axle four between the dual wheels and attached to rigging supplied from the hook down by Thackray,” informed Jamie. “The front axle of the truck was rigged by the foundry hooks and attached to the rigging from the hook supplied by Thackray.”

The dump was lifted by the 360-ton crane out of the hole, rotated counter-clockwise to a clearing where the truck was landed. All rigging was stripped and inspected.

Jamie said, “The truck had the fuel removed and the batteries were dead. We dispensed 20-gallons of fuel and charged the batteries. The truck was able to start, run and dump its load and leave the scene under its own power. The job started at 4:30 p.m. and we finished at 1 a.m.”

Jamie stated, “It was great to work with the guys from the crane company. They were awesome to deal with. No attitudes about wrecker guys and crane guys working together.”

………………………………………………

James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.

Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.

Thackray Crane Rental, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., has been providing crane rentals, operators, warehouse and storage facilities, heavy industrial trucking services, and comprehensive logistics support to customers in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware area since 1947.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

Transportation Industry Prioritized for Vaccine Deployment

As vaccines go through the approval process and get disbursed, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended several phases for prioritizing who gets the vaccine. The committee agrees that health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities should be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by essential workers, such as those in the transportation industry.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) submitted letters to the White House, the ACIP, President-elect Joe Biden, and the National Governors Association urging them to remember the trucking industry’s essential status as a national vaccine distribution strategy is being formulated by officials across various levels of government.

“Our nation’s ability to successfully confront the COVID-19 pandemic depends on the resilience and integrity of our transportation networks,” wrote Bill Sullivan, ATA’s executive vice president of advisory in the letters. “The trucking industry is proud to play an outsized role in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, and we ask that you consider the essential nature of the trucking workforce as you implement plans for vaccine distribution. As we saw at the outset of the pandemic, when supply lines are disrupted, consequences are fast to follow.”

The panel will continue to hold meetings over the next several weeks as vaccines go through the federal approval process.

Source: Fleetmaintenance.com


1 RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

Teamwork on a Bridge Too Far

bridgetoofar 7bf65
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie

On October 9, 2020 Janeway Towing of Conshohocken, Pa., was called to recover a dump truck on a wooden bridge in what would become an extraordinary team effort.

Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “The initial call came in from the owners of the dump truck. They wanted us to recover a loaded tri-axle dump from a golf cart access bridge to an island at the Whitemarsh Country Club.”
Upon obtaining the information, Jamie decided that this job was not one that could be handled with the recovery equipment he had on hand due to the location of the casualty and access to the area. He suggested that his customer call Thackray Crane Service from Philadelphia, Pa. Janeway would offer any assistance needed with the recovery.

Jamie explained, “Thackray Crane responded with a Liebherr 360-ton crane and six trucks of support equipment to include over 100-tons of counterweight, the appropriate equipment needed to lift that weight at the radius needed.” The Liebherr LTM1300-1 All-Terrain Crane has a capacity of up to 360-tons, a 197-foot main boom, and can reach heights to 394-feet.

Once on scene the operator of the crane had requested someone to rig the unit to the crane since they were not familiar with attachment points.

Janeway was requested to respond to the above location to assist with formulating and executing a recovery plan of the dump over troubled water, a loaded tri-axle dump truck, which weighed approximately 70,000-pounds. It had fallen through the wood deck of the bridge.

Jamie responded along with Janeway operators Rick Royles and Mike Notrafrancisco with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator and Ford F550 recovery support truck loaded with rigging.

“We arrived after the crane company with all of the equipment,” said Jamie. “Before any work could begin the area needed a very large radius cleared of trees. Scene lighting needed to be put up due to the onset of darkness and the crane had to be put into position and “dressed out” in weight.”

Once the crane was set up, the Janeway crew attached four points of rigging to lift the tri-axle dump level out of the hole. One of the riggers was working precariously under the truck in two feet of water. The rigging used and supplied by Janeway was two 5/8-inch x 10-foot Grade 100 chains and two 3/4-inch foundry hooks and four 35-ton screw pin shackles.

“The rear of the truck was rigged at axle four between the dual wheels and attached to rigging supplied from the hook down by Thackray,” informed Jamie. “The front axle of the truck was rigged by the foundry hooks and attached to the rigging from the hook supplied by Thackray.”

The dump was lifted by the 360-ton crane out of the hole, rotated counter-clockwise to a clearing where the truck was landed. All rigging was stripped and inspected.

Jamie said, “The truck had the fuel removed and the batteries were dead. We dispensed 20-gallons of fuel and charged the batteries. The truck was able to start, run and dump its load and leave the scene under its own power. The job started at 4:30 p.m. and we finished at 1 a.m.”

Jamie stated, “It was great to work with the guys from the crane company. They were awesome to deal with. No attitudes about wrecker guys and crane guys working together.”

………………………………………………

James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.

Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.

Thackray Crane Rental, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., has been providing crane rentals, operators, warehouse and storage facilities, heavy industrial trucking services, and comprehensive logistics support to customers in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware area since 1947.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Have you diversified into any new revenue streams to cope with the pandemic?
Yes
No
homediv
Managing Editor: Steve Calitri
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 16 - December 22, 2020
A gold coin appraised at $2,000.

Gold Coin Challenge in North Dakota

Jerry Slinger, owner of Interstate Towing & Auto Repair of Grand Forks, ND., is offering to donate a rare golden coin appraised at nearly $2000 to the Salvation Army Kettle Drive if someone else drops the gold coin first into the kettle.

Slinger got the idea of a matching contribution after someone dropped a gold coin worth nearly $2,000 in a kettle earlier this week, also in Grand Forks.

"The donation is not really about us. It's my hope we can turn this one donation into one or two or three or more coins and make a significant difference," said Slinger.
Last year, a total of three golden coins were donated.

https://www.inforum.com/
On the Hook with John Borowski - 6
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 16 - December 22, 2020
Towers come out in procession for Paul Pardo, long-time owner of Pardo's Automotive & Recovery.

Wreckers Join Together to [b]Pay Tribute to Marvin Pardo

Wreckers from across eastern Indiana and western Ohio joined together to pay tribute to Paul Marvin Pardo, 76, who passed away on November 29th. The procession on Saturday, December 5, included trucks from transport companies, excavating companies and local fire departments while Pardo’s flatbed, driven by his son Paul Pardo, carried a blue and green colored casket.

Marvin Pardo began Pardo's Automotive & Recovery in Richmond, Indiana, more than four decades ago. He was well-known in the towing industry, said his son, who now operates Pardo's Towing and Recovery with his wife, Donna.

"We've got to take him out in style,” he said.

Vern Howard, who drove a Hollis Towing truck to Richmond from Dayton, Ohio, knew Marvin Pardo.

"Mr. Pardo was a big player in the game, and he had a lot of friends," Howard said. "He was a great guy, very hands on."

https://www.pal-item.com

Tow Company Using Alert [b]System for Slow Down/Move Over

Michigan’s Eagle Towing has upgraded its fleet of 51 trucks with the HAAS Alert system, which warns drivers who use the Waze App that they’re approaching a location with an emergency vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road.

Waze, which is used by over 50,000,000 drivers world-wide to get GPS Navigation, Maps and Traffic Alerts, will be able to also alert drivers that they are approaching tow trucks.

"One tower is killed every seven days, and we actually had two towers killed at the same scene October 25th in Montana," said Eagle Towing Operations Manager Andrew Heykoop.

Drivers will see a warning light within the app notifying them that they need to reduce the speed for safety reasons. The alert is automatically sent to all drivers within a half-mile of the location, and it is activated when the flashing lights on the tow truck are turned on. The HAAS Alert system can also work with other navigation apps and infotainment systems, as long as support for the technology is being added.  The parent company said, “The service provides emergency responders with a cutting-edge safety enhancement in the field that gets right at the cause of most responder-involved collisions: driver attention.”

https://www.autoevolution.com/
https://www.wzzm13.com

Tribute for Alaskan Tower

On Wednesday night, Dec. 3rd, more than 200 tow trucks and commercial vehicles came out to memorialize and honor tower Hans Michael Moore. A line of flashing lights streamed down a snowy roadway for about a half-hour, horns ringing out to celebrate his life.

