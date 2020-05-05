The Tow Police (Social Media Bashing) By Brian J. Riker



I have been accused of being an officer of the “tow police” a few times; and although annoyed by the implication, this isn’t a bad thing.



As an industry we will never receive the respect we desire if we don’t begin to police ourselves and call out towers when they are being unsafe or unethical. Many in the industry want the “thin yellow line;” well, it comes with a responsibility to walk the walk not just talk the talk.



An unintended side effect of the recent economic slowdown has been an increase in social media traffic. While this can be an amusing way to pass the time, we must still be careful with what we post and how we interact with others on a public forum.



Not everyone on your friend list is really your friend!



I am happy to see more jobs being posted. For a while many towers were gun shy about posting because of the constant bashing.



I am upset to see the bashing has worsened. Not all of us have access to the same resources for equipment or training; many are doing the best they can with the resources they have available. Besides, there are many ways to accomplish the same end goal. Your way is not the only way, nor is it necessarily the best way.



That said, there is a time and a place for calling out an unsafe or improper act when it is posted on social media or witnessed in person. Tact must be used. The parties may be doing the best they can given the tools in their toolbox.



So, before you call out someone, stop and ask yourself: Is what you are about to say a result of a fact, or just an opinion?



“Fact” would be an obvious overload of equipment beyond its rating, such as using a single 5/16 chain to lift a 10-ton steel beam (WLL of 5/16 grade 70 transport chain is 4,700 lbs.) This would obviously be a factual statement that the incorrect rigging was being used and the operator compromised safety. This action should be called out and stopped if possible if witnessed in person.



“Opinion” would be using a different tie-down method than what you prefer on a carrier. Example, using chains vs. an over-the-wheel K-strap (commonly called eight-point) to secure a vehicle. If both are rated properly and installed correctly, they will do the same job.



Now, if the chain is installed in a way it could damage something (not in a proper hook point designed by the vehicle manufacturer), then it may be acceptable to say something. Otherwise, it is best left alone.



Be kind when offering a differing opinion. As a trainer I have my methods that I teach, with many being the same as other trainers. Some are tweaked a bit from my personal experience. All of them meet the industry standards of safety and are fit for use.



All I ask is when passing on your wisdom to others … lead by example. Make sure when you do something it is safe, in line with what is recommended by the equipment manufacturer and commonly accepted in our industry. We owe it to each other to help make our industry a great place to work.



Get it done at any cost is a concept from the past. We know better today that, as professionals, we need to act like professionals. By Brian J. RikerI have been accused of being an officer of the “tow police” a few times; and although annoyed by the implication, this isn’t a bad thing.As an industry we will never receive the respect we desire if we don’t begin to police ourselves and call out towers when they are being unsafe or unethical. Many in the industry want the “thin yellow line;” well, it comes with a responsibility to walk the walk not just talk the talk.An unintended side effect of the recent economic slowdown has been an increase in social media traffic. While this can be an amusing way to pass the time, we must still be careful with what we post and how we interact with others on a public forum.Not everyone on your friend list is really your friend!I am happy to see more jobs being posted. For a while many towers were gun shy about posting because of the constant bashing.I am upset to see the bashing has worsened. Not all of us have access to the same resources for equipment or training; many are doing the best they can with the resources they have available. Besides, there are many ways to accomplish the same end goal. Your way is not the only way, nor is it necessarily the best way.That said, there is a time and a place for calling out an unsafe or improper act when it is posted on social media or witnessed in person. Tact must be used. The parties may be doing the best they can given the tools in their toolbox.So, before you call out someone, stop and ask yourself: Is what you are about to say a result of a fact, or just an opinion?“Fact” would be an obvious overload of equipment beyond its rating, such as using a single 5/16 chain to lift a 10-ton steel beam (WLL of 5/16 grade 70 transport chain is 4,700 lbs.) This would obviously be a factual statement that the incorrect rigging was being used and the operator compromised safety. This action should be called out and stopped if possible if witnessed in person.“Opinion” would be using a different tie-down method than what you prefer on a carrier. Example, using chains vs. an over-the-wheel K-strap (commonly called eight-point) to secure a vehicle. If both are rated properly and installed correctly, they will do the same job.Now, if the chain is installed in a way it could damage something (not in a proper hook point designed by the vehicle manufacturer), then it may be acceptable to say something. Otherwise, it is best left alone.Be kind when offering a differing opinion. As a trainer I have my methods that I teach, with many being the same as other trainers. Some are tweaked a bit from my personal experience. All of them meet the industry standards of safety and are fit for use.All I ask is when passing on your wisdom to others … lead by example. Make sure when you do something it is safe, in line with what is recommended by the equipment manufacturer and commonly accepted in our industry. We owe it to each other to help make our industry a great place to work.Get it done at any cost is a concept from the past. We know better today that, as professionals, we need to act like professionals.

Playing Well with Others By Randall C. Resch



I happened upon a tow scenario that delivered me a life lesson, having read between the lines. In June 2019, a small-town Rhode Island fire captain (who also was the president of the local firefighter’s union) was allegedly involved in a physical skirmish with an 18-year-old towman at the scene of a motorcycle accident.



