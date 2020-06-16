Outside the Box, Inside the Floor

A Few Thoughts on Insurance By Brian J. Riker



I wanted to touch base on a few broad issues related to insurance that may pop up during these turbulent and uncertain times we are working through as a nation.



I do not look at insurance as something I want the minimum levels of coverage to have the lowest cost possible. Instead I see good insurance as an investment in protecting your business; a defense tool, if you will.

Understanding what is included or specifically excluded when comparing policies can make that higher monthly premium amount look much more attractive when you actually compare apples to apples.



Public liability coverage for your fleet is difficult to reduce. In doing so you may end up not having required coverage in the event of a crash or other incident involving one of your trucks. Even when parked you may need to maintain “full coverage” (I hate that term; it’s so misleading) to protect your interests and to satisfy your lender’s terms if the truck is still financed.



Another important area to look at for your fleet and your facility is exposure due to civil unrest. Many commercial policies exclude this type of loss even when fire, theft or vandalism are otherwise included in the policy. Given the current events of the past few weeks, it may not be possible to add or amend this type of coverage at the moment. However, it is imperative that you understand what is and isn’t covered before sending your trucks to assist law enforcement or to provide routine services in disrupted areas.



What about business interruption from civil unrest or another round of COVID-19 outbreaks? While it may be too late to get these coverages today, this is something to evaluate for future occurrences of similar disruptions to your business.



Many general business policies also cover owners and officers of a company when they accidently say something wrong in public such as bad advertising or make a libelous or slanderous statement about another person or business. While this coverage has been in place for decades, many of these policies have limitations or exclusions related to social media or the actions of your non-management employees.



I strongly suggest you review your company’s social media policy, including any promotional material in other formats, with your insurance agent to make sure your policy covers anything you or your employees may be posting on behalf of your company. It is very easy for a seemingly innocent statement to be construed as offensive, triggering a severe backlash that may end up in court and costing thousands of dollars to rectify.



This is where a good multi-line agent can be your best friend. A multi-line or independent insurance agent will shop among many different carriers to find you the best possible deal. A captive or single line agent can only sell you what their specific insurance company offers. It is in the best interest of the multi-line agent to shop your policy often to make sure you have the best possible deal so you remain their customer.



Please take the necessary time to talk with your insurance agent to see where you stand with your various insurance policies and be sure you are protected for your current exposure. Who knows, your operation may have changed enough in this post COVID-19 world that you may see a reduction in premium. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?



Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com. By Brian J. RikerI wanted to touch base on a few broad issues related to insurance that may pop up during these turbulent and uncertain times we are working through as a nation.I do not look at insurance as something I want the minimum levels of coverage to have the lowest cost possible. Instead I see good insurance as an investment in protecting your business; a defense tool, if you will.Understanding what is included or specifically excluded when comparing policies can make that higher monthly premium amount look much more attractive when you actually compare apples to apples.Public liability coverage for your fleet is difficult to reduce. In doing so you may end up not having required coverage in the event of a crash or other incident involving one of your trucks. Even when parked you may need to maintain “full coverage” (I hate that term; it’s so misleading) to protect your interests and to satisfy your lender’s terms if the truck is still financed.Another important area to look at for your fleet and your facility is exposure due to civil unrest. Many commercial policies exclude this type of loss even when fire, theft or vandalism are otherwise included in the policy. Given the current events of the past few weeks, it may not be possible to add or amend this type of coverage at the moment. However, it is imperative that you understand what is and isn’t covered before sending your trucks to assist law enforcement or to provide routine services in disrupted areas.What about business interruption from civil unrest or another round of COVID-19 outbreaks? While it may be too late to get these coverages today, this is something to evaluate for future occurrences of similar disruptions to your business.Many general business policies also cover owners and officers of a company when they accidently say something wrong in public such as bad advertising or make a libelous or slanderous statement about another person or business. While this coverage has been in place for decades, many of these policies have limitations or exclusions related to social media or the actions of your non-management employees.I strongly suggest you review your company’s social media policy, including any promotional material in other formats, with your insurance agent to make sure your policy covers anything you or your employees may be posting on behalf of your company. It is very easy for a seemingly innocent statement to be construed as offensive, triggering a severe backlash that may end up in court and costing thousands of dollars to rectify.This is where a good multi-line agent can be your best friend. A multi-line or independent insurance agent will shop among many different carriers to find you the best possible deal. A captive or single line agent can only sell you what their specific insurance company offers. It is in the best interest of the multi-line agent to shop your policy often to make sure you have the best possible deal so you remain their customer.Please take the necessary time to talk with your insurance agent to see where you stand with your various insurance policies and be sure you are protected for your current exposure. Who knows, your operation may have changed enough in this post COVID-19 world that you may see a reduction in premium. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

Should the Industry Have a 'No Rider' Policy? By Randall C. Resch



Is it realistic for vehicle owners, drivers and customers to not ride with their crashed or disabled vehicles?



When police officers finish their investigations and the vehicles have been loaded onto a tow truck or carrier, how do you respond when an officer asks you to take the customer off the highway?



Since you’re towing the customer’s car, especially if their car goes to your facility, are you required to take them with you?



Tow trucks, especially larger ones, aren’t low to the pavement like average automobiles. Entering a truck’s cab means the person who attempts to climb into the cab must have physical capability to do so. People with poor eyesight, disability challenges or obesity will have difficulty climbing into the truck under best conditions.



