Click Here
Tower Recounts Massive Pile-Up
A tower looks back at a massive 29 vehicle pile-up in Minnesota
Slingshot Trail Lift
Pepe’s Towing does some heavy duty lifting, such as putting a rail car back on track.
The Stressed Tower
Towers have multiple sources of stress. Sometimes we just need to listen and show some compassion.
Georgia Woman Charged with Obstruction
A woman is charged with obstruction after her car is repo’d at a mall.
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
June 17-19, 2021
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Aug. 5-7, 2021
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept. 15-17, 2021
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 11-14, 2021
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing November 18 - November 24, 2020

Slingshot Train Lift

2 c2859by Jim ‘Buck” Sorrenti

On Nov. 11, 2020, Pepe’s Towing Service received a call from a tow company on scene in Long Beach, CA, requesting help to reset a rail car.

Joshua “Josh” Acosta explained, “We were called by City Tow that needed assistance in lifting a 200,000-pound rail car that derailed and needed to be set back on the tracks.”

Josh responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. City Tow had two trucks on scene, a 2015 Peterbilt with a Century 9055 50-ton heavy and a 1994 Peterbilt with a Century 1060 60-ton 2-stage rotator.

“Upon arrival, I saw the other tow company had two heavies on scene, one on each end of the rail car.” explained Josh. “I positioned my 75-ton rotator to lift at the very end. Due to the extreme weight I would be lifting, I ran a 4-part line with three 15-ton snatchblocks and I finally got to use my brand new custom 15-foot slings on this rail car.”

Each sling, made by SWOS, has a working load limit of approximately 52,000-pounds. Josh informed, “These slings are much stronger and lighter than chain, and have a special urethane coating that makes them abrasion and cut resistant. Each end of my slings were attached to my BA container links with an oblong.”

The axle was chained up to the rail car so that it would not stay on the ground as it was lifted. Once rigged, all three trucks winched in.

Josh said, “By starting with my boom head over the rail track instead of over the middle of the rail car, I was able to winch it to me while also lifting it high enough to set back onto the track while a forklift helped keep the axle straight.”

Josh set it back on the tracks and was off to the next one. Once set on the tracks, the company pushed the rail car to off load it.

……………………
Jose and Delfina Acosta established Pepe’s Towing Service in March of 1978 with one tow truck converted from a standard Ford 350 pick-up truck. In the early days, Pepe’s Towing Service served the community of Los Angeles. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel “Manny” followed in their father’s footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business. In March 1997, Jose Jr. and Manny became full-time employees. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro became part of the Pepe’s team and established himself as an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

Louisville Eyes Abandoned Cars

On Monday, the city of Louisville inked a deal with Suburban Towing to remove approximately 4,000 vehicles strewn along its roadways.

According to Councilman, Bill Hollander, it’s an ugly problem pervading the city , noting cars that are on blocks, without tires, and with windows blown out.

He said, “It’s a bit of an embarrassment for the community. We should do everything we can to solve the problem.”

But despite the city’s deal contracting a tow company, critics maintain longer term issues persist, such as locating a large enough impound lot and dispensing junked cars for the purpose of selling parts for profit.

Scott Edberg, an auctioneer, said that Louisville’s impound lot has several issues. He said the LMPD impound unit needs more investment, a bigger and more organized space to do business, a few more tow trucks and better titling practices. With those improvements, Edberg said the unit should be able to turn bigger profits, sell more cars and take more abandoned vehicles off Louisville's streets.

Meanwhile, a regional recycler maintains that the the process of bidding on abandoned cars through a third-party auctioneer like Edberg’s isn't as user-friendly. Edberg maintains the recycler is disgruntled due to the increased asking price for cars.

Hollander doesn't disagree that the problem warrants a solution. "We should look at everything that we can do to solve this problem," he said.

Source: https://www.wdrb.com/


Show Yours @ TIW
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


Have you diversified into any new revenue streams to cope with the pandemic?
Yes
No
November 18 - November 24, 2020
Scene of the shooting in downtown LA where a tow truck driver was shot and killed.

Tower Shot and Killed in Downtown L.A.

Michael McGarry, a 26-year-old tow truck driver, was shot and killed Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. while working on a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles.

McGarry and another driver were responding to a call in the area when a witness heard a shot and found the man bleeding at the neck. The witness drove the man to the guard shack of the nearby Los Angeles Times Olympic printing plant, where he was pronounced dead.

