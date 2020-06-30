The Week's Features
Towman Killed on I-495 in Virginia Identified
Derrick Marbury of Alexandria, Virginia, killed in chain-reaction crash
Slip Slidin’ Away!
Recovering a 10-axle 2-2-2 stuck on a turn
Penny Pockets Customized Facemasks
Embroidered facemasks can be customized with company logo
Nifty Green Trucks
Techno gadgetry graphics and bright colors standout on road
Towman Remembered for Awareness Month
Move Over awareness month designated in Dale Jones’ memory
Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Aug. 19-22, 2020
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept 9-12, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Oct. 15-17, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Dates for Cleveland, Las Vegas, and San Antonio shows moved forward to August, September and October
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 24 - June 30, 2020

Tanker Flipped on Orcas Island

0 676a9by Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech/Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Over the years he has handled a variety of situations and developed a reputation for doing some amazing, technically difficult recoveries using some creative rigging.

Such was the case on June 2, 2020, when Orca’s was called by a company for a rolled over tanker.

“At 8:30 a.m.,” Suzol said, “I had a call from one of our local excavation companies for a single-axle water tanker rollover on a narrow private driveway here on beautiful Orcas Island.”

Suzol responded with his Truck No. 7, the “Big Girl,” a 1981 Kenworth W900A with a 1962 Holmes split-boom 750/Zacklift Z20 that he purchased in 2016. The Big Girl has hydraulic spades and Suzol restrung the 200’ pair of 5/8” wire ropes on the drums and also replaced the wire rope for the booms.

“The driver was OK and the tank was empty,” Suzol said. “I surveyed the scene looking at what was available for Holmes trees on the high side.”

After surveying the scene, he found the trees he needed and got busy rigging.

“I set the brakes on the casualty,” Suzol explained, “chained the front axle to the frame with a 1/2 Grade 80 chain, wrapped the driver’s front axle with a Grade 80 recovery chain, wrapped two trees on the high side with continuous loops/snatch blocks.”

Suzol then ran a passenger-side winch line to Tree No. 1 through an 8-ton snatch block to another snatch block/chain at the driver’s side front-axle. He terminated the winch line hook at Tree No. 2’s continuous loop for two lines to the load at the front axle for a roll, then for winching onto roadway.

“I ran 1/2" grade 80 recovery chain through holes in the outer dual wheel,” Suzol said. “I ran a driver’s side winch line from the boom sheave to the snatch block/chain, then terminated it back at the driver’s side sheave for a high-pull for the rollover. I set my driver’s side outrigger and rear spades for wrecker stability. Both winches were engaged and casualty came upright.”

Once the tanker was back on its wheels, Suzol ran a hard chain from the 750’s tailboard to the casualty so he could reposition his passenger-side rigging to a lower position on the casualty to bring the back end back onto the roadway.

“I winched both ends onto the roadway, hooked and towed to the company’s yard,” said Suzol. “From time of arrival on scene to hooked and towing down the driveway was about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

“I don’t get to use this old girl as much as I would like, but she never lets me down and always gives me an adventure.”


Agero Purchases Road America

Agero announced it has purchased the assets of Road America Motor Club from MAPFRE Asistencia. Agero will take over roadside and accident support for Road America’s more than 100 U.S.-based insurance, auto reseller, fleet, RV and other client programs.

“Agero’s mission has always been focused on the delivery of exceptional driver assistance services, and we are incredibly excited to be able to offer these experiences to Road America’s clients,” said Dave Ferrick, CEO, Agero.

“After careful consideration, MAPFRE Asistencia decided that the sale of Road America would align with its strategy to strengthen its core businesses, while at the same time, ensuring the continuation of excellent service for Road America’s clients and members,” said Jair Marrugo, CEO, president and regional general manager of Road America.

Transitions for Road America clients are underway.

Source: agero.com.
Donald Broughton, managing partner and principal with Broughton Capital, is bullish on the economy due to low interest rates, low inflation and a continued return to domestic manufacturing.
Inside Interstate: Top Tow Boss Shares His Story of Building Success in a Tough Market
Where for Art Thou, Summer?

OK, it’s the middle of June and I need some diversions! I miss my New York Mets giving me all sorts of agita; my Los Angeles Lakers should’ve gotten their 18th Naismith Trophy as NBA champions; and there should be some news from my Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp about how “Big Ben” Roethlisberger is throwing the football.

Likewise, I should be choosing which Jazz festivals I’m attending, where I’m going on vacation and planning a lot of fun stuff.

But, the pandemic …

Never in my 65 years has Summer been “cancelled.” It’s my favorite time of the year, my favorite season of all.

But not this year.

