American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing May 06 - May 12, 2020

CAT Fishin’ – A Prequel

0 2b50aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

More than the tools, equipment, trucks and problem-solving, it’s the family culture and traditions of this industry that I am most passionate about. This is Tow Americana, Families-In-Tow and recovery all in one story.

What can be more Americana than a father-son fishing trip?

This is a prequel of sorts. When we visited with Travis True last week, he was working a CAT excavator recovery with his dad, Rob True. On March 12, 2020, True's Towing & Recovery in Dowagiac, Michigan, was called by an owner to fish his Caterpillar 350L excavator from Moose Lake Aggregates, a quarry in Niles.

“We were contacted by the gravel pit manager with the concern, ‘Do you think you can help?’ ” explained Travis. “We were also informed another towing company had been attempting to recover the CAT for a week. The unit originally went down on March 5, 2020. After determining a road needed to be built out to the machine, we agreed to return to start on March 13.”

On March 13 Travis responded in his 2019 Peterbilt 379/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Rob was in his classic 1973 Ford LTL 9000/Holmes 750 with Trebron conversion. Operator James Squires went in the 1986 International 9370/B&B 50-ton independent (as back up); operator Kevin Ottinger was in the 2018 Ford response unit with spill response and water recovery equipment; and operator Chad McGowan was in a 2014 Ford F-350 with a 35’ gooseneck trailer transporting their rigging and a 2018 ASV RT75 skid-steer. Riggers John Wilson and Johnnie Kirby responded as well.

With digging completed and the wreckers in place, the rigging process was underway. Riggers Travis and Chad were in the cold water to rig to the undercarriage of the CAT. Cable chokers were placed on the rear of the unit with one around the turntable. Eighteen parts of 3/4” wire rope were used in total with all 15-ton snatch blocks. A CAT 980 loader was used as a deadman between the Holmes 750 and the Jerr-Dan 50/60. The 750 was set up to drag the unit up the bank as the 50/60 rotator provided lift.

“Due to the ground conditions, the tracks were unable to turn for the first few feet to assist in any way,” Travis said. “The unit moved almost instantly, but once we moved it about 10 feet the boom remained stuck in the lake.”

Another two lines were placed to the boom to winch it as a second excavator lifted from the top. Once the boom was recovered, the operator was able to lift his tracks to help take the weight off of them and help get them turning to assist with the final recovery up to the road/pad that was built for the unit to sit on.

The unit was left on the bank for CAT mechanics to come and make repairs so the unit could return to service the following week.

“This job is very special to me in more ways than one; being able to work next to my father every day and complete jobs others can’t or won’t even attempt, is an absolute honor,” Travis proudly stated. “Putting old school with new school to accomplish amazing recoveries. I look forward to many more years with my dad doing amazing things. ‘Everyone is bad until the bad boys show up!’ is Dad’s motto!”

Editor’s Note: Look for more from Travis and his Jerr-Dan 50/60 working with his dad in his classic Holmes 750 in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Show Yours @ TIW
Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


AT Expo’s ‘Virtual Aisle’ Brings the Show to You!

With many tow show’s cancelled and American Towman’s shows postponed until later this year, AT Expo Corp. has debuted American Towman Show Scout featuring the Virtual Aisle. Visitors going to the site (right below the Expo Spotlight on the front page) may preview exhibitors of the 2020 American Towman Shows in Cleveland, Las Vegas, San Antonio, and Baltimore.

“Virtual Aisle is the most dynamic gathering of tow industry suppliers on the Internet,” said Henri “Doc” Calitri, AT Expo Corp. President, “serving to promote exhibitors and their exhibits and providing a resource for tow business owners and managers to scout out the latest products and services in the towing industry.”

The site, which debuted May 4 with exhibitor descriptions and website links, is a three-month roll-out that will add booth and product imagery, company and product information and exhibitor videos.

American Towman is producing Show Scout's Virtual Aisle as a value-added service for towers and suppliers at no charge for the 2020 show season.

AT Expo Corp. is a division of American Towman Media, which includes the towing industry’s largest circulated monthly trade publication serving almost 40,000 professional tow business readers.
Lenders are complaining that they can’t get their applications into the SBA system that processes and approves loans.
Texas Towman Organizes Slow Down, Move Over Rally after Fire Truck Accident on Scene
Show Yours @ TIW
Stepping to the Plate

Towing companies have really stepped up during the pandemic, coming up with creative community-oriented ways to still serve the public. Be it parades, healthcare worker tributes and salutes, delivering groceries or offering free towing and recovery services, the towman can be counted on.

There’s an excellent news item on Utah’s Great West Towing and Recovery who recovered a Geo Tracker from a 260’ ravine—and they did it at no cost! You want to be sure to read that story.