L.A. Times spokeswoman Hillary Manning said, “We send our condolences to the victim’s family and friends and hope that the investigation will bring them answers and that time will bring them peace.”

Police did not have any information about a suspect in the shooting.

https://www.latimes.com/
November 18 - November 24, 2020

Tower Recounts Massive Pile-Up

A 29 car pile-up in Monticello, Minnesota on Thursday, 11/12, along I-94 caused by a snow storm, poor visibility and icy road conditions was like none other that tower James Trantina had ever experienced.

Trantina, CEO/President of Collings Brothers Towing of St. Cloud, said it was “by far the worst we’ve dealt with.”

The scene showed cars and semis enveloped in flames and smoke, some charred by the fiery pile-up.

“It was a crazy feeling, something that was unbelievable. When I showed up on scene, my heart just sunk. Something out of a movie. Everything’s on fire, the freeway’s shut down,” said Trantina.

The tower recounted that while crawling through the wreckage to make sure everyone had gotten out, he heard cars exploding.

He said, “There was shrapnel in the air. Obviously we were all in danger.”

Miraculously no one was killed.

Source:
https://www.fox9.com/

Louisville Contracts to [b]Clean-up Abandoned Cars

On Monday, the city of Louisville signed an agreement with Suburban Towing to clean up more than 3,000 abandoned cars on the city’s streets.

The city's overflowing impound lot near Frankfort Avenue and River Road has been causing problems since 2017, but the problem only got worse with the coronavirus pandemic. Now, officials said more than 3,000 cars are just sitting, ditched on the side of the road waiting for a tow.

Suburban can haul about 30-40 vehicles per day, meaning a cleanup could take about four months.

https://www.wdrb.com/

Tower Fired Over Politics

An Oregon tow truck driver was fired Monday for allegedly refusing to help a Biden supporter after his car broke down.

The customer claimed the tower, who was not named, refused them service because of the Biden bumper sticker on their car in a Tick Tock video that went viral.

In the video, the customer said, “I don’t know this man’s name but he refused service to us for our Biden bumper sticker and tried to run us over shortly after this video.”
The claims were investigated by AAA after the footage was widely circulated on Twitter. 

The company’s Oregon/Idaho division said in a tweet, “At AAA, we stand for community and for our members. AAA does not tolerate this type of behavior.”

The tow truck driver at River’s Edge Automotive and Towing was disciplined by River’s Edge management.

In a statement shared hours later, AAA confirmed the company had cut ties with the driver.

https://thestreetjournal.org

TRAA Weighs-in on 2 [b]Regulatory Changes

The Towing and Recovery Association of America, Inc. filed comments today on two proposed regulatory changes that will have a significant effect on the towing industry.

First, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has requested comments on changes to the Federal Workplace Drug Testing Guidelines with the intention of creating a regulation that would allow hair testing to be used in place of the current method of urinalysis. TRAA opposes this for a number of reasons including the validity of the test, potential discriminatory racial bias, and a cost factor estimated to be four times the current cost of urine-based drug testing.

Second, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has proposed a pilot program to collect substantial data on the safety of allowing drivers under age 21 to operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce. TRAA has filed comments in support of this proposal as it will allow for collection of invaluable safety performance data that will, in their opinion, support the safe operation of commercial vehicles by drivers under age 21.

TRAA believes this will allow for their members to access a larger pool of qualified labor as tow truck operators and road service technicians.TRAA also believes age limits place an extreme burden on operators of commercial vehicles that are based on or near state borders. Their comments, among all others, on the under 21 pilot program can be viewed at www.regulations.gov.

Towers Working OT in South Florida

Due to Tropical Storm Eta and intense rains, Miami and Fort Lauderdale roadways and streets have become saturated with water, causing towers to work around the clock to rescue stranded drivers.

Flash flooding, flood prone areas and standing water measuring up to a foot are creating a mess in neighborhoods, with streets and sidewalks looking like rivers.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said there was no place for the water to drain as water levels had even risen in the canals.

Tow trucks were seen going in and out of areas, removing cars that were left stranded in the middle of the roadway.

One tow truck driver told a local news reporter that he had towed 17 vehicles by noon.

“I’ve been to places where it’s more than 4 feet, 5 feet (of water),” said Max Rodriguez with South Florida Wreckers. “They think they can go through the puddles and it’s not safe.”

