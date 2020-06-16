The Week's Features
A Few Thoughts on Insurance
Good insurance is an investment in protecting your business
STA Presents Mini Seminars for Tow Owners
Sessions are planned for June 10, 17 and 24
Bill’s Towing to Add West Virginia Location
Ohio-based company to open 7,000-square-foot third location
Pro-Vision Hybrid HD DVR
Combines 1080p HD recording and observation in one device
Spreading the Word
Design brings awareness to Move Over campaign
Events
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Aug. 19-22, 2020
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept 9-12, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Oct. 16-18, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Dates for Cleveland, Las Vegas, and San Antonio shows moved forward to August, September and October
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing June 10 - June 16, 2020

Outside the Box, Inside the Floor

0 e6943By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Jeff Jolley and his wife Michele "Boss Lady" Parris Jolley are the owners of Revelation Towing, based in Boiling Springs, South Carolina. They started the business in November 2011. Justin O'Neal is the operations manager/transportation coordinator for the company.

A local rental company called Revelation Towing to recover a telehandler that was stuck inside the floor of an old mill in Greenville.

“So we get a call from one of our local rental companies that we do a bunch of hauling for about a 9,800-pound small telehandler that has fallen through the floor of a 100-year-old mill,” Jeff said. “And of course it’s, ‘How fast can you get here?!’ So we send over our Century 1150 50-ton rotator and an operator to check it out.”

The project manager showed Jeff’s operator around and they found the green telehandler was sitting right in the middle of the first floor. There is a “crawl space” under the machine down to the dirt that is about 6’. The poles in the pictures are actually solid wood going down to brick footings in the crawl space.

“The project manager doesn’t want anything wood to be touched or messed with,” Jeff said, “so our first thought was to maybe do a clothesline through the 100-foot-wide building. But instead we had everyone hold their horses and I went down over the weekend and devised a plan with my guys.

“On cool jobs like this,” he continued, “it is easy to run in the building come up with a quick plan and start rigging and be the hero. But on this job I said, ‘Nope, we are going to chill out and take some time to do this right the first time, make a lift plan and make sure the job is pre-quoted and approved etc.’ So after all that was good to go here.”

Jeff responded as the supervisor along with his recovery crew, Team Revtow, which included operators Josh Niles, Joe Montgomery, Josh May, Jeff Austin, Taylor Hopkins and Drew Jolley.

Jeff explained, “So we didn’t do a clothesline. This is a demo site and as you could imagine there were nails, metal, etc. ... all over the ground. I am not trying to kill a bunch of tires on this job. Also the clothesline lift would not have worked right with the angle through the building and the windows was not tall enough. So we scratched that idea.

“Next we looked at either low-pressure or high-pressure air bags to help make the lift. Couple of problems there. Number one was employees’ safety! Just going under there is a huge safety issue, not to mention actually working down there, so under the machine in the crawl space was all kinds of piping debris etc. our low pressure bags would have been destroyed, our high pressure bags would have not had enough ‘stroke’ so we scratched airbags.”

What they needed was a nice vertical lift on the telehandler and to remember not to touch anything made of wood.

Jeff said, “There just happened to be 4x8 W8 I-beams on 10-foot spreads right over top of the machine. A 4x8 W8 has a load rating of 12,500 pounds each on a 10-foot span. We are going to be lifting on four separate beams at one time. So they will see roughly 2,500 pounds a piece.”

Team Revtow had a couple of I-beam trolleys and some chainfalls at their shop, with the WLL of the trolleys and the chainfalls at around 1.5-tons each on the weakest link. They rigged the trolleys up to the beams and also a fifth trolley to the side to help swing the unit over to clear the poles.

“All of my guys were wearing our Sonetics headsets for seamless communication (thanks Ron Pullen),” said Jeff. “We simply have one man per chainfall and begin slowly bringing her up. It comes up absolutely perfect, and once we get full suspension—the front right corner makes a “pop”—and we notice a slight oversight on our part.

“The bracket was slotted that the beam was sitting on and basically the beam dropped and took the space in the slot out. We should have hammered some hardwood in there to prevent that. Live and learn.”

They had two tag lines in the machine and simply rolled it back 10 feet to the next section and moved the trolleys back one at a time to roll it another 10 feet onto stable flooring.

“We had six men and six hours total on this job from start to finish,” said Jeff. “The machine only had a minor scratch on it from when it fell into the hole. And all my guys left with no injuries and my customer was over the top happy!

“Just as a little reminder to think outside the box. We don’t always have to use the rotator and seven heavies, we can use some good old fashion rigging and use our heads.