All of these things just go to prove that the much maligned towman is always there to lend a hand. It’s a large part of his (and her!) nature. It’s no surprise that towmen are gaining the long-deserved respect from other first responders and industries.

Speaking of stepping to the plate, I would be remiss if I didn’t shout-out my favorite baseball player of all time, the great Willie Mays, who is celebrating his 89th birthday today (May 6)! I am so fortunate (and so old!) that I got to see this great Hall of Famer play—three times at the ballpark, including a most-memorable ninth birthday (Thanks, Dad!). Thanks for all the thrills and memories, Willie!

--Charles Duke

Access Tools Spare Tire Kit

By Don Lomax
CORONAVIRUS BLUES
May 06 - May 12, 2020
Tow operators recover Geo Tracker from the top of cliff in Hurricane, Utah, Wednesday. Images - Ron Chaffin, St. George News.

Tow Company Pulls Car from [b]260-Foot Ravine at No Cost

A Geo Tracker that went off a cliff near state Route 59 in Hurricane, Utah, last week resulting in the death of the driver, was pulled more than 260 feet from the bottom of the ravine Wednesday. The recovery operation was completed successfully at no charge to the family thanks to the efforts of Great West Towing and Recovery. Great West owner Lee Clarke was on hand throughout the operation and ran the controls from the wrecker as two operators were lowered down the side of the cliff and then hiked into the deep ravine where the vehicle was located. Once the cable was secured to the Tracker, the recovery process began, which took hours since previously added extra cable had to be removed intermittently and then re-rigged to prevent the SUV from falling back down into the ravine. Source: stgeorgeutah.com.

Two Arrested in Tow Lot Break-In

Two men allegedly tried to cut through a fence and enter a Dryden, Washington, tow truck business early Wednesday morning. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say they were called about 12:40 a.m. to Mountain Highway Towing for a report of two men prowling the lot. Dennis Linn Conner, 24, of Leavenworth and Terrence V. Stettner, 45, of Wenatchee were both arrested at the scene, allegedly carrying bolt cutters. A judge released them on their own recognizance after a Chelan County court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Both face likely charges of second-degree burglary; deputies say Stettner was also carrying a small amount of methamphetamine. Source: ncwlife.com.

2020 Great American Trucking Show Cancelled

Randall-Reilly, parent company of Commercial Carrier Journal, has cancelled this year’s Great American Trucking Show, scheduled for Aug. 27-29. The decision was made to protect the health and well-being of attendees, exhibitors and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. “This pandemic has underscored how critical the industry and drivers are to the well-being of America,” Randall-Reilly said in a statement on the GATS website. “The fleets, owner-operators and drivers are what’s kept the flow of food and other goods in stores and homes. We are thankful to you, proud of you and will keep you posted on what’s next for GATS so we can celebrate you at a future event.” Source: ccjdigital.com.
ow operators recover a Geo Tracker from the top of a cliff in Hurricane, Utah, on April 29. Images - Ron Chaffin, St. George News.

Tow Company Pulls Car [b]from 260’ Ravine at No Cost

A Geo Tracker recently went off a cliff near State Route 59 in Hurricane, Utah, resulting in the death of the driver. The vehicle was pulled more than 260’ from the bottom of the ravine April 29. The recovery operation was completed successfully at no charge to the family thanks to the efforts of Great West Towing and Recovery.

Great West owner Lee Clarke was on hand throughout the operation and ran the controls from the wrecker as two operators were lowered down the side of the cliff and then hiked into the deep ravine where the vehicle was located.

Once the cable was secured to the Tracker, the recovery process began, which took hours since previously added extra cable had to be removed intermittently and then re-rigged to prevent the SUV from falling back down into the ravine.

Cameron Kent, Great West tow operator, said the location of the vehicle made for a complicated recovery operation that entailed adding extra feet of cable to reach the vehicle from the top where the wrecker was located.

Luckily for the operators, Kent said, they had enough cable for the “dead drop,” the point in the operation when the SUV was no longer on the ground but was rather being pulled through the air alongside the cliff wall.

Source: stgeorgeutah.com.

Honk Thanks Tower Heroes

The folks at roadside assistance app Honk recently created a “Honk for Heroes” video thanking towers for helping to keep the U.S. moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video can be found at youtu.be/nnTza-p4ZPg, and includes a collage of Honk team members, kids, pets and others with signs thanking towmen. That’s followed by a personal thank you from roadside manager Dennis McGowan and a quick ditty from the company’s COO, Matt Bijur, who appears with guitar at the ready to croon his own composition:

“You’re out there every day, busting your tail for us; taking care of drivers, lending a hand it ain’t no fuss; you're the best in the business, you’ve driven a million miles along the way; from all of us at Honk, thank you for being the heroes every day.”