Another tow truck driver, Anthony Perez with Master Tow, was just trying to help his fellow South Floridians.

“It’s actually not about the business, we’re helping the community today,” he said. “We’re just helping everybody get out of here for free.”

https://www.local10.com/

Tower Assaulted with Knife

A tow truck driver, in an attempt to retrieve his stolen tow truck at a mall in Everett, Washington, was assaulted by a man sitting behind the wheel, who swung a knife at him, nearly missing his throat, according to court reports.

When the suspect swung the knife, the owner punched him in self-defense. The man fled the scene, but shortly after, an officer with a police dog found the man hiding inside a dumpster across the street.

The man was arrested for first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the county jail.

https://www.heraldnet.com/
Rate how they handled this recovery
Great job on a challenging recovery.
Hit all the basics on this one. Thumbs up.
Creative approach on this recovery. Good job.
I would approach this recovery differently.
Vehicle(s) could be rigged more efficiently.
More trucks were needed.
November 18 - November 24, 2020

Show Yours @ TIW
Takin’ Out the Trash

01 acc40
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On October 19th, 2020, Jerry Burke, a heavy operator for Bumper To Bumper Towing in Naples, Fla., was sitting around the shop, waiting for a call, when he heard a loud crash outside.

Jerry explained, “It happened right across the street from our shop. I heard it happen. The trash truck was backing out of the rear of the building when it fell into a grease pit, similar to a septic tank.”

Since the truck was owned by a customer, Jerry decided to give them a call.

Soon, Jerry and his boss, company owner Carlos Macias, responded. Jerry was in the main truck, a ’06 Peterbilt with a Jerr-Dan 50-ton heavy-duty, the red truck known as Big Daddy Red. Carlos was in the secondary rig, his ’06 Peterbilt with a Jerr-Dan 50-ton heavy-duty, the black truck known as Boss Hog.

Big Daddy Red was staged at the driver’s side front of the trash truck. Jerry did the rigging with Carlos assisting.

He informed, “Being that the trash truck was fully loaded, I used two 8-inch blocks each with blue round loops/straps to lift the heavy load.”

The second truck, Boss Hog, was hooked to the front to winch forward after lifting out of the hole. Once out of the hole, the trash truck was towed to its local company shop.

------

Family owned and operated, Bumper to Bumper Towing LLC has been providing exceptional full-service towing throughout Naples, Ft. Myers and all surrounding areas since 1987.

Their fleet of state-of-the-art heavy-duty tow trucks and experienced heavy-duty towing and recovery experts can handle everything from bus towing, RV towing, and full-service winch-outs, accident recovery, accident towing services, heavy truck winch-outs to rollover recoveries, including load shifts. They offer flatbed service for motorcycles, cars, and SUVs, as well as medium, heavy-duty towing and on-road assistance.

Jack-knifed in Jersey

1 ed1b3
by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On September 30th, 2020, Big Tows Inc. was called by the New Jersey State Police at approximately 3 a.m. to clear a multi truck accident blocking all lanes on 287 North in Oakland, NJ.

Monika Fijor, Big Tow’s owner/Senior Vice President, explained, “Heavy rain conditions caused this truck to jack-knife around the turn, hitting the center concrete jersey wall. The tractor came apart, jumping over to the southbound lanes into on-coming traffic. A truck driver behind it saw the accident up ahead and slammed on his brakes, causing a third truck to collide in its rear-end and roll over in the left lane.”

The jack-knifed tractor/trailer sustained major damage. The impact caused its front axle, hood, front-end and radiator to be thrown into the southbound lanes. The engine and trans broke free from the frame and the cab broke free from the chassis.

Big Tows responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 389 twin steer with Century 1075 75-ton rotator, a 2015 Peterbilt 389 50-ton rotator, a 2020 Hino with a Kilar flatbed, a 2009 Freightliner Sprinter road service van, a 2019 Hino with a Kilar flatbed and a Peterbilt tractor.

Big Tow’s owner/President Ricardo Fijor, TRAA Level 3 and WreckMaster 6/7, was the recovery supervisor and operated the 75-ton rotator. His wife Monika Fijor, TRAA Level 2, was the accident safety supervisor. Ricardo and Monika’s son/next generation upcoming operator Dylan Fijor, WreckMaster 4/5, drove one of the Hino flatbeds. Operator Manuel Castro, WreckMaster 4/5, operated the 50-ton rotator. Operator Luis Quintuna, WreckMaster 6/7, rigged the rotators. Operator Kevin Shapiro, WreckMaster 2/3, drove one of the Hino flatbeds. Operator Santiago Paunta drove the Sprinter van. Operator Anibal Urrutia, WreckMaster 4/5, assisted with the recovery rigging and operator Alexis Mainato was the extra man on this job.

