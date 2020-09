Impaled in Jersey by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



On August 21, 2020 Nick’s Towing Service Inc. of Rutherford, NJ was called by the Rutherford, NJ Police Department to respond to an accident to recover a vehicle impaled under a semi-trailer.



Nick Testa Sr, the owner of Nick’s Towing, responded with two of his experienced operators: John Ely, one of his long-time managers, who went out with their 2013 Peterbilt with a Century 1140 40-ton rotator and operator Brian Fitter, who went out with their 2013 Hino with a Century 21-foot steel bed.



“Upon our arrival the Rutherford Police had done an excellent job in setting up a safety work zone to allow us to position our rotator where we needed it and to work the scene safely,” stated Nick. “We also found that the Rutherford Fire Department and the Rutherford EMS had just removed the two injured women from the vehicle.”



When the women were safely on their way to the hospital, the operators began the recovery of the impaled black Toyota Camry from under the trailer, setting up their rotator and rigging the trailer with two half inch chains.



John said, “When the trailer was rigged, we connected the two wire ropes from the rotator to the chains and lifted and rotated the trailer off of the vehicle. By then Brian had positioned the Hino flatbed so that the vehicle could be winched out from under the trailer.”



Skates and a snatch block were used to load the Camry and then it was strapped down and sent on its way back to Nick’s storage facility.



Nick informed, “When we were completed we broke down our rigging and moved the rotator off of the highway. The semi tractor and trailer was unbelievably able to continue on its way because it sustained no damage.”



The driver, who was with her mom, was a young lady on her drivers permit. She drifted off to the shoulder, making a hard left turn under the right rear tandem of the semi. Nick informed, “A few days later the mom and dad came to our facility and said that the daughter was in generally good health with a mild concussion.”



____________



Company owner and president Nicholas “Nick” F. Testa Sr. founded Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford, NJ, in 1972. Under his leadership NTS has become nationally recognized as one of the most respected road service companies in the country. NTS provides towing, recovery and transportation services with an extensive fleet of more than 30 pieces of equipment serving 48 states.



Nick, TRAA certified, was given the 2014 Towman of the Year award by the Garden State Towmans’ Association and was inducted into the Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame in 2016. As an industry leader, he also speaks at towing conferences around the country to educate other towers in successful business practices.



General Manager John Ely, who is TRAA certified, began with the company in 1985. He is responsible for the dispatch operations and also manages the national towing accounts. Operator Brian Fitter, WreckMaster and TRAA certified, has been with NTS since 2009. As the Assistant to the President he is Nick’s go to person.



Chickens Across the Road by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti



Q: Why were the dead chickens across the road?



A: So Mike Woolard of Woolard's Automotive Towing and Transport could recover the load.



On Aug 14th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Woolard's Automotive & Transport of Washington, NC received a call from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol informing them of a commercial motor vehicle accident that was loaded with dead chickens.



Owner Mike Woolard said, “They were casualties of the heat from the previous week. The trailer didn't make the curve, breaking off and going into the ditch. Just in time for supper.”



Mike was dispatched in a 2015 Kenworth with a Century 1150 50-ton rotator. Also dispatched were Mason Vick in a 2019 Kenworth with a Century 4024 single axle 20-ton unit, Steven Vanstaalduinen in a 2015 Kenworth road tractor pulling a 2016 Landoll and Tracey Shaw, in an Emergency Response Trailer (ERT).



Upon arriving to the scene, the tow operators found the unit stretched completely across the roadway. The tractor was nose down in a large canal ditch, the trailer twisted and the tub flipped all the way around backwards.



“This was a trailer that looked like a dump trailer, but with no dumping cylinders. The trailer was still ¾ full of dead chickens and the remaining dead chickens were spread out on the ground,” Mike explained. “The trailer tub was still connected on the left side rear corner of the trailer, which had the trailer suspension twisted and in a bind. This needed to cut apart so the units could separate.”



Mike staged the Century 1150 rotator and the crew rigged two 2-part lines to the rear of the trailer tub to lift and hold while the Century 4024 was single lined to the trailers chassis to hold back from springing forward.



Using a chop saw and a gas cutting torch from their ERT unit, the tub was cut loose from the chassis. The Century 1150 rotator then was rigged to lift the tub and swing over to the opposite side of the road and set clear to remove the truck and trailer from the canal.



Once done, they re-positioned rotator to winch the truck and trailer unit back out of the canal. When the cab unit was clear of the canal, the Century 4024 winched the front of the unit around and straight into roadway. There the truck and trailer were prepped for tow back to Woolard’s shop.



“The rotator was then reset to lift the trailer tub, still loaded to about three quarters with dead chickens, onto our Kenworth/ Landoll combination. All was secured down and hauled back to our Washington, NC storage lot,” explained Mike. “The company where the chickens came from said they would clean up the remaining chickens on the side of the road. They had a front-end loader and truck to transport them.”



Mike jested, “Disclaimer: NO live chickens were hurt in the making of this recovery.”



------------



About: Donnie Woolard started Woolard's Automotive Towing and Transport, located in Washington, NC, in 1976. Today, it is family owned and operated by Donnie’s son Mike and Mike’s wife Janet. Mike has worked in the business his entire life, taking it over in 2003.



Woolard’s provides 24-hour accident recovery and cleanup, 24-hour towing, and a diesel truck repair center with an 8-bay service garage. They have an assortment of trailers capable of hauling any equipment (forklifts, dozers, cranes, etc) and can obtain any necessary permits. They have a well-trained staff of operators and mechanics with a fleet of heavy- and medium-duty wreckers that can tow and/or recover any size vehicle. They also offer towing and hauling services for both local and long-distance projects and provide escorts for over-sized loads.