Source: joinhonk.com

Blood Drive to be [b]Held at Crouch's

Crouch's Wreckers & Equipment will be hosting a Blood Drive on May 21. Those wishing to donate blood, platelets, double red cells and/or plasma may go to Crouch's location at 751 Jetstream Dr. in Orlando, Florida, from 2-7 p.m. Appointments can be arranged at: oneblood.org/donate-now/donation-centers-list-select-time.stml?driveID=948595

All donors will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Source: crouchtowtrucks.com.

2020 Great American [b]Trucking Show Cancelled

Randall-Reilly, parent company of Commercial Carrier Journal, has cancelled this year’s Great American Trucking Show, scheduled for Aug. 27-29.

The decision was made to protect the health and well-being of attendees, exhibitors and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This pandemic has underscored how critical the industry and drivers are to the well-being of America,” Randall-Reilly said in a statement on the GATS website. “The fleets, owner-operators and drivers are what’s kept the flow of food and other goods in stores and homes. We are thankful to you, proud of you and will keep you posted on what’s next for GATS so we can celebrate you at a future event.”

Source: ccjdigital.com.

Future Memorial Parade [b]to Honor Iodice

A memorial tow truck parade will be one of the ways to honor Corey John Iodice, who was killed on the Merrritt Parkway in Connecticut on April 22.

While Iodice was loading a disabled vehicle onto a Iodice Family Transport tow truck, a 46-year-old Weston man driving in the right lane, “lost control for unknown reasons,” hit the vehicles of two Bridgeport men then continued “up the bed” of the tow truck and hit Iodice, “who was standing adjacent to the flat bed portion of the tow truck,” the state police report said. Medics pronounced Iodice dead at the crash site.

“Corey was a lifelong towing and recovery specialist who was well respected for his abilities to execute any recovery regardless of the circumstances. He was an anomaly in the towing industry and a consummate professional who was widely known as the guy who made safety his top priority. Corey took pride in working side by side with his brother Chris and their father Russ, during countless emergency situations for the Fairfield Police and Fire Services,” his death notice said.

Memorial donations in Corey’s name can be made to: the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum at: 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga, Tennessee.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Iodice Family Towing, and a memorial tow truck parade will be held at a later date.

Source: ctpost.com.

TRPC COVID-19 Actions

The Towing and Recovery Professionals of Connecticut are keeping its members abreast of developments concerning COVID-19.

In an email addressed to American Towman, TRPC Executive Director Lee Telke and President Sal Sena stated that their lobbying firm, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association and their accounting firm Paar, Melis & Associates has been very helpful in their efforts.

TRPC has encouraged its membership to apply for the Payment Protection Program and other programs, as the association tries to answer or get answers to all the membership questions. 

"This is a very trying time; the words ‘keeping a business open and profitable’ do not seem to go together during this pandemic,” the association stated. “We are doing our best to give accurate information, timely information and encouragement. We pray that this will come to an end and we can continue with our lives.”

Source: TRPC.
CAT Fishin’ – A Prequel

0 2b50aBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

More than the tools, equipment, trucks and problem-solving, it’s the family culture and traditions of this industry that I am most passionate about. This is Tow Americana, Families-In-Tow and recovery all in one story.

What can be more Americana than a father-son fishing trip?

This is a prequel of sorts. When we visited with Travis True last week, he was working a CAT excavator recovery with his dad, Rob True. On March 12, 2020, True's Towing & Recovery in Dowagiac, Michigan, was called by an owner to fish his Caterpillar 350L excavator from Moose Lake Aggregates, a quarry in Niles.

“We were contacted by the gravel pit manager with the concern, ‘Do you think you can help?’ ” explained Travis. “We were also informed another towing company had been attempting to recover the CAT for a week. The unit originally went down on March 5, 2020. After determining a road needed to be built out to the machine, we agreed to return to start on March 13.”

On March 13 Travis responded in his 2019 Peterbilt 379/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Rob was in his classic 1973 Ford LTL 9000/Holmes 750 with Trebron conversion. Operator James Squires went in the 1986 International 9370/B&B 50-ton independent (as back up); operator Kevin Ottinger was in the 2018 Ford response unit with spill response and water recovery equipment; and operator Chad McGowan was in a 2014 Ford F-350 with a 35’ gooseneck trailer transporting their rigging and a 2018 ASV RT75 skid-steer. Riggers John Wilson and Johnnie Kirby responded as well.

With digging completed and the wreckers in place, the rigging process was underway. Riggers Travis and Chad were in the cold water to rig to the undercarriage of the CAT. Cable chokers were placed on the rear of the unit with one around the turntable. Eighteen parts of 3/4” wire rope were used in total with all 15-ton snatch blocks. A CAT 980 loader was used as a deadman between the Holmes 750 and the Jerr-Dan 50/60. The 750 was set up to drag the unit up the bank as the 50/60 rotator provided lift.

