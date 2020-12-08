M100 Mega Tator in Action

You’re Not the Boss of Me

By Randall C. Resch



I’m NOT offended if an officer offers recovery suggestions as to the techniques I’m using. If a request isn’t against the law or outside my scope of ability, I’ll consider their request with respect and professionalism.



But I see it unprofessional to go head-to-head with an officer’s authority. Should an officer observe something potentially dangerous (that I don’t) it could protect me from injury or death, citing an incident that involved an Arizona veteran tow operator who was killed when he allegedly failed to heed an officer’s safety observations.



When working tow incidents, law enforcement is tasked with investigative and traffic duties. If an officer demands you drag a casualty onto a carrier’s deck upside-down (that technique is not considered the best solution), could there be a solid reason for that request? How do you get past that moment? While it’s true we’re trained to work these scenes, the bigger picture requires towers effectively communicate a safer, alternative plan.



Cops aren’t tow operators; we are. Some hard-headed officers don’t play though leading to tower’s suggesting they’re “on a power-trip.” So, if an officer steps-in offering recovery suggestions or reasonable demands, how do you respond to their authoritative approach? Some towers are immediately offended by the officer’s instructions, but is that the right approach?



Experienced and tactful tow professionals should know how to interact with the law enforcement community. Telling cops to “butt-out” isn’t the way to handle situations. Refusing to work because it goes against your grain and telling the officer “yer’ not the boss of me” isn’t the way to react.



Even if officers don’t know what they’re talking about, refusing to work is a solid way to be eliminated from rotation contracts. Based on a contract’s wording, for example, California Highway Patrol’s 2019-2020 Tow Service Agreement has provisions addressing non-responsive tow operators refusing to conduct work under the CHP’s authority. The TSA is specific to three requirements (sections) addressing operators refusing to work:



• Section 6 - Response to Calls, Subsection D, in-part states, “A failure or refusal to respond to towing or service calls without justification shall result in disciplinary action.”



• Section 8 - Tow Truck Drivers, Subsection C, stating, “Tow truck driver shall perform all towing and recovery operations in the safest and most expedient manner possible.”



• Section 16 - Demeanor and Conduct, Subsection A2, stating, “While involved in CHP rotation tow operations or related business, the tow operator and/or employee(s) shall refrain from any acts of misconduct including, but not limited to, any of the following; 2) Lack of service, selective service, or refusal to provide service which the operator is capable of performing.”



Understanding the wording of three contract sections, have you ever reacted (toward an officer) in a non-professional or disrespectful manner? For some towers, keeping temper and emotions at bay may be their own personal struggle.



Walking off-the-job or turning work down could be in your company’s worst interests if reasons aren’t justified in the agency’s eyes or that of the tow boss. Your complaint that suggests “That officer’s on a power-trip” won’t fly if there’s nothing to back accusations.



Cannabis and the Tower Brian J Riker



With some form of Cannabis or it’s derivative products being legal or at least decriminalized in all but 6 States and with three more states approving forms of Cannabis use on Election Day, it is time to revisit what marijuana use means for the towing industry.



All drivers of commercial motor vehicles that require a commercial driver license (CDL), including owner operators and casual drivers, must submit to US DOT regulated drug and alcohol testing. This testing includes pre-employment, random, post-accident and return to duty screenings. At least 50% of an employers qualified pool of CDL drivers (or consortium members) must be randomly tested for drugs and 10% for alcohol use each year.



Should a driver have a positive test result or refuse to submit to a test when required they will be placed out of service until they have completed the return to duty process which involves meeting with a substance abuse professional, developing a plan to stop using illegal substances and strict monitoring of their behaviors - including directly observed drug testing for a period of no less than twelve months afterwards. Keep in mind that a refusal to test can be as simple as not reporting to the test facility on time, not staying inside the facility once you have reported, being unable to produce an adequate urine sample or producing one that appears to be diluted or adulterated in any manner.



When a DOT drug test returns a positive result, the company’s Medical Review Officer (MRO) will contact the driver to see if there is a legitimate reason for the result such as a legal prescription from a Doctor. In many instances this will cancel the positive result and life will go on as usual. That is not the case with THC, even with a valid prescription for a medical professional in states where medical use is legal!



It is imperative to remember that under Federal rules Marijuana and other derivatives containing more than 0.3% THC are still classified as a Schedule 1 drug which makes possession and use illegal for anyone performing safety sensitive transportation functions such as driving of commercial motor vehicles. This includes CBD oils and prescription usage. It is especially important to consider that there are sporadic and vastly differing laboratory testing rules, if any, for many of these products so even over the counter available CBD oils may contain enough THC to cause a positive DOT drug test result.



The overall positive drug testing rate for the US trucking industry in 2019 was just at 1%, which is incredibly low; however it is unacceptable to the regulators. This is why the random testing rate was increased to 50% for 2020 because any time the overall positive rate is 1% or greater the random rate must increase. Recently, due to the increase in legal or decriminalized use of Cannabis products, marijuana has become the most popular drug to cause a positive test result to be reported. According to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2019, marijuana accounted for 70% of all positive drug test results.



Now, the surprising part for most drivers. Even though the drug testing regulations only apply to drivers required to have a CDL that does not mean the FMCSA turns a blind eye to drug or alcohol use by drivers of non-CDL trucks. It is still a violation of Federal regulations to use illegal substances even when testing is not required. Further, should a CDL driver have a positive test result reported, they will be immediately prohibited for operating any commercial motor vehicle, including non-CDL trucks. This means that you can’t do any commercial driving at all until you have completed the return to duty process.