The 2009 Freightliner Sprinter road service van was on scene equipped with a pump-out tank into 55 gallon drums, mechanical tools to remove the drive line cage brakes supply, speedy dry and booms to put around drains.

Ricardo staged the 75-ton rotator in front of the trailer. He boomed out and the crew rigged two lines to the front of the trailer to lift it off of the fifth wheel of the mangled tractor. Operator Manuel Castro staged the 50-ton rotator in front of the tractor. The crew had to load bind the engine onto the frame so it could be lifted in one shot. Once the engine was secured, two lines from the 50-ton were rigged to the front of the tractor and it was lifted up and off of the concrete jersey barrier.

The crew loaded the axle, hood and other truck parts onto the 2020 Hino with the Kilar flatbed for transport. The engine was unchained from the tractor’s frame and placed on the 2019 Hino with a Kilar flatbed, along with the dry shaft, and secured for transport. The Peterbilt tractor transported the trailer loaded with toilet paper.

Speedy dry was spread to absorb any fluids, the scene was cleaned up of all debris, the tractor and trailer were towed back to Big Tows yard in Ramsey, NJ and traffic on Route 287 was able to flow once again.

---------------
The husband and wife team of Ricardo and Monika Fijor are the driving force of Big Tows Inc. They founded the company in 1998 in Spring Valley, NY. Big Tows Inc., with years of experience in heavy towing and emergency recovery, is one of the largest family owned towing companies in Rockland County. They are a New York State Authorized Repair facility for medium- and heavy-duty trucks with all their drivers are WreckMaster and TRAA certified. Their headquarters is located in Chestnut Ridge, NY and they also have an additional location in Ramsey, NJ.

MIDWESTERN – Nacogdoches, TX
$500
(pop. 34,047)

SOUTHERN – Lake City, FL
$250
(pop. 12,099)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$145
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Brentwood, CA
$276.25
(pop. 53,673)

Heavy-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
November 18 - November 24, 2020

The “Burnt Out” Tower

fleetowner 7399 ts 459153271 2 72660By Randall C. Resch

An east-coast tower was involved in a series of (alleged) events stemming from an off-duty domestic event. The media described that a tow company employee, embroiled in family problems, created problems at the workplace. Although the news focused on the employee’s arrest, I sensed maybe “Burn-out” was the problem.

Sometimes stresses at home or domestic relationships create problems that filter to the workplace. In younger days, I remember parenting and marriage issues that unfortunately followed me to work. I felt helpless and not-in-control because issues caused increased family stresses. Because I was at work, I couldn’t focus on off-duty issues.

Tow company employees, especially dispatchers and operators, experience plenty of job stresses and dangers. Long-hours, no sleep or being over-bullied by management can wear personnel down resulting in burn-out and job-dissatisfaction.

While some individuals love their work, they likely haven’t ever experienced the life of a tower. I’ll admit, while I love this industry, self-induced burn-out demanded I make a career change for my own sanity.

Industry burn-out is real. Most towers will agree they’ve had it, experiencing a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.

Employee stresses get compounded by a boss who is not approachable, who has a “Suck it up Butter-cup” school of management. Some bosses don’t understand when employees have a bad-day, seem off-kilter or are stressed and burnt out.

I believe bosses who share at-length relationships with their employees are more apt to understand when workers struggle or work differently than normal.

At some point, a caring, but non-pushy "How can I help" may prevent an employee from over-load, walking off the job, or worse yet, experiencing an accident or incident where they (or someone else) is injured or killed. Staying open, patient, and non-judgmental is the way to go. Remember, we all hurt sometimes.

Drug and Alcohol Testing Revisited

business 7ed53
Brian J Riker

As January 2021 fast approaches, I want to remind towers that employ CDL drivers about their obligations to utilize the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse. Effective last January, all motor carriers that employ CDL drivers, including single truck owner operators, are required to report all drug testing results to the clearinghouse as well as perform pre-employment and annual queries of the clearinghouse records.