“Due to the ground conditions, the tracks were unable to turn for the first few feet to assist in any way,” Travis said. “The unit moved almost instantly, but once we moved it about 10 feet the boom remained stuck in the lake.”

Another two lines were placed to the boom to winch it as a second excavator lifted from the top. Once the boom was recovered, the operator was able to lift his tracks to help take the weight off of them and help get them turning to assist with the final recovery up to the road/pad that was built for the unit to sit on.

The unit was left on the bank for CAT mechanics to come and make repairs so the unit could return to service the following week.

“This job is very special to me in more ways than one; being able to work next to my father every day and complete jobs others can’t or won’t even attempt, is an absolute honor,” Travis proudly stated. “Putting old school with new school to accomplish amazing recoveries. I look forward to many more years with my dad doing amazing things. ‘Everyone is bad until the bad boys show up!’ is Dad’s motto!”

Editor’s Note: Look for more from Travis and his Jerr-Dan 50/60 working with his dad in his classic Holmes 750 in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

CAT Nap

0 07e1bby Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

The True family has run True's Towing & Recovery in Dowagiac, Michigan, since Les True established it in 1948. Les’ son Robert E. True Sr., known as Ed, owns the company, while Ed’s son Rob is the general manager handling most of the day-to-day operations. Rob’s son Travis represents the fourth generation and is the heavy-duty operations manager of this family owned and operated business.

Their motto is “Anytime, Anywhere, Anything!”

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, True's was called by the owner of an excavator to recover his CAT 315C in Eau Claire.

“Well the CAT decided it wanted to take a nap so we had to go wake it back up,” Travis said. “The CAT 315C was being hauled on a trailer being pulled by a dump when it short-cornered and rolled over at the intersection. The pintle wasn’t attached.”

Travis responded in his 2019 Peterbilt 379/Jerr-Dan 50/60 rotator. Recovery supervisor Rob was in the 2018 Ford response truck with major incident response/spill response unit. Operator James Squires was in 1986 International 9370/B&B 50-ton independent and operator Pete Lozada was in a 2005 Sterling tractor pulling a Fontaine 35-ton detach trailer.

After the team surveyed the scene, the Jerr-Dan 50/60 and the B&B 50-ton were staged and Travis and Rob started rigging.

“We rigged two lines to the unit,” Travis said. “One to lift the boom and the second line was rigged for the catch. Chains were put in place on the swing turret to keep the unit from turning during upright.”   Once uprighted and back on its tracks, the CAT was lifted and placed onto the Fontaine 35-ton trailer and transported to the owner’s facility by the B&B 50-ton.

“I’m proud of my Knight Team!,” Travis exclaimed.

Editor’s Note:
Thanks to WreckMaster instructor Kurt Wilson for the heads up on the adventures of the True family. Look for more from Travis and his awesome Jerr-Dan 50/60 working with his dad Rob in his classic Holmes 750 as they recover a CAT from a lake in TIW and an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Through the Guardrail

0 94320By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Mike Sena, owner and operator of Mike’s Towing & Recovery in Bridgewater, New Jersey, has a stellar reputation for dealing with difficult recovery situations.

On March 23, 2020, Mike’s received a call from the New Jersey State Police to respond to Route 287 in Annandale for a tractor-trailer rollover. The 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor with a loaded 2012 Great Dane trailer slid sideways 100’ through the guardrail and 35’ down an embankment. The rear wheels were on the roadway and the left side tires were 4’ off the ground.

The weather was bad: heavy rain and cold that made the roadways slick. Mike was already out on another wreck when this call came in.

Recovery Supervisor Rich responded in Truck 166, a 2015 Peterbilt 379 tri-axle/Century 1040 rotator. Jim was in Truck 144, a 2004 Peterbilt/Century 9055. Dirk was in Truck 164, a 2011 Ford E250 service van and Adam was in Truck 182 pulling their recovery trailer. Operators John and Tyler were also part of this recovery team.

The first step was cutting and removing the guardrail posts using their K12 saw and Truck 144, the Century 9055 operated by Jim. While that was being accomplished, the team set up the recovery trucks.

“They used two lines and two snatch blocks off of our heavy Truck 144 and ran snatch blocks to the rear legs to get a low pull and pull the trailer down onto to the roadway,” Mike said.

Then they used both the Century 1040 rotator and the Century 9055 with two lines and snatch blocks each to pull the truck and trailer sideways approximately 20’.

There was a concrete pipe and wall with water running through it between the rear of the truck and the landing legs of the trailer. They winched the tractor around the pipe and back up the embankment to the road with Truck 166 while Truck 144 held the back of the trailer.

