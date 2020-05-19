The Week's Features
Jerr-Dan Names Nelson VP, GM
Brings over 25 years’ experience in sales, distribution management
Towman Being Honored by American Red Cross
Gary Winslow being awarded for heroic actions on Interstate
Budgeting for Normal
A better way and life for towmen does not have to be difficult
Kenworth T880S Adds Optional Fixed Grille
Grille is is standard with the PACCAR MX-13 engine
Mario's First Hybrid a Tribute to Frontline Workers
Company says there can’t be a better time to thank them
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Dates for Cleveland, Las Vegas, and San Antonio shows moved forward to August, September and October
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing May 13 - May 19, 2020

(Not So) Simple Act of Kindness

0 48126By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

On April 21, 2020, there was a fatal crash on State Route 59 in Hurricane, Utah, after a vehicle went off a cliff and plunged to the bottom of a 100’ ravine.

It was reported that officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to SR-59 near the Hurricane Hill trailhead, commonly known as the Hurricane Overlook, on a single-vehicle crash involving a green Geo Tracker. The SUV came to rest roughly 260’ below the edge of the cliff. When officers reached the wreckage, they found the driver, an elderly man who was in his early 80s, inside the vehicle and deceased.

Great West Towing & Recovery, based in St. George, offered to recover the vehicle from the ravine at no cost. Owned by Lee Clarke, Great West Towing & Recovery was founded in 2009.

The recovery of the Tracker took place on April 29.

“Nobody called us on the recovery,” said operator Cameron Kent. “We heard about it on the news then realized it was still there days later, so I started calling around to get more info on it and found out only liability insurance and they were not paying. So we offered to recover the car but without any charge to the family.”

It was a hazard having the vehicle down there, so they came up with the game plan to remove and dispose of the vehicle.

“The wrecker we have that has done countless recoveries is a simple 1995 Chevy 3500 light-duty NoMar wrecker boom truck with dual winches,” Kent said. “Had to use one of our flatbeds, a 2019 International 4300 MV with a Chevron rollback to help tie down the wrecker to keep it planted to the ground.”

The location of the vehicle made for a not-so-simple recovery that entailed adding extra feet of cable to reach the vehicle from the top where the wrecker was located. They used almost 500’ of cable on this recovery, two 100’ cables and a single 200’ cable along with the dual 50’ cables on the NoMar boom truck.

Kent and operator Adam Clarke were the ones rapelling down the cliff while owner Lee Clarke was up top throughout the operation. Lee controlled the winches from the NoMar wrecker as the two operators were lowered down then hiked into the deep ravine where the Tracker was located to rig it for recovery.

“Adam and I had to rappel and/or hike down and rig the winches and snatch blocks,” Kent said. “We had to re-rig the winches about four times to prevent the SUV from falling back down into the ravine. Fortunately, we always bring extra cable.”

The deadlift (the point when the vehicle is off the ground and winching through the air straight up the cliff wall) was just about 98’. Once they got it topside, they loaded it on their Chevron rollback and hauled it to their yard.

“This recovery actually went much smoother than we thought it would considering the location of the vehicle,” Kent said.

The recovery began at daybreak and was completed about four hours later. Hurricane Police officers were on hand during the recovery operation.

Great West Towing and its crew deserves respect for its successful recovery at no charge to the family that did not have the means to cover the costs. Simple acts of kindness go a long way.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


MGM-Las Vegas Plans to Reopen by June

MGM Resorts International said it plans to reopen its Southern Nevada resort properties by early June and released a seven-point safety plan that includes screening, temperature checks and employee training.

“If our counts stay reasonably low and things don’t escalate, we’ll be opening the casinos sometime late this month, first part of June,” MGM’s acting CEO/President Bill Hornbuckle said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

The plan, developed after consulting with Dr. Shannon Magari, VP of an occupational health, safety and environmental firm, will require MGM employees to be screened and to wear masks while on the job.

Guests will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks in public areas and will be asked questions about their exposure to the virus. If they believe they’ve been exposed, they will be urged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for self-quarantine and not travel.

The company has implemented employee-screening measures to assess signs and symptoms of infection and whether the employee resides with or cares for someone who has recently been diagnosed with the virus. Employees will continue to go through temperature checks before entering properties.

Masks will be required of employees and offered for free to guests. Gloves will continue to be worn by employees who require them to do their jobs, including food handlers and employees who clean public areas. A 6’ physical distancing policy will be in place, where feasible, with floor guides serving as reminders throughout the properties. Plexiglass barriers and other eye protection will be installed in areas throughout casinos and lobbies.