“My guys did an awesome job! Y’all be safe out there and God bless!”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


2020 ITRHFM Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has announced its selections for induction into the Class of 2020 International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame.

The inductees are: Troy Barnett (Sierra Vista, Arizona); Ron Bressler (Morgantown, Pennsylvania); Stacey Tucker Canterbury (Bremerton, Washington); Tom Griffin (Hixson, Tennessee); Norman Horton (Newville, Alabama); Phil Howard (Kennesaw, Georgia); Luc Le Baron (Brunoy, France); Rodney Pellow (Isanti, Minnesota); Antonio Re (Victoria, Australia); and Sherry White (Fremont, California).

“The Towing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in the industry and celebrates those who have worked hard to support and grow the professionalism of towing and recovery around the world,” said Bill Gratzianna, president of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. “This year’s group of inductees is no exception in their work on behalf of the industry and their leadership inside and outside of the industry.”

The Class of 2020 induction ceremony will be held at the Westin Hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee at 6 p.m. on October 10. A full weekend of activities will be held to celebrate this year’s inductees.

Source: towingmuseum.com.
Ten members of the towing industry will be inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame later this year.
Inside Interstate: Top Tow Boss Shares His Story of Building Success in a Tough Market
Show Yours @ TIW
By Don Lomax
How much did your business increase in May?
20%
40%
Over 50%
Stayed the same or decreased
Members of Bill's Towing and Recovery stand in front of the company's new future home in Glen Dale, West Virginia. Pictured, from left, are Bill's Towing owner Bill Coulson, Michael Gloclan of Unified Bank, Ty Coulson and Chad Coulson. Image - theintelligencer.net.

Bill’s Towing to Add West Virginia Location

Ohio-based Bill’s Towing is planning to open up a third location in Glen Dale, West Virginia. The company currently has Ohio locations in both St. Clairsville and Bridgeport and believes it is time to expand to West Virginia. Chad Coulson, of Bill’s Towing, said the company plans to invest more than $1 million in their new Moundsville-area location and will hire 10-12 employees in the next year and a half. According to Coulson, the new location is being financed through Unified Bank. Bill’s Towing has been recognized by Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine and has received the American Towman Commendation in 2015. Source: theintelligencer.net.

Matheny Adds Jenks as Business Development Director

Matheny Motor Truck Co. has named Kenneth Jenks as the business development director for its commercial trucks sector in the Towing & Fire Equipment Divisions. Most recently, Jenks served as the Executive VP of the Towing Division at B/A Products Co. specializing in the towing, fire and industrial markets. “I am excited to have Ken join the Matheny Team in his new role as our business development director as we fast approach our 100th year of serving the transportation industry. Ken is a well-respected leader in our industry—and he will be a strong addition to our organization,” said Tim Matheny, president. Source: mathenymotors.com.

STA Presents Mini Seminars for Tow Owners

Statewide Towing Association (Massachusetts) will present free virtual mini seminars for tow business owners each Wednesday in June. Seminars will be accessible via online or conference call. Each session will last about 30 minutes, with 15-20 minutes on the topic followed by a brief Q&A. The schedule includes: Unlocking the Value of Your Business and Planning for the Future with Mark Ridgely of Pathfinder USA, June 10; Human Resources and COVID-19 with Julie Carroll of Total HR Solutions, June 17; and Diversifying Your Business with Bill Johnson of The Towing Consultants, June 24. Tow owners may register and email their seminar questions to office@statewidetowing.com at least 24 hours before the seminar. Source: STA.
Members of Bill's Towing and Recovery stand in front of the company's new future home in Glen Dale, West Virginia. Pictured, from left, are Bill's Towing owner Bill Coulson, Michael Gloclan of Unified Bank, Ty Coulson and Chad Coulson. Image - theintelligencer.net.

Bill’s Towing to Add [b]West Virginia Location

Ohio-based Bill’s Towing is planning to open up a third location in Glen Dale, West Virginia. The company currently has Ohio locations in both St. Clairsville and Bridgeport and believes it is time to expand to West Virginia.

The current building where the new facility will be will be demolished in the near future to make way for construction of the new 7,000-square-foot repair center, garage and offices.

Chad Coulson, of Bill’s Towing, said the company plans to invest more than $1 million in their new Moundsville-area location and will hire 10-12 employees in the next year and a half. According to Coulson, the new location is being financed through Unified Bank.

“Our family has been in this business for nearly 40 years, serving drivers on both sides of the river,” Coulson said.

Bill’s Towing has been recognized by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and has received the American Towman Commendation in 2015.

Source: theintelligencer.net.