Moore, who worked for Vulcan Towing, was struck and killed loading an impounded vehicle early Sunday morning, hit by a drunken driver.

He had been with Vulcan Towing for about six months, according to office worker Jennifer Macalino. She said, “He was a hard worker, a fast learner and had a strong desire to help others. You can see it on people’s faces — everyone is just so sad right now.”

Justin Creech, owner of Vulcan, said, “It’s been really hard on all of us.” After Moore’s death, Vulcan was overwhelmed with support, Creech said, with local businesses delivering pizzas to the office, sending flowers or calling to offer condolences.

Moore lived part time in Alaska, working three-week shifts and then returning home for a week to Arizona, where he and his wife, CorAnn Moore lived. When he wasn’t working, he was a devoted grandfather and an avid outdoorsman.

An online fundraiser has collected donations for Moore’s family.

https://www.adn.com/

Michigan Tower Helps [b]Save Pinned Man

Tower Brandon Dexter of Merl’s Towing of Grand Rapids, Mi., sprung into action when a speeding vehicle crashed into a home in a neighboring town that pinned an elderly man.

Dexter said, “Couple of drivers and I were talking before all of this and like, ‘It’s going to be another slow, dead night.' We were planning on just washing trucks, doing little things around here just to stay busy.”

Working together with firefighters and police, Dexter backed a heavy-duty tow truck to the house, dropping a cable through a hole in the roof, which allowed first responders to lift the vehicle.

“The fact that he was pinned under there for so long was enough to make you cringe just thinking about it,” he said. “Because if it was any one of your loved ones, you’d definitely want everybody to do whatever they could to get him out.”

Alaskan Tower Struck and Killed

In Anchorage, a tow truck driver, while at the scene of a crash, was struck and killed by a DUI driver.

The driver was loading an impounded vehicle just after 3 a.m. when struck by 23 year-old driver Michelle Parker, who was detained and charged with operating under the influence.

The unidentified tow truck driver was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.

As a result of that investigation, Parker was charged with Manslaughter, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving in Violation of License Limitation.

https://alaska-native-news.com/

County in Virginia Considering Tow Regulations

Roanoke County, Va., is considering police-initiated towing regulations with an advisory board to regulate tow companies. A work session included input from tow companies and the County’s Chief of Police.

A regulatory board would give the county better control over its police-initiated towing situation, and help to manage consumer complaints, said Allen Wood, of Woods Towing & Recovery. “The current county system is broken,” Wood said.

Currently the county doesn’t regulate towing. When police initiate a tow, the owner can request a company from the list or pick a tow company. If no one is picked, the next company on the list is chosen.

There are several problems with that. One is lack of accountability, according to Howard Hall, County Chief of Police. He said, “We do not have the ability to deal with any complaints related to tow issues.”

Another issue includes disparities in fees from one tow company to the next, as they are not bound to abide by fee schedules, in a county that spans 250 miles.

Thirdly, some companies on the rotation are owned by one company. “We do have situations where multiple companies are owned by the same person, so in terms of that rotation, they’re getting through more often,” Hall said.

Charlie Brown of Brown & Son Towing agreed a regulatory board would help to root out wrecker services with unethical practices.

“I think most of us would support it,” Brown said. “We see things going on that shouldn’t be going on that’s affecting our county’s citizens.”

Tow professionals in attendance said qualified, certified tow companies are the ones who should be looked at for any contracts that might be implemented, rather than unqualified companies.

https://roanoke.com/
homediv
American Towman Exposition Gallery
homediv tow411 homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
December 16 - December 22, 2020

Teamwork on a Bridge Too Far

bridgetoofar 7bf65
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie

On October 9, 2020 Janeway Towing of Conshohocken, Pa., was called to recover a dump truck on a wooden bridge in what would become an extraordinary team effort.

Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “The initial call came in from the owners of the dump truck. They wanted us to recover a loaded tri-axle dump from a golf cart access bridge to an island at the Whitemarsh Country Club.”
Upon obtaining the information, Jamie decided that this job was not one that could be handled with the recovery equipment he had on hand due to the location of the casualty and access to the area. He suggested that his customer call Thackray Crane Service from Philadelphia, Pa. Janeway would offer any assistance needed with the recovery.

Jamie explained, “Thackray Crane responded with a Liebherr 360-ton crane and six trucks of support equipment to include over 100-tons of counterweight, the appropriate equipment needed to lift that weight at the radius needed.” The Liebherr LTM1300-1 All-Terrain Crane has a capacity of up to 360-tons, a 197-foot main boom, and can reach heights to 394-feet.

Once on scene the operator of the crane had requested someone to rig the unit to the crane since they were not familiar with attachment points.

Janeway was requested to respond to the above location to assist with formulating and executing a recovery plan of the dump over troubled water, a loaded tri-axle dump truck, which weighed approximately 70,000-pounds. It had fallen through the wood deck of the bridge.

Jamie responded along with Janeway operators Rick Royles and Mike Notrafrancisco with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator and Ford F550 recovery support truck loaded with rigging.

“We arrived after the crane company with all of the equipment,” said Jamie. “Before any work could begin the area needed a very large radius cleared of trees. Scene lighting needed to be put up due to the onset of darkness and the crane had to be put into position and “dressed out” in weight.”

Once the crane was set up, the Janeway crew attached four points of rigging to lift the tri-axle dump level out of the hole. One of the riggers was working precariously under the truck in two feet of water. The rigging used and supplied by Janeway was two 5/8-inch x 10-foot Grade 100 chains and two 3/4-inch foundry hooks and four 35-ton screw pin shackles.

“The rear of the truck was rigged at axle four between the dual wheels and attached to rigging supplied from the hook down by Thackray,” informed Jamie. “The front axle of the truck was rigged by the foundry hooks and attached to the rigging from the hook supplied by Thackray.”

The dump was lifted by the 360-ton crane out of the hole, rotated counter-clockwise to a clearing where the truck was landed. All rigging was stripped and inspected.

Jamie said, “The truck had the fuel removed and the batteries were dead. We dispensed 20-gallons of fuel and charged the batteries. The truck was able to start, run and dump its load and leave the scene under its own power. The job started at 4:30 p.m. and we finished at 1 a.m.”

Jamie stated, “It was great to work with the guys from the crane company. They were awesome to deal with. No attitudes about wrecker guys and crane guys working together.”

………………………………………………

James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.

Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.

Thackray Crane Rental, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., has been providing crane rentals, operators, warehouse and storage facilities, heavy industrial trucking services, and comprehensive logistics support to customers in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware area since 1947.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Stack’em Container Work

1 ae679
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

At 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, Nov. 21, 2020, Pepe’s Towing was called by the Los Angeles Police Department to respond to a container wreck in Wilmington, Calif.

Pepe’s Los Angeles Manager Joshua Acosta responded with Hulk, his 2020 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator, along with operator David Celis with Big Flipper, their 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator.

Upon arrival, they were told that the accident happened by an allegedly intoxicated forklift operator who was trying to double stack a container on a chassis onto another container on a chassis. During the process, the container lost balance and slid off.

Josh informed, “I saw one of the forks on the forklift dug into the side of the container. If this wasn’t bad enough, the landing gear also went through and was stuck on top of the container they were trying to stack it on.”

For the rigging, they positioned the Century 1150 50-ton at the rear of the container and the Century 1075 75-ton to lift the front. “I used a harness to hoist myself up high enough to feed the container slings in the top container holes. The same was done with the 50-ton on the rear of the container,” Josh explained. “We used our custom designed container slings to lift each end of the container.”

With everything rigged and secure, Dave turned on the forklift to lower the fork out of the container and drive the forklift out of the way. Next, he winched in on the 75-ton to lift the front of the container high enough to remove the landing gear stuck in the roof.

Once the container was clear, Josh lifted the container from the rear with the 50-ton while Dave rotated the front counter-clockwise with the 75-ton to even it out; then they set it on the ground.

“After we set the container back to level ground, the company used a tractor to transport it back inside their yard. This was not your average container work,” stated Josh.

………………….
Pepe’s Towing Service was established in 1978 by Jose and Delfina Acosta. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business, becoming full-time employees in 1987. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro joined the Acosta brothers and became an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated with over 90 employees, a fleet of over 80 trucks, including everything from light to super heavy-duty and specialized equipment.

