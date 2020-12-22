Teamwork on a Bridge Too Far

Debris Left Behind

By Randall C. Resch



Scenario: A highway patrol sergeant complains your driver didn’t remove debris that was left behind. He orders your tow truck to return to clean-up. The sergeant wasn’t aware the officer on-scene ordered the operator to load the vehicle quickly and get off the highway.



Removing an over-turned vehicle from highway’s lanes is far different (and a more dangerous) environment than working a crash in a city’s intersection. With each scenario comes a list of on-scene considerations where risks and responsibilities are different, especially when other dangerous conditions are present.



Who’s To Blame?



An upset tow boss called me to make harsh comments about my tower leaving a scene without first clearing the roadway. It seems the tow boss drove past an earlier accident only to note debris wasn’t cleaned to his liking. He wasn’t happy the vehicle’s bumper cover, license plate and a pile of debris wasn’t removed with the wrecked car. I told him I’d immediately dispatch a driver back to the scene and call him back with my findings.



My driver determined the debris and bumper cover belonged to the other car towed by another company. That cleared our company from wrong-doing. While I gave it my best attempt to ask the tow boss not to jump to conclusions, I was motivated to prepare this brief how-to narrative touching on what a tower’s on-scene responsibilities are regarding clean-up.



Clean and Tidy



All states have vehicle code law requiring tow trucks to be equipped (minimally) with a broom and shovel, obviously to be used for cleanup. In California, Section 22700(a)(1) requires “Tow trucks shall be equipped with and carry all of the following:



(1) One or more brooms, and the driver of the tow truck engaged to remove a disabled vehicle from the scene of an accident shall remove all glass and debris deposited upon the roadway by the disabled vehicle which is to be towed.



(2) One or more shovels, and whenever practical the tow truck driver engaged to remove any disabled vehicle shall spread dirt upon that portion of the roadway where oil or grease has been deposited by the disabled vehicle.



This requirement is consistent in most states. At minimum, towers shall clean the roadway; however, doing so potentially places operators in harm’s way if a debris field is spread over several lanes and hundreds of feet long.



In recovery considerations, tow operators are oftentimes forced to stand, walk and work where traffic continues to flow. At some point, clean-up may require law enforcement to re-direct, stop, or conduct traffic breaks allowing access for towers to safely remove debris.



But what if an officer tells you to load-up and not worry about debris? There’s always the possibility that the furtherance of public safety demands the tower load immediately then depart. But we’ve been told that arguing with an officer is a sure way to being suspended or disciplined for failing to follow an officer’s orders. Does that leave you free of liability? No.



CARES Act and Your Taxes

Brian J Riker



Earlier in the year, many folks turned to the rapidly deployed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds and Economic Impact Disaster Loan (EIDL) made available by the Small Business Administration to survive the economic effects of Covid-19. Many applied for and accepted these funds without a second thought about future financial impacts; however, now is the time to consider these potential impacts.



With only a few weeks left of 2020, it may be too late to fully mitigate your tax liability but it is definitely worth a look to see what your taxes will look like this year. Even though for many your income has not been on par with years past, you may still end up owing more in taxes than in previous years because of the loss of certain common deductions if you accepted and used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program without showing the PPP funds as income.



The CARES Act clearly states that the PPP funds are not to be taxable funds although the IRS has stated that because the PPP is technically a loan that is expected to be converted into a grant and forgiven the IRS has issued guidance that states any usual deductible expense paid for with funds from the PPP shall not be deductible if you can reasonably expect the PPP funds to be converted into a grant. They also clarify that the forgiveness does not need to take place in tax year 2020 but instead it only needs to be reasonable to expect the funds to become grant funds instead of loan funds.



What this means to you is you could end up paying up to your income tax rate (15-21% depending on business tax structure) on the funds received from the PPP or lose the ability to deduct the expenses paid for with the PPP funds, a surprise than many may not be prepared for.



Now there are some different considerations for tax treatment of the EIDL funds since they are part of a regular program from the SBA. The first $10,000 is a grant and most likely will need to be treated as regular income; however since it must also be spent on normal business expenses there should be little to no tax impact. The rest of the EIDL funds most likely need to be treated as a loan since they will need to be repaid, although the IRS still has not issued firm rules regarding this and there is a push in Congress to give special tax treatment to both the PPP and EIDL funds.

Perhaps the silver lining of this whole mess is the dollar for dollar tax liability offset from employee retention credits. Unlike loans or deductible expenses that affect your gross income amount and only proportionally affect your tax rate these credits provide a direct reduction in your tax liability.



Lastly, outside of the tax implication is the overall liability for these funds should your business fail to meet the guidelines for forgiveness or be unable to repay the funds. The loans of less than $25,000 generally are not collateralized which means they will not come and take your trucks, equipment or other property to make good on the loans.



The loans between $25,000 and $200,000 are collateralized so the SBA can come seize business assets such as trucks, tools or inventory in an attempt to be repaid but usually not personal assets like your home. Loans greater than $200,000 require a personal guarantee in addition to the business collateral so for those loans the SBA can, and most likely will, seize your home and other personal belongings to satisfy the loan.



Keep in mind these are US Government backed loans so the SBA has the power, even for the smaller loans, to offset any government funds such as tax returns to make good on defaulted payments. That said, these loans are generally able to be discharged in bankruptcy unlike many other forms of debt owed to the US Government.



Fortunately the PPP funds have special protections granted when they were authorized, but the EIDL funds come from a SBA program in place long before the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore are governed by more traditional rules that will result in the SBA actively attempting to collect on the loans if they go into default.



