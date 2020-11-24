Slingshot Train Lift

by Jim ‘Buck” Sorrenti
On Nov. 11, 2020, Pepe’s Towing Service received a call from a tow company on scene in Long Beach, CA, requesting help to reset a rail car.
Joshua “Josh” Acosta explained, “We were called by City Tow that needed assistance in lifting a 200,000-pound rail car that derailed and needed to be set back on the tracks.”
Josh responded with Big Flipper, his 2019 Peterbilt 389 with a Century 1075 75-ton rotator. City Tow had two trucks on scene, a 2015 Peterbilt with a Century 9055 50-ton heavy and a 1994 Peterbilt with a Century 1060 60-ton 2-stage rotator.
“Upon arrival, I saw the other tow company had two heavies on scene, one on each end of the rail car.” explained Josh. “I positioned my 75-ton rotator to lift at the very end. Due to the extreme weight I would be lifting, I ran a 4-part line with three 15-ton snatchblocks and I finally got to use my brand new custom 15-foot slings on this rail car.”
Each sling, made by SWOS, has a working load limit of approximately 52,000-pounds. Josh informed, “These slings are much stronger and lighter than chain, and have a special urethane coating that makes them abrasion and cut resistant. Each end of my slings were attached to my BA container links with an oblong.”
The axle was chained up to the rail car so that it would not stay on the ground as it was lifted. Once rigged, all three trucks winched in.
Josh said, “By starting with my boom head over the rail track instead of over the middle of the rail car, I was able to winch it to me while also lifting it high enough to set back onto the track while a forklift helped keep the axle straight.”
Josh set it back on the tracks and was off to the next one. Once set on the tracks, the company pushed the rail car to off load it.
……………………
Jose and Delfina Acosta established Pepe's Towing Service in March of 1978 with one tow truck converted from a standard Ford 350 pick-up truck. In the early days, Pepe's Towing Service served the community of Los Angeles. As the business grew, Jose Jr. and brother Manuel "Manny" followed in their father's footsteps by taking an interest in the towing business. In March 1997, Jose Jr. and Manny became full-time employees. In 1989, Lorenzo Navarro became part of the Pepe's team and established himself as an integral part of the company. More than 40 years later, Pepe's is still family owned and operated. Show Yours @ TIWDo you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim "Buck" Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
On October 19th, 2020, Jerry Burke, a heavy operator for Bumper To Bumper Towing in Naples, Fla., was sitting around the shop, waiting for a call, when he heard a loud crash outside.
Jerry explained, “It happened right across the street from our shop. I heard it happen. The trash truck was backing out of the rear of the building when it fell into a grease pit, similar to a septic tank.”
Since the truck was owned by a customer, Jerry decided to give them a call.
Soon, Jerry and his boss, company owner Carlos Macias, responded. Jerry was in the main truck, a ’06 Peterbilt with a Jerr-Dan 50-ton heavy-duty, the red truck known as Big Daddy Red. Carlos was in the secondary rig, his ’06 Peterbilt with a Jerr-Dan 50-ton heavy-duty, the black truck known as Boss Hog.
Big Daddy Red was staged at the driver’s side front of the trash truck. Jerry did the rigging with Carlos assisting.
He informed, “Being that the trash truck was fully loaded, I used two 8-inch blocks each with blue round loops/straps to lift the heavy load.”
The second truck, Boss Hog, was hooked to the front to winch forward after lifting out of the hole. Once out of the hole, the trash truck was towed to its local company shop.
------
Family owned and operated, Bumper to Bumper Towing LLC has been providing exceptional full-service towing throughout Naples, Ft. Myers and all surrounding areas since 1987.
Family owned and operated, Bumper to Bumper Towing LLC has been providing exceptional full-service towing throughout Naples, Ft. Myers and all surrounding areas since 1987.

