Slingshot Train Lift

The “Burnt Out” Tower By Randall C. Resch



An east-coast tower was involved in a series of (alleged) events stemming from an off-duty domestic event. The media described that a tow company employee, embroiled in family problems, created problems at the workplace. Although the news focused on the employee’s arrest, I sensed maybe “Burn-out” was the problem.



Sometimes stresses at home or domestic relationships create problems that filter to the workplace. In younger days, I remember parenting and marriage issues that unfortunately followed me to work. I felt helpless and not-in-control because issues caused increased family stresses. Because I was at work, I couldn’t focus on off-duty issues.



Tow company employees, especially dispatchers and operators, experience plenty of job stresses and dangers. Long-hours, no sleep or being over-bullied by management can wear personnel down resulting in burn-out and job-dissatisfaction.



While some individuals love their work, they likely haven’t ever experienced the life of a tower. I’ll admit, while I love this industry, self-induced burn-out demanded I make a career change for my own sanity.



Industry burn-out is real. Most towers will agree they’ve had it, experiencing a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.



Employee stresses get compounded by a boss who is not approachable, who has a “Suck it up Butter-cup” school of management. Some bosses don’t understand when employees have a bad-day, seem off-kilter or are stressed and burnt out.



I believe bosses who share at-length relationships with their employees are more apt to understand when workers struggle or work differently than normal.



Drug and Alcohol Testing Revisited

Brian J Riker



As January 2021 fast approaches, I want to remind towers that employ CDL drivers about their obligations to utilize the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Drug and Alcohol Testing Clearinghouse. Effective last January, all motor carriers that employ CDL drivers, including single truck owner operators, are required to report all drug testing results to the clearinghouse as well as perform pre-employment and annual queries of the clearinghouse records.



The FMCSA requires CDL drivers be enrolled in a random drug and alcohol testing program with employers testing 50% of their drivers quarterly for drug use and 10% for alcohol. Prior to the implementation of the clearinghouse, these records were maintained by an employer and only disclosed to a driver’s prospective new employer when/if there was a request made during the pre-hire background investigation.



This allowed many unethical drivers to “job hop” as a means to stay ahead of their drug or alcohol problems, leaving an employer when a positive test was returned and “forgetting” to disclose this fact to the next employer. The clearinghouse requirements will prevent most of this abuse.



How does this affect me, since I am only a tower and not a trucking company? I have heard that exact question often from towing companies that are facing fines or sanctions from the FMCSA. Towers, especially heavy-duty towers, are most definitely a motor carrier and fully subject to all the same rules and regulations. For some towers, drug and alcohol testing has been overlooked, not out of malicious intent but simply out of ignorance of the rules, especially for small family companies.



This testing program must be compliant with the US DOT regulations. An at home or self-administered workplace drug test is not sufficient. The simplest way to comply is to join a drug testing consortium which, in addition to being experts in compliance, also spreads out the testing among a pool of hundreds or thousands of other drivers. This pool reduces your individual cost burden and makes it less of a business disruption than sending half of your drivers each quarter for testing.



With the deployment of the clearinghouse comes a requirement to perform an annual query of the database for each of your currently employed CDL drivers. This is intended to help employers find out if a current driver, who may not have been randomly selected for a drug test all year, had another test at a different employer that came back positive. This most often happens when a driver is seeking new employment and fails a pre-employment test elsewhere. Prior to the clearinghouse, their current employer would be none the wiser to the positive test and would continue allowing them to drive.



Beginning in January 2021, enforcement officers will check the clearinghouse as part of roadside inspections to determine if a driver has a satisfactory drug testing history. Should a positive test or failure to complete the return to duty process be discovered the driver will be placed out of service on the spot. This will cause problems for their employer besides the obvious unexpected loss of a driver and inconvenience of recovering their truck and load from a weigh station somewhere.



If it is discovered that the employer had not checked their driver’s clearinghouse record within the previous twelve months, the carrier will be investigated for drug testing compliance. This will be how the FMCSA discovers the many small motor carriers that have not been in compliance with the drug and alcohol testing program regulations, which will result in fines, penalties and maybe even out of service orders.



Carriers have until January 5th, 2021 to have conducted at least one annual query of the clearinghouse on all currently employed CDL drivers, owners included if they drive even occasionally, and must have queries of all new hires before allowing them to drive a CDL required vehicle. If you are not already in compliance with this regulation please take the time to sign up and begin queries immediately.



Drivers have an obligation under this regulation as well. CDL holders that are looking for new employment or have a positive result on their record that will require a full query of their record instead of the simpler limited annual query must create their own account login to grant access to their employer to obtain their full record. I strongly suggest all CDL holders create a login just to check their own record periodically for incorrect information that may have been reported as much as of the test results are reported automatically by automated computer systems.