The FMCSA requires CDL drivers be enrolled in a random drug and alcohol testing program with employers testing 50% of their drivers quarterly for drug use and 10% for alcohol. Prior to the implementation of the clearinghouse, these records were maintained by an employer and only disclosed to a driver’s prospective new employer when/if there was a request made during the pre-hire background investigation.

This allowed many unethical drivers to “job hop” as a means to stay ahead of their drug or alcohol problems, leaving an employer when a positive test was returned and “forgetting” to disclose this fact to the next employer. The clearinghouse requirements will prevent most of this abuse.

How does this affect me, since I am only a tower and not a trucking company? I have heard that exact question often from towing companies that are facing fines or sanctions from the FMCSA. Towers, especially heavy-duty towers, are most definitely a motor carrier and fully subject to all the same rules and regulations. For some towers, drug and alcohol testing has been overlooked, not out of malicious intent but simply out of ignorance of the rules, especially for small family companies.

This testing program must be compliant with the US DOT regulations. An at home or self-administered workplace drug test is not sufficient. The simplest way to comply is to join a drug testing consortium which, in addition to being experts in compliance, also spreads out the testing among a pool of hundreds or thousands of other drivers. This pool reduces your individual cost burden and makes it less of a business disruption than sending half of your drivers each quarter for testing.

With the deployment of the clearinghouse comes a requirement to perform an annual query of the database for each of your currently employed CDL drivers. This is intended to help employers find out if a current driver, who may not have been randomly selected for a drug test all year, had another test at a different employer that came back positive. This most often happens when a driver is seeking new employment and fails a pre-employment test elsewhere. Prior to the clearinghouse, their current employer would be none the wiser to the positive test and would continue allowing them to drive.

Beginning in January 2021, enforcement officers will check the clearinghouse as part of roadside inspections to determine if a driver has a satisfactory drug testing history. Should a positive test or failure to complete the return to duty process be discovered the driver will be placed out of service on the spot. This will cause problems for their employer besides the obvious unexpected loss of a driver and inconvenience of recovering their truck and load from a weigh station somewhere.

If it is discovered that the employer had not checked their driver’s clearinghouse record within the previous twelve months, the carrier will be investigated for drug testing compliance. This will be how the FMCSA discovers the many small motor carriers that have not been in compliance with the drug and alcohol testing program regulations, which will result in fines, penalties and maybe even out of service orders.

Carriers have until January 5th, 2021 to have conducted at least one annual query of the clearinghouse on all currently employed CDL drivers, owners included if they drive even occasionally, and must have queries of all new hires before allowing them to drive a CDL required vehicle. If you are not already in compliance with this regulation please take the time to sign up and begin queries immediately.

Drivers have an obligation under this regulation as well. CDL holders that are looking for new employment or have a positive result on their record that will require a full query of their record instead of the simpler limited annual query must create their own account login to grant access to their employer to obtain their full record. I strongly suggest all CDL holders create a login just to check their own record periodically for incorrect information that may have been reported as much as of the test results are reported automatically by automated computer systems.

Even states have an obligation under this rule. Beginning in 2022, state driver license agencies will need to run a query on a CDL holder or learner permit applicant to see if they have any drug or alcohol testing violations that would prohibit them from renewing or obtaining a CDL.

Distracted Driving at its Worst

shutterstockmakeup 0897aBy Randall C. Resch

Since 2010, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) claims distracted driving has caused approximately 400,000 injuries and 3,000 deaths a year in the U.S. For tow operators, first responders and roadside workers, injury and death caused by distracted drivers has surpassed epidemic proportions.

Although technology can lessen ongoing acts by drivers that commit them, unless law enforcement observes acts as they happen, nothing will be done. Today’s highways are full of motorists who are a danger to tow operators and first responders. We’re familiar with the cellphone and the dangerous acts of texting while driving, but what about other causes of driver stupidity? Did you know, driving with your arm around another is illegal in Las Cruces, New Mexico? Here are a few normal and not so normal (illegal) practices to steer clear from.

Reading the Paper: Many a driver has been caught reading on the road, be it scanning a report or reading favorite literature. Whatever the case, research shows you are ten times more likely to collide with a car, pedestrian or object if you are reading while driving.

Navigating with Animals at the Wheel: Scruffy the Wonderdog can’t have a license. Vehicle owners take extreme chances driving with pets in their laps or sitting on their shoulders. Driving with a dog, pet lizard or other animal on one’s lap limits one’s ability to control a vehicle. This puts both driver and pet at risk, especially if there’s need to slam on-the-brakes resulting in loss of control or a pet being crushed.