“Wireless headsets were used throughout the recovery so all team members can remain in constant contact with one another,” Mike said. “On a highway job this is especially key because the roadway can be very noisy and it can prove difficult to communicate when you can’t always put eyes on each operator on the scene. It’s a key to a recovery being performed safely and professionally.

“Our recovery trailer is always a key vehicle on jobs like this. It holds everything we need from speedy dry to our K12 saws and every other piece of equipment that might be required on scene.”

“The crew had to pump out the left tank for safety before hooking up to the unit with Truck 166 (rotator),” Mike said. “Then they ran air and a light cord and removed the axle to prep the casualty for tow. They towed it a short distance to a safe pull off on the highway for safety and met our road service Truck 164.”

They had to replace the two right rear flat tires for safe transport, so Dirk removed the left front tire, removed the two right rear flat tires and singled out the rear with the front tire. Once this was completed, the tractor and trailer combination was transported as a single unit to Mike’s Towing and Recovery facility in Branchburg.

Upon arrival at their Bridgewater facility, the right fuel tank had sent fuel back over to the left tank and it was leaking again. They pumped out all fuel for safety. The company picked up the trailer the following day and Mike’s was directed to tow the tractor to a collision shop for repair.

“Great job to the Mike's recovery crew including Rich, Jim and Dirk, with Adam, John and Tyler assisting,” Mike said. “A special shout out to Melissa, our dispatcher, for keeping cool under extreme pressure as the MTR team was out on three recoveries at once that evening!”

Editor’s Note: Many Thanks to Joyce Testa Powers for providing much needed information for this job. Look for more details on this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Safe Backing Is No Accident

Larger 8ca65
By Randall C. Resch

Every year across the U.S., more than 250 children are killed in the driveways of homes where drivers are backing up and don’t notice a child behind them.

These types of fatal scenarios often involve towmen after they arrive to do residential service calls and a little one watching the proceedings may unknowingly stray from sight to check out the wrecker with all those colorful strobing lights.

One of the top causes of emergency equipment accidents such as ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and lifeguard vehicles is said to be that of unsafe backing. All industries have their fair share of backing incidents and accidents causing injury and death.

As backing incidents typically occur in inner-city locations, think ahead on where to park when arriving to the tow, recovery or service events. Consider these tips:
• When possible, avoid backing. Choose a forward pull-through location; know the environment.

• Have a GOAL (Get Out And Look). Conduct a walkaround before departing, no matter how long your wrecker or flatbed carrier is parked. Ensure there are no hazards or late-arriving vehicles you didn’t see.

• Use truck mirrors to view the truck’s rear window. Turn in your seat, plus adjust the mirrors effectively.

• Back up slowly. If you have to back up, keep the tow truck’s speed to a walking pace to ensure you control your vehicle and react to problems.

• Use a spotter. This is especially true for backing in tow yard locations. If there are other personnel at the facility it should be regular practice that other personnel come to the tow truck’s location and be a visual guide. Position a spotter to the tow truck’s rear where the tow truck’s driver can see the spotter through their mirrors.

• Watch for pedestrian and first responder workers working in close proximity.

• Avoid distractions. As with all driving processes, avoid using mobile devices, radios or other electronics when backing; however, using the tow truck’s back-up camera may be helpful to identify anyone or anything in the rearward field of motion.

• Practice. Backing up commercial vehicles takes time and practice, especially when using rearview and side mirrors. New drivers should be provided ample time to develop backing skills as part of training.

In all reality, departure shouldn’t include backing up. Safe backing requires total concentration and a pre-backing walkaround. It’s every tower’s responsibility to ensure the tow truck’s rearward movement is clear of obstacles and especially people. Be cautious and think ahead on your arrival and departure plan.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.

The Tow Police (Social Media Bashing)

TowBusinessOperations 562a6By Brian J. Riker

I have been accused of being an officer of the “tow police” a few times; and although annoyed by the implication, this isn’t a bad thing.

As an industry we will never receive the respect we desire if we don’t begin to police ourselves and call out towers when they are being unsafe or unethical. Many in the industry want the “thin yellow line;” well, it comes with a responsibility to walk the walk not just talk the talk.

An unintended side effect of the recent economic slowdown has been an increase in social media traffic. While this can be an amusing way to pass the time, we must still be careful with what we post and how we interact with others on a public forum.

Not everyone on your friend list is really your friend!

I am happy to see more jobs being posted. For a while many towers were gun shy about posting because of the constant bashing.

I am upset to see the bashing has worsened. Not all of us have access to the same resources for equipment or training; many are doing the best they can with the resources they have available. Besides, there are many ways to accomplish the same end goal. Your way is not the only way, nor is it necessarily the best way.