It’s not all a lost cause. There are signs that things are opening back up and people are venturing forth. Last week I extolled how the dice are rollin’ again in Las Vegas and restaurants in my area have even moved their tables outdoors—respecting social distancing, of course—to bring some degree of summertime dining back.

I’ve even seen a picture of an honest-to-goodness traffic jam in my native New York City!

And speaking of traffic, towmen are reporting that there’s a little more phone activity than what they’ve experienced in the past three months. As the trucks again begin to roll and booms begin to rise, life begins to feel “right” again in the towing industry.

Still, let’s not get giddy. Protect yourselves. Observe the social distancing and masking protocols. Stay safe, stay healthy!

--Charles Duke

Tow Industries

TowIndustries 00341Tow Industries is Southern California’s longest operating tow truck center and tow truck dealer of new Miller Industries tow trucks and pre-owned recovery trucks and towing equipment. Pictured above is a 2020 Peterbilt 389S back with a Century 5130 with a standard 7035 underlift. They also offers a variety of services including custom tow truck equipment and fabrication, and financing. Come see all that Tow Industries has to offer at the American Towman ShowPlace, taking place at the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 9-12, 2020.

towindustries.com.
By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


How much did your business increase in May?
20%
40%
Over 50%
Stayed the same or decreased
logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020
Stepp’s Towing is celebrating its 60th year in business this year. Image - fox13news.com.

Stepp’s Towing Turns 60

It started with one man and one truck. But the towing business hooked a local family, and 60 years later, it’s an empire. “We have close to 300 pieces of equipment and we have a little over 300 employees,” said Todd Stepp, who runs the company that his father, Jim, started in June 1960. Jim, who passed away three years ago, started Stepp’s Towing Service at a tiny filling station in Temple Terrace, Florida. Now the company has 19 locations all over the state. Todd credits their success to their employees and friends. “We do a lot in the community to give back to say thanks for supporting us for 60 years,” he said. One of their large wreckers is the 500th truck Stepp’s Towing has purchased over six decades. It has a picture of Jim Stepp on the side. Todd says he still rides with them. “I had a great mentor,” he added, “and to keep that legacy going just means a lot to me.” Source: fox13news.com.

Agero Purchases Road America from MAPFRE Asistencia

Agero has announced it has purchased the assets of Road America Motor Club from MAPFRE Asistencia. Agero will take over roadside and accident support for Road America’s more than 100 U.S.-based insurance, auto reseller, fleet, RV and other diverse client programs. The acquisition comes as MAPFRE Asistencia looks to refocus its key assets globally, ultimately deciding to leave the roadside assistance market in North America through the sale of Road America. “Agero’s mission has always been focused on the delivery of exceptional driver assistance services, and we are incredibly excited to be able to offer these experiences to Road America’s clients,” said Dave Ferrick, CEO, Agero. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed. Transitions for Road America clients are underway. Source: agero.com.

Sheriff’s Office Seeks Tow Contractors

The Kendall County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office is seeking towing service contractors to provide police tows throughout its jurisdiction. The application and contract information is available on the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office website at co.kendall.il.us/home/showdocument?id=16843 or in person at: 1102 Cornell Lane in Yorkville. The number of contractors for designated areas is limited and all applicants are subject to a fingerprint-based background check. Interested companies must complete Tow Application-Business Information/Attachment B and submit to KCSO before 4 p.m. on July 6 (email submissions acceptable). The contract length will be for two years. Source: kendallcountynow.com.
logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020
Stepp’s Towing is celebrating its 60th year in business this year. Image - fox13news.com.

Stepp’s Towing Turns 60

It started with one man and one truck. But the towing business hooked a local family, and 60 years later, it’s an empire.

“We have close to 300 pieces of equipment and we have a little over 300 employees,” said Todd Stepp, who runs the company that his father, Jim, started in June 1960. Jim, who passed away three years ago, started Stepp’s Towing Service at a tiny filling station in Temple Terrace, Florida. Now the company has 19 locations all over the state. Todd credits their success to their employees and friends.

“We do a lot in the community to give back to say thanks for supporting us for 60 years,” he said.

One of their large wreckers is the 500th truck Stepp’s Towing has purchased over six decades. It has a picture of Jim Stepp on the side. Todd says he still rides with them.

“I had a great mentor,” he added, “and to keep that legacy going just means a lot to me.”

Source: fox13news.com.

COVID-19 Survey: Motorists Not [b]Worried About Tower Contact

In a new survey published by Honk Technologies, most of the motoring public has little concern about contracting COVID-19 from tow operators during roadside assistance calls.

The online survey of 719 motorists was conducted by HONK Technologies from May 15-June 4.