Steering with Ones Feet: In 2016, a female motorist in Philadelphia drove her car with her feet on the expressway while texting with both hands. A local couple followed (and videoed) the woman for 20-minutes as she continued to stare at her phone and steer with her feet.

Grooming Oneself: Driving while applying make-up for women and shaving for men are common tasks for today’s commuters. If shaving and putting on make-up isn’t enough, a female driver in Key West, Fl., was focused on lookin’ good for her man. While driving, she proceeded to shave her “area down there” while her ex-husband steered from the passenger-side front seat. Somewhere in their travels, they lost focus and crashed into the rear of a slowing SUV. According to the arrest report, the trooper asked why she didn't hit the brakes when she saw the SUV, and she answered brusquely, "I told you … I was shaving." That news report noted she was convicted one day earlier for DUI and driving on a suspended license; it was the sixth-time her license had been suspended.

Having Sex in the Front Seat: Known as the “SWD Syndrome,” it’s illegal to have sex while driving. One study stated 32.8% of men responding and 9.3% of female respondents admitted engaging in intercourse while driving, whereas, sexual activity lasted less than 10-minutes for most respondents and half were traveling 61–80 mph during sex. 1.8% nearly had a crash.

Letting Kids Drive Kids: How about parents who let little kids drive? Ages 8-12 are those "between" years … “Tweens.” The Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine reported serious car crashes included child deaths for years 2000 to 2005. Reportedly, 2.5 million children, ages 8 to 17, were in crashes where 9,807 died. The risk of kid-deaths riding with driver’s age 16 to 19 was nearly double that of those riding with drivers age 25 and older. How about the Indiana school bus driver who let school-age children drive her bus for short distances?

If you think the war on distracted driving is on the downside, think again. As the gadgets of mass distraction get smaller and the antics of the world’s drivers continue, the future doesn’t look good for our industry.
November 18 - November 24, 2020

Pride and Class

joeys 220c1By George L. Nitti

This year is a big year for Joey’s Towing & Recovery, with two locations in Detroit, Mi., and Toledo, Oh.

The company is celebrating its 20th year in the business. To mark the occasion, in September of 2020, they treated themselves to a new rotator, a 2021 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1150, purchased from Elizabeth Truck Center of Elizabeth, NJ.

Called the Pride and Class, this unit turns heads, grabbing the heartstrings of Americans whose zeal for country is embodied in our stars and stripes. According to the unit’s driver, Will Greulich, the employees at Joey’s take pride in being true, proud Americans.

He said, “Also because it’s an election year. We wanted to show and take pride in our country.”

Greulich, along with owner Joey Bushway and a graphic designer worked together to come up with a stellar patriotic themed design centered around the American flag.

On the unit’s rotator side, the American flag is partially wrapped, its image blown up, undulating in a downward sloping trajectory, while on the front end, a more realistic image of a full-bodied American flag is found.

As expected, the colors of red, white and blue are the unit’s prevailing colors, with blue serving as the dominant color, especially the boom, outriggers and unit’s many accents.

Greulich said, “We wanted to stick with blue because blue and white are the colors of our other trucks and we wanted it to blend in with our fleet.”

Greulich also said that what makes this rotator stand out are its many customized features - the polished chrome, fender, bumper, drop front, and the red, white and blue strobe lights.

The rotator also has a sleeper cabin, which Greulich pointed out is frequently used. He said, “Since September, we’ve exceeded 26,000 miles. We will go anywhere in the United States.”

Like any winning design, this one includes special touches, such as the “Made in Detroit” slogan found on the back, reasserting American values in home-made products and American manufacturing.

Finally, it’s their 20th year celebration medallion at the back of the rotator that adds just that extra touch of class, bringing together the unit’s overwhelming expression of pride to raise this rotator to the stars.

Vintage Gold

1 3f61cBy George L. Nitti

In 1959. Wayne Plunske, the founder of Plunske’s Garage in Wallingford, Ct., purchased a red and black ’41 Dodge power wagon with a Holmes 440. It would go on to become a classic, like many at Plunske’s Garage.

Plunske, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 87, started the business in 1949, leaving his 2 sons, Dan and Jim, to carry on his legacy of collecting and maintaining a fleet of classic tow trucks that continue to be used today.

