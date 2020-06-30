Tanker Flipped on Orcas Island

Hanging On to the Good Ones By Brian J. Riker



As a tow boss, do you find yourself always looking to hire the next new person just to keep a position filled? If so, have you looked at why people do not stay with your company?



It has been my experience that the majority of turnover happens because of a disconnect in communications between owners and/or managers and employees. Most of this is not done intentionally and it is easily avoidable. Even the most mild-mannered among us will walk away if we feel ignored, disrespected or lied to often enough.



Good employee relations begin with open and honest expectations. Employers need to be upfront with the demands of the job, the resources available and the opportunities for advancement or career progression. As owners we tend to look at our business through rose-colored glasses: What is only a minor inconvenience to us may be a major hurdle for employees.



The most common complaint I hear is the job was not what they were expecting. Now, some of this is normal as applicants eager to move on to a new company often only hear what they want to hear about the job. However, as employers we must be careful how we describe the available position to prospective employees. I have often witnessed people move across the country and only last a few weeks at what they believed was going to be their “forever job.”



This can be avoided with straight-forward information about your company. I avoid using phrases like “our top driver makes $XXX per year” or “we treat you like family here.” Often this does not reflect what a new person can achieve and it sets them up for failure and disappointment.



Another area where employees feel left out is when a company offers a bonus program that seems unattainable. If you want to make part of their pay a bonus for meeting specific goals such as fuel mileage and call volume, then the bonus needs to be achievable by the majority of your employees. If they do not feel they can achieve the bonus, or the amount is not significant enough, they will stop trying and morale will plummet.



Listening to and knowing what is going on in your employees’ lives goes a long way to employee satisfaction. It is amazing the difference in attitude you will see when you ask your employees how they are doing and take the time to truly listen.



I know many great people that are ready to or have moved on from this industry simply because their employer didn’t or wouldn’t recognize the struggles the job was causing. None of these problems are insurmountable; they just require attention, care and some compassion.



Perhaps they are going through a rough patch and could use some grace. Maybe something awesome just happened to them that should be recognized and celebrated. Maybe they have dreams and aspirations of their own. Or maybe they’re just feeling burned out and need a break. We all have different ideas of what success looks like, so keep in mind their idea of success may be vastly different from yours.



Owners should not put profits before people. I believe the loss of productivity that results from constant churn costs more than some kind gestures like an extra paid day off or surprise bonus.



Great leaders hire talented people. Give them a direction and then get out of their way. Trust in your people to do the right thing and you just may be surprised how well they do.



Of course, there needs to be guidelines and expectations. When these are properly communicated to your team, they will already know what to do based on your examples as the leader and the company values.



It can be very frustrating for an employee that has great vision to be ignored or even belittled for their ideas. Yes, there is a time and place for everything and sometimes they can’t see the big picture because they don’t have all the information. But I challenge you to learn from those that surround you. You will be surprised at what you can learn from your team when you just open your mind to a different point of view.



Playing the Carpool Game By Randall C. Resch



When operating tow trucks and flatbed carriers, tow operators fall under additional requirements while conducting work as commercial vehicles.



California has carpool, or high-occupancy vehicle, lanes as do many states. In most states, it is unlawful for a person to drive in a carpool lane with no passenger.



Scenario: A flatbed carrier operator got ticketed because he was dispatched to a carpool request and he was alone in his carrier when arrived at the customer’s location. The customer was already there with his with wife waiting in another car. The disabled car was loaded onto the carrier and off they went with the husband and wife in the forward car and the carrier operator following behind.



A law enforcement cruiser approached from behind observing the loaded carrier and its lone tow truck driver having no second person. The carrier was stopped and the customer, not knowing the tower was stopped, continued on their way.



While the highway patrol generally understands that this does happen, along comes the city police or sheriff’s deputy to issue a citation because they only comprehend the letter of the law. Some officers "double section cite,” because he or she believes the tower further violated designated lanes when highway signage prohibited, "no towing,” or, “no commercial vehicles in carpool lanes.”



I Ain’t Lying



There's always a problem when law enforcement doesn’t believe the tow operator's explanation when they observe a loaded carrier with its single driver. If your company should receive a service request from customers or auto club providers where a disabled vehicle is situated within the carpool lanes, here are several recommendations to consider when responding to carpool responses:



1. Where possible, if the vehicle's owner or its driver isn’t at the disabled vehicle’s location, send your driver to the customer’s location and pick them up prior to going into carpool lanes.



2. When you’re at the carpool location and customer is with you, someone should ride with you, or

3. At the moment your driver is dispatched, have dispatch call the highway police and ask for authorization. Advise the highway patrol that your company is sending a truck to a location within the carpool lanes. Ask if they can dispatch a unit to your location.



The highway patrol might send a unit or won't have a unit available. If no unit is available, ask the patrol’s dispatcher for an incident or dispatch number. At the very least, ask for the dispatcher's name or ID number. These info snippets should be added to the dispatch call notes.



Defend Your Truth



If you’re company’s operator gets stopped for a carpool violation or violation of signs, provide the officer with a complete explanation. That includes telling them that you called the highway patrol and they know of the towing scenario.



Carpool citations are written for motorists who play the carpool odds game, figuring perhaps they won't get caught. Believe it or not, towers have played the game themselves. Because some cops don’t play, it’s a quick, easy citation to write, causing you the inconvenience and anguish that you were cited for simply doin’ your job. That’s a tough lump to swallow.



Time for Court



There will be a time to defend your actions. You can pay the citation, appear in court or provide a written Trial by Declaration. To pay for the citation is a “no contest”-type of action where points are levied against your driver’s license, if any. Appearing in court is one recommended way that allows you to tell your truth via your written account of what happened.



In a written declaration your detailed statement should include dates, times, details, dispatch records and even letters from your customer and the auto club confirming that you responded to their calls for service. If your dispatcher did speak to the highway patrol, include that information.



In all hopes, either the courtroom judge or administrative referee might believe that you weren’t using the carpool lane in an illegal manner and rule in your favor. I’ve known several towers who beat this citation in court and others who lost when their explanation didn’t deliver a solid presentation. I consider carpool citations as imbalanced enforcement, so be ready to defend your actions.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.