In the survey, 40 percent of motorists who responded said they’re not at all concerned while another 34 percent were “a little concerned.” Only 14 percent said they were “concerned” and 9 percent were “extremely concerned.”

Just over three-quarters of respondents concerned about contracting COVID-19 said they would feel more comfortable if the tow operator wore a mask and gloves while providing assistance.

Other factors that respondents said would make them more comfortable included the tow operator remaining six feet away from the motorist during the job (54 percent), the tow operator showing no visible symptoms (49 percent), and the motorist knowing that the tow company sanitizes their vehicles after every job (40 percent).

“These results show that, while motorists largely feel safe when calling for roadside assistance, tow companies can take measures to allay the fears of those who are concerned about contracting COVID-19,” said Rochelle Thielen, EVP, Partnerships at HONK. “Specifically, tow companies can make motorists feel more comfortable if their operators consistently wear masks and gloves, adhere to social distancing guidelines, and assure motorists that they are disinfecting their vehicles regularly.”

Source: honkforhelp.com. 

Towman Vicki Lynn Hutton Passes

Vicki Lynn Hutton, 65, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away on June 15. Hutton owned Cabbage Hill Garage and Towing for 40 years.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Amos Hoar and Betty Arlene Steinman.

Vicki is survived by her husband, Benjamin R. Hutton; son Robert Resch of Washington D.C.; daughter Amy Hutton (Jon Smith); her four stepchildren, Shirley and David Emerick of Lancaster, Angela Williams (Larry) and Shannon Griffin (Andrew); and nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a sister Brenda J. Steger, wife of Jeffrey of Virginia.

Family will receive friends starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Groffs Family Funeral Home in Lancaster. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. and a graveside service will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. The family will announce a public luncheon in Vicki's memory at a later date.

Source: lancasteronline.com.

Sheriff’s Office [b]Seeks Tow Contractors

The Kendall County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office is seeking towing service contractors to provide police tows throughout its jurisdiction. The application and contract information is available on the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office website at co.kendall.il.us/home/showdocument?id=16843 or in person at 1102 Cornell Lane in Yorkville.

The number of contractors for designated areas is limited and all applicants are subject to a fingerprint-based background check.

Interested companies must complete Tow Application-Business Information/Attachment B and submit to KCSO before 4 p.m. on July 6 (email submissions acceptable). The contract length will be for two years.

Source: kendallcountynow.com.

Fire at Frankford Towing [b]Damages I-95 in Baltimore

Structural engineers are surveying damage to the Moravia Road on-ramp which leads to Interstate 95, after fire torched the beams which brace the ramp in Baltimore, Maryland.

The fire broke out at a Frankford Towing lot near Moravia Road Wednesday afternoon.

Some 48 vehicles caught fire at the lot. Investigators say the fire was so hot it damaged the beams that braced the roadway above.

“For beams to get twisted like that, it takes a lot of heat. We had temperatures at 1,500 degrees underneath there,” said Battalion Chief David Goldman.

Firefighters got the fire under control but it’s still unclear when the on-ramp can re-open.

Source: foxbaltimore.com.

Clearwater Collision Aided Driver [b]Who Drove into Canal

A Washington State driver who fell asleep while driving home after working an overnight shift and drove into a canal in Kennewick, Washington.

Driver Sergio Mendoza of Kennewick said he barely got out as the door was hard to open due to the water.

Clearwater Collision and Towing and the Kennewick fire department also responded to the 6 a.m. crash.

Clearwater Collision, with the assistance of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, was able to hook to the car and fish it out of the canal.

Source: tri-cityherald.com.
logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020

Slip Slidin’ Away!

0 2b073By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Founded in 1981, Bill’s Towing & Auto Service in St. Clairsville, Ohio, has been providing, road service, auto repairs, towing and recovery services in Ohio and West Virginia. Company founder and owner William “Bill” Coulson co-owns the business with his sons Chad and Ty.

On June 11, 2020, they were called by a customer to respond to a wide-load shift in Moundsville, West Virginia. 

This two-day job included a wide-load trailer rig that was stuck on turns both days. The unit was coming from Indianapolis and going to a compressor site on Roberts Ridge in Moundsville.

“We were called by the company for a 10-axle 2-2-2 stuck on a turn on Roberts Ridge,” Ty said. “The load was an 110,000-lbs. compressor site valve. The guy told me later that he was permitted for 196,000-lbs.”

The first day, Chad drove out in his 2020 Kenworth W990 tandem steer/Jerr-Dan 50/60 60-ton rotator with Ty riding shotgun. Operator Tony Albright responded in their 2018 Peterbilt 389/Jerr-Dan 50/60 60-ton rotator. 