According to a police report, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at a local intersection. A local tow company was dispatched to remove the downed motorcycle. Arriving on-scene was an 18-year-old and his father who were readying to load the cycle when a fire captain joked to the young tower about his inability to back the tow truck close to the wrecked motorcycle.



That’s when two aggressive personalities mixed for the worse.



Not caring for the fire captain’s comments, the young tower responded in a somewhat flippant manner saying, something to the effect, “If you think you can do a better job, go ahead fat ... ”



Well, that’s all that was needed to launch the fire captain over the proverbial edge. In an instant, it was reported, the captain walked to a chain-link fence that was lying on the pavement near the accident scene and proceeded to grab the tower by the throat.



Talk about a career-ender!



People of Action



We towers are all men and women of action in the same manner cops and firefighters are. We’re tough-boned, don’t like to be challenged and we certainly don’t like to be told how to do our job.



With the young tower’s father and police officers stepping in to separate both parties, the captain allegedly uttered that he would “finish it” when he got off-duty.



Having been in this industry all of my life, with part of that as a city cop, I’ve worked both sides of the coin when it comes to job and responsibility. Police officers and firefighters are highly trained and highly motivated. As it relates to towmen, they oftentimes develop a sense that they know more than the tower does based on their field experience and career status.



Towmen are expected to know how to load and recover vehicles; but when tow companies don’t always send competent and trained individuals, it’s oftentimes easy for them to be misjudged.



Who’s to Blame?



This entire scenario could have been avoided if a couple of simple lessons were present:



1) Always have respect for each individual and their position.

2) Name-calling goes nowhere and solves nothing.

3) Recognize each other’s duties and responsibilities.

4) Keep comments to yourself.



I don’t necessarily assign blame here to either party. I remember myself as a young, energetic tower who thought I knew everything there was to know about towing and recovery. I too was fast to comment first and evaluate the facts later.



As a cop on-scene, it’s hard to sometimes hold back an urge to jump in and hurry things along. I realized that it wasn’t my job as a policeman to tell towers how to do theirs, no matter if I thought they could do something better.



In this case, perhaps the fire captain acted outside the scope of his authority while the young towman was acting out of emotion.



Respect, professionalism and competency are the determining factors in behaving as a consummate professional. Without interjecting these three factors, we’re headed toward negative interactions no matter what the scenario calls for.











By Randall C. ReschI happened upon a tow scenario that delivered me a life lesson, having read between the lines. In June 2019, a small-town Rhode Island fire captain (who also was the president of the local firefighter’s union) was allegedly involved in a physical skirmish with an 18-year-old towman at the scene of a motorcycle accident.According to a police report, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at a local intersection. A local tow company was dispatched to remove the downed motorcycle. Arriving on-scene was an 18-year-old and his father who were readying to load the cycle when a fire captain joked to the young tower about his inability to back the tow truck close to the wrecked motorcycle.That’s when two aggressive personalities mixed for the worse.Not caring for the fire captain’s comments, the young tower responded in a somewhat flippant manner saying, something to the effect, “If you think you can do a better job, go ahead fat ... ”Well, that’s all that was needed to launch the fire captain over the proverbial edge. In an instant, it was reported, the captain walked to a chain-link fence that was lying on the pavement near the accident scene and proceeded to grab the tower by the throat.Talk about a career-ender!We towers are all men and women of action in the same manner cops and firefighters are. We’re tough-boned, don’t like to be challenged and we certainly don’t like to be told how to do our job.With the young tower’s father and police officers stepping in to separate both parties, the captain allegedly uttered that he would “finish it” when he got off-duty.Having been in this industry all of my life, with part of that as a city cop, I’ve worked both sides of the coin when it comes to job and responsibility. Police officers and firefighters are highly trained and highly motivated. As it relates to towmen, they oftentimes develop a sense that they know more than the tower does based on their field experience and career status.Towmen are expected to know how to load and recover vehicles; but when tow companies don’t always send competent and trained individuals, it’s oftentimes easy for them to be misjudged.This entire scenario could have been avoided if a couple of simple lessons were present:1) Always have respect for each individual and their position.2) Name-calling goes nowhere and solves nothing.3) Recognize each other’s duties and responsibilities.4) Keep comments to yourself.I don’t necessarily assign blame here to either party. I remember myself as a young, energetic tower who thought I knew everything there was to know about towing and recovery. I too was fast to comment first and evaluate the facts later.As a cop on-scene, it’s hard to sometimes hold back an urge to jump in and hurry things along. I realized that it wasn’t my job as a policeman to tell towers how to do theirs, no matter if I thought they could do something better.In this case, perhaps the fire captain acted outside the scope of his authority while the young towman was acting out of emotion.Respect, professionalism and competency are the determining factors in behaving as a consummate professional. Without interjecting these three factors, we’re headed toward negative interactions no matter what the scenario calls for.