Their fleet of state-of-the-art heavy-duty tow trucks and experienced heavy-duty towing and recovery experts can handle everything from bus towing, RV towing, and full-service winch-outs, accident recovery, accident towing services, heavy truck winch-outs to rollover recoveries, including load shifts. They offer flatbed service for motorcycles, cars, and SUVs, as well as medium, heavy-duty towing and on-road assistance.
On September 30th, 2020, Big Tows Inc. was called by the New Jersey State Police at approximately 3 a.m. to clear a multi truck accident blocking all lanes on 287 North in Oakland, NJ.
Monika Fijor, Big Tow’s owner/Senior Vice President, explained, “Heavy rain conditions caused this truck to jack-knife around the turn, hitting the center concrete jersey wall. The tractor came apart, jumping over to the southbound lanes into on-coming traffic. A truck driver behind it saw the accident up ahead and slammed on his brakes, causing a third truck to collide in its rear-end and roll over in the left lane.”
The jack-knifed tractor/trailer sustained major damage. The impact caused its front axle, hood, front-end and radiator to be thrown into the southbound lanes. The engine and trans broke free from the frame and the cab broke free from the chassis.
Big Tows responded with their 2018 Peterbilt 389 twin steer with Century 1075 75-ton rotator, a 2015 Peterbilt 389 50-ton rotator, a 2020 Hino with a Kilar flatbed, a 2009 Freightliner Sprinter road service van, a 2019 Hino with a Kilar flatbed and a Peterbilt tractor.
Big Tow’s owner/President Ricardo Fijor, TRAA Level 3 and WreckMaster 6/7, was the recovery supervisor and operated the 75-ton rotator. His wife Monika Fijor, TRAA Level 2, was the accident safety supervisor. Ricardo and Monika’s son/next generation upcoming operator Dylan Fijor, WreckMaster 4/5, drove one of the Hino flatbeds. Operator Manuel Castro, WreckMaster 4/5, operated the 50-ton rotator. Operator Luis Quintuna, WreckMaster 6/7, rigged the rotators. Operator Kevin Shapiro, WreckMaster 2/3, drove one of the Hino flatbeds. Operator Santiago Paunta drove the Sprinter van. Operator Anibal Urrutia, WreckMaster 4/5, assisted with the recovery rigging and operator Alexis Mainato was the extra man on this job.
The 2009 Freightliner Sprinter road service van was on scene equipped with a pump-out tank into 55 gallon drums, mechanical tools to remove the drive line cage brakes supply, speedy dry and booms to put around drains.
Ricardo staged the 75-ton rotator in front of the trailer. He boomed out and the crew rigged two lines to the front of the trailer to lift it off of the fifth wheel of the mangled tractor. Operator Manuel Castro staged the 50-ton rotator in front of the tractor. The crew had to load bind the engine onto the frame so it could be lifted in one shot. Once the engine was secured, two lines from the 50-ton were rigged to the front of the tractor and it was lifted up and off of the concrete jersey barrier.
The crew loaded the axle, hood and other truck parts onto the 2020 Hino with the Kilar flatbed for transport. The engine was unchained from the tractor’s frame and placed on the 2019 Hino with a Kilar flatbed, along with the dry shaft, and secured for transport. The Peterbilt tractor transported the trailer loaded with toilet paper.
Speedy dry was spread to absorb any fluids, the scene was cleaned up of all debris, the tractor and trailer were towed back to Big Tows yard in Ramsey, NJ and traffic on Route 287 was able to flow once again.
---------------
The husband and wife team of Ricardo and Monika Fijor are the driving force of Big Tows Inc. They founded the company in 1998 in Spring Valley, NY. Big Tows Inc., with years of experience in heavy towing and emergency recovery, is one of the largest family owned towing companies in Rockland County. They are a New York State Authorized Repair facility for medium- and heavy-duty trucks with all their drivers are WreckMaster and TRAA certified. Their headquarters is located in Chestnut Ridge, NY and they also have an additional location in Ramsey, NJ.