Impaled in Jersey

Back to School Road Safety By Brian J. Riker



Across the country, students return to school in what is anything but a typical back to school season. With the effects of COVID-19 turning our educational system upside down, drivers must be extra cautious this fall.



I expect many school bus routes to be reworked, times changed and more buses added throughout the day as districts across the country attempt to social distance their students with mixed approaches of online and in-person classes. As with everything 2020, expect the unexpected this year and do not think the road ahead will be clear because of the previous year’s bus schedule!



School bus stopping laws vary across the nation. Be aware of the potential for a stopped bus around every corner, especially early morning and late afternoon.



If in doubt, stop!



It is unsafe and usually illegal to overtake (pass) a stopped school bus from the rear, and never advisable to pass a stopped school bus on the right. In many states you are also required to stop for a school bus displaying flashing red lights when approaching from the opposite direction unless there is a non-mountable curb separating the traffic lanes.



Be particularly aware near school zones, parks, fields and other places children gather. For the first few weeks after returning to school they are still adjusting to the new schedule, maybe a new building or classmates and are more absentminded than usual. This leads to unpredictable behaviors and the tendency to dart into traffic increases in the afternoons when they are fooling around to release the pent-up energy from spending the day in a classroom.



If you do not already do so, now is the time to implement a mandatory “circle check” each time you prepare to move a vehicle - even in your own yard. Children are fascinated by trucks and machinery of all shapes and sizes and can get into some incredible places.



You may wonder why every time a utility truck parks somewhere the driver places a traffic cone at the corner of their truck, some even place cones to the front and rear. This is to remind them to complete a 360⁰ circle check of their rig before moving it. This simple yet effective behavior has allowed them to find children hiding in or on the equipment, some even under the truck.



Imagine if you moved your truck with a child under it.



Lastly, with fall comes a change in daylight hours and weather. Adjust your trip planning to account for driving slower during non-daylight hours and the delays caused by school traffic. By Brian J. RikerAcross the country, students return to school in what is anything but a typical back to school season. With the effects of COVID-19 turning our educational system upside down, drivers must be extra cautious this fall.I expect many school bus routes to be reworked, times changed and more buses added throughout the day as districts across the country attempt to social distance their students with mixed approaches of online and in-person classes. As with everything 2020, expect the unexpected this year and do not think the road ahead will be clear because of the previous year’s bus schedule!School bus stopping laws vary across the nation. Be aware of the potential for a stopped bus around every corner, especially early morning and late afternoon.If in doubt, stop!It is unsafe and usually illegal to overtake (pass) a stopped school bus from the rear, and never advisable to pass a stopped school bus on the right. In many states you are also required to stop for a school bus displaying flashing red lights when approaching from the opposite direction unless there is a non-mountable curb separating the traffic lanes.Be particularly aware near school zones, parks, fields and other places children gather. For the first few weeks after returning to school they are still adjusting to the new schedule, maybe a new building or classmates and are more absentminded than usual. This leads to unpredictable behaviors and the tendency to dart into traffic increases in the afternoons when they are fooling around to release the pent-up energy from spending the day in a classroom.If you do not already do so, now is the time to implement a mandatory “circle check” each time you prepare to move a vehicle - even in your own yard. Children are fascinated by trucks and machinery of all shapes and sizes and can get into some incredible places.You may wonder why every time a utility truck parks somewhere the driver places a traffic cone at the corner of their truck, some even place cones to the front and rear. This is to remind them to complete a 360⁰ circle check of their rig before moving it. This simple yet effective behavior has allowed them to find children hiding in or on the equipment, some even under the truck.Imagine if you moved your truck with a child under it.Lastly, with fall comes a change in daylight hours and weather. Adjust your trip planning to account for driving slower during non-daylight hours and the delays caused by school traffic.

Classifying a Late-Night Enemy: 10 Tips for Staying Safe at Night By Randall C. Resch



A west coast tow operator was recently a victim of violent street attack in one of those wrong-place, wrong-time scenarios. It seems that some inner-city thugs were looking for a free cell phone and awaited the arrival of someone not expecting to be attacked. It didn’t take long for a lone wrecker operator to pull into a convenient store’s parking lot.



As the tower exited the safety of the wrecker’s interior with phone in-hand, he was struck in the face with some kind of stick. Hours later, he awoke in an emergency room bed, face split open, wallet missing and liberated from his phone. Add insult to injury, the wrecker was found days later missing most of its towing equipment.



Violent interactions against tow operators and tow personnel are becoming increasingly more frequent. In another like-type situation, an east coast tow operator just off-loaded his carrier in the company’s tow yard when he was blindsided (inside the yard) by three unidentified males. Two males attacked the tower while the other liberated the car from the tow yard. His injuries were minimal as they only were after the vehicle.



The fact is that bad guys are far more likely to commit cowardly, criminal acts at night. Because they use darkness to their advantage, there are fewer persons out to intervene or act as witnesses. Because it’s thought that towers carry lots of cash, they fall into that “victim pool” like taxi drivers and convenience store clerks.



There are plenty of violent interactions that necessitate this quick reminder in how-to stay safe especially when working night-shift hours.