Source: reviewjournal.com.
Masks will be required of employees and offered for free to guests … Plexiglass barriers and other eye protection will be installed in areas throughout casinos and lobbies.
Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene
The Innovators Will Be Survivors

Many great ideas have come forth from people in the towing industry, and it will be those same people and companies that will survive this pandemic. Instead of worrying about what’s happening and what’s going to happen, these “innovators,” if you will, continue to think outside the box, taking advantage of what’s “in their hand,” such as online training.

Still others are charting a blueprint and beginning to implement the ideas they’ve come up with. Those are the ones who will be ready to roll once things open back up.

I’d like to call your attention this week to a very thoughtful article written by Brian J. Riker on our Tow Business & Operations page titled, “Budgeting for Normal.” In the article, Riker not only talks about the professional aspect of budgeting, but also the personal aspect of it and how he expects it to make a difference not only today but also in the years ahead. A very compelling piece.

My advice to all is to hold on—we’re getting there. Use this time not to fret; but instead to “map.” Map out your road for success and begin to do what you can to put that plan in place.

--Charles Duke

Dynamic Manufacturing's Python BTW

DynamicPython c256bDynamic Towing Equipment & Manufacturing's Python BTW features a 5,500 lbs. self-loading wheel lift, an 82" underlift reach, a 20º negative and power tilt., two 8,000-lbs. capacity worm gear winches, a 12-ton recovery boom and out-of-cab wheel lift controls. Come see what Dynamic has to offer at The Towman Games, August 19-22, 2020 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

dynamicmfg.com
By Don Lomax
May 13 - May 19, 2020
Lynch’s Towing recovers a Brockton (Massachusetts) DPW dump truck that fell into a culvert after the roof of the culvert collapsed in a parking lot on Tuesday. Image - Marc Vasconcellos, The Enterprise.

Lynch’s Towing Recovers Dump Truck after Culvert Collapse

A Brockton (Massachusetts) Department of Public Works dump truck fell into a culvert after the roof of the culvert collapsed. The driver escaped unharmed, according to the Brockton Fire Department. It took about three hours to remove the hulking city dump truck from the culvert after firefighters first arrived, Marchetti said. The heavy-duty vehicle was removed by a tow truck operated by Brockton-based Lynch’s Towing. “The Brockton Fire Department put one of Lynch’s towing members in a rescue harness,” said Brockton Deputy Chief Joe Marchetti. “We had ropes attached to him to keep him safe as he attached their chain onto the truck in order to pull it out.” Department of Public Works officials remained at the scene, guarding the collapsed culvert as they assessed the damage, fenced it off and put up barricades. Source: enterprisenews.com.

Free WreckMaster Webinar: Transporting a Motorcycle

WreckMaster tutorial subscribers are invited on May 19 to a free webinar on transporting motorcycles. Lead Instructor Michael Severson will illustrate different methods to tow a motorcycle, how to properly secure a motorcycle and how to protect it for transport. Participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions and interact with other students during this specialty WreckMaster Live Tutorial Course. The specialty training course is free to all WreckMaster tutorial subscribers. Those subscribed will receive a link to the digital classroom on May 18. Source: wreckmaster.com.

Tim’s Automotive & Towing Donates Gift Certificates

The employees at Tim’s Automotive and Towing in Carney, Maryland, are doing their part to help front-line healthcare workers. On Monday, Tim Bonner, CEO at Tim’s, dropped off 125 free gift certificates for healthcare workers at Rosedale’s MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. “Today’s Fifth District Good Samaritans are the employees at Tim’s Automotive & Towing,” said Councilman David Marks. “This Carney-based business has been extraordinarily active over the past two months in our community.” Source: nottinghammd.com.
A tower reeled in an SUV from the Arkansas River near Cotopaxi, Colorado, on Saturday. The driver fell asleep behind the wheel. Image - Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Tow Truck ‘Fishes’ SUV [b]from Arkansas River

A tow truck driver got a whopper of a catch in the Arkansas River near Cotopaxi, Colorado, reeling in about two tons of automobile on May 9.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the driver ended up in the water after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing in the river off Highway 50 near Cotopaxi.

"The driver of this SUV was lucky. He escaped unharmed after falling asleep and landing in the cold waters of the Arkansas River," CPW said on Twitter. River rangers with Arkansas Headwaters and a tow truck responded to the scene.