Ty explained, “The way the unit was angled in the turn, we were able to get a rotator alongside of the unit and rigged it with 2-5/8" recovery chains and two-part lines with Skookum snatch blocks. The goal was to only slide the unit and not pick the full weight off the ground.

“Once we got the load around the first turn on day one, the Marshal County sheriffs escorted the load and us to a well site nearby so the driver could drive the rest of the route with his escorts and see if he could make it.”

On day two, Ty went back out in their monster tandem-steer rotator.

“We were called by the company to escort the unit with our rotator the rest of the way to the offload site,” he said. “Coming out of the well pad he had been staged on he could not make the turn. I slid his trailer and stinger over approximately 20 feet so he could make the swing onto the road. I then followed him to his destination without any problem after that.”

Bill’s Towing and the Coulson family has been recognized by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and has received the American Towman award for rescue operation, as well as other recognition throughout their nearly 40 years of outstanding service. 

They will soon open a third location, expanding to West Virginia. Their new 7,000-square-foot repair center, garage and office facility will be located in Glen Dale. The company plans to invest over $1 million in their new location and will hire 10-12 employees in the next year and a half.

Ty stated, “Our new location in Glen Dale has been busy already, now if we could only find workers ... ha ha ha.”

Outside the Box, Inside the Floor

0 e6943By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Jeff Jolley and his wife Michele "Boss Lady" Parris Jolley are the owners of Revelation Towing, based in Boiling Springs, South Carolina. They started the business in November 2011. Justin O'Neal is the operations manager/transportation coordinator for the company.

A local rental company called Revelation Towing to recover a telehandler that was stuck inside the floor of an old mill in Greenville.

“So we get a call from one of our local rental companies that we do a bunch of hauling for about a 9,800-pound small telehandler that has fallen through the floor of a 100-year-old mill,” Jeff said. “And of course it’s, ‘How fast can you get here?!’ So we send over our Century 1150 50-ton rotator and an operator to check it out.”

The project manager showed Jeff’s operator around and they found the green telehandler was sitting right in the middle of the first floor. There is a “crawl space” under the machine down to the dirt that is about 6’. The poles in the pictures are actually solid wood going down to brick footings in the crawl space.

“The project manager doesn’t want anything wood to be touched or messed with,” Jeff said, “so our first thought was to maybe do a clothesline through the 100-foot-wide building. But instead we had everyone hold their horses and I went down over the weekend and devised a plan with my guys.

“On cool jobs like this,” he continued, “it is easy to run in the building come up with a quick plan and start rigging and be the hero. But on this job I said, ‘Nope, we are going to chill out and take some time to do this right the first time, make a lift plan and make sure the job is pre-quoted and approved etc.’ So after all that was good to go here.”

Jeff responded as the supervisor along with his recovery crew, Team Revtow, which included operators Josh Niles, Joe Montgomery, Josh May, Jeff Austin, Taylor Hopkins and Drew Jolley.

Jeff explained, “So we didn’t do a clothesline. This is a demo site and as you could imagine there were nails, metal, etc. ... all over the ground. I am not trying to kill a bunch of tires on this job. Also the clothesline lift would not have worked right with the angle through the building and the windows was not tall enough. So we scratched that idea.

“Next we looked at either low-pressure or high-pressure air bags to help make the lift. Couple of problems there. Number one was employees’ safety! Just going under there is a huge safety issue, not to mention actually working down there, so under the machine in the crawl space was all kinds of piping debris etc. our low pressure bags would have been destroyed, our high pressure bags would have not had enough ‘stroke’ so we scratched airbags.”

What they needed was a nice vertical lift on the telehandler and to remember not to touch anything made of wood.

Jeff said, “There just happened to be 4x8 W8 I-beams on 10-foot spreads right over top of the machine. A 4x8 W8 has a load rating of 12,500 pounds each on a 10-foot span. We are going to be lifting on four separate beams at one time. So they will see roughly 2,500 pounds a piece.”

Team Revtow had a couple of I-beam trolleys and some chainfalls at their shop, with the WLL of the trolleys and the chainfalls at around 1.5-tons each on the weakest link. They rigged the trolleys up to the beams and also a fifth trolley to the side to help swing the unit over to clear the poles.

“All of my guys were wearing our Sonetics headsets for seamless communication (thanks Ron Pullen),” said Jeff. “We simply have one man per chainfall and begin slowly bringing her up. It comes up absolutely perfect, and once we get full suspension—the front right corner makes a “pop”—and we notice a slight oversight on our part.

“The bracket was slotted that the beam was sitting on and basically the beam dropped and took the space in the slot out. We should have hammered some hardwood in there to prevent that. Live and learn.”

