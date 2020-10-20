Windmill Tube Recovery

Daily Vehicle Inspections: Are They Really Needed? By Brian J Riker



As towers we spend a lot of time with our trucks, becoming very familiar with them and their quirks. We also often respond quickly when a call for service comes in due to the nature of our work. As such we may tend to overlook some basics such as the daily pre-trip inspection.



Is a daily pre-trip inspection actually required? Yes. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, specifically 392.7, require a driver to be satisfied a vehicle is safe and in good working order. The regulation has been interpreted to require daily pre-use inspection of the listed parts, accessories and systems of any commercial vehicle. This includes towed vehicles.



Specifically a driver must inspect, and be satisfied with the “good working order” of the following;



• Service brakes, including trailer brake connections

• Parking (hand) brake

• Steering mechanism

• Lighting devices and reflectors

• Tires

• Horn

• Windshield wiper or wipers

• Rear-vision mirror or mirrors

• Coupling devices

• Wheels and rims

• Emergency equipment



Additionally, the regulation also requires a driver to inspect all towed units for the same equipment regardless of the number of times a towed unit is exchanged or the distance towed. This means towers must inspect, as much as practical, each of these systems on every vehicle they tow with wheels on the ground.



So, what about the tow truck specific equipment like winch lines, straps, dollies and recovery equipment? I don’t see it listed above so I don’t have to inspect it, right? Wrong! Much of the tow truck specific equipment falls under either coupling devices (as tie down equipment, wheel lift, forks) or, in the case of dollies, wheels and rims.



In addition to the DOT requirements to inspect equipment prior to each use, several law enforcement contracts require a tower to respond with equipment that is in good working order. Even OSHA has a say in this, requiring operators to perform a pre-use inspection before using any type of tool or other equipment.



Even without regulations requiring a daily pre-use inspection it is good common sense to know the condition of your equipment. Whether you are an owner or employee, your livelihood and life depend on the condition of your truck and all the tools onboard. Having a faulty piece of equipment will cause you delays at best and injury or death to you and/or others at worst!



We have all seen the winch lines that are tangled up, kinked and in poor condition and know that is bad. Not only will that tangled mess keep you in harms way (side of the road) longer it may fail unexpectedly causing you to lose control of the vehicle you are winching.



What about other less obvious items on a tow truck?



One of the most often overlooked tools on a wrecker is the wheel dolly system. Most drivers dislike using dollies and try their best to forget they are even there until the really need them. This causes tires to be left low on air, wheel bearings to not be greased and other damages to be overlooked. [for more on dolly systems see the Nov. issue of American Towman Magazine]*



Bottom line, it is the driver’s responsibility to inspect their equipment before each shift to ensure it is in safe working order and they have all the proper tools and equipment necessary to properly do their job. Any deficiencies must be reported to the appropriate member of management immediately and safety critical deficiencies must be corrected before the equipment is used again. By Brian J RikerAs towers we spend a lot of time with our trucks, becoming very familiar with them and their quirks. We also often respond quickly when a call for service comes in due to the nature of our work. As such we may tend to overlook some basics such as the daily pre-trip inspection.Is a daily pre-trip inspection actually required? Yes. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, specifically 392.7, require a driver to be satisfied a vehicle is safe and in good working order. The regulation has been interpreted to require daily pre-use inspection of the listed parts, accessories and systems of any commercial vehicle. This includes towed vehicles.Specifically a driver must inspect, and be satisfied with the “good working order” of the following;• Service brakes, including trailer brake connections• Parking (hand) brake• Steering mechanism• Lighting devices and reflectors• Tires• Horn• Windshield wiper or wipers• Rear-vision mirror or mirrors• Coupling devices• Wheels and rims• Emergency equipmentAdditionally, the regulation also requires a driver to inspect all towed units for the same equipment regardless of the number of times a towed unit is exchanged or the distance towed. This means towers must inspect, as much as practical, each of these systems on every vehicle they tow with wheels on the ground.So, what about the tow truck specific equipment like winch lines, straps, dollies and recovery equipment? I don’t see it listed above so I don’t have to inspect it, right? Wrong! Much of the tow truck specific equipment falls under either coupling devices (as tie down equipment, wheel lift, forks) or, in the case of dollies, wheels and rims.In addition to the DOT requirements to inspect equipment prior to each use, several law enforcement contracts require a tower to respond with equipment that is in good working order. Even OSHA has a say in this, requiring operators to perform a pre-use inspection before using any type of tool or other equipment.Even without regulations requiring a daily pre-use inspection it is good common sense to know the condition of your equipment. Whether you are an owner or employee, your livelihood and life depend on the condition of your truck and all the tools onboard. Having a faulty piece of equipment will cause you delays at best and injury or death to you and/or others at worst!We have all seen the winch lines that are tangled up, kinked and in poor condition and know that is bad. Not only will that tangled mess keep you in harms way (side of the road) longer it may fail unexpectedly causing you to lose control of the vehicle you are winching.What about other less obvious items on a tow truck?One of the most often overlooked tools on a wrecker is the wheel dolly system. Most drivers dislike using dollies and try their best to forget they are even there until the really need them. This causes tires to be left low on air, wheel bearings to not be greased and other damages to be overlooked. [for more on dolly systems see the Nov. issue of American Towman Magazine]*Bottom line, it is the driver’s responsibility to inspect their equipment before each shift to ensure it is in safe working order and they have all the proper tools and equipment necessary to properly do their job. Any deficiencies must be reported to the appropriate member of management immediately and safety critical deficiencies must be corrected before the equipment is used again.

