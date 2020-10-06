Ole12 Outstanding in the Field

4 Changes to Hours of Service Regulations By Brian J Riker

Sept. 28, 2020



Amid all the negative news this year there has been some positive news out of Washington, DC. Perhaps the most positive for towers are the four changes to the Federal hours of service regulations that became effective on Tuesday, September 29th.



Expansion of the Short Haul Exception



This change will impact towers that operate CDL required vehicles the most by extending both the distance and time limits allowable to claim the short haul exemption from log books or electronic logging devices.



Under the previous regulation drivers of vehicles requiring a CDL were exempt from using a record of duty status form (paper or ELD) if they stayed within 100 air-miles of their normal work reporting location, left from and returned to that location within 12 hours and their employer maintained accurate time records showing their hours worked.



Drivers of vehicles not requiring a CDL were allowed 150 air-miles and 14 hours which created an imbalance found nowhere else within the hours of service regulations.



In a recent final rule published by the FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration) this imbalance was mostly corrected by now allowing drivers of CDL required vehicles the same 150 air-mile radius and 14 hour duty shift as their non-CDL counterparts. The only notable difference that remains is that non-CDL drivers still are allowed two “long days” where their duty shift is permitted to be up to 16 hours while still not required to complete a log book while CDL drivers are only permitted one “big day” of up to 16 hours that must be recorded in a log book or ELD.



30 minute Rest Break Rule



Under the new rule any 30 consecutive minute period of non-driving activity now qualifies as a rest break, meaning the break no longer must be shown as off-duty time on the log book. This will allow time spent fueling, loading or unloading or any other activity that is not driving to satisfy the required break. As before, drivers using the short haul exception to log books are not required to have a 30 minute break.



Adverse Driving Conditions



Under the new HOS regulations, a driver can extend both their 14 hour window and 11 hour driving limit by up to two hours to account for delays related to adverse driving conditions. Further, FMCSA updated the definition of adverse conditions to include traffic congestion from events not known to the driver or dispatcher before the start of the trip such as traffic from a crash or other roadway event (excluding routine rush hour delays or long term construction project delays).



Sleeper Berth Rest Break Rules



This change allows for a combination of at least 7 consecutive hours in the sleeper combined with a separate period of at least two hours of off-duty time to satisfy the required 10 hour break. This will effectively allow drivers using a sleeper berth to pause their 14 hour clock for up to three hours without penalty.



Beware the Scooter!

By Randall C. Resch



The headlines read, “Scooter Rider Killed by Tow Truck.” Such was the case last year in Elizabeth, NJ when a 17 year old was killed on his lime green scooter by a tow truck.



Scattered throughout sidewalks, parks and public places, E-scooters are quickly becoming the bane of the inner-cities. This inexpensive, fun and readily available means of transportation has exploded throughout urban cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. Cities are seeking alternative modes of transportation, offering easy means of travel while the benefits for riders include not having to pay insurance, fuel and registration costs.



Urbanites and tourists find them the perfect zip-around answer to urban congestion, but not minus extreme dangers for their riders. A quick journey on an E-scooter could result in riders being seriously injured or killed. By size alone, they’re small and mostly without lighting. And, when stepping aboard as a rider, the rider’s legs block most if not all reflective value making them hardly visible.



In May 2019, the City of Nashville banned scooters after experiencing their first scooter-related fatality. Last year, Atlanta, Ga., led the nation in scooter-related fatalities where four E-scooter users died within several months. One collision involved a nurse and mother of two who were riding in the street (alongside her husband) coming back to their hotel from dinner. News accounts alleged they were riding in the street because people complained (to them) about riding the sidewalks earlier that evening.



These incidents are occurring across the nation. A 16-year-old Houston teen was killed in November 2019, after riding into the path of a turning heavy wrecker. Nine-months later, another male was struck by two vehicles, one possibly being a wrecker as the rider came off the sidewalk, into the crosswalk and into the intersection.



People riding scooters typically have no experience or training. Because they don’t require a driver’s license, anyone can step aboard for a simple venture across town. Depending on what criteria scooters are allowed, a city may issue permits for their use across the city.



While E-scooters are permitted as valid small businesses, they are typically not considered motor vehicles. Accordingly, where state motor vehicle laws indicate, they may be permitted (by law) to be ridden in city streets “if” an official bike lane is available.



Tow trucks are large vehicles with huge blind spots where intersection crashes occur when making turns. Like any vehicle versus pedestrian incident, a tow truck’s driver has responsibility to stop and render aide. If you’re in an incident involving a scooter, you have a legal obligation to first stop and render aide, and then provide required information to responding authorities. Don’t assume that you’re immediately at-fault. When involved in any collision, here are several tips to keep in mind:



• Remain on-scene at the stopped location



• Notify your company dispatch / supervisor



• Determine immediately if there are injuries and dial 911 to initiate EMS



• Protect the injured party



• Make no statements to persons other than law enforcement



• Provide information to law enforcement



• Exchange info when police aren’t responding



• Take digital photographs



• Prepare company incident report per your company’s employee handbook



When driving the streets of your inner-cities, be aware and watchful of a zippy E-scooter’s whose riders are oblivious to traffic. When approaching bike lanes and intersections, be aware that some E-scooter rider, while watching their cellphone, may be riding the street and not paying attention to you.