1) Be aware of surroundings. Always know where you are or if you’re headed into a bad area of town. Victims get attacked anywhere, not necessarily, “on the wrong-side of the tracks.” Knowing your surroundings means having an escape route.



2) Be alert: Criminals are opportunists looking for moments when attack seems easiest for them. Be aware of the actions of others and avoid being distracted, surrounded or cornered.



3) Carry a flashlight. Because it’s dark, you’ll need a flashlight, right? In the event someone attacks you, a well-directed, three-cell Kel-light, aimed at a bad-guy’s kneecaps creates a justifiable response to their attack.



4) Keep dispatch informed. Let dispatch know what you’re doing. If you’re the small company with no dispatcher, at least jot down the time and license plate when dealing with customers.



5) Move quickly with purpose. Complete tasks without haste; don’t dally. Stay in-lighted areas if possible.



6) Close and lock the gate behind you. Once arrived at the yard, before all other tasks take place, close and lock the gate securely to avoid someone liberating their vehicle or committing robbery or assault on you as their intended victim.



7) Lock the truck. Even for a moment, lock the truck and take the keys with you. Don’t leave the truck at-idle and unoccupied while you’re inside the store.



8) Don’t flash cash. Bad guys think towers carry lots of cash. When paying for items or fuel, don’t flash wallet contents for fear others are watching.



9) Follow gut feelings. Every person has an innate “early warning” sensation telling them something’s not right. If your early warnings tell you something’s amiss, step back, re-evaluate, or, remove yourself from the perceived danger.



9) Keep your phone with you. Take your cellphone with you because it’s your ultimate lifeline if something happens to you. When carrying a cellphone openly, bad guys see you have the phone ready for taking. Carry it in a holster or put it in your pocket.



Although working at night has its concerns, these techniques are easily practiced and should be part of your routine.



The bottom-line: “you shouldn’t be a victim if ya’ don’t look like a victim.” By Randall C. ReschA west coast tow operator was recently a victim of violent street attack in one of those wrong-place, wrong-time scenarios. It seems that some inner-city thugs were looking for a free cell phone and awaited the arrival of someone not expecting to be attacked. It didn’t take long for a lone wrecker operator to pull into a convenient store’s parking lot.As the tower exited the safety of the wrecker’s interior with phone in-hand, he was struck in the face with some kind of stick. Hours later, he awoke in an emergency room bed, face split open, wallet missing and liberated from his phone. Add insult to injury, the wrecker was found days later missing most of its towing equipment.Violent interactions against tow operators and tow personnel are becoming increasingly more frequent. In another like-type situation, an east coast tow operator just off-loaded his carrier in the company’s tow yard when he was blindsided (inside the yard) by three unidentified males. Two males attacked the tower while the other liberated the car from the tow yard. His injuries were minimal as they only were after the vehicle.The fact is that bad guys are far more likely to commit cowardly, criminal acts at night. Because they use darkness to their advantage, there are fewer persons out to intervene or act as witnesses. Because it’s thought that towers carry lots of cash, they fall into that “victim pool” like taxi drivers and convenience store clerks.There are plenty of violent interactions that necessitate this quick reminder in how-to stay safe especially when working night-shift hours.1) Be aware of surroundings. Always know where you are or if you’re headed into a bad area of town. Victims get attacked anywhere, not necessarily, “on the wrong-side of the tracks.” Knowing your surroundings means having an escape route.2) Be alert: Criminals are opportunists looking for moments when attack seems easiest for them. Be aware of the actions of others and avoid being distracted, surrounded or cornered.3) Carry a flashlight. Because it’s dark, you’ll need a flashlight, right? In the event someone attacks you, a well-directed, three-cell Kel-light, aimed at a bad-guy’s kneecaps creates a justifiable response to their attack.4) Keep dispatch informed. Let dispatch know what you’re doing. If you’re the small company with no dispatcher, at least jot down the time and license plate when dealing with customers.5) Move quickly with purpose. Complete tasks without haste; don’t dally. Stay in-lighted areas if possible.6) Close and lock the gate behind you. Once arrived at the yard, before all other tasks take place, close and lock the gate securely to avoid someone liberating their vehicle or committing robbery or assault on you as their intended victim.7) Lock the truck. Even for a moment, lock the truck and take the keys with you. Don’t leave the truck at-idle and unoccupied while you’re inside the store.8) Don’t flash cash. Bad guys think towers carry lots of cash. When paying for items or fuel, don’t flash wallet contents for fear others are watching.9) Follow gut feelings. Every person has an innate “early warning” sensation telling them something’s not right. If your early warnings tell you something’s amiss, step back, re-evaluate, or, remove yourself from the perceived danger.9) Keep your phone with you. Take your cellphone with you because it’s your ultimate lifeline if something happens to you. When carrying a cellphone openly, bad guys see you have the phone ready for taking. Carry it in a holster or put it in your pocket.Although working at night has its concerns, these techniques are easily practiced and should be part of your routine.The bottom-line: “you shouldn’t be a victim if ya’ don’t look like a victim.”