STA Presents Mini [b]Seminars for Tow Owners

Statewide Towing Association (Massachusetts) will present free virtual mini seminars for tow business owners each Wednesday in June.

Seminars will be accessible via online or conference call. Each session will last about 30 minutes, with 15-20 minutes on the topic followed by a brief Q&A.

The schedule includes: Unlocking the Value of Your Business and Planning for the Future with Mark Ridgely of Pathfinder USA, June 10; Human Resources and COVID-19 with Julie Carroll of Total HR Solutions, June 17; and Diversifying Your Business with Bill Johnson of The Towing Consultants, June 24. Tow owners may register and email their seminar questions to office@statewidetowing.com at least 24 hours before the seminar.

Source: STA.

Matheny Adds Jenks as [b]Business Development Director

Matheny Motor Truck Co. has named Kenneth Jenks as the business development director for its commercial trucks sector in the Towing & Fire Equipment Divisions.

Most recently, Jenks served as the Executive VP of the Towing Division at B/A Products Co. specializing in the towing, fire and industrial markets.

“I am excited to have Ken join the Matheny Team in his new role as our business development director as we fast approach our 100th year of serving the transportation industry. Ken is a well-respected leader in our industry—and he will be a strong addition to our organization,” said Tim Matheny, president.

Source: mathenymotors.com.

Daimler Trucks Restarts [b]All Manufacturing Operations

Nearly three months after the first effects of the COVID-19 pandemic suspended manufacturing operations, Daimler Trucks North America has reopened all nine of its manufacturing locations in North America.

The reopening of Saltillo and Santiago Truck Manufacturing Plants in Mexico on June 1 marked the beginning of a full restart of operations and the start of resupply for commercial vehicle operators across the world.

“Our commitment to the customers and drivers on the road for us, our families, and the world remains steadfast. Whether at our dealers’ sales and service centers, our parts distribution centers or at our manufacturing operations, DTNA is open for business, and we are here for you,” said Roger Nielsen, president/CEO of DTNA. “Thank you for keeping the world moving.”

Source: daimler.com.

Wisconsin Towmen Memorialize [b]Ramon Echeverria

More than 50 different tow trucks from dozens of different companies around Wisconsin met at the park-and-ride off Brown Deer Road in River Hills to honor Ramon Echeverria's memory and to mourn the loss of one of their own, June 6.

Echeverria, who worked for Grube’s Towing, was killed on the job in Racine County on May 29 removing debris from Interstate 94 near Seven Mile Road. He was part of a team that patrolled the Interstate that helped tow disabled vehicles and cleared debris from the interstate.

“I have a hard time describing how good of a person he was and what he meant to our company,” owner Tim Grube said. “He would work whenever you told him to... he would stay late if you needed him to. He always did everything with a smile. Customers loved him; he never had a bad review.”

Echeverria, an immigrant from Mexico who lived in Milwaukee, is survived by a wife and three children. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Echeverria's family and raised more than $8,000 toward a $9,000 goal at press time.

It was unclear at press time if charges will be brought against the driver, who was located later in Ripon.

Source: jsonline.com.

City Passes Towing Ordinance

The Bloomington (Indiana) city council approved Ordinance 20-10, a new towing ordinance, at its meeting June 3. The new legislation raises the towing fee from $125 to $135.

It also allows people getting towed a chance to regain their vehicle on the spot without being charged as long as the tow truck hasn’t lifted two tires off the ground.

The ordinance also sets the storage fee for all towed vehicles at $25 per day if the vehicle sits in storage longer than 24 hours. The new rules will go into effect on July 1.

Source: indianapublicmedia.org.
Chinese Take Out In Wyoming

0 b0f9eby Jim “Buck’ Sorrenti

Brothers Dale Sheridan Norberg, Jr. and Shawn Michael Norberg manage and operate Norberg's Towing Service in Green River, Wyoming, the family business their father Dale Sheridan Sr. and mother Elaine established in 1967.

On April 2, 2020 the Wyoming Highway Patrol called Norberg’s to respond to a jackknifed tractor-trailer up on Bitter Creek.

Shawn responded to Bitter Creek in “The Eagle.” This old reliable rig is a 1998 Freightliner FL112 with a Don Hines bed that the Norberg’s mounted themselves and a Zacklift.

When he arrived and saw the situation and received the information on how the semi wrecked he just couldn’t believe it.

Shawn explained, “I always seem to get the crazy jobs and have become used to some strange things, but this was one of those things that make you scratch your head. Here we are in the midst of the COVID-19 virus and this rig was being driven by a Chinese driver hauling a reefer load of Chinese food from New York. You just can’t make this sh-- up.