They had two tag lines in the machine and simply rolled it back 10 feet to the next section and moved the trolleys back one at a time to roll it another 10 feet onto stable flooring.

“We had six men and six hours total on this job from start to finish,” said Jeff. “The machine only had a minor scratch on it from when it fell into the hole. And all my guys left with no injuries and my customer was over the top happy!

“Just as a little reminder to think outside the box. We don’t always have to use the rotator and seven heavies, we can use some good old fashion rigging and use our heads.

“My guys did an awesome job! Y’all be safe out there and God bless!”

NORTHERN - Rush City, MN
$125
(pop. 3,079)

SOUTHERN - Byron, GA
$100
(pop. 2,887)

EASTERN - Shrewsbury, NJ
$40
(pop. 3,809)

WESTERN - Sonora, CA
$222
(pop. 4,903)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020

Hanging On to the Good Ones

truck driver 0e835By Brian J. Riker

As a tow boss, do you find yourself always looking to hire the next new person just to keep a position filled? If so, have you looked at why people do not stay with your company?

It has been my experience that the majority of turnover happens because of a disconnect in communications between owners and/or managers and employees. Most of this is not done intentionally and it is easily avoidable. Even the most mild-mannered among us will walk away if we feel ignored, disrespected or lied to often enough.

Good employee relations begin with open and honest expectations. Employers need to be upfront with the demands of the job, the resources available and the opportunities for advancement or career progression. As owners we tend to look at our business through rose-colored glasses: What is only a minor inconvenience to us may be a major hurdle for employees.

The most common complaint I hear is the job was not what they were expecting. Now, some of this is normal as applicants eager to move on to a new company often only hear what they want to hear about the job. However, as employers we must be careful how we describe the available position to prospective employees. I have often witnessed people move across the country and only last a few weeks at what they believed was going to be their “forever job.”

This can be avoided with straight-forward information about your company. I avoid using phrases like “our top driver makes $XXX per year” or “we treat you like family here.” Often this does not reflect what a new person can achieve and it sets them up for failure and disappointment.

Another area where employees feel left out is when a company offers a bonus program that seems unattainable. If you want to make part of their pay a bonus for meeting specific goals such as fuel mileage and call volume, then the bonus needs to be achievable by the majority of your employees. If they do not feel they can achieve the bonus, or the amount is not significant enough, they will stop trying and morale will plummet.

Listening to and knowing what is going on in your employees’ lives goes a long way to employee satisfaction. It is amazing the difference in attitude you will see when you ask your employees how they are doing and take the time to truly listen.

I know many great people that are ready to or have moved on from this industry simply because their employer didn’t or wouldn’t recognize the struggles the job was causing. None of these problems are insurmountable; they just require attention, care and some compassion.

Perhaps they are going through a rough patch and could use some grace. Maybe something awesome just happened to them that should be recognized and celebrated. Maybe they have dreams and aspirations of their own. Or maybe they’re just feeling burned out and need a break. We all have different ideas of what success looks like, so keep in mind their idea of success may be vastly different from yours.

Owners should not put profits before people. I believe the loss of productivity that results from constant churn costs more than some kind gestures like an extra paid day off or surprise bonus.

Great leaders hire talented people. Give them a direction and then get out of their way. Trust in your people to do the right thing and you just may be surprised how well they do.

Of course, there needs to be guidelines and expectations. When these are properly communicated to your team, they will already know what to do based on your examples as the leader and the company values.

It can be very frustrating for an employee that has great vision to be ignored or even belittled for their ideas. Yes, there is a time and place for everything and sometimes they can’t see the big picture because they don’t have all the information. But I challenge you to learn from those that surround you. You will be surprised at what you can learn from your team when you just open your mind to a different point of view.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

Playing the Carpool Game

HOV lane bf9e4By Randall C. Resch

When operating tow trucks and flatbed carriers, tow operators fall under additional requirements while conducting work as commercial vehicles.

California has carpool, or high-occupancy vehicle, lanes as do many states. In most states, it is unlawful for a person to drive in a carpool lane with no passenger. 

Scenario: A flatbed carrier operator got ticketed because he was dispatched to a carpool request and he was alone in his carrier when arrived at the customer’s location. The customer was already there with his with wife waiting in another car. The disabled car was loaded onto the carrier and off they went with the husband and wife in the forward car and the carrier operator following behind.

A law enforcement cruiser approached from behind observing the loaded carrier and its lone tow truck driver having no second person. The carrier was stopped and the customer, not knowing the tower was stopped, continued on their way.

