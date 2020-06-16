Inside Interstate: Top Tow Boss Shares His Story of Building Success in a Tough Market
Outside the Box, Inside the Floor
Jeff Jolley and his wife Michele "Boss Lady" Parris Jolley are the owners of Revelation Towing, based in Boiling Springs, South Carolina. They started the business in November 2011. Justin O'Neal is the operations manager/transportation coordinator for the company.
A local rental company called Revelation Towing to recover a telehandler that was stuck inside the floor of an old mill in Greenville.
“So we get a call from one of our local rental companies that we do a bunch of hauling for about a 9,800-pound small telehandler that has fallen through the floor of a 100-year-old mill,” Jeff said. “And of course it’s, ‘How fast can you get here?!’ So we send over our Century 1150 50-ton rotator and an operator to check it out.”
The project manager showed Jeff’s operator around and they found the green telehandler was sitting right in the middle of the first floor. There is a “crawl space” under the machine down to the dirt that is about 6’. The poles in the pictures are actually solid wood going down to brick footings in the crawl space.
“The project manager doesn’t want anything wood to be touched or messed with,” Jeff said, “so our first thought was to maybe do a clothesline through the 100-foot-wide building. But instead we had everyone hold their horses and I went down over the weekend and devised a plan with my guys.
“On cool jobs like this,” he continued, “it is easy to run in the building come up with a quick plan and start rigging and be the hero. But on this job I said, ‘Nope, we are going to chill out and take some time to do this right the first time, make a lift plan and make sure the job is pre-quoted and approved etc.’ So after all that was good to go here.”
Jeff responded as the supervisor along with his recovery crew, Team Revtow, which included operators Josh Niles, Joe Montgomery, Josh May, Jeff Austin, Taylor Hopkins and Drew Jolley.
Jeff explained, “So we didn’t do a clothesline. This is a demo site and as you could imagine there were nails, metal, etc. ... all over the ground. I am not trying to kill a bunch of tires on this job. Also the clothesline lift would not have worked right with the angle through the building and the windows was not tall enough. So we scratched that idea.
“Next we looked at either low-pressure or high-pressure air bags to help make the lift. Couple of problems there. Number one was employees’ safety! Just going under there is a huge safety issue, not to mention actually working down there, so under the machine in the crawl space was all kinds of piping debris etc. our low pressure bags would have been destroyed, our high pressure bags would have not had enough ‘stroke’ so we scratched airbags.”
What they needed was a nice vertical lift on the telehandler and to remember not to touch anything made of wood.
Jeff said, “There just happened to be 4x8 W8 I-beams on 10-foot spreads right over top of the machine. A 4x8 W8 has a load rating of 12,500 pounds each on a 10-foot span. We are going to be lifting on four separate beams at one time. So they will see roughly 2,500 pounds a piece.”
Team Revtow had a couple of I-beam trolleys and some chainfalls at their shop, with the WLL of the trolleys and the chainfalls at around 1.5-tons each on the weakest link. They rigged the trolleys up to the beams and also a fifth trolley to the side to help swing the unit over to clear the poles.
“All of my guys were wearing our Sonetics headsets for seamless communication (thanks Ron Pullen),” said Jeff. “We simply have one man per chainfall and begin slowly bringing her up. It comes up absolutely perfect, and once we get full suspension—the front right corner makes a “pop”—and we notice a slight oversight on our part.
“The bracket was slotted that the beam was sitting on and basically the beam dropped and took the space in the slot out. We should have hammered some hardwood in there to prevent that. Live and learn.”
They had two tag lines in the machine and simply rolled it back 10 feet to the next section and moved the trolleys back one at a time to roll it another 10 feet onto stable flooring.
“We had six men and six hours total on this job from start to finish,” said Jeff. “The machine only had a minor scratch on it from when it fell into the hole. And all my guys left with no injuries and my customer was over the top happy!
“Just as a little reminder to think outside the box. We don’t always have to use the rotator and seven heavies, we can use some good old fashion rigging and use our heads.
“My guys did an awesome job! Y’all be safe out there and God bless!”
They’re Rolling the Dice AgainThe beginning of a CNN.com article from June 9 began like this:
“Dice were flying, restaurants were jam-packed, and Las Vegas was hopping reopening weekend as Sin City returned after more than two months of shutdown due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic … Hotels and attractions were far busier than expected, prompting many local resort companies to accelerate plans to open more of their properties over the coming weeks.”
As American regions all across the country begin to reopen, life begins to start looking like “normal” again. With that in mind, we at American Towman, Tow Industry Week and AT Expo continue to forge ahead planning for the upcoming American Towman ShowPlace, Sept. 9-12 at its new location, the Westgate Paradise & Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Undoubtedly, this has been a challenging year for the towing industry up to this point. The pandemic wreaked havoc on just about every component of the industry and businesses have taken a hit.
However, we should be back in the swing of things by the last quarter of 2020; time enough for us to get back to the things we’re here for: making a living.
I’m looking forward to 2020 ending with a bang. How about you?
--Charles Duke