“On top of that, this rigged didn’t just jackknife in the normal sense. As it was jackknifing, the fifth wheel gave way releasing the trailer; but the tractor stayed upright on its wheels and actually wound up turning around and crashing into the trailer it was hauling. Some of the load was on the ground all around the busted trailer, with most of it still in the reefer.”

After accessing the situation Shawn decided his first order of business was to save what was left of the load and to rig the tractor for transport back to his yard and return the next day.

“I called for our refer trailer,” Shawn said, “which Mike from Jensen Trucking brought out to the scene so we could transfer the salvageable load to it. I used the Eagle to bring the truck back to our yard, while our crew transferred the load to our refer. We made plans to go back the next morning with the other equipment needed to finish the job.”

The next day, Sheridan responded to the scene in Big Orange, their 1983 Pete with a 750 Holmes built by Moeller Brothers in the 70s. Shawn returned with The Eagle and his dump trailer and the crew to clean-up the mess of Chinese food that was scattered on the ground.

Shawn informed, “I responded back with our dump trailer to get the garbage off the ground the next day. We used Eagle and Big Orange to recover trailer, that was broken almost broke in half. We chained and strapped it before I used Eagle to set it up and tow it to town. We were bout 60 miles from our office on bad roads.”

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Teamwork Recovery In Iowa

0 105f7By Jim ‘Buck” Sorrenti

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, Dan Cantrell of Cantrell’s Towing and Recovery in Carbon Cliff, Illinois, was contacted by a trucking company to recover one of its reefer units. The trucking company wanted the unit to be recovered without having to remove the 44,000 lbs. of breakfast products.

This accident occurred on the I-80 to I-280 eastbound ramp near Davenport, Iowa, during a heavy snowstorm. The Iowa State Police had a tow ban on all vehicles because it was a safety hazard with the road conditions.

Cantrell assessed the scene and figured the best way to recover the unit was with air cushions. He then contacted Al Scholle from Scholle's Towing and Body Shop to see if they would be willing to assist him with the recovery using their Matjack Jumbo Cushions.

Scholle's Towing and Body Shop, based in Peru, Illinois, is a family-run business that has been serving the Illinois valley area since 1972.

“We were called to assist with our air bags for this rollover,” John Scholle said. “It was agreed we would do the recovery the following morning … after the state lifted the tow ban.

On Sunday morning, Cantrell and his driver Scott responded with their 2001 Kenworth W900/55-ton Jerr-Dan and a 2006 Peterbilt 388/Vulcan V-70 heavy.

“My father, Al Scholle, my two brothers Chris Scholle and Jim Arboit, Skyler Frederick and myself traveled to the scene with our air bag unit, our 1996 Peterblit 378 with an 8808 Challenger 50-ton rotator, and our 1998 Peterbilt 379 with a Holmes 1801 45-ton,” Scholle said.

The recovery team checked the load in the trailer to find it was mostly liquid egg yolk bags and a half dozen skids of frozen egg whites toward the nose of the trailer.

Cantrell backed his Vulcan V-70 down into the ditch where he lifted the rear of the trailer slightly, allowing Scholle’s crew to place a MatJack jumbo cushion in place and two starter bags.

“From there we worked the bags forward placing six Jumbo cushions under the trailer,” said John. “Once there was clearance for straps, Cantrell’s 55-ton Jerr-Dan and our 8808 rotator were rigged to the trailer and his V-70 was previously rigged to the tractor. We then let the bags do their job until at full inflation and then finishing the upright with the trucks.”

The casualty was then towed to Cantrell’s with his V-70. It was there for a short period until the trailer and cargo were picked up and delivered.

“Thanks to Danny from Cantrell's for giving us the call to come help out. With our combined equipment and experience we got the job done. Great teamwork,” said John.

(This article originally appeared in the May 16, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week)

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
MIDWESTERN - St. Louis, MO
$140
(pop. 317,419)

SOUTHERN - Raleigh, NC
$185
(pop. 439,896)

EASTERN - Cincinnati
$130
(pop. 296,945)

WESTERN - Boise, ID
$125
(pop. 214,237)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
A Few Thoughts on Insurance

circle 01ba6By Brian J. Riker

I wanted to touch base on a few broad issues related to insurance that may pop up during these turbulent and uncertain times we are working through as a nation.

I do not look at insurance as something I want the minimum levels of coverage to have the lowest cost possible. Instead I see good insurance as an investment in protecting your business; a defense tool, if you will.
Understanding what is included or specifically excluded when comparing policies can make that higher monthly premium amount look much more attractive when you actually compare apples to apples.