That said, there is a time and a place for calling out an unsafe or improper act when it is posted on social media or witnessed in person. Tact must be used. The parties may be doing the best they can given the tools in their toolbox.

So, before you call out someone, stop and ask yourself: Is what you are about to say a result of a fact, or just an opinion?

“Fact” would be an obvious overload of equipment beyond its rating, such as using a single 5/16 chain to lift a 10-ton steel beam (WLL of 5/16 grade 70 transport chain is 4,700 lbs.) This would obviously be a factual statement that the incorrect rigging was being used and the operator compromised safety. This action should be called out and stopped if possible if witnessed in person.

“Opinion” would be using a different tie-down method than what you prefer on a carrier. Example, using chains vs. an over-the-wheel K-strap (commonly called eight-point) to secure a vehicle. If both are rated properly and installed correctly, they will do the same job.

Now, if the chain is installed in a way it could damage something (not in a proper hook point designed by the vehicle manufacturer), then it may be acceptable to say something. Otherwise, it is best left alone.

Be kind when offering a differing opinion. As a trainer I have my methods that I teach, with many being the same as other trainers. Some are tweaked a bit from my personal experience. All of them meet the industry standards of safety and are fit for use.

All I ask is when passing on your wisdom to others … lead by example. Make sure when you do something it is safe, in line with what is recommended by the equipment manufacturer and commonly accepted in our industry. We owe it to each other to help make our industry a great place to work.

Get it done at any cost is a concept from the past. We know better today that, as professionals, we need to act like professionals.

Playing Well with Others

attack1 bc745By Randall C. Resch

I happened upon a tow scenario that delivered me a life lesson, having read between the lines. In June 2019, a small-town Rhode Island fire captain (who also was the president of the local firefighter’s union) was allegedly involved in a physical skirmish with an 18-year-old towman at the scene of a motorcycle accident.

According to a police report, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at a local intersection. A local tow company was dispatched to remove the downed motorcycle. Arriving on-scene was an 18-year-old and his father who were readying to load the cycle when a fire captain joked to the young tower about his inability to back the tow truck close to the wrecked motorcycle.

That’s when two aggressive personalities mixed for the worse.

Not caring for the fire captain’s comments, the young tower responded in a somewhat flippant manner saying, something to the effect, “If you think you can do a better job, go ahead fat ... ”

Well, that’s all that was needed to launch the fire captain over the proverbial edge. In an instant, it was reported, the captain walked to a chain-link fence that was lying on the pavement near the accident scene and proceeded to grab the tower by the throat.

Talk about a career-ender!

People of Action

We towers are all men and women of action in the same manner cops and firefighters are. We’re tough-boned, don’t like to be challenged and we certainly don’t like to be told how to do our job.

With the young tower’s father and police officers stepping in to separate both parties, the captain allegedly uttered that he would “finish it” when he got off-duty.

Having been in this industry all of my life, with part of that as a city cop, I’ve worked both sides of the coin when it comes to job and responsibility. Police officers and firefighters are highly trained and highly motivated. As it relates to towmen, they oftentimes develop a sense that they know more than the tower does based on their field experience and career status.

Towmen are expected to know how to load and recover vehicles; but when tow companies don’t always send competent and trained individuals, it’s oftentimes easy for them to be misjudged.

Who’s to Blame?

This entire scenario could have been avoided if a couple of simple lessons were present:

1) Always have respect for each individual and their position.
2) Name-calling goes nowhere and solves nothing.
3) Recognize each other’s duties and responsibilities.
4) Keep comments to yourself.

I don’t necessarily assign blame here to either party. I remember myself as a young, energetic tower who thought I knew everything there was to know about towing and recovery. I too was fast to comment first and evaluate the facts later.

As a cop on-scene, it’s hard to sometimes hold back an urge to jump in and hurry things along. I realized that it wasn’t my job as a policeman to tell towers how to do theirs, no matter if I thought they could do something better.

In this case, perhaps the fire captain acted outside the scope of his authority while the young towman was acting out of emotion.

Respect, professionalism and competency are the determining factors in behaving as a consummate professional. Without interjecting these three factors, we’re headed toward negative interactions no matter what the scenario calls for.





An Ensemble Performance

0 717ebBy George L. Nitti

Some tow trucks simply exude harmony, where diverse parts come together in symmetry and balance. One essential ingredient is the use of complementary colors.

Epitomizing this is Covino Enterprises’ 1994 Freightliner FL70/Century 25-ton medium-duty wrecker that turns heads with its vibrant colors, including lime green, purple, Chrysler blue and accents of orange, teal and gray.

According to owner Richie Covino, whose company is based out of Glen Cove, New York, the hand-painted design was executed a couple of months ago by “Magic Mike.”

