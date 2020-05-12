CAT Fishin’ – A Prequel

Safe Backing Is No Accident

By Randall C. Resch



Every year across the U.S., more than 250 children are killed in the driveways of homes where drivers are backing up and don’t notice a child behind them.



These types of fatal scenarios often involve towmen after they arrive to do residential service calls and a little one watching the proceedings may unknowingly stray from sight to check out the wrecker with all those colorful strobing lights.



One of the top causes of emergency equipment accidents such as ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and lifeguard vehicles is said to be that of unsafe backing. All industries have their fair share of backing incidents and accidents causing injury and death.



As backing incidents typically occur in inner-city locations, think ahead on where to park when arriving to the tow, recovery or service events. Consider these tips:

• When possible, avoid backing. Choose a forward pull-through location; know the environment.



• Have a GOAL (Get Out And Look). Conduct a walkaround before departing, no matter how long your wrecker or flatbed carrier is parked. Ensure there are no hazards or late-arriving vehicles you didn’t see.



• Use truck mirrors to view the truck’s rear window. Turn in your seat, plus adjust the mirrors effectively.



• Back up slowly. If you have to back up, keep the tow truck’s speed to a walking pace to ensure you control your vehicle and react to problems.



• Use a spotter. This is especially true for backing in tow yard locations. If there are other personnel at the facility it should be regular practice that other personnel come to the tow truck’s location and be a visual guide. Position a spotter to the tow truck’s rear where the tow truck’s driver can see the spotter through their mirrors.



• Watch for pedestrian and first responder workers working in close proximity.



• Avoid distractions. As with all driving processes, avoid using mobile devices, radios or other electronics when backing; however, using the tow truck’s back-up camera may be helpful to identify anyone or anything in the rearward field of motion.



• Practice. Backing up commercial vehicles takes time and practice, especially when using rearview and side mirrors. New drivers should be provided ample time to develop backing skills as part of training.



In all reality, departure shouldn’t include backing up. Safe backing requires total concentration and a pre-backing walkaround. It’s every tower’s responsibility to ensure the tow truck’s rearward movement is clear of obstacles and especially people. Be cautious and think ahead on your arrival and departure plan.



The Tow Police (Social Media Bashing) By Brian J. Riker



I have been accused of being an officer of the “tow police” a few times; and although annoyed by the implication, this isn’t a bad thing.



As an industry we will never receive the respect we desire if we don’t begin to police ourselves and call out towers when they are being unsafe or unethical. Many in the industry want the “thin yellow line;” well, it comes with a responsibility to walk the walk not just talk the talk.



An unintended side effect of the recent economic slowdown has been an increase in social media traffic. While this can be an amusing way to pass the time, we must still be careful with what we post and how we interact with others on a public forum.



Not everyone on your friend list is really your friend!



I am happy to see more jobs being posted. For a while many towers were gun shy about posting because of the constant bashing.



I am upset to see the bashing has worsened. Not all of us have access to the same resources for equipment or training; many are doing the best they can with the resources they have available. Besides, there are many ways to accomplish the same end goal. Your way is not the only way, nor is it necessarily the best way.



That said, there is a time and a place for calling out an unsafe or improper act when it is posted on social media or witnessed in person. Tact must be used. The parties may be doing the best they can given the tools in their toolbox.



So, before you call out someone, stop and ask yourself: Is what you are about to say a result of a fact, or just an opinion?



“Fact” would be an obvious overload of equipment beyond its rating, such as using a single 5/16 chain to lift a 10-ton steel beam (WLL of 5/16 grade 70 transport chain is 4,700 lbs.) This would obviously be a factual statement that the incorrect rigging was being used and the operator compromised safety. This action should be called out and stopped if possible if witnessed in person.



“Opinion” would be using a different tie-down method than what you prefer on a carrier. Example, using chains vs. an over-the-wheel K-strap (commonly called eight-point) to secure a vehicle. If both are rated properly and installed correctly, they will do the same job.



Now, if the chain is installed in a way it could damage something (not in a proper hook point designed by the vehicle manufacturer), then it may be acceptable to say something. Otherwise, it is best left alone.



Be kind when offering a differing opinion. As a trainer I have my methods that I teach, with many being the same as other trainers. Some are tweaked a bit from my personal experience. All of them meet the industry standards of safety and are fit for use.



All I ask is when passing on your wisdom to others … lead by example. Make sure when you do something it is safe, in line with what is recommended by the equipment manufacturer and commonly accepted in our industry. We owe it to each other to help make our industry a great place to work.