While the highway patrol generally understands that this does happen, along comes the city police or sheriff’s deputy to issue a citation because they only comprehend the letter of the law. Some officers "double section cite,” because he or she believes the tower further violated designated lanes when highway signage prohibited, "no towing,” or, “no commercial vehicles in carpool lanes.”

I Ain’t Lying

There's always a problem when law enforcement doesn’t believe the tow operator's explanation when they observe a loaded carrier with its single driver. If your company should receive a service request from customers or auto club providers where a disabled vehicle is situated within the carpool lanes, here are several recommendations to consider when responding to carpool responses:

1. Where possible, if the vehicle's owner or its driver isn’t at the disabled vehicle’s location, send your driver to the customer’s location and pick them up prior to going into carpool lanes.

2. When you’re at the carpool location and customer is with you, someone should ride with you, or
3. At the moment your driver is dispatched, have dispatch call the highway police and ask for authorization. Advise the highway patrol that your company is sending a truck to a location within the carpool lanes. Ask if they can dispatch a unit to your location.

The highway patrol might send a unit or won't have a unit available. If no unit is available, ask the patrol’s dispatcher for an incident or dispatch number. At the very least, ask for the dispatcher's name or ID number. These info snippets should be added to the dispatch call notes.

Defend Your Truth

If you’re company’s operator gets stopped for a carpool violation or violation of signs, provide the officer with a complete explanation. That includes telling them that you called the highway patrol and they know of the towing scenario.

Carpool citations are written for motorists who play the carpool odds game, figuring perhaps they won't get caught. Believe it or not, towers have played the game themselves. Because some cops don’t play, it’s a quick, easy citation to write, causing you the inconvenience and anguish that you were cited for simply doin’ your job. That’s a tough lump to swallow.

Time for Court

There will be a time to defend your actions. You can pay the citation, appear in court or provide a written Trial by Declaration. To pay for the citation is a “no contest”-type of action where points are levied against your driver’s license, if any. Appearing in court is one recommended way that allows you to tell your truth via your written account of what happened.

In a written declaration your detailed statement should include dates, times, details, dispatch records and even letters from your customer and the auto club confirming that you responded to their calls for service. If your dispatcher did speak to the highway patrol, include that information.

In all hopes, either the courtroom judge or administrative referee might believe that you weren’t using the carpool lane in an illegal manner and rule in your favor. I’ve known several towers who beat this citation in court and others who lost when their explanation didn’t deliver a solid presentation. I consider carpool citations as imbalanced enforcement, so be ready to defend your actions.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.






A Few Thoughts on Insurance

circle 01ba6By Brian J. Riker

I wanted to touch base on a few broad issues related to insurance that may pop up during these turbulent and uncertain times we are working through as a nation.

I do not look at insurance as something I want the minimum levels of coverage to have the lowest cost possible. Instead I see good insurance as an investment in protecting your business; a defense tool, if you will.

Understanding what is included or specifically excluded when comparing policies can make that higher monthly premium amount look much more attractive when you actually compare apples to apples.

Public liability coverage for your fleet is difficult to reduce. In doing so you may end up not having required coverage in the event of a crash or other incident involving one of your trucks. Even when parked you may need to maintain “full coverage” (I hate that term; it’s so misleading) to protect your interests and to satisfy your lender’s terms if the truck is still financed.

Another important area to look at for your fleet and your facility is exposure due to civil unrest. Many commercial policies exclude this type of loss even when fire, theft or vandalism are otherwise included in the policy. Given the current events of the past few weeks, it may not be possible to add or amend this type of coverage at the moment. However, it is imperative that you understand what is and isn’t covered before sending your trucks to assist law enforcement or to provide routine services in disrupted areas.

What about business interruption from civil unrest or another round of COVID-19 outbreaks? While it may be too late to get these coverages today, this is something to evaluate for future occurrences of similar disruptions to your business.

Many general business policies also cover owners and officers of a company when they accidently say something wrong in public such as bad advertising or make a libelous or slanderous statement about another person or business. While this coverage has been in place for decades, many of these policies have limitations or exclusions related to social media or the actions of your non-management employees.

I strongly suggest you review your company’s social media policy, including any promotional material in other formats, with your insurance agent to make sure your policy covers anything you or your employees may be posting on behalf of your company. It is very easy for a seemingly innocent statement to be construed as offensive, triggering a severe backlash that may end up in court and costing thousands of dollars to rectify.

This is where a good multi-line agent can be your best friend. A multi-line or independent insurance agent will shop among many different carriers to find you the best possible deal. A captive or single line agent can only sell you what their specific insurance company offers. It is in the best interest of the multi-line agent to shop your policy often to make sure you have the best possible deal so you remain their customer.