M100 Mega Tator in Action

1 760bfby Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Keeping with the spirit of the season, this is a Christmas story. It started in October 2019 when Miller Industries unveiled the world’s first-ever 100-ton Rolling Rotator named the Century M100. The crew at Miller Industries stated, “Thanks again to Ed Petroff of Petroff Towing for placing your trust in us with the design and development of the new Century M100! Enjoy your new Christmas toy 2019.”
Well here we are approaching Christmas 2020 and Ed’s Century M100 mega tator is keeping busy.

On November 6, 2020 the City of Highland called Petroff Towing to assist in moving a large transformer in Highland, Illinois, 25 miles away from Petroff’s shop. Company owner Ed Petroff explained, “The city called because they had a new transformer of the same size being shipped in and set. Their quote was for a cleared pad so we had to remove the old unit, load it on a trailer, and go across town to unload it. The transformer was just over 84,000-pound plus an additional 5,000-pound of radiators that were left on it for a total lift of 89,300-pounds.”

Ed responded with his 2020 Kenworth W900 with a Century M100 mega ‘tator. The Century M100 is world's largest rotator. This 100-ton tator has a working area of more than 8,200 square feet, a maximum boom height over 53-feet, with an outrigger stance of over 25-feet and a turret travel length of over 12-feet. It comes with dual 65,000-pound main recovery winches and two 30,000-pound turret auxiliary winches and the option of two additional 30,000-pound drag winches mounted on the underside of the unit. Plenty of lifting power to handle this transformer.

Ed staged to do the 84,000-pound lift off of the rear of the massive M100. He rigged the transformer using 7/8-inch DyPac cable; Crosby 15-ton snatch blocks; and 2 5/8-inch, grade 100, two-leg bridles.

“We lifted the unit off of the pad, set it onto a trailer, and then unloaded it at another city-owned facility across town,” said Ed. “As you can see by the last few photos, they came to set the new unit (same size and spec) with a 350-ton crane.”
…………………………………………..

Thomas G. Petroff started a small towing company in metropolitan Saint Louis in 1948. He ran the company for twenty years until undertaking new endeavors in 1968. From 1968 until 1975 the business was dormant until Edward and Debra Petroff breathed life into the new Petroff Towing. The Petroffs’ chose to specialize in emergency services and heavy-duty work and became known as “The Heavy-Duty and Recovery Specialists of the Metro Saint Louis Area.”

Petroff Towing, Inc. has five locations servicing Southern Illinois and the St. Louis Metro area. They have four satellite locations in addition to their state-of-the-art headquarters, located in Caseyville, Illinois, which houses a substantial portion of their heavy-duty fleet and all specialized services such as various trailers, dock facilities and air cushion/HazMat recovery, as well as a dispatch center, billing department and offices. They also have a covered, climate-controlled dock facility that is equipped with forklifts, pallet jacks, stretch wrapping machines and all other necessary materials to rework loads on-site.

The company celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2020.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
December 16 - December 22, 2020

Debris Left Behind

debrisleftbehind b7b2d
By Randall C. Resch

Scenario: A highway patrol sergeant complains your driver didn’t remove debris that was left behind. He orders your tow truck to return to clean-up. The sergeant wasn’t aware the officer on-scene ordered the operator to load the vehicle quickly and get off the highway.

Removing an over-turned vehicle from highway’s lanes is far different (and a more dangerous) environment than working a crash in a city’s intersection. With each scenario comes a list of on-scene considerations where risks and responsibilities are different, especially when other dangerous conditions are present.

Who’s To Blame?

An upset tow boss called me to make harsh comments about my tower leaving a scene without first clearing the roadway. It seems the tow boss drove past an earlier accident only to note debris wasn’t cleaned to his liking. He wasn’t happy the vehicle’s bumper cover, license plate and a pile of debris wasn’t removed with the wrecked car. I told him I’d immediately dispatch a driver back to the scene and call him back with my findings.

My driver determined the debris and bumper cover belonged to the other car towed by another company. That cleared our company from wrong-doing. While I gave it my best attempt to ask the tow boss not to jump to conclusions, I was motivated to prepare this brief how-to narrative touching on what a tower’s on-scene responsibilities are regarding clean-up.

Clean and Tidy

All states have vehicle code law requiring tow trucks to be equipped (minimally) with a broom and shovel, obviously to be used for cleanup. In California, Section 22700(a)(1) requires “Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following:

(1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed.

(2) One or more shovels, and whenever practical the tow truck driver engaged to remove any disabled vehicle shall spread dirt upon that portion of the roadway where oil or grease has been deposited by the disabled vehicle.

This requirement is consistent in most states. At minimum, towers shall clean the roadway; however, doing so potentially places operators in harm’s way if a debris field is spread over several lanes and hundreds of feet long.

In recovery considerations, tow operators are oftentimes forced to stand, walk and work where traffic continues to flow. At some point, clean-up may require law enforcement to re-direct, stop, or conduct traffic breaks allowing access for towers to safely remove debris.

But what if an officer tells you to load-up and not worry about debris? There’s always the possibility that the furtherance of public safety demands the tower load immediately then depart. But we’ve been told that arguing with an officer is a sure way to being suspended or disciplined for failing to follow an officer’s orders. Does that leave you free of liability? No.

It’s my recommendation that debris goes with casualty vehicles making this a “Damned if you do damned if you don’t scenario.” If your vehicle code has narrative speaking to debris removal from a crash scene, the orders from an officer doesn’t relieve you of responsibility under law.

CARES Act and Your Taxes

CaresAct 54eeb
Brian J Riker

Earlier in the year, many folks turned to the rapidly deployed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) made available by the Small Business Administration to survive the economic effects of Covid-19. Many applied for and accepted these funds without a second thought about future financial impacts; however, now is the time to consider these potential impacts.

With only a few weeks left of 2020, it may be too late to fully mitigate your tax liability but it is definitely worth a look to see what your taxes will look like this year. Even though for many your income has not been on par with years past, you may still end up owing more in taxes than in previous years because of the loss of certain common deductions if you accepted and used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program without showing the PPP funds as income.

The CARES Act clearly states that the PPP funds are not to be taxable funds although the IRS has stated that because the PPP is technically a loan that is expected to be converted into a grant and forgiven the IRS has issued guidance that states any usual deductible expense paid for with funds from the PPP shall not be deductible if you can reasonably expect the PPP funds to be converted into a grant. They also clarify that the forgiveness does not need to take place in tax year 2020 but instead it only needs to be reasonable to expect the funds to become grant funds instead of loan funds.

What this means to you is you could end up paying up to your income tax rate (15-21% depending on business tax structure) on the funds received from the PPP or lose the ability to deduct the expenses paid for with the PPP funds, a surprise than many may not be prepared for.

Now there are some different considerations for tax treatment of the EIDL funds since they are part of a regular program from the SBA. The first $10,000 is a grant and most likely will need to be treated as regular income; however since it must also be spent on normal business expenses there should be little to no tax impact. The rest of the EIDL funds most likely need to be treated as a loan since they will need to be repaid, although the IRS still has not issued firm rules regarding this and there is a push in Congress to give special tax treatment to both the PPP and EIDL funds.
Perhaps the silver lining of this whole mess is the dollar for dollar tax liability offset from employee retention credits. Unlike loans or deductible expenses that affect your gross income amount and only proportionally affect your tax rate these credits provide a direct reduction in your tax liability.

Lastly, outside of the tax implication is the overall liability for these funds should your business fail to meet the guidelines for forgiveness or be unable to repay the funds. The loans of less than $25,000 generally are not collateralized which means they will not come and take your trucks, equipment or other property to make good on the loans.

The loans between $25,000 and $200,000 are collateralized so the SBA can come seize business assets such as trucks, tools or inventory in an attempt to be repaid but usually not personal assets like your home. Loans greater than $200,000 require a personal guarantee in addition to the business collateral so for those loans the SBA can, and most likely will, seize your home and other personal belongings to satisfy the loan.