There are two tow operator personalities: those who are helpful and those who aren’t. For the non-helpful tower, they don’t guide or assist a customer into the truck’s cab. The latter offers assistance by verbally providing instructions to the customer as to where grab handles are and offer techniques customers can use to pull themselves into the cab.



In today’s litigious world of lawsuits and phony claims, even the slightest touching made by a tow operator while assisting his/her customer may be unwanted and perceived as an illegal touching.



For these reasons, it’s my company’s policy to not touch anyone entering the tow truck’s cab.



While there are no industry standards to mandate what actions tow operators take in seating their customers, common sense suggests that towers escort their customers to the tow truck’s cab where they remain seated with their seatbelts on. Accordingly, this is the best and safest recommended location for preventing customers from wandering and to put them in a location out of harm’s way. Obviously, doing so means the customer must get into the tow truck.



In a written policy by the Deep South Insurance Co. entitled, “Tow Truck Operators Non Business Related Passenger Ride Along Policy,” it states:



“Any person operating a commercial vehicle for (towing company) must meet and understand the following policy: In an effort to reduce the organization’s liability exposure and to help ensure the safe operation of company vehicles, we at (insert name of company) are implementing a written company policy that prohibits any unauthorized passengers from riding in the company's vehicles.



“Only approved passengers as described in the company policy are allowed to be transported at any time which essentially means, ‘non-business related passengers,’ to include family members, friends, etc. The company also prohibits picking up any hitch-hikers and giving rides under any circumstances other than customers whose vehicles are being towed.”



I believe that allowing customers to ride in a tow truck is simply a lawsuit waiting to happen. It’s expected that we towers continue the practice as it’s been the standard for years. However, the process of providing free rides to our customers has morphed into a debatable practice where frivolous slip-and-fall lawsuits (or other allegations) are on the rise.



I personally think the industry should adopt and practice a “No Rider” policy in the best interests of tow companies, noting that, tow trucks aren’t taxi cabs or limo services. We don’t get paid for those services and we’re open to blame and liability. A “No Rider” policy also removes the potential of a female customer claiming she was aggressively groped while in-transit.



So, let’s throw this topic at the feet of the insurance industry that make policy. To this I’ll note when high-dollar lawsuits are levied against tow companies, most cases are settled out-of-court where the plaintiffs receive award. Ultimately, the costs of paying these frivolous lawsuits get passed to tow business owners.



Author’s Note: Tow owners should consult their insurance providers to know if a no-rider policy exists in their policy. This narrative is provided as a basis of training only and is not an attempt to provide legal advice.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.









































By Randall C. ReschIs it realistic for vehicle owners, drivers and customers to not ride with their crashed or disabled vehicles?When police officers finish their investigations and the vehicles have been loaded onto a tow truck or carrier, how do you respond when an officer asks you to take the customer off the highway?Since you’re towing the customer’s car, especially if their car goes to your facility, are you required to take them with you?Tow trucks, especially larger ones, aren’t low to the pavement like average automobiles. Entering a truck’s cab means the person who attempts to climb into the cab must have physical capability to do so. People with poor eyesight, disability challenges or obesity will have difficulty climbing into the truck under best conditions.There are two tow operator personalities: those who are helpful and those who aren’t. For the non-helpful tower, they don’t guide or assist a customer into the truck’s cab. The latter offers assistance by verbally providing instructions to the customer as to where grab handles are and offer techniques customers can use to pull themselves into the cab.In today’s litigious world of lawsuits and phony claims, even the slightest touching made by a tow operator while assisting his/her customer may be unwanted and perceived as an illegal touching.For these reasons, it’s my company’s policy to not touch anyone entering the tow truck’s cab.While there are no industry standards to mandate what actions tow operators take in seating their customers, common sense suggests that towers escort their customers to the tow truck’s cab where they remain seated with their seatbelts on. Accordingly, this is the best and safest recommended location for preventing customers from wandering and to put them in a location out of harm’s way. Obviously, doing so means the customer must get into the tow truck.In a written policy by the Deep South Insurance Co. entitled, “Tow Truck Operators Non Business Related Passenger Ride Along Policy,” it states:“Any person operating a commercial vehicle for (towing company) must meet and understand the following policy: In an effort to reduce the organization’s liability exposure and to help ensure the safe operation of company vehicles, we at (insert name of company) are implementing a written company policy that prohibits any unauthorized passengers from riding in the company's vehicles.“Only approved passengers as described in the company policy are allowed to be transported at any time which essentially means, ‘non-business related passengers,’ to include family members, friends, etc. The company also prohibits picking up any hitch-hikers and giving rides under any circumstances other than customers whose vehicles are being towed.”I believe that allowing customers to ride in a tow truck is simply a lawsuit waiting to happen. It’s expected that we towers continue the practice as it’s been the standard for years. However, the process of providing free rides to our customers has morphed into a debatable practice where frivolous slip-and-fall lawsuits (or other allegations) are on the rise.I personally think the industry should adopt and practice a “No Rider” policy in the best interests of tow companies, noting that, tow trucks aren’t taxi cabs or limo services. We don’t get paid for those services and we’re open to blame and liability. A “No Rider” policy also removes the potential of a female customer claiming she was aggressively groped while in-transit.So, let’s throw this topic at the feet of the insurance industry that make policy. To this I’ll note when high-dollar lawsuits are levied against tow companies, most cases are settled out-of-court where the plaintiffs receive award. Ultimately, the costs of paying these frivolous lawsuits get passed to tow business owners.Author’s Note: Tow owners should consult their insurance providers to know if a no-rider policy exists in their policy. This narrative is provided as a basis of training only and is not an attempt to provide legal advice.Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.