Please take the necessary time to talk with your insurance agent to see where you stand with your various insurance policies and be sure you are protected for your current exposure. Who knows, your operation may have changed enough in this post COVID-19 world that you may see a reduction in premium. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.
logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020

‘Slick and Splashy’ Rotator

0 8315dBy George L. Nitti 

According to Metro Towing and Recovery driver Kevin Richardson, who has been with the Ontario, Canada-based towing and transport company for 19 years, the 2017 Freightliner SD Classic with an NRC 50/65 CS Rotator he drives is “pretty slick” in its yellow and purple.

“We have a body shop,” Richardson said, “and so it is easier and cheaper for us to paint it than to wrap it. We painted it yellow and then added the splashy purple decals. Not only does the paint last a lot longer, but it is easier to maintain when scratched.”

The NRC rotator is painted a solid purple, and perfectly complements its yellow background while other colors of red and green add accent and contrast.

The name of the company stands out in several places, primarily on the side of the unit, where Metro is written in large white lettering. The company logo pops out on the side door.

“It looks flashy with the lights on. It’s a bright billboard,” said Richardson.

On the passenger side of the cab is a white and green decal, a certification standing for “idling clean.”

“It just means that it is certified by the government that it is eco-friendly,” said Richardson. “Canada is cracking down on smog and diesel emissions.”

“Having a rotator makes the job easier. It’s state of the art,” Richardson stated.

(Note: This article originally appeared in the February 21, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Nifty Green Trucks

0 bca0cBy George L. Nitti

Over the last few years, Phoenix Metro Towing in eastern Arizona has been sharpening its image with impressive wraps, setting themselves apart with graphics of techno gadgetry and bright colors of green and yellow.

Their latest acquisitions include a pair of hefty 2019 Ford units, F-650 and F-750 series respectively, coupled with Jerr-Dan 21’ steel flatbeds.

Manager David Mardis, a 20-year veteran who is a nephew to owner Shawn MacGregor, said, “I’m a Ford truck guy all the way. One key difference between the two trucks is the size of the tires, with the 750 having a 22.5” wheelbase and the 650 around 19”. With the 750, you can handle larger loads.”

Realistic gray and black techno gadgetry covers the hood, one of the common denominators between the two trucks.

“It was just something we came up with when we first started out,” Mardis said. “We went back and forth with Brand Smith and their graphic designer, Paul Sebastian.”

The company logo incorporates a partial skyline of the Phoenix metropolitan area. White clouds around the side windows extending back to the cab also help to accent the artwork.

Bright green and yellow contrasting color schematics stand out on both bodies. Green is the dominant color with a diamond-plated texture, while a thick stroke of yellow merges the hood’s techno art with the body.

The company name stands out along with their logo incorporating Phoenix skyline on the side doors.

“We are getting back to normal here in Phoenix,” said Mardis. “We are even looking to hire new drivers.”

Spreading the Word

0 8bb37By George L. Nitti

As the Move Over campaign raises awareness to the law itself, more designs on tow trucks are helping to bring home the message.

In Eugene, Oregon, T&M Towing and Hazmat Inc. is doing a great job getting the word out. Their recently designed, custom-painted 2012 Freightliner/Jerr-Dan 22’ XLD Sharp deck is a tribute to this cause.

Executed by airbrush artist Ed Hubbs, the brilliant design includes images of the Spirit Ride’s ceremonial casket, several life-like images of the American bald eagle, the Towman Monument, and a beautifully rendered American flag with a yellow hook as seen at the International Towing Museum.

The Spirit ceremonial casket airbrushed on the sides of the unit is a centerpiece. As the Spirit Ride traverses the country, the casket symbolizes first responders who have fallen in the line of duty. It is estimated that by the end of 2018, the casket will have been relayed in 300 cities, involving processions of 10,000 tow trucks, fire trucks, EMS and police vehicles.

When the Spirit ceremonial casket was brought out at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore two years ago, it resonated with T&M owner Tim Baumgartner, who already has dedicated several tow trucks to the Move Over laws.

“I thought that the casket was a great idea,” Baumgartner said. “That’s what catches people’s eyes. It takes all of the imagination out of it. You have to deal with stupid going down the road. Even stupid people know what a casket is.”

Baumgartner prepared this unit for the American Towman ShowPlace-Las Vegas in May. He made sure to include the casket and other imagery, which was deftly executed by Hubbs.

“The eagles on this unit are looking over and protecting the casket,” Hubbs said. “I also added them because I don’t like empty spaces. I’ve been painting eagles since I was 16 years old.

“There is so much meaning behind everything Baumgartner does,” he added.

The wording on the back of the unit reinforces Move Over, adding impact with the words “Rest in Peace: We Will Carry the Chains from Here.”