Covino said, “I wanted to do something different. I think vinyl looks cheap. One of my trucks is wrapped and you can see the seams.”

Several distinguishing features of this colorful design include the tribal art, the Covino name on the side of the unit and the cartoons on the hood of the truck.

The tribal art, a popular motif in towing, is particularly large and serves as the centerpiece of the background design, with its complementary lime green and purple colors taking center stage.

Enhancing the tribal art is the large Covino name, matching the tribal flames, set apart in a complementary Chrysler blue. The lettering is accented with teal and other tints of blue, along with a gray background.

Lastly, there are the cartoon images of “Road Runner” and “Wile E. Coyote” wedged between art extending down from the hood. The cartoons pop. The Road Runner is seen prevailing, pulling a tow chain from coyote’s ankle.

Covino said, “Today you see a lot of flames and skull heads while cartoons seem to be dying out. Growing up in the business, I saw a lot of cartoons and wanted to keep that tradition going.”

With its diverse parts, the well-balanced design is the key. There’s not only one element standing out; instead it’s an ensemble piece blending together as a cohesive unit.

Superheroes Carry the Loads

0 c310cBy George L. Nitti

Creating a great logo for your company begins by finding the right lettering, or font family, that will help your company stand out and define it moving forward.

Many unique designs in the towing industry promote professionalism and make a lasting impression on customers and towing professionals alike. One such case is the bold logo design of Lebleus Towing and Recovery of Kannapolis, North Carolina, where it is found on several of their newer trucks.

Owner Jeremy Good, who took over the company from his father-in-law, turned to Omega Graphics for a new, eye-catching design.

“Whatever looks best and stands out is what we were going for,” Good said.

Steve Greb of Omega chose an unusual font face styled like Old English/Gothic.

“I was going for something heavy and edgy,” Greb said, “because Lebleus does a lot of heavy lifting. After all, they lift cars and trucks.”

Together they agreed on the Ironwood font with its sharp edges and heavy quality.

Two of their trucks, a 2018 Freightliner/Century 21’ rollback and a 2018 Peterbilt/Jerr-Dan 25-ton wrecker, showcase this font face. Written large on the side doors of their units in green, it pops out against a black background.

“The trick was trying to blend them with the other graphics,” said Greb.

The graphics are superhero-themed. The rollback containing a large image of The Incredible Hulk on the cab. Some of the main characters from The Avengers like Thor, Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow are found on the toolbox on the sides of the bed.

The Jerr-Dan wrecker features a Batman-themed wrap that includes the Caped Crusader along with The Joker, Batwoman, Scarecrow and Harley Quinn.

Looking at both designs, Omega blends the green logo with the images of the superheroes with tints of green, helping to blend all of the graphics evenly.

A heavy tow chain wraps around each unit, conveying the “superhero strength” that it takes to make it in the towing business.

Today it’s about capturing the interest of your audience, and superheroes and action figures remain popular.

(Note: This article previously appeared in the April 25, 2018 edition of Tow Industry Week.)

Tribute of the Highest Order

0 1aaf1George L. Nitti

For those in the towing industry, loyalties run deep to all first responders, including our servicemen and women, EMTs, firefighters and police.

According to Steve Fusaro, owner of K&S Towing and Recovery of Havertown, Pennsylvania, his vision was to create a tribute truck with their 2016 Peterbilt 567/Jerr-Dan JFB 50-ton body.

“I was a paid paramedic and volunteer fireman,” Fusaro said, “and have family members who serve or have served in the military. I don’t feel that law enforcement always gets the respect they deserve.”

Fusaro shared his ideas with Killer Kreations of Philadelphia who then sketched out a design.

“I told Fred, the designer, what I wanted and he sketched it out. He did the work in two parts, first on the front and then on the back. It took two months to complete the project,” Fusaro said.

The result was an original, eye-catching work of art that gives tribute of the highest order to all those who serve and protect.

The entire unit is a feast for the eyes. “Everybody blows their horns at it,” Fusaro said.

On one side of the unit there is a police car, firetruck, ambulance and an emergency medical helicopter, all artistically depicted in front of a NYC landscape that includes the Twin Towers.

“A few weeks ago, a medical helicopter went down and crashed in the Delaware, killing the pilot. We had his name, Michael Murphy, put on the side door. Also we have a couple of yellow ribbons on the back that give tribute to our troops and 9/11.”

On the other side of the unit is a tribute to our military, with two infantrymen representing the Navy and Army in combat. Both men are related to Fusaro, who had their names included in the design. Military helicopters, planes and boats are also shown in this tribute.

The most stunning image of all is on the hood, where a bald eagle sits atop the American flag, bringing this patriotic design together with other stars and stripes throughout.

Protecting and serving our country never looked so good.

