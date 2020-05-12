CAT Fishin’ – A Prequel

Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene
Don't Miss It!
WreckMaster instructors Bruce Campbell, Jeff Martin and Kurt Wilson will be on hand for the Advanced Rotator class being offered at The Towman games. The 16-hour classroom and hands-on training will include instruction in proper setup and staging of a rotator in various situations; cribbing, what to choose, size, when it’s needed and how to place it; operating a rotator when working near excavations and power lines; and much more. Join the WreckMaster crew for their advance rotator class taking place at The Towman Games, August 19-22, 2020 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Oh
atshowplace.com
atshowplace.com
CAT Fishin’ – A PrequelBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
More than the tools, equipment, trucks and problem-solving, it’s the family culture and traditions of this industry that I am most passionate about. This is Tow Americana, Families-In-Tow and recovery all in one story.
What can be more Americana than a father-son fishing trip?
This is a prequel of sorts. When we visited with Travis True last week, he was working a CAT excavator recovery with his dad, Rob True. On March 12, 2020, True's Towing & Recovery in Dowagiac, Michigan, was called by an owner to fish his Caterpillar 350L excavator from Moose Lake Aggregates, a quarry in Niles.
“We were contacted by the gravel pit manager with the concern, ‘Do you think you can help?’ ” explained Travis. “We were also informed another towing company had been attempting to recover the CAT for a week. The unit originally went down on March 5, 2020. After determining a road needed to be built out to the machine, we agreed to return to start on March 13.”
On March 13 Travis responded in his 2019 Peterbilt 379/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Rob was in his classic 1973 Ford LTL 9000/Holmes 750 with Trebron conversion. Operator James Squires went in the 1986 International 9370/B&B 50-ton independent (as back up); operator Kevin Ottinger was in the 2018 Ford response unit with spill response and water recovery equipment; and operator Chad McGowan was in a 2014 Ford F-350 with a 35’ gooseneck trailer transporting their rigging and a 2018 ASV RT75 skid-steer. Riggers John Wilson and Johnnie Kirby responded as well.
With digging completed and the wreckers in place, the rigging process was underway. Riggers Travis and Chad were in the cold water to rig to the undercarriage of the CAT. Cable chokers were placed on the rear of the unit with one around the turntable. Eighteen parts of 3/4” wire rope were used in total with all 15-ton snatch blocks. A CAT 980 loader was used as a deadman between the Holmes 750 and the Jerr-Dan 50/60. The 750 was set up to drag the unit up the bank as the 50/60 rotator provided lift.
“Due to the ground conditions, the tracks were unable to turn for the first few feet to assist in any way,” Travis said. “The unit moved almost instantly, but once we moved it about 10 feet the boom remained stuck in the lake.”
Another two lines were placed to the boom to winch it as a second excavator lifted from the top. Once the boom was recovered, the operator was able to lift his tracks to help take the weight off of them and help get them turning to assist with the final recovery up to the road/pad that was built for the unit to sit on.
The unit was left on the bank for CAT mechanics to come and make repairs so the unit could return to service the following week.
“This job is very special to me in more ways than one; being able to work next to my father every day and complete jobs others can’t or won’t even attempt, is an absolute honor,” Travis proudly stated. “Putting old school with new school to accomplish amazing recoveries. I look forward to many more years with my dad doing amazing things. ‘Everyone is bad until the bad boys show up!’ is Dad’s motto!”
Editor’s Note: Look for more from Travis and his Jerr-Dan 50/60 working with his dad in his classic Holmes 750 in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.
Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
Stepping to the PlateTowing companies have really stepped up during the pandemic, coming up with creative community-oriented ways to still serve the public. Be it parades, healthcare worker tributes and salutes, delivering groceries or offering free towing and recovery services, the towman can be counted on.
There’s an excellent news item on Utah’s Great West Towing and Recovery who recovered a Geo Tracker from a 260’ ravine—and they did it at no cost! You want to be sure to read that story.
All of these things just go to prove that the much maligned towman is always there to lend a hand. It’s a large part of his (and her!) nature. It’s no surprise that towmen are gaining the long-deserved respect from other first responders and industries.
Speaking of stepping to the plate, I would be remiss if I didn’t shout-out my favorite baseball player of all time, the great Willie Mays, who is celebrating his 89th birthday today (May 6)! I am so fortunate (and so old!) that I got to see this great Hall of Famer play—three times at the ballpark, including a most-memorable ninth birthday (Thanks, Dad!). Thanks for all the thrills and memories, Willie!
--Charles Duke
Access Tools Spare Tire KitAccess Tools’ Spare Tire Kit is designed as a replacement to the key and crank included with vehicles that feature spare tires mounted underneath the vehicle. Rather than search for the customers key and crank, which can be time consuming and dangerous, the Spare Tire Kit makes this job a cinch. Come see all that Access Tools has to offer at The Towman Games, August 19-22, 2020 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
accesstoolsusa.com
CORONAVIRUS BLUES
Editor: Charles Duke
Managing Editor: Brendan Dooley
Media Director: William Burwell
ATTV Editor & Anchor: Emily Oz
Advertising Sales (800-732-3869):
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Dennie Ortiz x213, Ellen Rosengart x203,
William Burwell x208, Peggy Calabrese x202
Content Management: Henri Calitri
Site Progr., Graphics & Video: Ryan Oser
ATTV Technical Production: OMG National
Wrecks + Recovery Editor: Jim "Buck" Sorrenti
Operations Editor: Randall C. Resch
Tow Business Editor: Brian J. Riker
Tow Illustrated Editor: George L. Nitti