"The tow truck driver set the line and reeled in a (c)lunker," CPW tweeted. Parks and Wildlife says it wasn't just a lucky escape for the driver, but for the fish in the river. "The Arkansas Headwaters Colorado Parks and Wildlife river rangers felt lucky because the SUV landed upright and no fluids escaped to threaten the fishery."

Source: kktv.com.

Jerr-Dan Names Nelson VP, GM

Jerr-Dan recently announced Bob Nelson as its new VP and GM. Nelson brings 25-plus years’ experience in sales and distribution management to the position, as well as a deep knowledge of both business-to-business and manufacturing operations.

“For more than two decades, Bob has contributed to the long-term success of our organization through his efforts at JLG. I look forward to seeing how he advances the towing and recovery side of our business in his new leadership role,” said Frank Nerenhausen, executive VP, Oshkosh Corp.

Over the years, Nelson has received numerous accolades for his sales performance, receiving three prestigious JLG sales awards including Rookie of the Year, Salesman of the Year and the John L. Grove Leadership Award.

“I am honored to lead the future growth and expansion of Jerr-Dan,” said Nelson. “We will continue to grow Jerr-Dan’s market leadership across the towing and recovery industry through increased market share, expansion of aftermarket offerings and widening of our distributor base in support of international expansion.”

Source: jerrdan.com.

Towman Being Honored [b]by American Red Cross

The American Red Cross of Western New York is honoring Finger Lakes region "real heroes" with a series of virtual ceremonies throughout the week.

The organization was scheduled to host its Red Cross' Real Heroes Breakfast in March but the coronavirus pandemic forced this year's in-person event to cancel. Instead, the American Red Cross of Western New York will honor "Real Heroes" award recipients through social media, and the public is invited to follow along as it honors different area residents and emergency responders each day.

Among the ten awardees is towman Gary Winslow. Winslow is being honored for his actions while assisting a motorist along the shoulder of Interstate 86 when the driver of another vehicle pulled over and yelled for help. Her daughter was in the passenger’s seat and was choking. Using CPR and first aid training, Gary was able to clear woman’s throat to restore her normal breathing. 

Source: stargazette.com.

NTEA Calls on Congress [b]to Suspend FET

NTEA joined National Auto Dealers Association, American Trucking Associations and more than 100 other state and local organizations to ask that Congress suspend the 12-percent Federal Excise Tax on heavy trucks and trailers through 2021 as they consider additional legislation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and assist with U.S. economic recovery.

They are asking its members to contact their legislators as soon as possible and ask them to support the move in the next coronavirus pandemic relief legislation.

NTEA stated in its press release: the United States has been more dependent than ever on the nation’s truck fleets during the COVID-19 crisis; the 12-percent FET on heavy trucks and trailers is the highest excise tax in the nation, and; the suspension of the FET can aid in keeping the nation well supplied and in rebuilding America’s vital truck manufacturing industry and related employment.

"NTEA believes that suspending the FET at this time would serve as an effective incentive to increase the sale of safer and cleaner trucks while helping to retain domestic-based manufacturing jobs and rebuild the economy," said NTEA president/CEO Steve Carey.

Source: ntea.com.

Class 8 Orders Continue Dropping

Class 8 truck orders plunged for the second consecutive month in April, hitting an unprecedented level of 4,000 units, according to preliminary data released recently by FTR.

April order activity reached its lowest point in nearly a quarter-century, coming in 44 percent below March and 73 percent lower than a year ago. Class 8 orders for the last 12 months total 160,000 units.

Predictably, fleets have delayed plans for new trucks until the economic uncertainty spurred by the COVID-19 crisis settles. Don Ake, FTR VP of Commercial Vehicles, said many carriers who already had trucks on order have cancelled a “significant number” of them.

Americas Commercial Transportation Research’s President and Senior Analyst Kenny Vieth noted April was the lowest Class 8 order month since September of 1995, “which actually produced a negative net order number,” but added not all the trucks removed from the April pipeline were cancelled and could be built eventually.

“We suspect that, as was the case in March, instead of cancelling, order holders are content to move orders from close-in to later build dates,” he said, “as they analyze the ongoing COVID impact.”

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Judge Rules Tow Company [b]Violated SCRA

A Pierce County (Washington) Superior Court judge ruled that Tacoma-based Burns Towing and its owner Kristine Zachary illegally auctioned off vehicles owned by active-duty military service members, May 4.

Judge Michael Schwartz ruled that Burns Towing Inc. violated the Servicemembers’ Civil Relief Act, or the SCRA, a federal law that provides protections to active-duty service members, including the protection from having their property sold at auction while on active duty. The law requires companies to obtain a court order before selling at auction vehicles owned by active duty service members.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit after Burns Towing ignored a complaint from an active duty Navy sailor.

