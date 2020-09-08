Hello Dolly: A Dump Trailer Lift & Shift

Suicide Prevention Awareness By Brian Riker



Today I would like to call awareness to the Take 5 to Save Lives initiative which asks each of us to take five minutes from our daily routine on or before September 10th to help spread the message about suicide prevention and ways to get help. According to their website https://www.take5tosavelives.org/ suicide takes more lives than war and murder combined. In 2018, there were an estimated 1.4 Million suicide attempts in the United States (last year data is available for) with 48,344 of them being successful.



Americans die by suicide at nearly double the rate of homicide in most states with middle-aged white males the most likely victims. Females tend to think about suicide more often but do not follow thru as often as males. Even more troubling is that 7.4% of American youth in grades 9-12 have reported at least one attempt at suicide according to the most recent Youth Risk Behaviors Survey published in 2017.



Towers are not immune from the effects of depression, long work hours, disrupted family life and post traumatic stress disorder from routinely responding to severe crashes involving fatalities among other tragic events.



Although there are no accurate statistics for towers specifically it is worth mentioning that fire fighters and law enforcement personnel have a suicide rate that is nearly double the general population due to the stress of the job.



Please take the time to recognize the most basic indicators of someone contemplating suicide such as a sudden change in behavior showing reckless tendencies, giving away prized possessions or talking about feelings of hopelessness or despair with no way out. If you see anyone exhibiting these signs please talk to them and seek help for them by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or texting HELLO to 741741. Help is available anonymously and free of charge 24/7 for both people thinking of suicide themselves or those trying to help someone else.



The 5 steps to suicide prevention are:



• Learn the Signs. It only takes five minutes to become familiar with the most common signs of suicidal thoughts or behaviors.

• Know How to Help. You should not be afraid to ask your friend or family member if they need help or be afraid to seek help for them if they are uncooperative.

• Practice Self Care. Your own mental health is important to your overall well being.

• Reach Out. Help and recovery is possible, so if you or someone you know needs help please ask.

• Spread the Word. Take the pledge to tell 5 people about World Suicide Prevention Day.



Basic Use of Fire Extinguishers By: Randall C. Resch



I happened upon a vehicle fire not far from home. About that same time, a local tow company swooped-in behind the burning car.



The young tower looked to be in full, first-responder mode as he jumped from the truck’s cab and immediately ran the deck rearwards. He quickly accessed an extinguisher stowed atop the driver’s side storage box then hurriedly headed towards the smoking car. In an instance, he swung the smoking vehicle’s door open and pulled the latch.



He moved to the front of the car and started to open the hood when someone yelled at him not to do so. At the moment he lifted the hood, fire flashed flames in his direction. As adrenaline pulsed to his fumbling fingers, he dropped the extinguisher. While his actions were admirable, he, or someone, could have been seriously burned. Because tow operators aren’t fire fighters, does your company’s training include having the employee demonstrate how-to use one (less shooting it off)?



Required by Law



Per federal requirements, Title 49, CFR § 393.95 –Emergency equipment on all power units is required to have and maintain a fire extinguisher on commercial vehicles like tow trucks and carriers.



In a nutshell, the tow truck’s extinguisher should be:



Solidly mounted; not mounted under the seat

Mounted where quick access is possible

For tow truck storage, never store a fire extinguisher loose in side-boxes or atop a carrier’s side-box

Fully functional with pull-pin, handle and operable nozzle

Dated and stickered proving the unit’s expiration

Gauged “In the Green”



For, “Emergency Use and Deployment,” know the acronym PASS, which stands for:



P = Pull the extinguisher’s safety pin

A = Aim at the base of the fire

S = Squeeze the handle

S = Sweep at the base of the fire from side to side



Remember, smaller fire extinguishers have limited amount of time in-dispersing dry chemical. Typically, an extinguisher’s blast, that’s in full-open position, lasts approximately eight to ten seconds. Note: For most engine fires and where there’s visible smoke, unless the user can aim a direct hit at the fire’s base, a small extinguisher has minimal effect on an engine fire.



Hybrid Fires



In today’s hybrid and electric vehicle market, they’re powered in-part with Lithium Ion batteries. When impact or systems catch fire, regular extinguishers are useless in-attempting to put fire out. Hybrid vehicles fires produce a different set of fire-characteristics beyond the effective range of standard fire extinguishers.



While fire extinguishers have no effect on hybrid (battery) fires, only copious amounts of strategically placed water will overcome Lithium battery burns.



Dead Red Gauge



Learn this ditty, “A gauge in red means the unit is dead.” Don’t wait until it’s too late to learn your extinguisher expired and has no pressure. If you suspect the extinguisher is better than five-years old, get a new one. Drivers - it’s your daily responsibility to ensure your truck’s extinguisher is in-proper operating order and not expired. If you’re inspected (at the scales) and an expired fire extinguisher is discovered, expect a citation.



Take into consideration that most extinguisher users or “Good Samaritans” use their devices “Free Gratis.” Unless you’re going to tow the burned vehicle, you won’t get paid for using your extinguisher. Depending on the size extinguisher used, they cost $20 to $50 to recharge. While being a hero is one thing, throwing away your company’s hard-earned dollars is something totally different.



As a means to conduct mock training, turn a garden hose with water “On,” meaning the hose is pressurized; select a visual target like a tow truck’s rim; stand eight to ten feet back and conduct PASS in the same action one would deploy a fire extinguisher. Although it’s not exactly the same, participants can see the value of how-to aim a fire extinguisher?



Danger: Car fires are one of the most deadly forms of live-fires because of different materials and plastics cars are made of. The potential of explosion is always danger close. Because car fires tend to smolder and re-ignite, it’s always a smart decision to initiate 911 and let the fire guys do their thing.



















