(Not So) Simple Act of Kindness

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene
(Not So) Simple Act of KindnessBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
On April 21, 2020, there was a fatal crash on State Route 59 in Hurricane, Utah, after a vehicle went off a cliff and plunged to the bottom of a 100’ ravine.
It was reported that officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to SR-59 near the Hurricane Hill trailhead, commonly known as the Hurricane Overlook, on a single-vehicle crash involving a green Geo Tracker. The SUV came to rest roughly 260’ below the edge of the cliff. When officers reached the wreckage, they found the driver, an elderly man who was in his early 80s, inside the vehicle and deceased.
Great West Towing & Recovery, based in St. George, offered to recover the vehicle from the ravine at no cost. Owned by Lee Clarke, Great West Towing & Recovery was founded in 2009.
The recovery of the Tracker took place on April 29.
“Nobody called us on the recovery,” said operator Cameron Kent. “We heard about it on the news then realized it was still there days later, so I started calling around to get more info on it and found out only liability insurance and they were not paying. So we offered to recover the car but without any charge to the family.”
It was a hazard having the vehicle down there, so they came up with the game plan to remove and dispose of the vehicle.
“The wrecker we have that has done countless recoveries is a simple 1995 Chevy 3500 light-duty NoMar wrecker boom truck with dual winches,” Kent said. “Had to use one of our flatbeds, a 2019 International 4300 MV with a Chevron rollback to help tie down the wrecker to keep it planted to the ground.”
The location of the vehicle made for a not-so-simple recovery that entailed adding extra feet of cable to reach the vehicle from the top where the wrecker was located. They used almost 500’ of cable on this recovery, two 100’ cables and a single 200’ cable along with the dual 50’ cables on the NoMar boom truck.
Kent and operator Adam Clarke were the ones rapelling down the cliff while owner Lee Clarke was up top throughout the operation. Lee controlled the winches from the NoMar wrecker as the two operators were lowered down then hiked into the deep ravine where the Tracker was located to rig it for recovery.
“Adam and I had to rappel and/or hike down and rig the winches and snatch blocks,” Kent said. “We had to re-rig the winches about four times to prevent the SUV from falling back down into the ravine. Fortunately, we always bring extra cable.”
The deadlift (the point when the vehicle is off the ground and winching through the air straight up the cliff wall) was just about 98’. Once they got it topside, they loaded it on their Chevron rollback and hauled it to their yard.
“This recovery actually went much smoother than we thought it would considering the location of the vehicle,” Kent said.
The recovery began at daybreak and was completed about four hours later. Hurricane Police officers were on hand during the recovery operation.
Great West Towing and its crew deserves respect for its successful recovery at no charge to the family that did not have the means to cover the costs. Simple acts of kindness go a long way.
The Innovators Will Be SurvivorsMany great ideas have come forth from people in the towing industry, and it will be those same people and companies that will survive this pandemic. Instead of worrying about what’s happening and what’s going to happen, these “innovators,” if you will, continue to think outside the box, taking advantage of what’s “in their hand,” such as online training.
Still others are charting a blueprint and beginning to implement the ideas they’ve come up with. Those are the ones who will be ready to roll once things open back up.
I’d like to call your attention this week to a very thoughtful article written by Brian J. Riker on our Tow Business & Operations page titled, “Budgeting for Normal.” In the article, Riker not only talks about the professional aspect of budgeting, but also the personal aspect of it and how he expects it to make a difference not only today but also in the years ahead. A very compelling piece.
My advice to all is to hold on—we’re getting there. Use this time not to fret; but instead to “map.” Map out your road for success and begin to do what you can to put that plan in place.
--Charles Duke
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