“Washington service members earned these important protections while they are on active duty serving our nation,” Ferguson said. “These men and women earned the right not to worry about their property being illegally sold while they’re serving us on active duty. Burns Towing disregarded these important legal protections for our military personnel. I will continue to enforce these laws to make sure service members have the protections they have earned.”

Under the court order, Burns Towing will be required to pay restitution to all service members who suffered financial losses when the company towed their car. There will be a hearing at a future date to determine whether Burns towing will pay an additional penalty for violating the law.

Source: atg.wa.gov.
CAT Fishin’ – A Prequel

0 2b50aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

More than the tools, equipment, trucks and problem-solving, it’s the family culture and traditions of this industry that I am most passionate about. This is Tow Americana, Families-In-Tow and recovery all in one story.

What can be more Americana than a father-son fishing trip?

This is a prequel of sorts. When we visited with Travis True last week, he was working a CAT excavator recovery with his dad, Rob True. On March 12, 2020, True's Towing & Recovery in Dowagiac, Michigan, was called by an owner to fish his Caterpillar 350L excavator from Moose Lake Aggregates, a quarry in Niles.

“We were contacted by the gravel pit manager with the concern, ‘Do you think you can help?’ ” explained Travis. “We were also informed another towing company had been attempting to recover the CAT for a week. The unit originally went down on March 5, 2020. After determining a road needed to be built out to the machine, we agreed to return to start on March 13.”

On March 13 Travis responded in his 2019 Peterbilt 379/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Rob was in his classic 1973 Ford LTL 9000/Holmes 750 with Trebron conversion. Operator James Squires went in the 1986 International 9370/B&B 50-ton independent (as back up); operator Kevin Ottinger was in the 2018 Ford response unit with spill response and water recovery equipment; and operator Chad McGowan was in a 2014 Ford F-350 with a 35’ gooseneck trailer transporting their rigging and a 2018 ASV RT75 skid-steer. Riggers John Wilson and Johnnie Kirby responded as well.

With digging completed and the wreckers in place, the rigging process was underway. Riggers Travis and Chad were in the cold water to rig to the undercarriage of the CAT. Cable chokers were placed on the rear of the unit with one around the turntable. Eighteen parts of 3/4” wire rope were used in total with all 15-ton snatch blocks. A CAT 980 loader was used as a deadman between the Holmes 750 and the Jerr-Dan 50/60. The 750 was set up to drag the unit up the bank as the 50/60 rotator provided lift.

“Due to the ground conditions, the tracks were unable to turn for the first few feet to assist in any way,” Travis said. “The unit moved almost instantly, but once we moved it about 10 feet the boom remained stuck in the lake.”

Another two lines were placed to the boom to winch it as a second excavator lifted from the top. Once the boom was recovered, the operator was able to lift his tracks to help take the weight off of them and help get them turning to assist with the final recovery up to the road/pad that was built for the unit to sit on.

The unit was left on the bank for CAT mechanics to come and make repairs so the unit could return to service the following week.

“This job is very special to me in more ways than one; being able to work next to my father every day and complete jobs others can’t or won’t even attempt, is an absolute honor,” Travis proudly stated. “Putting old school with new school to accomplish amazing recoveries. I look forward to many more years with my dad doing amazing things. ‘Everyone is bad until the bad boys show up!’ is Dad’s motto!”

Editor’s Note: Look for more from Travis and his Jerr-Dan 50/60 working with his dad in his classic Holmes 750 in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

CAT Nap

0 07e1bby Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

The True family has run True's Towing & Recovery in Dowagiac, Michigan, since Les True established it in 1948. Les’ son Robert E. True Sr., known as Ed, owns the company, while Ed’s son Rob is the general manager handling most of the day-to-day operations. Rob’s son Travis represents the fourth generation and is the heavy-duty operations manager of this family owned and operated business.

Their motto is “Anytime, Anywhere, Anything!”

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, True's was called by the owner of an excavator to recover his CAT 315C in Eau Claire.

“Well the CAT decided it wanted to take a nap so we had to go wake it back up,” Travis said. “The CAT 315C was being hauled on a trailer being pulled by a dump when it short-cornered and rolled over at the intersection. The pintle wasn’t attached.”