Jim Plunske said, “My father started the towing business to bring cars into the garage for repair. As the towing business grew, he saw that it had a life of its own and kept adding to the fleet. He was one of the first to own a flatbed in ’73.”

Regarding the ’41 Dodge, he said, “In the days before power lifts, hand cranks were used to lift the vehicles onto the trucks. By ’65, the cranks were replaced by an early Holmes unit, and then again replaced in 1990 with the 440 where an electric front winch was added.”

With a fleet of 42 trucks, more than 20 of them are classics, enhancing their image and setting them apart from their competition.

Plunske said, “People think it’s cool. Anybody can buy a new truck. These trucks are well taken care of, like kids.”

His father’s favorite was a 1955 Ford F250. Plunske said, “It was a wreck chaser because it had a 390 Thunderbird engine. Back in the day, the first tow truck on scene got the work.”

A couple of other classic units in their fleet include a WWII vintage ’41 Diamond T, used for hauling tractors, which has two axles on the back, and a ’58 International with a 40-ton Weld Built Boom.

The company takes pride in keeping their fleet in tip top shape.

Plunske said, “My father was a navy man. If it didn’t move, he painted it. He always liked things painted and clean.”

Traveling Above and Beyond

paddack1 1e558By George L. Nitti

Some tow trucks simply take you to the moon!

Paddack’s Wrecker and Heavy Transport, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, has a tow truck that will take you on such a voyage, in luxury, with their latest acquisition, a 2020 Kenworth W900 with a Century 1075 Rotator.

It’s interior includes plush red leather seats with red and orange painted aluminum floors, a ceiling that is lined with patterned leather black buttons, a dash camera with GPS, a custom radio with 13 speakers, and a host of other bells and whistles that would “wow” any star voyager.

For Paddack’s it signifies a journey long in the making.

Fleet manager Jacob Ripley, son of owner Jeff Ripley, said, “As a kid I always wanted a custom truck and so I finally built a show truck. It’s my home away from home.”

Of all their red trucks in a fleet of 50, this one really stands out, due to several marked differences, including a unique blue heartbeat found in two places on the unit’s side.

Jacob explained, “Back in the 90’s, my father bought the company from Norm Paddack. They built a truck together with the same scheme: A heartbeat. Norm passed away 4 years ago and as a memorial type thing I went with the old-style lettering for my Dad and Norm.”

Striped decals along the rotator’s side give the unit distinction as the colors of yellow, orange, royal blue and burgundy contrast nicely with its bold, red background. And a little white pin-striping on the royal navy adds just the right touch, giving it a subtle, decorative note.

With all reflective lettering, pertinent information about the company is made clear, during night and day. On the side, it’s stated “Wrecks and Recover Specialists.” On the boom, and its backside, the Paddack name pops out in a unique, white lettering while on the grill, the company name stands out with class.

Of course, at night, it shines too, enveloped in 3 inch maxxima lights.

What better way to travel above and beyond to the moon than this rotator that travels with a heartbeat?

November 18 - November 24, 2020

Mack® MD Series

Mack e1a9d
The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, is an all-new model range built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

These trucks, like the Mack MD6, are packed from the exterior to the driver environment with features that ensure a smooth, stress-free ride. The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of medium-duty trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for nonhazardous payloads. Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability for tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack mimicked the bold styling of the cab, hood and grille of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model.

The Mack MD Series will be supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. “Mack Trucks is very proud of the dedication of the RVO team, who worked tirelessly to begin full production amidst the challenges of COVID-19,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. “Mack is 120 years old this year, and as we have done all along, we continue to solidify our leadership in the industry by offering customers the right products with the right features.”

Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com .

Joyride – Impound Auctions, the Smart Way

joyridepicture 31a85Joyride, a dedicated, highly-tailored, online unclaimed-vehicle auction platform and marketplace, is now active in nine major U.S. cities and rapidly expanding into new markets. Launched in Spring 2020, Joyride now has 14,000 active users and sold over 10,000 vehicles. Joyride provides an expanded buyer audience for sellers by proactively marketing to auto dismantlers, used vehicle dealers and car hobbyists within a larger geographic area. By creating greater demand. Joyride increases the average sale price of listed vehicles and quickly clears valuable space on impound lots. The platform integrates with existing systems and provides sellers with a seamless interface to list vehicle information, photos and videos. Joyride also provides robust, on-demand reporting to give sellers valuable insights into auction results.