Keep in mind these are US Government backed loans so the SBA has the power, even for the smaller loans, to offset any government funds such as tax returns to make good on defaulted payments. That said, these loans are generally able to be discharged in bankruptcy unlike many other forms of debt owed to the US Government.

Fortunately the PPP funds have special protections granted when they were authorized, but the EIDL funds come from a SBA program in place long before the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore are governed by more traditional rules that will result in the SBA actively attempting to collect on the loans if they go into default.

*Please note, this column is for informational purposes only as I am not a tax professional or financial coach. Please consult your own tax advisor to see how your specific situation may differ.

You’re Not the Boss of Me

5dd711d328681.image 0b318
By Randall C. Resch

I’m NOT offended if an officer offers recovery suggestions as to the techniques I’m using. If a request isn’t against the law or outside my scope of ability, I’ll consider their request with respect and professionalism.

But I see it unprofessional to go head-to-head with an officer’s authority. Should an officer observe something potentially dangerous (that I don’t) it could protect me from injury or death, citing an incident that involved an Arizona veteran tow operator who was killed when he allegedly failed to heed an officer’s safety observations.

When working tow incidents, law enforcement is tasked with investigative and traffic duties. If an officer demands you drag a casualty onto a carrier’s deck upside-down (that technique is not considered the best solution), could there be a solid reason for that request? How do you get past that moment? While it’s true we’re trained to work these scenes, the bigger picture requires towers effectively communicate a safer, alternative plan.

Cops aren’t tow operators; we are. Some hard-headed officers don’t play though leading to tower’s suggesting they’re “on a power-trip.” So, if an officer steps-in offering recovery suggestions or reasonable demands, how do you respond to their authoritative approach? Some towers are immediately offended by the officer’s instructions, but is that the right approach?

Experienced and tactful tow professionals should know how to interact with the law enforcement community. Telling cops to “butt-out” isn’t the way to handle situations. Refusing to work because it goes against your grain and telling the officer “yer’ not the boss of me” isn’t the way to react.

Even if officers don’t know what they’re talking about, refusing to work is a solid way to be eliminated from rotation contracts. Based on a contract’s wording, for example, California Highway Patrol’s 2019-2020 Tow Service Agreement has provisions addressing non-responsive tow operators refusing to conduct work under the CHP’s authority. The TSA is specific to three requirements (sections) addressing operators refusing to work:

• Section 6 - Response to Calls, Subsection D, in-part states, “A failure or refusal to respond to towing or service calls without justification shall result in disciplinary action.”

• Section 8 - Tow Truck Drivers, Subsection C, stating, “Tow truck driver shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”

• Section 16 - Demeanor and Conduct, Subsection A2, stating, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following; 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”

Understanding the wording of three contract sections, have you ever reacted (toward an officer) in a non-professional or disrespectful manner? For some towers, keeping temper and emotions at bay may be their own personal struggle.

Walking off-the-job or turning work down could be in your company’s worst interests if reasons aren’t justified in the agency’s eyes or that of the tow boss. Your complaint that suggests “That officer’s on a power-trip” won’t fly if there’s nothing to back accusations.

So what’s your approach to an officer who’s telling you how-to-do your job, especially when that officer’s been on the job twenty-plus years? In the bigger picture, is that a battle you’re going to win?
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator


December 16 - December 22, 2020

Knight in Shining Tow Truck

0 49846
By George L. Nitti

Tow truck drivers of the modern era might be compared to the knights of shining armor of the medieval ages. For both, heroism, service and loyalty are virtues held in high esteem, each willing to bear a cross and sacrifice themselves in the name of duty and honor.

Since towers embody the knight archetype, it’s only fitting that the tower of today assume medieval garb, branding themselves as knights.

At Knight Towing, located in Casa Grande, Az, one of their newest heavy-duty wreckers, a 2018 Peterbilt with a 35 ton Century wrecker, assumes the grandeur of knighthood with an entrancing design that can only command attention and respect.

According to manager Andrew Shreffler, “Our trucks are white. Many of the heavy duty trucks around us are just plain trucks with lettering as well. We were looking to create something that stood out.”

Using a local company, Knight Towing embarked on a bold design capturing a grand time in world history. This wrap transforms a plain company image to one of epic proportions.

“It took about 3 weeks to do the wrap,” Sheffler said. “We did pieces at a time.”

At the heart of the design is a striking image of a knight in shining armor found on the cabin of the unit. Holding a sword, the knight easily captures our attention with his commanding stature, while the dark blue cape of the knight cascades on the doors.

On the side of the unit, along the body of the wrecker, the company name is written super large, spelled out in a royal navy medieval lettering while a sword, Excalibur, is cleverly weaved through the lettering, merging word with image.

At the front of the unit, on the hood, is a shield, while surrounding it, on and around the fenders is chain mail - a type of armour consisting of small metal rings linked together in a pattern to form a mesh.

Sheffler said, “It’s amazing how broad and bright the truck is. It really stands out.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine

Bad Boy on the Road

jaimestowing 99a7b
By George L. Nitti

Anyone working in towing knows that It takes a thick skin to do repo work.

As a former Repo man himself, owner Lenny Diogo of Jaimes Towing and Recovery of Fort Meyers, Fla. attested, “I hated riding around all damn night looking for people. There ain’t no money in it and people pull guns on you. You might say I had my fair share of fights.”

As a result, he cultivated a bad boy image for himself.

One of his first trucks was a 97’ Ford F350 Dynamic Twin Line with a 7-3 Diesel. At 500,000 miles, the unit has undergone changes, but it can still get the job done.

Diogo said, “I can get in it, fire it up and go use it.”

One big restoration he made was jacking up the unit, making it like a monster truck while adding wheels that measure 49 by 24 inches.

He said, “Today, we use it for parades and events. It’s more a show piece and toy. It’s too wide and too tall to be on the road. It only goes 20 miles an hour. But if someone steals a car and dumps it in the middle of the woods, that’s the car we use to pull it out. I don’t have to worry about getting it stuck. It works great on the beach too.”

Diogo, having grown older and wiser since transitioning into transport, towing and recovery, indicates he no longer has the bad boy image he once had, but that the unit itself does.

On its side door is a graphic similar to a “Wanted” poster, where the words, written in western style lettering on an all-white background, state “Wanted James.”

That background helps set it off nicely against the unit’s predominant graphics - Tribal Flames that are airbrushed in shades of blue, orange and yellow and gray boulders prominent on its front end.

He said, “One of my brother’s buddies did the custom paint. He put a few hundred hours into it. It’s all free hand and airbrushed. The suspension work cost about $15,000.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!

Racing to the Top

0 54a64By George L. Nitti

Rockdale Towing & Recovery, located in Reistertown, Md., just off the Baltimore Beltway, has been a mainstay of the city since 1968. Bruce Leibowitz joined the company in 1995, working night shifts 7 days a week while working a day job at a Ford Dealership in their commercial service department.

Approximately 20 years later, Leibowitz, along with his brother Gary Leibowitz, an attorney by profession, partnered to buy the company, immediately transforming it when they acquired a 1992 Peterbilt with a 378 JerrDan 25-ton Wrecker.

Leibowitz said, “At the time our largest truck was a 14-ton, single axle, which we outgrew. Once we got that heavy truck, our business exploded. We were able to buy a 2nd wrecker within a year and a half.”

Leibowitz would work on cultivating his commercial contacts at Ford, converting them to clients in his new business.

He said, “I knew so many people. Because I could now tow bigger trucks, I captured the work.”

Since the company was new to the heavy-duty game, Leibowitz intended that their new design would stand out more if it were wrapped like a big rolling billboard.

Turning to the graphical design prowess of Razor Wrap’s Mark Long, the company’s branding took on a new direction, imbued in part with Long’s signature brush strokes, such as the flowing yellow and orange striped lines along the wrecker’s side.

“All of our trucks were black and we switched it to orange from gold. The black and gold colors looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers. NOT a favorite here in Baltimore. We were going for something more like the colors of the Baltimore Orioles,” Leibowitz said. He added, “Yellow brings out the orange, making it more vivid.”

The flowing black checkered flags was another signature piece added to the side of the unit.

Leibowitz said, “All of my trucks have checkered flags on the front hoods. I have been a race fan my whole life.”

