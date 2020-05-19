(Not So) Simple Act of Kindness

Budgeting for Normal By Brian J. Riker



As a large portion of the country begins to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, life may begin to return to normal.



Almost every business around the world has felt an impact from the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and towing is not alone in its overnight drop in workload. While this issue has touched each company differently, we all can learn from the struggles we have faced and emerge as stronger businesses.



What if I said there is a better way and life does not have to be this difficult?



Diversity is key to weathering the typical ups and downs that all businesses endure. During the crisis is not the time to begin looking at opportunities to diversify (although some towers have successfully done so).



Business owners and employees alike should be looking at ways to diversify their earning potential, maximize savings and reduce expenses wherever possible. Not just for the next few months or next year—but forever.



Managing cash flow is imperative to survival, especially as many large customers have adjusted their payment terms to 45 or 60 days or more—without even asking if the change was acceptable to you, the vendor. This has caused some businesses to struggle just to meet payroll because they simply did not have enough cash flow to cover the unexpected change in their “normal.”



Same with employees; as many live hand-to-mouth without any savings set aside.



Small businesses and individual employees don’t have the muscle of large corporations to declare a new payment due date, so they must have a different thought process on money management to survive.



I have chosen to live my life, both personal and business, debt-free. After nearly going bankrupt almost two decades ago I decided “never again.” That means no car loans, no credit cards or other debt. If I can’t pay cash for it then I don’t need it. It has not been an easy road to get where I am; there have been many struggles, missed opportunities and failures along the way. I have chosen to delay pleasure short-term for the long-term benefit of my financial health.



Operating a business without leveraging credit is not something that happens overnight. Many will not even think it’s possible, but it can be done. Some of the largest trucking companies in America are 100 percent debt free; you can be, too.



If you didn’t have a payment to fret over, how much different would your outlook be on this pandemic? What could you do for your community and your team if your focus was not on making the payment now that cash flow has dried up?



The first step towards financial independence is an often-overlooked step that is critical to both personal and business financial success: a budget. A zero-base budget—not a dream budget or projection of what income might look like—but a budget based on actual known income or cash reserves.



Give a priority ranking to each payable, then assign your money from most important to least important until it is gone. Repeat and readjust as income changes—it’s that simple. Once the basics are covered and the fat is trimmed you should be able to build an emergency fund, pay off debt and build wealth beyond your dreams.



I recommend prioritizing in this order: food, shelter, utilities and transportation for your personal budget. Business priorities would be insurance, payroll, property/physical location, utilities and equipment payments. Hold no sacred cows: everything is on the table to be cut or sold, if necessary, for survival.



Business owners: you must be sure to include your minimum required take home in your business budget. Your personal finances must be in order if your business has any chance of survival. Do not simply take home what is left; this will never allow you to get ahead and build a retained earnings account for the next crisis … and there will be a next crisis.



Debt only works when everything else works as expected. One little hiccup or major disaster (like COVID-19), and your house of cards will come crashing down. Debt is not a tool; rather it is a shackle that binds you instead of setting you free to prosper without worry.



Safe Backing Is No Accident

By Randall C. Resch



Every year across the U.S., more than 250 children are killed in the driveways of homes where drivers are backing up and don’t notice a child behind them.



These types of fatal scenarios often involve towmen after they arrive to do residential service calls and a little one watching the proceedings may unknowingly stray from sight to check out the wrecker with all those colorful strobing lights.



One of the top causes of emergency equipment accidents such as ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and lifeguard vehicles is said to be that of unsafe backing. All industries have their fair share of backing incidents and accidents causing injury and death.



As backing incidents typically occur in inner-city locations, think ahead on where to park when arriving to the tow, recovery or service events. Consider these tips:

• When possible, avoid backing. Choose a forward pull-through location; know the environment.



• Have a GOAL (Get Out And Look). Conduct a walkaround before departing, no matter how long your wrecker or flatbed carrier is parked. Ensure there are no hazards or late-arriving vehicles you didn’t see.



• Use truck mirrors to view the truck’s rear window. Turn in your seat, plus adjust the mirrors effectively.



• Back up slowly. If you have to back up, keep the tow truck’s speed to a walking pace to ensure you control your vehicle and react to problems.



• Use a spotter. This is especially true for backing in tow yard locations. If there are other personnel at the facility it should be regular practice that other personnel come to the tow truck’s location and be a visual guide. Position a spotter to the tow truck’s rear where the tow truck’s driver can see the spotter through their mirrors.



• Watch for pedestrian and first responder workers working in close proximity.



• Avoid distractions. As with all driving processes, avoid using mobile devices, radios or other electronics when backing; however, using the tow truck’s back-up camera may be helpful to identify anyone or anything in the rearward field of motion.



• Practice. Backing up commercial vehicles takes time and practice, especially when using rearview and side mirrors. New drivers should be provided ample time to develop backing skills as part of training.



In all reality, departure shouldn’t include backing up. Safe backing requires total concentration and a pre-backing walkaround. It’s every tower’s responsibility to ensure the tow truck’s rearward movement is clear of obstacles and especially people. Be cautious and think ahead on your arrival and departure plan.