(Ed. Note: This article previously appeared in the August 2, 2017 edition of Tow Industry Week)

Talbert’s 35-Ton Fixed Neck Trailer

1 6ba502 f24f2Talbert Manufacturing introduces the 35FG-BVTL: a fixed-neck, drop deck trailer for small- to mid-size equipment machinery movers. The 35-ton trailer is rated at 70,000 pounds concentrated in 20-feet and features hydraulic ramps for safe, efficient loading and unloading in confined spaces. It has an 84-inch swing radius and 18-inch kingpin setting for increased maneuverability and versatility. The gooseneck features 2-speed landing gear with standard sand shoes.

The 36-inch sloping beavertail features a 14.98-degree load angle coupled with full-width plate with traction bars outside the main beams for optimal rear loading. The unit has a low loaded deck height of 30 inches, 40-inches for the rear bridge — and a 10-inch road clearance to maximize headroom.

talbertmfg.com

ITD Locking Simple Mounts

LockingSimpleMounts 84046In the Ditch’s Simple Mounts now come with an updated locking pin that features an arrow indicator to show the pin’s orientation while locked inside the mount. The Simple Mounts also have a new Speed Lock feature that gets rid of the wires previously used to store the locking pin and lynch clip with the mount. A lynch clip or padlock is all that is needed to store the locking pin in the unlocked position while the dolly is in use. The steel Locking Simple Mount comes in three sizes and are sold individually, so you need to order two to make a set.

intheditch.com

Worx Portable Detailing Vac

Worx f7c59The new Worx 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum is a lightweight, versatile solution to a wide range of dry spills and messes in the shop, office or truck. Weighing only 3 lbs. with battery, the portable vacuum features a 4’ flexible hose with crevice tool and brush accessories for getting into confined areas. A washable HEPA filter is used to help remove allergens, dander, pet hair and other small particles. Includes lithium battery, a charger, crevice tool and brush accessories, accessory adapter and HEPA filter and cartridge.

worx.com
The American Recovery Association is asking members to complete a survey to help with lobbying efforts to derail potential federal proposals that would devastate industry.

Lender: Subprime Car Buyers Skipping Payments

In a statement that could have future implications for the repossession industry, Credit Acceptance Corp. warned it’s seeing a sharp drop-off in payments as people shift their financial priorities to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

As unemployment soars, borrowers are putting off payments or “reallocating resources,” the subprime lender said in a regulatory filing April 20. New lending is also slowing as dealerships across the U.S. are forced to shutter their lots, the company said.

“A continued disruption in our workforce, decrease in collections from our consumers or decline in consumer loan assignments could cause a material adverse effect on our financial position, liquidity and results of operations,” the company wrote.

The firm is among the first to report an uptick in delinquencies as some lenders offer forbearance, hoping that what consumers need is time to get through the pandemic so they can resume payments. 

Source: bloomberg.com.

ARA Develops Survey to [b]Help Defend Rights for Repos

The American Recovery Association is asking members to complete a survey that would generate an accurate representation of the companies in the repossession industry and the Congressional districts where they operate.

The survey is being conducted to give ARA lobbying efforts more information to explain the association’s case regarding potential policy “that if passed would devastate our businesses over the coming months in ways that most would not be able to recover from,” according to a recent release.

ARA explained that federal proposals could be included in the next round of small business loan assistance that would not allow any repossessions for a period of 120 days from the ending of the national state of emergency.

“Needless to say, an additional 120-day moratorium on top of the downtime currently being experienced by the repossession industry would be devastating to most of our members,” ARA said.

“Helping us gather this information will not only allow an immediate effort on this matter, it will also allow ARA to be prepared for any other matter in the future where we need to engage a lobbying effort on your behalf,” the association said.

The survey is available on its website.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

New Mexico: Repos [b]Are Non-Essential

In a recent letter, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission asserted that repossession work is a non-essential towing service.

According to an April 14 letter issued by the state’s PRC: “It has come to the PRC’s attention that certain motor carriers may be continuing to operate notwithstanding the Department of Health’s restrictions; specifically, towing services performing repossession services. Under the Department of Health orders, towing services ‘necessary to maintain the safety ... of residences or essential businesses’ are the only services permitted at this time. Towing services for repossession purposes are currently deemed non-essential by the Governor’s office. “Any actions of engaging in non-essential motor carrier service during the duration of the Order could subject your business to enforcement penalties of operating a non-essential business in violation of the Order.”

Source: nmprc.state.nm.us.

Primeritus Lays Off 148

Primeritus Financial Services Inc., which offers services related to auto repossession, skip-tracing and remarketing, has laid off 148 employees.

According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document, the employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The layoffs are termed “temporary” in the document.

Source: nashvillepost.com.