But perhaps what stands out the most is the black retro font of the company name that also flows along the body’s side, integrated perfectly with the company’s sunnier colors.

“I’m a classic car guy,” he said, “and into classic memorabilia.”

The topper is the cartoon of Foghorn Leghorn on the side of the light bar.

“I grew up on Looney Tunes and Hanna Barbera,” he said. “That was my generation.”

Brag @ TIW! Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at georgenitti@gmail.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 16 - December 22, 2020

Axle Caps 

axlecaps 732fa
Axle covers for towing buses and trucks and towing them properly. Axle hubs? We've got it covered with models to fit every major hub on the road in North America, European, and Japanese commercial vehicles. From a 3/4 ton pickup to tractor trailers and military vehicles. 

Tough, High Density Polyethylene axle covers include gaskets and are equipped with an access hole for adding hub oil before towing, so the hub bearings will always have an oil supply during the tow.

When you use Axle Caps, you are providing an extra level of care for your customer's equipment. Some tow operators are using them to market their towing service by providing an extra service that others are not. Fleet owners and maintenance managers will notice the professional quality of your service by the extra attention you give to their equipment and are more likely to give your company repeat business. They like them because they ensure against drive axle component damage while their bus or truck is being towed. Customers have told us that at DOT inspection stations, inspectors are always making positive comments about them and that they are a sign of a good operation.

For more information about this product, http://axlecap.net/

Digital Alerting

haas alert5 03 55a68

HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® service uniquely utilizes existing connectivity to enable vehicle-to-vehicle communication today, paving the way to future solutions and C-V2X applications. To date, Safety Cloud has processed over 350,000,000 driver alerts, protecting hundreds of first responder and roadway worker fleets. The vehicle-to-vehicle communication functionality on Safety Cloud - called Digital Alerting - delivers real-time notifications to drivers as they approach connected emergency vehicles, tow trucks, maintenance fleets, and construction vehicles. Through in-dash systems and navigation apps, the digital alerts reach drivers up to 30 seconds before they encounter the responder or worker vehicles on the road, providing them with critical additional time to slow down and safely maneuver to avoid collision. The safety system is now a standard feature on emergency vehicles from fleet manufacturers, enabling customers to receive the V2V solution without having to add it on separately after their fleet vehicles are delivered.  “Every day, the first responders and roadway professionals who go to work on America’s roadways put themselves in harms way. Despite Move Over laws in 50 states and Vision Zero initiatives, responders and workers are struck and injured or killed daily while performing routine road work and responding to emergencies,” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “Today's cars are safer than ever, but struck-by incidents still remain the leading cause of death for nearly all first responder types. Simply put, lights and sirens aren't enough to protect first responders and roadway workers on modern roads. At HAAS Alert, we set out to change that, using V2V technology available today on our roads to protect those that protect us.”

https://www.haasalert.com/

Wireless 36” Light Bar

wirelesslightbar2 e7db4
• This wireless tow light features two amber/white strobes (with a separate switch) for additional driver safety.
• It’s easy to use: just plug the 7 pin transmitter into your vehicle’s connector; strap the bar on the disabled vehicle; hit the ‘on’ switch, and you’re ready to tow.
• To save battery life, the taillights do not light when the bar is initially turned on—they work in concert with your vehicles taillights (left and right turn, stop, and taillights).
• This light bar features DOT LED lights, automotive grade circuitry, and quality construction unmatched in the industry. It comes with a three-year warranty with the exception of the batteries, which are warranted for 6 months.
• Designed, Engineered, Manufactured, and Assembled in the USA by Custer Products / Lite It Wireless.
https://custerproducts.com/products/lite-it-wireless/

Featuring amber/white strobes
homediv
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 16 - December 22, 2020

RESTORED WRECKERS DETAIL HISTORY OF CENTURY-OLD TOWING OPERATION IN NEW JERSEY

Towing Reality TV Stars Explain Their Mission Behind Filming Hit Series Year-After-Year

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: 18,000 Pounds of Prop Magic: Giant Metal Structures need a Lift

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotating & Rappelling for a Roadster: California Cliff Recovery Experts at Pepe’s

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene

Arkansas Tow Boss Organizes Prayer Rally for Hospital Staff Fighting Pandemic

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment

Manufacturers Spotlight: The Making of History: Century 100 Ton Rotator

VIRUS SPARKS A STEEP DECLINE IN CALL VOLUME FELT ACROSS TOWING INDUSTRY

How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: By Way of Water in Washington State – Kitsap Towing Delivers

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Mustang Stuck in the Alabama Muck

Towman Recovers Truck Dangling Over Interstate in Fort Lauderda

Towers Play Key Role in Hurricane Sandy Rescue Efforts & Cleanup

What s the Best Way to Tow a Spaceship? The Answer may Surprise you

Arizona Canyon Recovery of Wrecked SUV

Tow Pros Reach out to Help Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Volvo Chassis Makes a Splash onto the Towing Scene at American Towman Expo

The industry’s first Quick Clearance Certification Course will be offered in Ohio this June at the Towman Games

15 Years After Towman Dies on the Job in New York; His Son Holds Move Over Rally in honor of Marty Taylor

Dash Cam Shows Kentucky Tow Boss Beat A Thief to Customer’s Car

Alabama Fire Department Praises Towman Who Battled Burning Car

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Erkin ER-122 Articulating Boom Rotator

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Celebrates 30 Years with Updates to Lo-Pro 1035

New Braking Technology Leads to a Safer Ride for Towing Industry

Positive Customer Reviews Lead to Trusted Towers Award 2019

Caravan of Heartfelt Tow Operators Show Up for Texas Girl in Need

Georgia Tow Operator Saves Woman From Wrecked Truck

The Silent Witness for Tow Bosses: Affordable Tow Truck Cameras

AAA makes new Video Showing Roadside Dangers for Tow Operators Urging Public to Pay Attention

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Metro Tow Trucks Rebooted INT35

Dream Wrecker Delivered at Expo Just in Time for Christmas to Reality TV Star Family

2020 Towman of the Year: Justin Cruse of WRECKMASTER Fame!

Oregon Towing Dispatcher Lobbies GPS Maker to Alert Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Jerr-Dan 8 ½ Ton Multi Car Carrier

Will Europe’s AIRBAR curb Roadside Deaths in the Towing Industry? You Decide

ATLANTIC CITY CHARMS AS HOST TO WORLD’S BIGGEST TOWING CONVENTION

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Dynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing Fusion 755 Wheel Lift

MANUFACTURERS SPOTLIGHT: Miller’s Popular 1150 Rotator Shines Once Again at Expo

Hero New Jersey Tow Boss Awarded for Bravery During Fatal Bus Crash

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: +100 MPH Mangled Porsche Lodged in Building in Jersey: Accurate Towing Service to the Rescue

2019 EXPO TAKES OVER “AMERICA’S PLAYGROUND” TOWERS FLOCK TO NEW JERSEY FOR WORLD’S BIGGEST TOW SHOW

Last Photo Taken by Towman in Texas Leads Police to His Killer

Wall of the Fallen has 28 New Names & ERSCA Job Safety Awareness Video

National “Move Over” Awareness Day: October 19, 2019

Red Flags on the Towing Job Site: How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble

Customer Arguments Lead to 2 Towman Deaths this Week

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Airplane Tops The Trees in Jersey: Mike’s to the Rescue

2020 Brings First-Ever “Towman Games” to Cleveland, Ohio! Quick Clearance Certification

A British Man Finds Towing Safety Inspiration in America: Slow Down, Move Over a Worldwide Problem

“Tow Buddy” Inventor Speaks Out About Safety & Ease of New Product

Game Changer! Miller Industries Releases 100 Ton Rotator to Market

Mobile Video Shows Towman’s Close Call with Certain Death in Michigan

Two Separate Water Rescues Make Headlines in Maryland and Ohio

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Taking out the Trash with a Wrecker

Towman Memorials Make Headlines in Alabama, Missouri, Kansas

Record Crowds Turn out for Tow Expo Dallas 2019!