Travis responded in his 2019 Peterbilt 379/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Recovery supervisor Rob was in the 2018 Ford response truck with major incident response/spill response unit. Operator James Squires was in 1986 International 9370/B&B 50-ton independent and operator Pete Lozada was in a 2005 Sterling tractor pulling a Fontaine 35-ton detach trailer.

After the team surveyed the scene, the Jerr-Dan 50/60 and the B&B 50-ton were staged and Travis and Rob started rigging.

“We rigged two lines to the unit,” Travis said. “One to lift the boom and the second line was rigged for the catch. Chains were put in place on the swing turret to keep the unit from turning during upright.”   Once uprighted and back on its tracks, the CAT was lifted and placed onto the Fontaine 35-ton trailer and transported to the owner’s facility by the B&B 50-ton.

“I’m proud of my Knight Team!,” Travis exclaimed.

Editor’s Note:
Thanks to WreckMaster instructor Kurt Wilson for the heads up on the adventures of the True family. Look for more from Travis and his awesome Jerr-Dan 50/60 working with his dad Rob in his classic Holmes 750 as they recover a CAT from a lake in TIW and an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Budgeting for Normal

TowBusinessOperations a848dBy Brian J. Riker

As a large portion of the country begins to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, life may begin to return to normal.

Almost every business around the world has felt an impact from the COVID-19 virus pandemic, and towing is not alone in its overnight drop in workload. While this issue has touched each company differently, we all can learn from the struggles we have faced and emerge as stronger businesses.

What if I said there is a better way and life does not have to be this difficult?

Diversity is key to weathering the typical ups and downs that all businesses endure. During the crisis is not the time to begin looking at opportunities to diversify (although some towers have successfully done so).

Business owners and employees alike should be looking at ways to diversify their earning potential, maximize savings and reduce expenses wherever possible. Not just for the next few months or next year—but forever.

Managing cash flow is imperative to survival, especially as many large customers have adjusted their payment terms to 45 or 60 days or more—without even asking if the change was acceptable to you, the vendor. This has caused some businesses to struggle just to meet payroll because they simply did not have enough cash flow to cover the unexpected change in their “normal.”

Same with employees; as many live hand-to-mouth without any savings set aside.

Small businesses and individual employees don’t have the muscle of large corporations to declare a new payment due date, so they must have a different thought process on money management to survive.

I have chosen to live my life, both personal and business, debt-free. After nearly going bankrupt almost two decades ago I decided “never again.” That means no car loans, no credit cards or other debt. If I can’t pay cash for it then I don’t need it. It has not been an easy road to get where I am; there have been many struggles, missed opportunities and failures along the way. I have chosen to delay pleasure short-term for the long-term benefit of my financial health.

Operating a business without leveraging credit is not something that happens overnight. Many will not even think it’s possible, but it can be done. Some of the largest trucking companies in America are 100 percent debt free; you can be, too.

If you didn’t have a payment to fret over, how much different would your outlook be on this pandemic? What could you do for your community and your team if your focus was not on making the payment now that cash flow has dried up?

The first step towards financial independence is an often-overlooked step that is critical to both personal and business financial success: a budget. A zero-base budget—not a dream budget or projection of what income might look like—but a budget based on actual known income or cash reserves.

Give a priority ranking to each payable, then assign your money from most important to least important until it is gone. Repeat and readjust as income changes—it’s that simple. Once the basics are covered and the fat is trimmed you should be able to build an emergency fund, pay off debt and build wealth beyond your dreams.

I recommend prioritizing in this order: food, shelter, utilities and transportation for your personal budget. Business priorities would be insurance, payroll, property/physical location, utilities and equipment payments. Hold no sacred cows: everything is on the table to be cut or sold, if necessary, for survival.

Business owners: you must be sure to include your minimum required take home in your business budget. Your personal finances must be in order if your business has any chance of survival. Do not simply take home what is left; this will never allow you to get ahead and build a retained earnings account for the next crisis … and there will be a next crisis.

Debt only works when everything else works as expected. One little hiccup or major disaster (like COVID-19), and your house of cards will come crashing down. Debt is not a tool; rather it is a shackle that binds you instead of setting you free to prosper without worry.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

Safe Backing Is No Accident

Larger 8ca65
By Randall C. Resch

Every year across the U.S., more than 250 children are killed in the driveways of homes where drivers are backing up and don’t notice a child behind them.

These types of fatal scenarios often involve towmen after they arrive to do residential service calls and a little one watching the proceedings may unknowingly stray from sight to check out the wrecker with all those colorful strobing lights.

