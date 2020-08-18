Tanker Fishin’ in Oklahoma

Damaged Unseen Property: Who’s to Blame? By Randall C. Resch



Once in a while, those goofy, beyond explanation situations come about where a vehicle is towed or transported and something off-the-wall happens and we get blamed for it. This narrative recounts two such cases.



Scenario 1: A tower tows a stretch-limousine to a mechanic's shop using an F-650 wheel-lift, a distance of twelve-miles. No big deal. The limo is delivered, invoice is paid for by the limo's owner and the tower goes on his way. The next day, the limo owner calls the tow company with hair-on fire claiming his crystal glasses and decanters were broken because they weren't secured.



Scenario 2: A mid-sized motorhome was impounded by the police for expired registration. A long-time, up-standing, tow company owner responded in the company’s Class “B” wrecker to handle the tow. The motorhome was towed to the company’s yard where the owner bailed it from storage a week later. At time of release, the vehicle’s owner entered the motorhome to find his 42-inch, digital TV lying on the carpeted floor. The owner went high-order seeing the damaged TV to the point the police were called to calm the owner down.



Neither case went the route of small claims. In scenario 1, the tow owner was savvy to recognize “Time is money,” offering to pay for broken items. The limousine’s owner presented an invoice of nearly five-hundred dollars. Instead of paying it right away, the tow company’s owner went to their hometown’s restaurant supply and priced the same items for a third of what the limo owner claimed. The tow owner said, “Take it or leave it.” The limo owner whined and snibbled some more, finally taking the cash.



In scenario 2, the tow owner accompanied the motorhome’s owner to the motorhome, brought the TV back into the office and plugged it in. Ya’ can’t claim your TV’s broke when your TV’s not broke, right? As luck would have it, when the TV fell from its perch, it landed on a disarray of clothes, blankets and other debris already lying on the disheveled motorhome’s interior. Case solved.



If these scenarios were to make it to small claims, would the claimants have grounds to demand tow truck operators have secured their property before towing or transporting their vehicles?



Would a judge believe that tow operators are responsible for securing someone’s private items or that the vehicle owners are responsible for securing or removing those items?



Because lifting a vehicle means the vehicle is being tilted to some degree, whatever that degree is, are we responsible for securing loose property inside the vehicle about to be moved?



I believe that both company owners handled it well. In scenario 1, the limo’s owner was playing a shady game claiming an unreasonable amount, yet the tow owner called his bluff by shopping prices. Additionally, she paid cash for the claim because it’s not the kind of claim to send to their insurance provider.



And, what makes scenario 2 typical to the “You towed my car and I’ll get you guys back” mentality, the motorhome’s owner said he was suing for $1,500. As it so happens, the total bill he paid to get his motorhome from hock was $1,380. Go figure.



What’s Your Exit Strategy? Brian J. Riker



The recent economic turmoil may have some of you thinking about hanging up your hooks for good. If so, what is your exit plan?



There are several ways to dispose of your company depending on its health and your financial situation. No matter the condition of your business, it is imperative to plan for the sale, transfer or shut down of your company to maximize the revenue and minimize the costs associated with exiting.



One strategy is to pass it down to the next generation. But unfortunately, many family businesses fail to survive the generational change of ownership when the Founder sells or gifts the business to their children. This happens most often due to failure to plan or a vastly differing opinion on how the business should be operated from generation to generation.



If your desire is to sell or gift your company to your children, it is important to involve them in the planning process early. They need to learn the ins and outs of your company, the industry and most importantly how to set themselves up for success. Just because you have done well managing your finances doesn’t mean the next generation will be as gifted.



Another strategy may be to sell your company to an outsider. Although not very common in our industry, it is possible to sell a profitable towing company to investors.



George C. Metos, who owns GM Consultants, Inc., a business brokerage in Salt Lake City specializing in connecting buyers and sellers of towing companies, said, “A profitable towing company attracts buyers, and those deals are sometimes valued at a few years of profit.”



Usually investors look for a stable business with diversified operations, seasoned management that will be staying on throughout the transfer of ownership and detailed financial records. They are looking for a clear picture of the health of the company.



Metos further maintains a company’s reputation, its location and its type of operation are other important factors to generating a sale.



He said, “Some buyers care more about finding tow companies with a good reputation and drivers in a territory where they'd like to expand. They are also looking for a specific type of operation such as heavy duty & recovery, light duty, or even impound.”



What if your company isn’t doing so well? Even if the current economic situation has caused you to think about going out of business your company still has a value and you have a duty to protect this value as you wind down operations.



“With 2020 being so miserable for the towing industry and so many other industries, buyers are offering creative ways for the owner to achieve the value they thought they had established in 2019,” said Metos. “It may require working the company for a couple of years to prove it. Some will even reward you for growing the business after the acquisition, using the buyer's cash, and relieving you of the risk.”



It is important to make every decision with the residual value of your assets in mind so they will bring the best possible price when sold.



No matter your company’s situation there are several ways to value a company when planning a transfer of ownership. Perhaps the most common is to determine the value of the assets if they were to be sold off piecemeal and the value of any accounts receivable. Then a dollar amount can be added for “blue sky” or customer good will. This is where it gets tricky since so many owners have an overinflated sense of what their customer relationships are worth.



Keep in mind, most towers do not have actual contractual relationships with their customers. This means there is no guarantee that the customers will continue to work with the new owners. Even our treasured law enforcement rotations are usually at the will of the police agency and any change of ownership could require the towing company to requalify. Yes, name recognition is worth something but only if the name has a good public perception.



This is where good accounting practices come into play. If you use commonly accepted accounting methods, report accurate income and expenses and have a reliable method in place to track actual operating costs -including real world management costs- the value of your business can be determined much more easily which makes it more attractive to potential buyers.



Often tow bosses fail to fully account for what they take from the company, not intentionally, although these expenses can really draw down the appearance of prosperity for a company. Things like your personal vehicle, cell phone, home internet and more should be paid out of your personal funds. Even sole proprietors need to keep separate records. This allows you to have a clear picture of the true cost of operations.



I can’t stress this enough, pay yourself a real wage. As owner you should not live off what is left after paying all the other bills. You need to pay yourself a wage that truly reflects your personal lifestyle. Personal and business expenses should never be intermingled. Investors will be looking at this when they evaluate your business as they need to know what it will cost to replace you when they take ownership.



Bottom line, as with any other complex legal transaction always seek the guidance of expert council. There are business brokers that specialize in valuation of towing companies as well as matching sellers with waiting buyers. Always consult a competent tax professional and estate planning attorney to insure you do not make any costly financial mistakes -especially when transferring ownership to the next generation of family.

