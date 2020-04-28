Through the Guardrail

Playing Well with Others By Randall C. Resch



I happened upon a tow scenario that delivered me a life lesson, having read between the lines. In June 2019, a small-town Rhode Island fire captain (who also was the president of the local firefighter’s union) was allegedly involved in a physical skirmish with an 18-year-old towman at the scene of a motorcycle accident.



According to a police report, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at a local intersection. A local tow company was dispatched to remove the downed motorcycle. Arriving on-scene was an 18-year-old and his father who were readying to load the cycle when a fire captain joked to the young tower about his inability to back the tow truck close to the wrecked motorcycle.



That’s when two aggressive personalities mixed for the worse.



Not caring for the fire captain’s comments, the young tower responded in a somewhat flippant manner saying, something to the effect, “If you think you can do a better job, go ahead fat ... ”



Well, that’s all that was needed to launch the fire captain over the proverbial edge. In an instant, it was reported, the captain walked to a chain-link fence that was lying on the pavement near the accident scene and proceeded to grab the tower by the throat.



Talk about a career-ender!



People of Action



We towers are all men and women of action in the same manner cops and firefighters are. We’re tough-boned, don’t like to be challenged and we certainly don’t like to be told how to do our job.



With the young tower’s father and police officers stepping in to separate both parties, the captain allegedly uttered that he would “finish it” when he got off-duty.



Having been in this industry all of my life, with part of that as a city cop, I’ve worked both sides of the coin when it comes to job and responsibility. Police officers and firefighters are highly trained and highly motivated. As it relates to towmen, they oftentimes develop a sense that they know more than the tower does based on their field experience and career status.



Towmen are expected to know how to load and recover vehicles; but when tow companies don’t always send competent and trained individuals, it’s oftentimes easy for them to be misjudged.



Who’s to Blame?



This entire scenario could have been avoided if a couple of simple lessons were present:



1) Always have respect for each individual and their position.

2) Name-calling goes nowhere and solves nothing.

3) Recognize each other’s duties and responsibilities.

4) Keep comments to yourself.



I don’t necessarily assign blame here to either party. I remember myself as a young, energetic tower who thought I knew everything there was to know about towing and recovery. I too was fast to comment first and evaluate the facts later.



As a cop on-scene, it’s hard to sometimes hold back an urge to jump in and hurry things along. I realized that it wasn’t my job as a policeman to tell towers how to do theirs, no matter if I thought they could do something better.



In this case, perhaps the fire captain acted outside the scope of his authority while the young towman was acting out of emotion.



Respect, professionalism and competency are the determining factors in behaving as a consummate professional. Without interjecting these three factors, we’re headed toward negative interactions no matter what the scenario calls for.











COVID-19 and the Department of Labor By Brian J. Riker



There are several U.S. Department of Labor considerations that are unique to the COVID-19 crisis. With 50 different responses from the individual states, it is a very confusing time to be a business owner.



On April 10, the Labor Department released updated guidance on how COVID-19 cases are to be recorded as workplace illness. It is considered a workplace illness in many instances (29 CFR 1904.5) and must be recorded and reported if you are an employer in the emergency response sector.



Due to the widespread affliction of COVID-19, OSHA will not be enforcing their workplace illness reporting requirements on other industries at this time. As I interpret this to include towing companies to be in the non-exempt category, there is one notable exception: OSHA still requires reporting of COVID-19 related illness if it could be reasonably presumed by available objective evidence that the worker was exposed during the course of their employment while on-duty.



What this means is a COVID-19-related illness that requires days away from work must be recorded as a workplace injury. In many instances, the illness will be eligible to become a worker’s compensation insurance claim.



(This article is not legal advice; please check with a local labor attorney if you have any questions regarding your specific company.)



Another notable temporary change to labor law includes the Families First Act, effective April 1-Dec. 31, 2020. This can require employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid leave without recourse to employees with immediate family members that are affected by COVID-19. This would include the loss of childcare providers and mandated quarantine periods.



For those employers that are considering reducing their workforce in response to this crisis, keep in mind that in most cases the laws regarding notice before layoffs or reductions in pay rate have not changed. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act is still applicable and requires advance notice of layoffs and closings for most employers.



Employers should contact an employment lawyer to help them understand the differences between layoffs, furloughs and outright termination of employment. Each has different consequences for both the employer and employee, including continuing eligibility for employer-sponsored medical insurance; state requirements to pay accrued personal time; access to unemployment benefits and more. As this is a complex topic with different rules for each state, it is best to obtain local guidance for your specific questions.



My general advice is not to paint all employees with the same broad brush--what may be right for one employee or company may not be right for another. Some employees may be willing and able to take a voluntary reduction in pay or hours to help out; others may need to be laid off so they can quickly collect unemployment benefits.



Before offering creative solutions such as working an unpaid week, cut in pay rate or other solutions, make sure your state labor laws allow for such actions. Not all states will allow them, nor will they allow them for all classes of employees. For example, your salaried employees that are exempt from overtime are treated differently from hourly or even salaried employees that are not overtime exempt under U.S. labor guidelines.



There may be other options to explore before taking drastic measures. Many employers are temporarily reducing or eliminating their contributions to 401k and other retirement plans, cutting out most bonus programs and rethinking take-home trucks, meals and entertainment and other non-essential expenses.



I suggest having open and honest discussions with your team before making any changes. Humans can handle bad news; what we can’t handle is uncertainty. Now is the time for clear and open communication.