One of the top causes of emergency equipment accidents such as ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and lifeguard vehicles is said to be that of unsafe backing. All industries have their fair share of backing incidents and accidents causing injury and death.

As backing incidents typically occur in inner-city locations, think ahead on where to park when arriving to the tow, recovery or service events. Consider these tips:
• When possible, avoid backing. Choose a forward pull-through location; know the environment.

• Have a GOAL (Get Out And Look). Conduct a walkaround before departing, no matter how long your wrecker or flatbed carrier is parked. Ensure there are no hazards or late-arriving vehicles you didn’t see.

• Use truck mirrors to view the truck’s rear window. Turn in your seat, plus adjust the mirrors effectively.

• Back up slowly. If you have to back up, keep the tow truck’s speed to a walking pace to ensure you control your vehicle and react to problems.

• Use a spotter. This is especially true for backing in tow yard locations. If there are other personnel at the facility it should be regular practice that other personnel come to the tow truck’s location and be a visual guide. Position a spotter to the tow truck’s rear where the tow truck’s driver can see the spotter through their mirrors.

• Watch for pedestrian and first responder workers working in close proximity.

• Avoid distractions. As with all driving processes, avoid using mobile devices, radios or other electronics when backing; however, using the tow truck’s back-up camera may be helpful to identify anyone or anything in the rearward field of motion.

• Practice. Backing up commercial vehicles takes time and practice, especially when using rearview and side mirrors. New drivers should be provided ample time to develop backing skills as part of training.

In all reality, departure shouldn’t include backing up. Safe backing requires total concentration and a pre-backing walkaround. It’s every tower’s responsibility to ensure the tow truck’s rearward movement is clear of obstacles and especially people. Be cautious and think ahead on your arrival and departure plan.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

The Tow Police (Social Media Bashing)

TowBusinessOperations 562a6By Brian J. Riker

I have been accused of being an officer of the “tow police” a few times; and although annoyed by the implication, this isn’t a bad thing.

As an industry we will never receive the respect we desire if we don’t begin to police ourselves and call out towers when they are being unsafe or unethical. Many in the industry want the “thin yellow line;” well, it comes with a responsibility to walk the walk not just talk the talk.

An unintended side effect of the recent economic slowdown has been an increase in social media traffic. While this can be an amusing way to pass the time, we must still be careful with what we post and how we interact with others on a public forum.

Not everyone on your friend list is really your friend!

I am happy to see more jobs being posted. For a while many towers were gun shy about posting because of the constant bashing.

I am upset to see the bashing has worsened. Not all of us have access to the same resources for equipment or training; many are doing the best they can with the resources they have available. Besides, there are many ways to accomplish the same end goal. Your way is not the only way, nor is it necessarily the best way.

That said, there is a time and a place for calling out an unsafe or improper act when it is posted on social media or witnessed in person. Tact must be used. The parties may be doing the best they can given the tools in their toolbox.

So, before you call out someone, stop and ask yourself: Is what you are about to say a result of a fact, or just an opinion?

“Fact” would be an obvious overload of equipment beyond its rating, such as using a single 5/16 chain to lift a 10-ton steel beam (WLL of 5/16 grade 70 transport chain is 4,700 lbs.) This would obviously be a factual statement that the incorrect rigging was being used and the operator compromised safety. This action should be called out and stopped if possible if witnessed in person.

“Opinion” would be using a different tie-down method than what you prefer on a carrier. Example, using chains vs. an over-the-wheel K-strap (commonly called eight-point) to secure a vehicle. If both are rated properly and installed correctly, they will do the same job.

Now, if the chain is installed in a way it could damage something (not in a proper hook point designed by the vehicle manufacturer), then it may be acceptable to say something. Otherwise, it is best left alone.

Be kind when offering a differing opinion. As a trainer I have my methods that I teach, with many being the same as other trainers. Some are tweaked a bit from my personal experience. All of them meet the industry standards of safety and are fit for use.

All I ask is when passing on your wisdom to others … lead by example. Make sure when you do something it is safe, in line with what is recommended by the equipment manufacturer and commonly accepted in our industry. We owe it to each other to help make our industry a great place to work.

Get it done at any cost is a concept from the past. We know better today that, as professionals, we need to act like professionals.
Mario's First Hybrid a Tribute to Frontline Workers

0 366e7Mario’s Towing has added a hybrid Hino-based tow truck to its fleet, believed to be the first of its kind in British Columbia, Canada. General Manager Nicholas Moretto said the idea started a year ago when he went to Gemm Diesel Ltd. to get the custom truck built.