Dash Cam Shows Split-Second Decision of Towman that ends up Saving his Life

Mitigating Claims, Fines & More: Mobile Towing Surveillance System Advantages

Tow Flip Video Going Viral on the Internet, Towing Expert Weighs in…

Hard Working Truck Takes Top Honors in Dallas USA Wrecker Pageant

Australian Man’s Dream Job “Kind of the Road” Towman and Truck Driver

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

New Mexico Family Takes Wrecker Customization to Next Level

Lone Star State to Host Tow Pros From Across America Next Week, Join us!

Smelly Garbage Recovery Makes Local News Headlines in Pennsylvania

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Rotator Ron Pratt Goes Fishing! For a Nissan 350Z

Arizona Towman Honored after Parking Lot Hit & Run Death

We have a Rollaway! How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Female Towing Professionals Get a “Leg Up” with Newly Designed Gear

50 Ton NRC Rotator with Recovery & Towing Capabilities Demos in Las Vegas

2 North Carolina Towmen use 30 Foot Winch Cable for Water Rescue

Teaming Two 50/60 Ton Jerr-Dan Rotators Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

2020 Towing Convention Moves Closer to Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Demo Highlights Century Rotator Uprighting Garbage Truck by Miller Industries

Advances in Tracking Technology Offer Hope of Saving Tow Lives

Las Vegas Expo Draws Record Towing Crowd to American Towman ShowPlace

Females in Towing Take Center Stage in Texas Leading up to Tow Expo DFW

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: “Whale of a Tale!” in Alaska by Webb’s Towing

Operator Accidents in Virginia Have Tow Bosses Pleading for Change

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Twisted Truck Tangled with Guard Rail

How to Spot a Wrecker in Trouble: With AT Operations Editor Randy Resch

Hero's Farewell for Fallen Towman in Massachusetts: Drunk Driver Charged

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic 710 Wheel Lift with Negative Tilt

Spirit Ride Spokesman Mike Corbin Wins Prestigious Silver Star Award

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Slippery Pileup After Semis Wreck in Massachusetts

Manufacturers Spotlight: Custom Built Manufacturing 30 Ton Wrecker

Roadside Worker Safety Headlined after 4 Hurt Troopers & Towmen in New York

Tow Truck Art: All you Need to Know about Customizing Your Fleet

Manufacturers Spotlight: Danco Products Auto-Loader

Towing News Headlines: Allen Roses Daughter Speaks out about 2011 Case

Manufacturers Spotlight: B&B Industries 12 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Towing News Headlines: Michigan Snow Keeps Tow Operators On the Move

RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Spilled Fuel & Multiple Tractor-Trailers in Florida

Oklahoma Trooper Speaks out after Distracted Semi Driver Kills Towman

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt Wreckers 50 Ton Sliding Rotator

Towman Works 12 Hours During New Mexico Winter Weather

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dan 35 Ton JFB Wrecker

South Dakota Video Shows Perils Tow Operators Face Daily!

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks INT-35 Wrecker

Towman of the Year: 2018: Linda Unruh, Champion of SD,MO Laws

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries Debuts New Rotator Design at Expo

Towing Operators Tackle "Bomb Cyclone" Head-On! Freezing Conditions

Manufacturers Spotlight: Truck Crane Solutions Articulated Rotator

Jerr-Dan Heavy-Duty Recovery Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas 2017

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries 9055 XL Century Wrecker

New Product @ American Towman Expo: Synthetic Chain

Happy Holidays from American Towman! Here's to Love in the Towing Industry

MatJack Recovery in California: Using Lift Cushions in Heavy-Duty Work

Spirit Ride Update: Spirit Ride Ambassadors Devote Their Lives to the Cause

Spirit Ride Update: Rides Co-Founders on the Success of Campaign So Far

Check out these Tow Trucks! One-of-a-Kind Entries of the American Towman Wrecker Pageant

Spirit Ride Update: Baltimore Expo Stop Brings Police & Towers Closer Together

Welcome to the American Towman Expo Baltimore 2017!

New Products Showcased @ American Towman Expos Across USA

Spirit Ride Update: New Jersey Towing Companies Rally for First Responders

Managing Florida's Highways : 2 Heavy-Duty Rotator Calls in 24 Hours

Spirit Ride Update: News Media Featuring Towing Safety Nationwide

Spirit Ride Update: AAA Helps Big in Connecticut & Hear from Survivor of Roadside Crash

Learn from the Pros at Miller Industries Demo @ Tow Expo Dallas

Spirit Ride Update: Travels Through New York

OMG National Gives Back to the Towing Industry thru Spirit Ride

Spirit Ride Update: Pennsylvania Tour This Week Brings Towman & Police Together

Record Crowds @ Tow Expo Dallas: New Location The Gaylord Texan Resort

Spirit Ride Update: East Coast Journey Continues, Jerr-Dan Hosts Spirit

Spirit Ride Update: New Documentary Features the Spirit Ride

Tow Bosses Sending Staff & Equipment to Flooded Houston, Texas

Spirit Ride Update: Showing up for Blake Gresham in Kansas City, MO

Spirit Ride Update: Special Ceremony Held at "Tow Expo Dallas"

Towman Loves to Work Despite Disability & Has Uplifting Message

Spirit Ride Update: "Bobby's Law" Highlighted in New Mexico Relay Stop

Jerr-Dan Live Demo in Las Vegas Arena

1,000 Towing Companies So Far Mobilized for Slow Down, Move Over Campaign

Proper Scene Cleanup Can Yield Additional Profit & Environmental Wins

Spirit Ride Update: Towing Widow Speaks out at Wisconsin Rally

Spirit Ride Update: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Successful

NRC Industries Live Recovery Demo with 60/80 Ton Sliding Rotator

Spirit Ride Update: The Spirit Casket Moves Thru the Midwest

Powerbilt Wreckers Handle Tricky Bridge Recovery of 80,000 Pound Dump Truck

Spirit Ride Update: Traveling Northeast United States Right Now

Record Breaking Crowds at 2017 American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas

Tow Truck Artist Charged with Painting Masterpiece on Spirit Casket

Casket of Fallen Tow Operator Ushered to Cemetery by Large Wrecker Parade in Texas

The Making of the Spirit Casket; Mike Corbin Creates the Slow Down, Move Over Centerpiece

Las Vegas Launch! The "Spirit Ride" will make Towing History...First of Many Miles Ahead

Towing Tragedies continue to Happen; California and Texas Deaths Take their Toll

Get to Know the Spirit Ride: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER'S BIGGEST CAMPAIGN

In the Ditch on TV "Blue Collar Millionaires" Features Chuck Ceccarelli the Idaho Towing Giant

Tow Pros Say Goodbye to Industry Vet Who Fell to his Death in Florida

Watch to Preview American Towman's Las Vegas Convention: American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas 2017

Wrecker Camera Captures Texas Shooting Suspect; Reward Offered

"AT Spirit Ride" has Towing Industry Buzzing with Hope for a Safer Future

RoadOne San Diego Safety Instructor & Tow Pro Dies on White Line

Manufacturers Spotlight: B & B Industries

NY & NJ State: Go Inside Traffic Incident Management Quick Clearance Training

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dangelo's Custom Built Manufacturing

Impaired Driver Kills New Orleans Towman; Family & Friends Speaks out

Manufacturers Spotlight: WeldBuilt Custom Industrial Carriers

Missouri Towboss who Lost Son Speaks out About Move Over Law Expansion

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dual-Tech Car Carrier with Side Puller

Ultra Heavy Duty Rotator Training in Florida with SSTA

Manufacturers Spotlight: Powerbilt 50 Ton Integrated Wrecker

Florida Towman's Quick Thinking Nabs Hit & Run Suspect

Manufacturers Spotlight: Dynamic Radius Rotating Flatbed

Another Discovery Channel Reality TV Series Focuses on Perils of Towing

Manufacturers Spotlight: Metro Tow Trucks MDTU-20 Wrecker

California Towmen Honored with Prestigious "Towman Medal" for Bravery

Manufacturers Spotlight: NRC Industries - 40,000 Pound Carrier

Manufacturers Spotlight: Jerr-Dans 50/60 Ton Rotator

Tribute Parade in New York Honors the life Tow Operator Sal Brescia

Manufacturers Spotlight: Miller Industries Century 9055 Tandem-Tandem

Tow Operator Injured was Spokesman for Slow Down, Move Over Laws

New Year Tradition: Rose Parade Runs Smoothly with Help of Towmen

Cigar Smoke Unites Towers From Around the World: "Calitri's Cuba"