(This article originally appeared in the June 5, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week)

logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020

SparkCharge Mobile EV Chargers

SparkCharge 132e4SparkCharge’s new ultrafast chargers enable service providers to deliver miles of charge to stranded electric vehicles in a fraction of the time of traditional mobile chargers, eliminating the potential need for the vehicle to be towed to the nearest charging station. sThe portable electric vehicle charging units can extend range from 15-100 miles and can charge an electric car at a rate of 1 mile every 60 seconds without using gasoline. The mobile units can charge at level 3 speeds.

sparkcharge.io

Penny Pockets Customized Facemasks

PennyPocketsMasks dffd2Penny Pockets is now offering custom-embroidered facemasks for the towing industry. The personalized facemasks are available in black or white and can be customized with your company logo. Available in large and small sizes.

pennypockets.com

Pro-Vision Hybrid HD DVR

ProVision 6eda0Pro-Vision Video Systems recently released its new 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR that combines 1080p HD recording and observation technology in one device, intended for commercial vehicles. The 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR simultaneously records video and provides camera views on an in-cab monitor, including the rear view while backing up and blind spots while turning, in 1080p HD resolution. Up to six 1080p HD cameras provide 360-degree video coverage; features include built-in Wi-Fi, automated wireless file transfer and GPS tracking.

provision.com
logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020

logotype
June 24 - June 30, 2020
The American Recovery Association’s Repo Alliance initiative raised $63,125 as of June 2, according to its website.

Industry Positions Itself with Repo Alliance, Whitepaper

The repossession industry is taking swift action to position itself to survive the dire situation intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, the American Recovery Association started an initiative several weeks ago that’s resulted in the Repo Alliance, a fundraising organization to boost lobbying and other industry promotion efforts.

ARA also composed a seven-page whitepaper aimed at setting uniform operating standards for repossession agencies.

The Repo Alliance is the combination of ARA with the California Association of Licensed Repossessors, Texas Accredited Repossession Professionals and Harding Brooks Insurance.

The alliance spelled out a trio of goals, including: change the negative, reputational image of the recovery industry; educate legislatures of the vital role repossession agents play, and; fight against language in bills or guidance from regulators and lawmakers that could decimate the recovery industry.

While the Repo Alliance is looking to raise money, only a lobbyist is being paid for services rendered. Officials said the rest of the individuals involved in the Repo Alliance are volunteers.

As of June 2, the site indicated $63,125 already had been collected.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Man Accused of Firing Gunshots at Agents

A Riegelwood, North Carolina, man was accused of shooting at a man and woman who were repossessing a car May 28.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Riegelwood around 6 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

The victims told deputies they were trying to repossess a Chevrolet Impala when Ronald Allen Keaton, 50, fired an unspecified number of gunshots at them.

Keaton allegedly threatened one of the victims, saying he would “blow his brains out,” according to the sheriff’s office. 

After the confrontation, Keaton reportedly drove away in the car and was later apprehended at a restaurant in Riegelwood.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a green leafy substance, cocaine, and a digital scale.

Keaton was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses including two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

He was booked in jail under a $30,100 bond.

Source: wect.com.

NAFA IDs Top 8 [b]Collateral-Recovery Challenges

As part of a series appearing in Auto Remarketing Joel Kennedy, president of the National Automotive Finance Association, discussed the top eight challenges facing the collateral recovery industry.

He stated that through his experience, the following were the industry’s primary challenges: lagging repossession, skip, and recovery rates; days to recover are increasing; poor/declining collateral sale proceeds; volume of recoveries and agent management is unmanageable; lack of confidence in managing specialty accounts (such as military, bankruptcy, non-self-help states, and sovereign nation reservations);  loan and payables associated with recovery and sale activities are unmanageable; immature skip and recovery operations, and; managing non-auto recoveries.

As a possible solution to the top eight challenges, Kennedy said that he has seen the value of a more exhaustive outsourcing arrangement for everything from skip through recovery and disposition, representing a change from a previously held opinion.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Santander Agrees to Pay $550M to [b]Settle Auto-Lending Lawsuit

Santander Consumer USA reached a $550 million agreement to settle charges from 34 attorneys general that it made auto loans it knew low-income and subprime borrowers could not pay.

The lender is set to pay consumers $65 million in restitution. But the bulk of the settlement — $478 million — comes in the form of loan forgiveness. Santander agreed to waive about $45 million in loan balances for consumers who had defaulted as of Dec. 31 but whose cars were not repossessed. Santander will also waive at least $433 million in deficiency balances — the amount consumers owe after their cars are repossessed — although the attorneys general said that figure could be as high as $663 million.

Source: bankingdive.com.