Public liability coverage for your fleet is difficult to reduce. In doing so you may end up not having required coverage in the event of a crash or other incident involving one of your trucks. Even when parked you may need to maintain “full coverage” (I hate that term; it’s so misleading) to protect your interests and to satisfy your lender’s terms if the truck is still financed.

Another important area to look at for your fleet and your facility is exposure due to civil unrest. Many commercial policies exclude this type of loss even when fire, theft or vandalism are otherwise included in the policy. Given the current events of the past few weeks, it may not be possible to add or amend this type of coverage at the moment. However, it is imperative that you understand what is and isn’t covered before sending your trucks to assist law enforcement or to provide routine services in disrupted areas.

What about business interruption from civil unrest or another round of COVID-19 outbreaks? While it may be too late to get these coverages today, this is something to evaluate for future occurrences of similar disruptions to your business.

Many general business policies also cover owners and officers of a company when they accidently say something wrong in public such as bad advertising or make a libelous or slanderous statement about another person or business. While this coverage has been in place for decades, many of these policies have limitations or exclusions related to social media or the actions of your non-management employees.

I strongly suggest you review your company’s social media policy, including any promotional material in other formats, with your insurance agent to make sure your policy covers anything you or your employees may be posting on behalf of your company. It is very easy for a seemingly innocent statement to be construed as offensive, triggering a severe backlash that may end up in court and costing thousands of dollars to rectify.

This is where a good multi-line agent can be your best friend. A multi-line or independent insurance agent will shop among many different carriers to find you the best possible deal. A captive or single line agent can only sell you what their specific insurance company offers. It is in the best interest of the multi-line agent to shop your policy often to make sure you have the best possible deal so you remain their customer.

Please take the necessary time to talk with your insurance agent to see where you stand with your various insurance policies and be sure you are protected for your current exposure. Who knows, your operation may have changed enough in this post COVID-19 world that you may see a reduction in premium. Wouldn’t that be a welcome change?

Brian J. Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

Should the Industry Have a 'No Rider' Policy?

NoRidersAllowed 84894By Randall C. Resch

Is it realistic for vehicle owners, drivers and customers to not ride with their crashed or disabled vehicles?

When police officers finish their investigations and the vehicles have been loaded onto a tow truck or carrier, how do you respond when an officer asks you to take the customer off the highway?

Since you’re towing the customer’s car, especially if their car goes to your facility, are you required to take them with you?

Tow trucks, especially larger ones, aren’t low to the pavement like average automobiles. Entering a truck’s cab means the person who attempts to climb into the cab must have physical capability to do so. People with poor eyesight, disability challenges or obesity will have difficulty climbing into the truck under best conditions.

There are two tow operator personalities: those who are helpful and those who aren’t. For the non-helpful tower, they don’t guide or assist a customer into the truck’s cab. The latter offers assistance by verbally providing instructions to the customer as to where grab handles are and offer techniques customers can use to pull themselves into the cab.

In today’s litigious world of lawsuits and phony claims, even the slightest touching made by a tow operator while assisting his/her customer may be unwanted and perceived as an illegal touching.

For these reasons, it’s my company’s policy to not touch anyone entering the tow truck’s cab.

While there are no industry standards to mandate what actions tow operators take in seating their customers, common sense suggests that towers escort their customers to the tow truck’s cab where they remain seated with their seatbelts on. Accordingly, this is the best and safest recommended location for preventing customers from wandering and to put them in a location out of harm’s way. Obviously, doing so means the customer must get into the tow truck.

In a written policy by the Deep South Insurance Co. entitled, “Tow Truck Operators Non Business Related Passenger Ride Along Policy,” it states:

“Any person operating a commercial vehicle for (towing company) must meet and understand the following policy: In an effort to reduce the organization’s liability exposure and to help ensure the safe operation of company vehicles, we at (insert name of company) are implementing a written company policy that prohibits any unauthorized passengers from riding in the company's vehicles.

“Only approved passengers as described in the company policy are allowed to be transported at any time which essentially means, ‘non-business related passengers,’ to include family members, friends, etc. The company also prohibits picking up any hitch-hikers and giving rides under any circumstances other than customers whose vehicles are being towed.”

I believe that allowing customers to ride in a tow truck is simply a lawsuit waiting to happen. It’s expected that we towers continue the practice as it’s been the standard for years. However, the process of providing free rides to our customers has morphed into a debatable practice where frivolous slip-and-fall lawsuits (or other allegations) are on the rise.

