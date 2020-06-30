Tanker Flipped on Orcas Island

Inside Interstate: Top Tow Boss Shares His Story of Building Success in a Tough Market
Tanker Flipped on Orcas Islandby Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Uzek Susol established Orcas Auto Tech/Orcas Towing in Eastsound, on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington State in 1991. Over the years he has handled a variety of situations and developed a reputation for doing some amazing, technically difficult recoveries using some creative rigging.
Such was the case on June 2, 2020, when Orca’s was called by a company for a rolled over tanker.
“At 8:30 a.m.,” Suzol said, “I had a call from one of our local excavation companies for a single-axle water tanker rollover on a narrow private driveway here on beautiful Orcas Island.”
Suzol responded with his Truck No. 7, the “Big Girl,” a 1981 Kenworth W900A with a 1962 Holmes split-boom 750/Zacklift Z20 that he purchased in 2016. The Big Girl has hydraulic spades and Suzol restrung the 200’ pair of 5/8” wire ropes on the drums and also replaced the wire rope for the booms.
“The driver was OK and the tank was empty,” Suzol said. “I surveyed the scene looking at what was available for Holmes trees on the high side.”
After surveying the scene, he found the trees he needed and got busy rigging.
“I set the brakes on the casualty,” Suzol explained, “chained the front axle to the frame with a 1/2 Grade 80 chain, wrapped the driver’s front axle with a Grade 80 recovery chain, wrapped two trees on the high side with continuous loops/snatch blocks.”
Suzol then ran a passenger-side winch line to Tree No. 1 through an 8-ton snatch block to another snatch block/chain at the driver’s side front-axle. He terminated the winch line hook at Tree No. 2’s continuous loop for two lines to the load at the front axle for a roll, then for winching onto roadway.
“I ran 1/2" grade 80 recovery chain through holes in the outer dual wheel,” Suzol said. “I ran a driver’s side winch line from the boom sheave to the snatch block/chain, then terminated it back at the driver’s side sheave for a high-pull for the rollover. I set my driver’s side outrigger and rear spades for wrecker stability. Both winches were engaged and casualty came upright.”
Once the tanker was back on its wheels, Suzol ran a hard chain from the 750’s tailboard to the casualty so he could reposition his passenger-side rigging to a lower position on the casualty to bring the back end back onto the roadway.
“I winched both ends onto the roadway, hooked and towed to the company’s yard,” said Suzol. “From time of arrival on scene to hooked and towing down the driveway was about 1 hour and 20 minutes.
“I don’t get to use this old girl as much as I would like, but she never lets me down and always gives me an adventure.”
Where for Art Thou, Summer?OK, it’s the middle of June and I need some diversions! I miss my New York Mets giving me all sorts of agita; my Los Angeles Lakers should’ve gotten their 18th Naismith Trophy as NBA champions; and there should be some news from my Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp about how “Big Ben” Roethlisberger is throwing the football.
Likewise, I should be choosing which Jazz festivals I’m attending, where I’m going on vacation and planning a lot of fun stuff.
But, the pandemic …
Never in my 65 years has Summer been “cancelled.” It’s my favorite time of the year, my favorite season of all.
But not this year.
It’s not all a lost cause. There are signs that things are opening back up and people are venturing forth. Last week I extolled how the dice are rollin’ again in Las Vegas and restaurants in my area have even moved their tables outdoors—respecting social distancing, of course—to bring some degree of summertime dining back.
I’ve even seen a picture of an honest-to-goodness traffic jam in my native New York City!
And speaking of traffic, towmen are reporting that there’s a little more phone activity than what they’ve experienced in the past three months. As the trucks again begin to roll and booms begin to rise, life begins to feel “right” again in the towing industry.
Still, let’s not get giddy. Protect yourselves. Observe the social distancing and masking protocols. Stay safe, stay healthy!
--Charles Duke