“Joyride has enabled us to greatly expand our bidder base creating a more competitive landscape which has driven up the sale price of our inventory,” said Alanis Wrecker Service owner, Alex Alanis. “Implementation was very easy and it was simple to upload pictures. Vehicles were ready for online display in seconds and we are now conducting more profitable auctions.”

Joyride’s user-friendly, mobile responsive interface makes it easy and safe for auto dismantlers and vehicle enthusiasts alike to buy cars from the comfort of their home or office. Joyride provides buyers transparent pricing with no surprise fees. “We designed Joyride with both buyers and sellers in mind,” said Joyride Head of Operations, David Salin. “It’s not just software. We are energized by the momentum we are seeing of vehicle sellers across the country adapting to and appreciating the value of transitioning to our specialized online vehicle auction marketplace.”

For more information on how to become an authorized Joyride seller, email joyride@joyrideautos.com. Joyride, launched, in April 2020, is now successfully executing regular online unclaimed vehicle auctions in nine major U.S. cities – Fort Pierce, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and West Palm Beach – and is experiencing rapid product demand and growth.

Learn more at joyrideautos.com.

The Mico Lever Lock

ok 604b4The MICO Lever Lock, made by Mico, is designed to supplement a vehicle's standard parking brake by utilizing the hydraulic service brakes. Lever Locks are manually operated one-way check valves, which lock fluid under pressure in the selected brakes. Hand operation leaves the operator's feet free for clutch and throttle pedal operation. Lever Locks include one low pressure warning switch.

For more information, go to https://www.mico.com/brake-lock-troubleshooting/lever-lock
November 18 - November 24, 2020

November 18 - November 24, 2020
Vicinity where Georgia woman attempted to flee a repossession and was charged with obstruction.

Georgia Woman Charged for Obstruction

A woman faces a charge of obstruction after an incident in a parking lot of a mall area in Warner Robins, Georgia.

According to Police Chief John Wagner, it started with a car being repossessed.

He says the woman jumped into the car and refused to get out. Officers were called to the scene and tried to get her to exit the vehicle.

Then, he says, she started the car and tried to drive it away while it was connected to the wrecker.

Officers broke the car window as she was trying to drive off, and she was ultimately removed from the car.

The woman was charged for obstructing an officer.

https://www.13wmaz.com/

Repossession Leads to [b]Drug Discovery

A repossession of a rental car at an Oregon mobile home park first led to an altercation than to a drug discovery.

The suspect, Jeremy Peppinger, allegedly threatened to "get a gun" when the rental car he was driving was being taken back for his failure to return it--and pay for it.

A 911 call led to Deputies reporting to the scene. When they arrived Peppinger was removing personal items from the vehicle.  On probable cause Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and inside found a baggie of what appeared to be a crystal-like substance, and numerous needles in the car.

Peppinger was booked for felony threats while the substance was turned over to investigators.

Source: https://newstalk870.am/
 

Nissan to Pay for Wrongful [b]Repossessions

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) alleged that between 2013 and 2019, Nissan Motor’s lending unit “wrongly repossessed hundreds of consumers’ vehicles despite the consumer having made payment.” Although Nissan’s lending arm denied any wrongdoing, they agreed to pay $4 million to settle the allegations.

The CFPB charges include that Nissan repossessed vehicles within delinquency of 60 days when terms stipulated against that. In addition, they kept personal property in repossessed vehicles until consumers paid a storage fee, and deprived consumers paying by phone of the ability to select payment options with significantly lower fees."  The agency said actions violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act prohibition against unfair and deceptive acts and practices. The settlement imposes requirements "to prevent future violations and remediate consumers whose vehicles are wrongfully repossessed going forward," the bureau said.

https://auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com/

Tow Truck Driver Busted [b]for Hazardous Tow

Tow truck driver Joshua Moralles was arrested for a hazardous tow involving a teenage girl in Miami.

Coming to repossess the car, Moralles backed up his wheel lift into the vehicle while it was moving and the driver still behind the wheel.

The teenage girl said, “He starts reversing into me, and I start reversing because I’m like he’s going to crash into my car, and he lifts me up, gets it on the tow truck and lifts it up and everything, like something out of a movie.”

As this scene was transpiring, the girl called the police, who showed up.

According to the police report, the tow truck driver’s account of what happened didn’t match up with video surveillance in the neighborhood and he was arrested, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

https://wsvn.com/