I personally think the industry should adopt and practice a “No Rider” policy in the best interests of tow companies, noting that, tow trucks aren’t taxi cabs or limo services. We don’t get paid for those services and we’re open to blame and liability. A “No Rider” policy also removes the potential of a female customer claiming she was aggressively groped while in-transit.

So, let’s throw this topic at the feet of the insurance industry that make policy. To this I’ll note when high-dollar lawsuits are levied against tow companies, most cases are settled out-of-court where the plaintiffs receive award. Ultimately, the costs of paying these frivolous lawsuits get passed to tow business owners.

Author’s Note: Tow owners should consult their insurance providers to know if a no-rider policy exists in their policy. This narrative is provided as a basis of training only and is not an attempt to provide legal advice.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.




















FMCSA Issues Final Rule on HOS Changes

TowingImage 4515aBy Brian J. Riker

The hard-fought and long-awaited revisions to the hours of service for U.S. interstate drivers of property-carrying commercial motor vehicles have finally been released to the public. Most towing companies, by strict application of the definition of interstate commerce, fall under these regulations and not state hours of service regulations.

Although the FMCSA hasn’t published these rules in the Federal Register as of press time, they have indicated they plan to do so this week. Once published, there will be a 60-day public comment period and then the final rule will take effect 60 days after that. By early October, the new rules should be in effect.

The key issue for the towing industry is our on-call 24/7 nature and the shortage of qualified workers vs. the very limited emergency service exemption to the HOS rules. This makes the perfect storm where a tow boss is often called upon to respond immediately, even when the HOS rules may not allow them to do so.

Although the final rule has neither a towing-specific exemption nor the extreme flexibility we enjoyed prior to 2004, it is a step in the right direction.

The key change that will most impact the towing industry is the expansion of the short-haul provision for drivers of vehicles requiring a CDL to 14 hours, and 150 air-miles radius from their work reporting location. This will harmonize the regulation with the short-haul exception already enjoyed by drivers of trucks that do not require a CDL.

The other change beneficial to the towing industry is to the 30-minute break provision. Currently drivers must take a 30-minute period of off-duty time before driving after the eighth hour since their last break of 30 or more minutes. The new rule only requires an interruption to continuous driving of eight hours or more. On-duty activity such as loading or fueling can count as the 30-minute break. This is a huge benefit for the towing industry with the amount of activity other than driving a tower typically does in a shift.

The FMCSA also modified the adverse driving conditions provision to allow for up to 13 hours of driving time in a 16-hour window, up from the previous 11 hours of drive time in a 16-hour window. What this means is a surprise storm, truly unexpected traffic delays (such as from a crash) or other unforeseen conditions will not force a driver to attempt to push through or speed to cover the miles within the 11 hours of drive time. Instead, they will have an additional two hours to drive, allowing them to relax and slow down a bit for safety.

The last change pertains to drivers that use sleeper berths. The new rule will allow a driver to effectively “pause” their 14-hour clock for up to three hours by splitting their 10-hour rest period into any combination of at least seven hours in the sleeper combined with a later period of up to three hours off-duty (to make 10 total).

Neither of these periods will count against the 14-hour clock, which in effect allows for a pause and up to a 17-hour duty cycle in any 24-hour period. It is worth noting the longer period must be in a sleeper berth, so if your truck does not have a sleeper you can’t use this split or “pause.”

Although not perfect, this final rule from the FMCSA shows they’ve listened to the industry for the past few years and are working to make the regulations we must operate under more manageable.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.
Spreading the Word

0 8bb37By George L. Nitti

As the Move Over campaign raises awareness to the law itself, more designs on tow trucks are helping to bring home the message.

In Eugene, Oregon, T&M Towing and Hazmat Inc. is doing a great job getting the word out. Their recently designed, custom-painted 2012 Freightliner/Jerr-Dan 22’ XLD Sharp deck is a tribute to this cause.

Executed by airbrush artist Ed Hubbs, the brilliant design includes images of the Spirit Ride’s ceremonial casket, several life-like images of the American bald eagle, the Towman Monument, and a beautifully rendered American flag with a yellow hook as seen at the International Towing Museum.

The Spirit ceremonial casket airbrushed on the sides of the unit is a centerpiece. As the Spirit Ride traverses the country, the casket symbolizes first responders who have fallen in the line of duty. It is estimated that by the end of 2018, the casket will have been relayed in 300 cities, involving processions of 10,000 tow trucks, fire trucks, EMS and police vehicles.

When the Spirit ceremonial casket was brought out at the American Towman Exposition in Baltimore two years ago, it resonated with T&M owner Tim Baumgartner, who already has dedicated several tow trucks to the Move Over laws.