"A.T. Spirit Ride" to Cross Nation for Tower Safety: Slow Down, Move Over Awareness

Longest Tow Truck Parade for a Good Cause: Gifts for Christmas

Celebrating 100 Years of Towing at the American Towman Expo 2016

Towman Calling on Florida Lawmakers to Prevent Roadside Deaths

More Towing Fleets Harness Power of the Service Vehicle

AAA Texas Begs Drivers to Stay Alert During Busiest Travel Time of the Year

28th Annual American Towman Expo Coming to Baltimore Nov. 18-20, 2016

Check out these Awesome Customized Tow Trucks: American Wrecker Pageant

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

NY's Empire State Towing Association President Speaks Out "Slow Down, Move Over"

River Recovery's Many Challenges: Towing a Submerged Vehicle

Family Speaks out after Tow Operator Killed Helping Motorist

Women in the Towing Industry Learn at American Towman Expo in Texas

2 Year-Old Boy Drives "Little Wrecker" in Texas

Staged Semi Crash Recovery Puts Towing Industry in Spotlight

Denver Towing Company Helps Woman Get Back on the Road

Ever Consider using Synthetic Rope on your Wrecker?

Tower in Canada falls to her Death on the Job

Miller Industries Demo Draws a Crowd in Dallas/Ft. Worth

35 Foot Fifth Wheel Rollover Recovered by Hill Auto Body & Towing

See What Towing Invention Wins "Tow Tank" TV Contest

Federal Recognition of the Towing Industry Coming Soon

Tower's Move Saves Tires and Turmoil During Roadway Glass Incident

Tow Truck Stuck gets a Helping Hand

2016 Tow Expo Dallas Ft. Worth by American Towman

Texas Companies Team up to Recover Wrecked Tractor Trailer

Wisconsin Towmen Protest Changes to Tow List

Jerr-Dan Demos in Las Vegas at American Towman ShowPlace

Getting Paid by the Motor Clubs

2016 Tow Expo Dallas/Ft. Worth by American Towman

Do you have a Towing Invention?! Try out for "TOW TANK"

NRC Industries Live Demo in Las Vegas at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

WreckMaster Convention at American Towman Expo

Las Vegas Live Recovery Demo by Miller Industries

AAA uses Body Cameras for Slow Down, Move Over Message

Millions View Hill Auto Body & Towing Recoveries on Youtube

The American Towman Experience in Las Vegas

TRAA Seeks Better Communication for Its Member Towers

Bronx Towing Operation Skillfully Saves Dangling Semi Truck Trailer

40,000 Pounds and 140 Feet Long: Tackled by Interstate Towing

North Carolina Towman Speaks out about Being Hit on the White Line

Cliff Recovery Seen by the World! Hear from Bob Rice of Avalon Towing

Police Rap "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Sheriff's Deputy Caught Harassing Towman Doing his Job

Emerald Towing Responds to Tornado Toppled Vehicles

See you in Las Vegas! American Towman Returns to Sin City

"Tow First" Campaign hits home for Injured Towman

"Towmater" Comes to Life in Texas

Towman Recovering from Crash has Message

Milk Tanker Recovery by Interstate Towing

Slow Down, Move Over Rally in Wisconsin

Trailer Manufactures Showcase at American Towman Expo

Eddie's Law named for Towman Killed on the Job

Getting Started in Repossession Work

Florida Woman Charged in Towman's Hit and Run Death

Giant Snowcat Leads Alaskan Ice Recovery

Kentucky Towboss Lends a Hand to Competitor

75 Ton Century Tackles Big Recoveries for Delgado's Wrecker Service

Celebrating 100 Years of the Tow Truck: "Towman of the Year" Announced

AutoReturn signs on 2 More American Cities

25 Years of WreckMaster Training: Terry Humelsine Recognized

Gasoline Tanker Recovery in Oregon

Santa Clause Drives a Tow Truck?

Michigan Towman Honored for Saving Lives during Blizzard

Award-Winning Tow Trucks Designed & Painted by New York Artist

Wrecker & Carrier Manufacturers Showcase @ American Towman Expo

Pink Truck Benefits Cancer Awareness & Tower Education

The BulletProof Towman: Protect Yourself on the Job

Towman's Road Rage is Alleged "Wreck Chasing" in Canada

Grab a Box of Popcorn and watch this Unique Transport Job!

World's Biggest Towing Convention Draws Thousands to Baltimore

Towman saves Customer Minutes before Being Hit on Highway

American Towman Leads with Education At Expos Nationwide

At Exposition November 19-22

Viral Video: Customer Tries to Drive own Vehicle Off Tow Truck!

Ever Considered using Propane in your Wrecker?

Tennessee Towmen Hope Move Over Awareness Reaches Motoring Public

See the Century 1150 Rotator Take on 20,600 Pounds

Fighter Jet Gets a Lift from White's Wrecker Service

Drug Screening your Operators Lessens Your Liability

Texas Towing Convention Draws Thousands to San Antonio

Missouri Towman Deals with Break-in, Pool Recovery in California

Preserving Criminal Evidence on Towing Calls

Towmen's Generous Act to Help Little Boy

Baltimore's "Best in Show" Wrecker is a Beautiful Work of Holmes Legacy

Towmen Take to the Freeway After Driver Critically Injured

Tow Expo International 2015 in San Antonio, Texas

TINY working TOW TRUCK with a Big Message!

Miller Industries Features Century 1150S Rotator in Live Demo

State of Virginia Helps Propel the "Slow Down, Move Over" Message

Jerr-Dan Features 60 Ton Rotator in Live Demo

Federal Govt. Pushing Mandatory TIM Training for Towers

Diversification is Key When Bringing Rotators on Fleet

Tow Bosses Manage Their Online Reviews

Operator Arrested for Letting Children Ride in Towed Vehicle

"Best in Show" Draws Praise from Reality TV Stars

Heavy Duty Recovery by Bauer Truck Repair

Action Packed Towing Expo in Las Vegas!

Family Saved by Towman's Quick Thinking

8-Time Cancer Survivor Inspires Tow Boss to Think Pink!

Do you know your Tow Truck History? Chattanooga, Tennessee Does!

Tricks of the Trade: Repo Work Goes High Tech

ESPN Reporter Exposes Towing Employee Abuse: VIRAL VIDEO

Fallen Towmen Honored in Song: "Booms in the Sky"

Bridge Recovery Done Right by Tidewater Express

Emotional Video Calls on Motorists to Protect Towmen from Harm

Towmen's Techniques Boost Ability at Accident Scenes

"Tow First" Campaign Aims to Stop Roadside Deaths

Community Ramps up Support for Towman who was Attacked

New Products offer the Towboss Innovation

Unbelievable Tribute for Fallen Towman

Thieves Hit Towing Company During Employee Funeral

Century 1150R Rotator Features Rolling Recovery Boom

Fallen Towman Honored in California Wrecker Procession

What Does it Take to Win American Wrecker Pageant? We show you

Fire Rescue Trains with Towers on Extrication Accidents

Famous TV Host Sticks up for Tower on "Today" Show NBC

200 Vehicles Towed from Massive Interstate Pileup in Michigan

Reality TV Star Jamie Davis Visits American Towman Expo

Professional Boat & Airbag System for Water Recoveries

"Towman of the Year" Goes to Industry Pioneer Bill Johnson

Winter Woes Jump-Start Business for Towmen Across the Nation

Towboss has Sobering Message in the New Year

Talking Towing with Animals on Scene: How to Handle the Situation

"Move Over" Awareness Catching Attention across America

New Vulcan Joins Fleet of O'Hare Towing in Chicago

New Vulcan 3rd Winch Option as seen at American Towman Exposition

Monster Tow Show! 2014 AT Exposition

Semi Recovered from Pedestrian Bridge in Wisconsin

Towboss Charges "Swearing Fee" Sparking Controversy

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Towman Saves Boy Hit by Van

Dash Cam Captures Towman's Close Call

Amazing "Transformers" Rotator Turns Heads

See 2 Century 1150S Rotators in Action

Heavy-Duty Rotator Makes "eBay" Display Happen

Maryland Makes Strides for Slow Down, Move Over

Rotator Body Design Addresses Operator Safety & Quick Scene Clearance

Texas Towman Describes his "Spiderman" Recovery

Parking Enforcer Manages Private Property Impounds

Successful 2014 Tow Expo International in San Antonio, TX

Miller Industries Takes Charity to New Levels

Towers Gather to Pay Respects to Female Operator Killed in Action

As a Towman, Do you Collect Personal Belongings at Accident Scenes?