Mario’s added decals to the Hino truck to showcase the fact that it is a hybrid but also a nod to first responders.

“There can’t be a better time to thank our front-line responders right now for the global pandemic we’re all going through. So, we thought of such an opportunity to say thank you to them because, without them, I don't know where we’d all be right now,” said Moretto.

The hybrid Hino, backed with a Vulcan car carrier, is a combination of battery power and diesel. The truck is equipped with a rechargeable battery just below the deck. The cab is designed with fewer blind spots and the lights shut-off while idling, which is big for the towing company.

“It was a huge feature we focused on … it’s great to be able to sit there now and not be idling,” said Moretto.

He knows how important it is to take care of the planet not only for him but for his two kids.

“I think we need to be better corporate citizens, all of us, I think we need to make the attempt to drive a little cleaner in the environment and we have to live here so let's look at the future and be less detrimental to it every day,” said Moretto.

Source: castanet.net.

An Ensemble Performance

0 717ebBy George L. Nitti

Some tow trucks simply exude harmony, where diverse parts come together in symmetry and balance. One essential ingredient is the use of complementary colors.

Epitomizing this is Covino Enterprises’ 1994 Freightliner FL70/Century 25-ton medium-duty wrecker that turns heads with its vibrant colors, including lime green, purple, Chrysler blue and accents of orange, teal and gray.

According to owner Richie Covino, whose company is based out of Glen Cove, New York, the hand-painted design was executed a couple of months ago by “Magic Mike.”

Covino said, “I wanted to do something different. I think vinyl looks cheap. One of my trucks is wrapped and you can see the seams.”

Several distinguishing features of this colorful design include the tribal art, the Covino name on the side of the unit and the cartoons on the hood of the truck.

The tribal art, a popular motif in towing, is particularly large and serves as the centerpiece of the background design, with its complementary lime green and purple colors taking center stage.

Enhancing the tribal art is the large Covino name, matching the tribal flames, set apart in a complementary Chrysler blue. The lettering is accented with teal and other tints of blue, along with a gray background.

Lastly, there are the cartoon images of “Road Runner” and “Wile E. Coyote” wedged between art extending down from the hood. The cartoons pop. The Road Runner is seen prevailing, pulling a tow chain from coyote’s ankle.

Covino said, “Today you see a lot of flames and skull heads while cartoons seem to be dying out. Growing up in the business, I saw a lot of cartoons and wanted to keep that tradition going.”

With its diverse parts, the well-balanced design is the key. There’s not only one element standing out; instead it’s an ensemble piece blending together as a cohesive unit.

Superheroes Carry the Loads

0 c310cBy George L. Nitti

Creating a great logo for your company begins by finding the right lettering, or font family, that will help your company stand out and define it moving forward.

Many unique designs in the towing industry promote professionalism and make a lasting impression on customers and towing professionals alike. One such case is the bold logo design of Lebleus Towing and Recovery of Kannapolis, North Carolina, where it is found on several of their newer trucks.

Owner Jeremy Good, who took over the company from his father-in-law, turned to Omega Graphics for a new, eye-catching design.

“Whatever looks best and stands out is what we were going for,” Good said.

Steve Greb of Omega chose an unusual font face styled like Old English/Gothic.

“I was going for something heavy and edgy,” Greb said, “because Lebleus does a lot of heavy lifting. After all, they lift cars and trucks.”

Together they agreed on the Ironwood font with its sharp edges and heavy quality.

Two of their trucks, a 2018 Freightliner/Century 21’ rollback and a 2018 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 25-ton wrecker, showcase this font face. Written large on the side doors of their units in green, it pops out against a black background.

“The trick was trying to blend them with the other graphics,” said Greb.

The graphics are superhero-themed. The rollback containing a large image of The Incredible Hulk on the cab. Some of the main characters from The Avengers like Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow are found on the toolbox on the sides of the bed.

The Jerr-Dan wrecker features a Batman-themed wrap that includes the Caped Crusader along with The Joker, Batwoman, Scarecrow and Harley Quinn.

Looking at both designs, Omega blends the green logo with the images of the superheroes with tints of green, helping to blend all of the graphics evenly.

A heavy tow chain wraps around each unit, conveying the “superhero strength” that it takes to make it in the towing business.

Today it’s about capturing the interest of your audience, and superheroes and action figures remain popular.