“I thought that the casket was a great idea,” Baumgartner said. “That’s what catches people’s eyes. It takes all of the imagination out of it. You have to deal with stupid going down the road. Even stupid people know what a casket is.”

Baumgartner prepared this unit for the American Towman ShowPlace-Las Vegas in May. He made sure to include the casket and other imagery, which was deftly executed by Hubbs.

“The eagles on this unit are looking over and protecting the casket,” Hubbs said. “I also added them because I don’t like empty spaces. I’ve been painting eagles since I was 16 years old.

“There is so much meaning behind everything Baumgartner does,” he added.

The wording on the back of the unit reinforces Move Over, adding impact with the words “Rest in Peace: We Will Carry the Chains from Here.”

(This article originally appeared in the June 5, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week)

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman Magazine!

The Jaws of a Tow Truck

0 db328By George L. Nitti

Tow companies proliferate in the Philadelphia metropolitan region, vying for work as the vast network of busy roads keeps the competition bristling.

Perhaps fierce competition breeds fiercer looking trucks.

Paul’s Towing, located in Sewell, New Jersey, is a case in point. With their graphic powerhouse, a Kenworth T300/2011 Century 4024, this unit won first place in the Working Class during the American Wrecker Pageant at last year’s American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City.

One of its most defining and unforgettable features is the ferocious depiction of teeth front and center on the front bumper.

“My sister started the teeth idea,” recalled owner Paul Irrgang, “as she had them on her flatbed. I wanted to create an image of something coming at you.”

It’s akin to how the shark from “Jaws” leaves a lasting impression; surely it gives one cause to move over.

“The graphics were done by Killer Kreations,” said Irrgang. “All of it is custom painted, taking over a-month-and-a-half to execute.”

Adding to the unit’s ferocity are the large, convincing red dragons at the back end of each side of the wrecker.

Irrgang said, “I was going for something that was timeless, something dramatic—but not out of date.”

That timeless feel includes the unit’s colorfully coordinated flames, blending yellow, orange, silver, black and maroon.

“I handed over the project to Killer Kreations and they did their thing,” Irrgang said. “People love and admire it.”

The design would not be complete without the company name styled diagonally through the center of the unit. It truly stands out in bold thick lettering, filled with a textured silver background.

An important final, yet human touch is a lifelike portrait of Irrgang’s father residing on the unit’s cab where it is written “Never Forgotten.”

“My father started the business in ’68,” Irrgang said. “It’s on its third generation as my son is now involved in the business.”

Brag @ TIW!
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine.

Going ‘Big’ in Texas

0 b240b
By George L. Nitti

In Texas, everyone knows that size counts. Everything’s “bigger in Texas,” and that includes the size of the graphics one might find on a tow truck.

Drawing on this quintessential Texas idiom is Speedway Towing in Whitney, with its oversized logo on their 1998 Kenworth T300 chassis with a 20-ton Century 4024 body.

For a tow truck, going “big” ensures that it’s spotted from afar. In large orange/neon reflective lettering, the name Speedway can’t be mistaken or missed as it pops out due to its sheer size.

“We wrapped it real big as I was going for that Texas ‘theme,’ ” said Speedway owner Jerry Moore. “The wrap was done by 517 Designs, one of our local businesses which I like to support. I wanted to make sure that our name stood out.”

Under the Speedway lettering, the word “Towing” stands out composed of a diamond-plated gray-themed design with a shadow of reflective neon, giving it pop and contrast.

The racing stripes next to the Texas-sized lettering correspond with the company name. Adding more flavor, the unit’s predominantly red, white and blue colors stand out; as does the state flag, where its lone white star shines through as a background to the lettering.

“When we go up to Dallas and Fort Worth,” Moore said, “people take pictures of it all of the time. Also, at Lake Whitney, the getaway capital of Texas where we are three miles away, it draws attention. In the summer there is quite of bit of tourism and weekenders that keep us busy.”