Staying Safe from Fentanyl By Randall C. Resch



A recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.



With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?



What is that?



Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.



To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.



It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!



On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.



What’s Next?



If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.



While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.



Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.



Dealing with fentanyl requires increased training. Additionally it requires tow companies provide drivers and staff with expensive PPEs to protect against those "what-if" risks involved in-towing and storing towed vehicles. These are realities that the industry faces for the future. Like any illegal substance or drug of choice, fentanyl isn’t going away. By Randall C. ReschA recent news story causing a scare reported that several California Highway Patrol officers and one tow operator were allegedly exposed to deadly fentanyl while trying to aid a driver. After exposure, all six were transported to a San Francisco hospital with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure: convulsing, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, vision changes and more.With fentanyl use on the rise across America, how should towers deal with motorists and potentially drug-tainted vehicles?Chances are you may have already towed a vehicle not knowing this potent opiod was inside and were lucky not to be exposed. If it were fentanyl, one could be dead even before identifying the product, as this lethal powder is eighty to one-hundred times stronger than morphine.To the average city cop, highway patrol officer, firefighter, paramedic and tow operator, not knowing outward signs of the drug’s appearance makes its identity virtually impossible, as there are hundreds, if not thousands, of white powders on the commercial market.It’s my guess that even the most astute and highly aware tow operator would hardly be able to tell the difference between plain, old kitchen counter cooking flour and what constitutes a deadly dose of fentanyl!On closer examination of a pickup truck full of tools, was the white powder fentanyl or that of drywall dust from the worker’s boots? Or white, dried battery acid that dusted the top of a decomposing battery lying on the backseat floor? I think the odds are far greater that the average tower could identify a pipe-bomb than ever be able to identify fentanyl powder.If there’s an increased possibility of fentanyl poisoning, perhaps the industry’s immediate focus should be how-to load vehicles without ever having to go inside.While my recommendation goes against the grain of safety, if you’re able to load the vehicle without going inside, don’t go inside. I realize that’s a risky process and violates your state’s securement laws, but the vehicle code doesn’t provide leeway to tow operator’s serving the law enforcement community. Prepare that multi point tie-down for safety and drive to your facility with caution. If that means asking the impounding officer to follow behind to avoid being stopped, that’s a reasonable action based on the circumstances.Let California’s fentanyl scare be food for thought. Fentanyl exposure and deadly poisoning should be one of the first questions towers ask when arriving on-scene, especially when arrests are made. Every tow company should explore this topic for monthly safety training while putting into place protocols directing drivers in safety precautions.Dealing with fentanyl requires increased training. Additionally it requires tow companies provide drivers and staff with expensive PPEs to protect against those "what-if" risks involved in-towing and storing towed vehicles. These are realities that the industry faces for the future. Like any illegal substance or drug of choice, fentanyl isn’t going away.