Kenworth T880S Adds Optional Fixed Grille

kenworthfixedgrille 1cb71The Kenworth T880S with set-forward front axle has added an optional fixed grille. A radiator-mounted grille allows the hood to be opened in applications where equipment is mounted to the front of the T880S. The T880S is offered with a set-forward front axle ranging from 14,600 lbs. to 22,800 lbs., and is standard with the PACCAR MX-13 engine. For weight-sensitive applications, the 10.8L PACCAR MX-11 engine is 400 lbs. lighter than larger displacement engines and provides up to 430 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque.
kenworth.com

Talbert’s 35-Ton Fixed Neck Trailer

1 6ba502 f24f2Talbert Manufacturing introduces the 35FG-BVTL: a fixed-neck, drop deck trailer for small- to mid-size equipment machinery movers. The 35-ton trailer is rated at 70,000 pounds concentrated in 20-feet and features hydraulic ramps for safe, efficient loading and unloading in confined spaces. It has an 84-inch swing radius and 18-inch kingpin setting for increased maneuverability and versatility. The gooseneck features 2-speed landing gear with standard sand shoes.

The 36-inch sloping beavertail features a 14.98-degree load angle coupled with full-width plate with traction bars outside the main beams for optimal rear loading. The unit has a low loaded deck height of 30 inches, 40-inches for the rear bridge — and a 10-inch road clearance to maximize headroom.

talbertmfg.com

ITD Locking Simple Mounts

LockingSimpleMounts 84046In the Ditch’s Simple Mounts now come with an updated locking pin that features an arrow indicator to show the pin’s orientation while locked inside the mount. The Simple Mounts also have a new Speed Lock feature that gets rid of the wires previously used to store the locking pin and lynch clip with the mount. A lynch clip or padlock is all that is needed to store the locking pin in the unlocked position while the dolly is in use. The steel Locking Simple Mount comes in three sizes and are sold individually, so you need to order two to make a set.

intheditch.com
The American Recovery Association is asking members to complete a survey to help with lobbying efforts to derail potential federal proposals that would devastate industry.

Lender: Subprime Car Buyers Skipping Payments

In a statement that could have future implications for the repossession industry, Credit Acceptance Corp. warned it’s seeing a sharp drop-off in payments as people shift their financial priorities to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

As unemployment soars, borrowers are putting off payments or “reallocating resources,” the subprime lender said in a regulatory filing April 20. New lending is also slowing as dealerships across the U.S. are forced to shutter their lots, the company said.

“A continued disruption in our workforce, decrease in collections from our consumers or decline in consumer loan assignments could cause a material adverse effect on our financial position, liquidity and results of operations,” the company wrote.

The firm is among the first to report an uptick in delinquencies as some lenders offer forbearance, hoping that what consumers need is time to get through the pandemic so they can resume payments. 

Source: bloomberg.com.

ARA Develops Survey to [b]Help Defend Rights for Repos

The American Recovery Association is asking members to complete a survey that would generate an accurate representation of the companies in the repossession industry and the Congressional districts where they operate.

The survey is being conducted to give ARA lobbying efforts more information to explain the association’s case regarding potential policy “that if passed would devastate our businesses over the coming months in ways that most would not be able to recover from,” according to a recent release.

ARA explained that federal proposals could be included in the next round of small business loan assistance that would not allow any repossessions for a period of 120 days from the ending of the national state of emergency.

“Needless to say, an additional 120-day moratorium on top of the downtime currently being experienced by the repossession industry would be devastating to most of our members,” ARA said.

“Helping us gather this information will not only allow an immediate effort on this matter, it will also allow ARA to be prepared for any other matter in the future where we need to engage a lobbying effort on your behalf,” the association said.

The survey is available on its website.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

New Mexico: Repos [b]Are Non-Essential

In a recent letter, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission asserted that repossession work is a non-essential towing service.

According to an April 14 letter issued by the state’s PRC: “It has come to the PRC’s attention that certain motor carriers may be continuing to operate notwithstanding the Department of Health’s restrictions; specifically, towing services performing repossession services. Under the Department of Health orders, towing services ‘necessary to maintain the safety ... of residences or essential businesses’ are the only services permitted at this time. Towing services for repossession purposes are currently deemed non-essential by the Governor’s office. “Any actions of engaging in non-essential motor carrier service during the duration of the Order could subject your business to enforcement penalties of operating a non-essential business in violation of the Order.”

Source: nmprc.state.nm.us.

Primeritus Lays Off 148

Primeritus Financial Services Inc., which offers services related to auto repossession, skip-tracing and remarketing, has laid off 148 employees.

According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document, the employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The layoffs are termed “temporary” in the document.

Source: nashvillepost.com.
