On A Mixer Mission

A Mural Tribute to the Fallen Edwin Sanchez proudly displays his mural made for fallen brothers and sisters.



By Randall C. Resch



It’s rare to learn of tow employees who step outside daily responsibilities to showcase off-duty talents.



Here’s an example of tower talent about one tow operator working behind his scenes to promote operator safety and slow down move over awareness. Edwin Sanchez, a veteran tow operator and aspiring artist working as night manager for San Diego’s Cortes Towing.



Cortes serves California’s highway patrol, the law enforcement community and the motoring public. They’re one of two evidence contractor’s for the CHP in the entire San Diego County and very active in San Diego’s towing and recovery community hosting tow operator safety courses and are a huge advocate of operator safety. They were a solid participant when American Towman’s, Spirit Ride, made its way through the southland.



Share the Message



Even as a kid, Edwin had a long time ambition of being recognized as a folk artist, hoping to create a small mural for the company’s office. To that, he saved his earnings to purchase an airbrush tool, compressor as well as supplies and colors needed for the project.



Because he’s the company’s third shift, night manager, Edwin spent most weekends working on the mural. Because he’s part of Cortes’ light- and heavy- operations, he wanted his mural to display heavy wreckers, safety striping and the visual presence to spread the message of slow down move over.



Edwin’s mural, “In Honor of the Fallen,” was painted in memory of the women and men who lost their lives in service of the industry. The brightly colored mural is a full-sized sheet of plywood with colors, arrangement and composition that deliver a solid message of safety. Ghosted in the mural’s center read the words, “In Loving Memory of Our Fallen Brothers and Sisters of the Towing and Recovery Industry.”



To left of the mural’s center appears a large, all-white, heavy wrecker, similar to the big rig that San Diego’s veteran tow operator Fred Griffith was operating the afternoon he was killed by a DUI motorist. California leads the entire nation in tow operator fatalities counting approximately 44 operators stuck and killed on California’s highways since 1934.



Finding a Home



Edwin estimates he invested over 2,000 hours in the project; and after about 18 months, his project is completed.



He asked me if I could help him find a home for the mural, so we took to a flurry of phone calls and e-mails. We initially contacted the International Towing Museum in Chattanooga, his first choice.



“It really would be an honor to the memory of the women and men who were sadly killed,” Edwin said. I’d really be honored if this could be displayed in the Museum in Tennessee.”



Unfortunately, the museum’s limited wall space didn’t allow for the mural’s physical size.



That wasn’t a stopper. In late May 2020, I contacted Quinn Piening, president of the California Tow Truck Association, asking if the CTTA would be interested in this one of a kind painting to display at CTTA’s new Sacramento offices? Within a day Quinn messaged me back eagerly stating, “We’d be honored to hang it at the office and have a spot picked out for it already.”



After a few shipping details were sorted out, Johnny Cortes, owner of Cortes Towing, made the appropriate arrangements to send Edwin and his mural to be delivered to Sacramento.



Soon after, Edwin personally delivered the mural to CTTA’s corporate office in Sacramento.



Edwin’s mural reflects a solemn reminder of the dangers towers face when working white line environments. It consists of multiple layovers of pattern, paint and art content, each met with substantial time to await layered paint to dry.



I admire Edwin’s commitment on this project, especially him giving of his time and weekends being a graveyard shift worker. Thanks to Edwin’s wife, Nicky, for supporting his vision and sharing his available time.



And thank you, Edwin, for having the resolve to complete a project of this magnitude: one that supports the towing and recovery community. If you’re ever in Sacramento, stop by CTTA’s new location to see Edwin’s mural.



Towing Tank Vehicles Safely By Brian J. Riker



Most every heavy-duty tower has towed a propane or fuel oil tanker at least once in their career, some do it almost daily. Have you ever taken the time to learn about the different types of tanks, their contents and what to look for before servicing them?



The first step for the tow boss before accepting these types of jobs is to make sure you are properly insured, licensed and your operators are trained in recognizing the hazards associated with tank vehicles. Just because most states grant an exception from the CDL endorsement requirements for the first tow of tank and hazmat loads does not mean you are free to just hook and book.



Secondary tows are not exempt from any regulation. You must be registered as a hazmat transporter when engaging in tows from anywhere other than the primary point of disablement.



Many transporters are surprised to find out they must display placards and have a hazmat endorsement on their CDL to transport an “empty” fuel or propane tanker. Unless the tank has been cleaned and purged by a properly credentialed facility, it is not empty. Residue can be just as dangerous — if not more so — than a fully loaded tanker.



If the last product hauled was hazardous and the shipper (truck owner) can’t provide you with a certification that the tank is clean and purged, then you must treat it as if it were loaded. This includes having a manifest for the residual product and a copy of the emergency response guide in the cab of your tow truck. If the tank is certified clean, remember to cover the placards as it is a violation (with a hefty fine) to display placards when they are not required.



Routing can cause trouble when towing a vehicle hauling hazardous materials. Most tunnels, and some bridges, restrict hazmat to certain lanes, time of day or outright prohibit it at all times. Be sure to be aware of these restrictions on your route before beginning as the fines are hefty and can result in the loss of your CDL for violations.



The same holds true for railroad crossings. Passenger vehicles (buses) and vehicles hauling hazmat are required to stop between 15’-50’ from the nearest rail before crossing grade-level tracks. Towmen must make sure the way is clear and there is enough space to fully clear the tracks before proceeding. Failure to do so is an automatic 60-day suspension of your CDL under federal regulations for the first offense.



Perhaps the most important consideration before towing or servicing a tank vehicle is the pre-trip inspection. Here are some things to inquire about before providing service:



• Knowing the reason for the tow is important as it can help you identify issues that may pose an extreme risk, such as a wheel end failure that may result in a fire should you tow the truck away with that wheel on the ground.



• Is the tank loaded or empty (residual or purged)? What product is/was in the tank? It is not advisable to tow loaded tanks from the rear as the weight transfer may overload the steer axle since the product will tend to move towards the lowest part of the tank, putting more weight on the axle left on the ground.



• Is the tank bottom valve closed? Many delivery drivers fail to close this valve between stops. This valve keeps product from leaking should the plumbing under the truck be damaged.



• Are all the other valves and loading hatches closed and secure? If you are not intimately familiar with the tank system, demand a company representative make sure the tank is ready for transport.



• Check closely for leaks using your eyes, ears and nose. Do not touch a substance with your bare hands and when in doubt ask the vehicle owner to provide guidance. It is not normal to smell residual propane or fuel oil coming from a tanker unless it has just finished delivery of product. Other types of tankers, such as liquid nitrogen delivery tanks, do have venting as a normal part of their operation, so if in doubt ask a qualified company representative if the vapor you smell or see is a normal event.



