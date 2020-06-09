Chinese Take Out In Wyoming

Should the Industry Have a “No Rider” Policy? By Randall C. Resch



Is it realistic for vehicle owners, drivers and customers to not ride with their crashed or disabled vehicles?



When police officers finish their investigations and the vehicles have been loaded onto a tow truck or carrier, how do you respond when an officer asks you to take the customer off the highway?



Since you’re towing the customer’s car, especially if their car goes to your facility, are you required to take them with you?



Tow trucks, especially larger ones, aren’t low to the pavement like average automobiles. Entering a truck’s cab means the person who attempts to climb into the cab must have physical capability to do so. People with poor eyesight, disability challenges or obesity will have difficulty climbing into the truck under best conditions.



There are two tow operator personalities: those who are helpful and those who aren’t. For the non-helpful tower, they don’t guide or assist a customer into the truck’s cab. The latter offers assistance by verbally providing instructions to the customer as to where grab handles are and offer techniques customers can use to pull themselves into the cab.



In today’s litigious world of lawsuits and phony claims, even the slightest touching made by a tow operator while assisting his/her customer may be unwanted and perceived as an illegal touching.



For these reasons, it’s my company’s policy to not touch anyone entering the tow truck’s cab.



While there are no industry standards to mandate what actions tow operators take in seating their customers, common sense suggests that towers escort their customers to the tow truck’s cab where they remain seated with their seatbelts on. Accordingly, this is the best and safest recommended location for preventing customers from wandering and to put them in a location out of harm’s way. Obviously, doing so means the customer must get into the tow truck.



In a written policy by the Deep South Insurance Co. entitled, “Tow Truck Operators Non Business Related Passenger Ride Along Policy,” it states:



“Any person operating a commercial vehicle for (towing company) must meet and understand the following policy: In an effort to reduce the organization’s liability exposure and to help ensure the safe operation of company vehicles, we at (insert name of company) are implementing a written company policy that prohibits any unauthorized passengers from riding in the company's vehicles.



“Only approved passengers as described in the company policy are allowed to be transported at any time which essentially means, ‘non-business related passengers,’ to include family members, friends, etc. The company also prohibits picking up any hitch-hikers and giving rides under any circumstances other than customers whose vehicles are being towed.”



I believe that allowing customers to ride in a tow truck is simply a lawsuit waiting to happen. It’s expected that we towers continue the practice as it’s been the standard for years. However, the process of providing free rides to our customers has morphed into a debatable practice where frivolous slip-and-fall lawsuits (or other allegations) are on the rise.



I personally think the industry should adopt and practice a “No Rider” policy in the best interests of tow companies, noting that, tow trucks aren’t taxi cabs or limo services. We don’t get paid for those services and we’re open to blame and liability. A “No Rider” policy also removes the potential of a female customer claiming she was aggressively groped while in-transit.



So, let’s throw this topic at the feet of the insurance industry that make policy. To this I’ll note when high-dollar lawsuits are levied against tow companies, most cases are settled out-of-court where the plaintiffs receive award. Ultimately, the costs of paying these frivolous lawsuits get passed to tow business owners.



Author’s Note: Tow owners should consult their insurance providers to know if a no-rider policy exists in their policy. This narrative is provided as a basis of training only and is not an attempt to provide legal advice.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.













































FMCSA Issues Final Rule on HOS Changes By Brian J. Riker



The hard-fought and long-awaited revisions to the hours of service for U.S. interstate drivers of property-carrying commercial motor vehicles have finally been released to the public. Most towing companies, by strict application of the definition of interstate commerce, fall under these regulations and not state hours of service regulations.



Although the FMCSA hasn’t published these rules in the Federal Register as of press time, they have indicated they plan to do so this week. Once published, there will be a 60-day public comment period and then the final rule will take effect 60 days after that. By early October, the new rules should be in effect.



The key issue for the towing industry is our on-call 24/7 nature and the shortage of qualified workers vs. the very limited emergency service exemption to the HOS rules. This makes the perfect storm where a tow boss is often called upon to respond immediately, even when the HOS rules may not allow them to do so.



Although the final rule has neither a towing-specific exemption nor the extreme flexibility we enjoyed prior to 2004, it is a step in the right direction.



The key change that will most impact the towing industry is the expansion of the short-haul provision for drivers of vehicles requiring a CDL to 14 hours, and 150 air-miles radius from their work reporting location. This will harmonize the regulation with the short-haul exception already enjoyed by drivers of trucks that do not require a CDL.



The other change beneficial to the towing industry is to the 30-minute break provision. Currently drivers must take a 30-minute period of off-duty time before driving after the eighth hour since their last break of 30 or more minutes. The new rule only requires an interruption to continuous driving of eight hours or more. On-duty activity such as loading or fueling can count as the 30-minute break. This is a huge benefit for the towing industry with the amount of activity other than driving a tower typically does in a shift.



The FMCSA also modified the adverse driving conditions provision to allow for up to 13 hours of driving time in a 16-hour window, up from the previous 11 hours of drive time in a 16-hour window. What this means is a surprise storm, truly unexpected traffic delays (such as from a crash) or other unforeseen conditions will not force a driver to attempt to push through or speed to cover the miles within the 11 hours of drive time. Instead, they will have an additional two hours to drive, allowing them to relax and slow down a bit for safety.



The last change pertains to drivers that use sleeper berths. The new rule will allow a driver to effectively “pause” their 14-hour clock for up to three hours by splitting their 10-hour rest period into any combination of at least seven hours in the sleeper combined with a later period of up to three hours off-duty (to make 10 total).



Neither of these periods will count against the 14-hour clock, which in effect allows for a pause and up to a 17-hour duty cycle in any 24-hour period. It is worth noting the longer period must be in a sleeper berth, so if your truck does not have a sleeper you can’t use this split or “pause.”



Although not perfect, this final rule from the FMCSA shows they’ve listened to the industry for the past few years and are working to make the regulations we must operate under more manageable.