(This article originally appeared in the August 23, 2017 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Brag @ TIW! 
Should your truck be featured here? Send a few pics and your contact information to the editor at bdooley@towman.com. You might even be selected to go in print, too, in American Towman magazine!
Pro-Vision Hybrid HD DVR

ProVision 6eda0Pro-Vision Video Systems recently released its new 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR that combines 1080p HD recording and observation technology in one device, intended for commercial vehicles. The 900 Series Hybrid HD DVR simultaneously records video and provides camera views on an in-cab monitor, including the rear view while backing up and blind spots while turning, in 1080p HD resolution. Up to six 1080p HD cameras provide 360-degree video coverage; features include built-in Wi-Fi, automated wireless file transfer and GPS tracking.

provision.com

Toyo Tires NanoEnergy Super Regional Drive Tire

5ToyoM671 a652aToyo Tire USA’s NanoEnergy M671 super regional drive tire provides improved traction, fuel efficiency and wear life developed through the company’s proprietary Nano Balance Technology. The M671 also incorporates Toyo Tire’s advanced e-balance design, which maintains the tread profile of the tire while reducing strain at the bead area and belt edge for greater stability and longevity under heavy loads. The NanoEnergy M671 super regional drive tire is available in 295/75R22.5 G/14, 11R22.5 G/14 and 11R22.5 H/16.

ToyoTires.com/Commercial

Hot Shot’s Secret Spray & Stay Grease

spray 051b8Hot Shot’s Secret’s new Spray & Stay Grease is an aerosolized synthetic grease that can be sprayed on metal, paint, rubber and plastic without drips or runs to protect moving parts and machinery from sticking or binding. The thick formula makes it easy to spray on vertical surfaces without making a mess; provides long-lasting lubrication and protection while being resistant to water washout. Spray & Stay Grease has an operating temperature range of -80 degrees F to 400 degrees F.

hotshotsecret.com
The American Recovery Association’s Repo Alliance initiative raised $63,125 as of June 2, according to its website.

Industry Positions Itself with Repo Alliance, Whitepaper

The repossession industry is taking swift action to position itself to survive the dire situation intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, the American Recovery Association started an initiative several weeks ago that’s resulted in the Repo Alliance, a fundraising organization to boost lobbying and other industry promotion efforts.

ARA also composed a seven-page whitepaper aimed at setting uniform operating standards for repossession agencies.

The Repo Alliance is the combination of ARA with the California Association of Licensed Repossessors, Texas Accredited Repossession Professionals and Harding Brooks Insurance.

The alliance spelled out a trio of goals, including: change the negative, reputational image of the recovery industry; educate legislatures of the vital role repossession agents play, and; fight against language in bills or guidance from regulators and lawmakers that could decimate the recovery industry.

While the Repo Alliance is looking to raise money, only a lobbyist is being paid for services rendered. Officials said the rest of the individuals involved in the Repo Alliance are volunteers.

As of June 2, the site indicated $63,125 already had been collected.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Man Accused of Firing Gunshots at Agents

A Riegelwood, North Carolina, man was accused of shooting at a man and woman who were repossessing a car May 28.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Riegelwood around 6 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

The victims told deputies they were trying to repossess a Chevrolet Impala when Ronald Allen Keaton, 50, fired an unspecified number of gunshots at them.

Keaton allegedly threatened one of the victims, saying he would “blow his brains out,” according to the sheriff’s office. 

After the confrontation, Keaton reportedly drove away in the car and was later apprehended at a restaurant in Riegelwood.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a green leafy substance, cocaine, and a digital scale.

Keaton was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses including two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

He was booked in jail under a $30,100 bond.

Source: wect.com.

NAFA IDs Top 8 [b]Collateral-Recovery Challenges

As part of a series appearing in Auto Remarketing Joel Kennedy, president of the National Automotive Finance Association, discussed the top eight challenges facing the collateral recovery industry.

He stated that through his experience, the following were the industry’s primary challenges: lagging repossession, skip, and recovery rates; days to recover are increasing; poor/declining collateral sale proceeds; volume of recoveries and agent management is unmanageable; lack of confidence in managing specialty accounts (such as military, bankruptcy, non-self-help states, and sovereign nation reservations);  loan and payables associated with recovery and sale activities are unmanageable; immature skip and recovery operations, and; managing non-auto recoveries.

As a possible solution to the top eight challenges, Kennedy said that he has seen the value of a more exhaustive outsourcing arrangement for everything from skip through recovery and disposition, representing a change from a previously held opinion.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

Santander Agrees to Pay $550M to [b]Settle Auto-Lending Lawsuit

Santander Consumer USA reached a $550 million agreement to settle charges from 34 attorneys general that it made auto loans it knew low-income and subprime borrowers could not pay.

The lender is set to pay consumers $65 million in restitution. But the bulk of the settlement — $478 million — comes in the form of loan forgiveness. Santander agreed to waive about $45 million in loan balances for consumers who had defaulted as of Dec. 31 but whose cars were not repossessed. Santander will also waive at least $433 million in deficiency balances — the amount consumers owe after their cars are repossessed — although the attorneys general said that figure could be as high as $663 million.

Source: bankingdive.com.