Buddy Bear Program Popular Among Tow Bosses

Towers in Metro Detroit Spring to Action During Summer Flood

Soccer Star's Social Media of Car Being Towed Goes Viral

Prevent A Rollover RunAway!

Investigative Report on Indiana's Move Over Law

Supreme Court Sides with NC Tow Boss

Comedy Series Highlights Towing's Hilarious Side

Heavy-Duty Recovery, Las Vegas Style

Injured Towman Speaks Out for Safety

"Ghost Towing" Case in Michigan

Weight of Container is Biggest Challenge of Heavy Duty Recovery

Alligator Assist by Texas Towman

Inside American Towman ShowPlace Las Vegas!

Russian Under-Ice Recovery on Video

Comedian Jimmy Fallon Thanks Towman

Heavy Duty Recovery Mistakes Become Learning Lessons

Camaro Recovered from Community Pool

Underwater River Recovery

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Overhauling Towing Regulations

Heavy Duty Recovery from Oregon River

Tips on Transporting Passengers Safely

Maryland's Move to Protect Tow Operators

Who Invented the Tow Truck?

Tow Truck History: Hydraulics Take Over!

Towman Murdered During Payment Dispute

Upset Towers Speak out Against New Police Rotation Rules

Towman's Time to Shine During Winter Weather

Mike Corbin: Singer of the Towman's Ballads

"The Road Calls" Tow Industry's First Music Video Debuts

Are Flashing Amber Lights too Common?

Towman's Survival Miracle in Snowy Wisconsin

Taking a Toll on Tower's Profits

Knowing Your Chain of Command

Towman Works with Helicopter to Recover off California Mountain

Sometimes Getting to the Wreck is the Toughest Part

Unusual Snow in U.S. Southeast Puts Towmen on Call

Windswept Bridge Recovery in California Canyon

New York Towman Saves Horse from Icy Fall

Towing with the "California Roll"

2014 Towman of the Year

Artic Blast Heats up Towing Business

Towman's Community Service Idea Turns Heads

Do-Good Tow Boss hit with Gunfire in Texas

Cheers to Successful Beer Truck Recovery

Tornado Victims Receive Holiday Boost from Towing Professionals

Towers Train Together & Forge Lasting Bond

Ex-Mayor Investigated for Ties to Towing Company

New & Improved: Tow Industry Week 2.0

Safety Warning for Towing Professionals

Texas Towman Injured in Shooting

Paying Respects to Fallen Towers in 3 States

Towing Safety Evolution Explained

Silver Anniversary Tow Show Draws Record Crowds!

Towers MUST Carry Cameras in Provo, Utah

Towmen Flock from Far & Wide to AT Expo in Baltimore

Towman Stays Positive Despite Near Death Experience

Following Railroad Rules

Plane Recovery Poses Biggest Challenge During Transport

Thieves Steal Wrecker Featuring Soldier Tribute

Threatening Powder Evacuates Florida Towing Business

Tow Operator Loses his Job After Swearing Rant Caught on Camera

Do you know your Towing Trivia?

2 Towing Teams Pair Up for R.I.S.C.

Towman Awarded $1 Million from His Township

Vandalism Devastates North Carolina Tow Lot

Towering Toy Tow Truck Gets Triple Takes from Onlookers

Amputee Towman Never Stops Trucking

Colorado Tower Hit & Killed Sweeping Debris from Roadway

Florida Towman Killed by Gunfire on the Job

Towmen Tackle 43 000 Pounds of Flour!

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

Managing the Towman s Internet Reputation

$15 000 Fines Possible for Towers in South Florida

USA Wrecker Pageant at Tow Expo International

Iowa Move Over Law Toughened

AutoReturn Takes Operations in Indianapolis

Burglar Busted Thanks to Alert Tow Operator in Massachusetts

Tow Operator Rescues Teen Hit at Bus Stop in Washington

Wrecker Honors 9-11 Victims & Emergency Workers

Towman Falls 25 Feet Then Rescued from River

Speeding Tower in Los Angeles Kills Bus Driver

Tower Thinks Outside the Box to Help Stuck Customer

Fallen Towmen Inspire Move Over Awareness in California & Florida

Rolled Semi Loaded with Food Recovered With Ease

Towman Loses Everything in Twister & Still Manages To Help

The Pulley Systems: Learn from a Pro Use them to Tow

Arson? Company s 3 Wreckers Destroyed by Fire in Florida

Not your Usual Day on the Job --- What s That Behind your Wrecker?!

Call in the Divers! Heavy Duty Recovery of Submerged Dump Truck

Maryland Tower At Center of TV News Hidden Camera Investigation

Michigan Towman Lives to tell his Story of Surviving the White Line

Tower Tractor and An 8-Foot Gator!

American Towman ShowPlace

Title: Safety First Segment: Speeds for Conditions Examined

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Towing Case

Heavy-Duty Heavy Hitters in Chattanooga TN

Towing Conspiracy in Alaska Under Fire
Show More
homediv
Front Page
AT Wire
News
Wrecks + Recovery
Tow Business
Tow Illustrated
Product
ATTV
Repo Times
Tow Truck Locator
December 16 - December 22, 2020

Auto Repossessions on the Rise

As the economic situation in America becomes more dire due to the effects of Covid-19, auto repossessions are expected to rise. Without more stimulus - jobless benefits, financial programs and consumer protections are all set to expire, causing evictions, foreclosures and auto repossessions.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in defaults and delinquencies,” said John Van Alst of the National Consumer Law Center. “I think that’s going to translate into a really large increase in repossessions.”

According to the credit reporting agency TransUnion, the number of auto loan accounts that are 30 days past due moved to 3.1% in August, compared to 3.0% in July.

“I’m almost certain the number of repossessions are going to increase,” said Les McCook, executive director for the American Recovery Association.

Source: https://www.poynter.org/

Georgia Woman Charged for Obstruction

A woman faces a charge of obstruction after an incident in a parking lot of a mall area in Warner Robins, Georgia.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, it started with a car being repossessed.

He says the woman jumped into the car and refused to get out. Officers were called to the scene and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

Then, he says, she started the car and tried to drive it away while it was connected to the wrecker.

Officers broke the car window as she was trying to drive off, and she was ultimately removed from the car.

The woman was charged for obstructing an officer.

https://www.13wmaz.com/

Repossession Leads to [b]Drug Discovery

A repossession of a rental car at an Oregon mobile home park first led to an altercation than to a drug discovery.

The suspect, Jeremy Peppinger, allegedly threatened to "get a gun" when the rental car he was driving was being taken back for his failure to return it--and pay for it.

A 911 call led to Deputies reporting to the scene. When they arrived Peppinger was removing personal items from the vehicle.  On probable cause Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and inside found a baggie of what appeared to be a crystal-like substance, and numerous needles in the car.

Peppinger was booked for felony threats while the substance was turned over to investigators.

Source: https://newstalk870.am/
 

Nissan to Pay for Wrongful [b]Repossessions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) alleged that between 2013 and 2019, Nissan Motor’s lending unit “wrongly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles despite the consumer having made payment.” Although Nissan’s lending arm denied any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $4 million to settle the allegations.

The CFPB charges include that Nissan repossessed vehicles within delinquency of 60 days when terms stipulated against that. In addition, they kept personal property in repossessed vehicles until consumers paid a storage fee, and deprived consumers paying by phone of the ability to select payment options with significantly lower fees."  The agency said actions violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act prohibition against unfair and deceptive acts and practices. The settlement imposes requirements "to prevent future violations and remediate consumers whose vehicles are wrongfully repossessed going forward," the bureau said.

https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/
Translate Page
Contact Us
© 2020  Tow Industry Week/American Towman Media, Inc.      