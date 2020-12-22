1 RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Jerr-Dan Quad of Wreckers Staged during Recovery in Mountainous Oregon
Teamwork on a Bridge Too Far
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie
On October 9, 2020 Janeway Towing of Conshohocken, Pa., was called to recover a dump truck on a wooden bridge in what would become an extraordinary team effort.
Janeway owner Jamie Dougherty informed, “The initial call came in from the owners of the dump truck. They wanted us to recover a loaded tri-axle dump from a golf cart access bridge to an island at the Whitemarsh Country Club.”
Upon obtaining the information, Jamie decided that this job was not one that could be handled with the recovery equipment he had on hand due to the location of the casualty and access to the area. He suggested that his customer call Thackray Crane Service from Philadelphia, Pa. Janeway would offer any assistance needed with the recovery.
Jamie explained, “Thackray Crane responded with a Liebherr 360-ton crane and six trucks of support equipment to include over 100-tons of counterweight, the appropriate equipment needed to lift that weight at the radius needed.” The Liebherr LTM1300-1 All-Terrain Crane has a capacity of up to 360-tons, a 197-foot main boom, and can reach heights to 394-feet.
Once on scene the operator of the crane had requested someone to rig the unit to the crane since they were not familiar with attachment points.
Janeway was requested to respond to the above location to assist with formulating and executing a recovery plan of the dump over troubled water, a loaded tri-axle dump truck, which weighed approximately 70,000-pounds. It had fallen through the wood deck of the bridge.
Jamie responded along with Janeway operators Rick Royles and Mike Notrafrancisco with their Century 1075 75-ton rotator and Ford F550 recovery support truck loaded with rigging.
“We arrived after the crane company with all of the equipment,” said Jamie. “Before any work could begin the area needed a very large radius cleared of trees. Scene lighting needed to be put up due to the onset of darkness and the crane had to be put into position and “dressed out” in weight.”
Once the crane was set up, the Janeway crew attached four points of rigging to lift the tri-axle dump level out of the hole. One of the riggers was working precariously under the truck in two feet of water. The rigging used and supplied by Janeway was two 5/8-inch x 10-foot Grade 100 chains and two 3/4-inch foundry hooks and four 35-ton screw pin shackles.
“The rear of the truck was rigged at axle four between the dual wheels and attached to rigging supplied from the hook down by Thackray,” informed Jamie. “The front axle of the truck was rigged by the foundry hooks and attached to the rigging from the hook supplied by Thackray.”
The dump was lifted by the 360-ton crane out of the hole, rotated counter-clockwise to a clearing where the truck was landed. All rigging was stripped and inspected.
Jamie said, “The truck had the fuel removed and the batteries were dead. We dispensed 20-gallons of fuel and charged the batteries. The truck was able to start, run and dump its load and leave the scene under its own power. The job started at 4:30 p.m. and we finished at 1 a.m.”
Jamie stated, “It was great to work with the guys from the crane company. They were awesome to deal with. No attitudes about wrecker guys and crane guys working together.”
James “Jamie” H. Dougherty, Jr., the President and CEO of Janeway Towing in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was born to be a tower. Jane Dougherty, Jamie's mother, the Jane in Janeway Towing, said he ate, slept and dreamt tow trucks since he was 3 years old.
Since Janeway Towing was established in 1980, Jamie and his crew, all certified WreckMasters, have handled towing, transportation, consulting and have recovered anything and everything they’ve been called to respond to.
Thackray Crane Rental, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., has been providing crane rentals, operators, warehouse and storage facilities, heavy industrial trucking services, and comprehensive logistics support to customers in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware area since 1947.
