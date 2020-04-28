RECOVERY ROUNDUP: Wedged Above Water: Bridge Recovery of Farm Equipment
Through the GuardrailBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti
Mike Sena, owner and operator of Mike’s Towing & Recovery in Bridgewater, New Jersey, has a stellar reputation for dealing with difficult recovery situations.
On March 23, 2020, Mike’s received a call from the New Jersey State Police to respond to Route 287 in Annandale for a tractor-trailer rollover. The 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor with a loaded 2012 Great Dane trailer slid sideways 100’ through the guardrail and 35’ down an embankment. The rear wheels were on the roadway and the left side tires were 4’ off the ground.
The weather was bad: heavy rain and cold that made the roadways slick. Mike was already out on another wreck when this call came in.
Recovery Supervisor Rich responded in Truck 166, a 2015 Peterbilt 379 tri-axle/Century 1040 rotator. Jim was in Truck 144, a 2004 Peterbilt/Century 9055. Dirk was in Truck 164, a 2011 Ford E250 service van and Adam was in Truck 182 pulling their recovery trailer. Operators John and Tyler were also part of this recovery team.
The first step was cutting and removing the guardrail posts using their K12 saw and Truck 144, the Century 9055 operated by Jim. While that was being accomplished, the team set up the recovery trucks.
“They used two lines and two snatch blocks off of our heavy Truck 144 and ran snatch blocks to the rear legs to get a low pull and pull the trailer down onto to roadway,” Mike said.
Then they used both the Century 1040 rotator and the Century 9055 with two lines and snatch blocks each to pull the truck and trailer sideways approximately 20’.
There was a concrete pipe and wall with water running through it between the rear of the truck and the landing legs of the trailer. They winched the tractor around the pipe and back up the embankment to the road with Truck 166 while Truck 144 held the back of the trailer.
“Wireless headsets were used throughout the recovery so all team members can remain in constant contact with one another,” Mike said. “On a highway job this is especially key because the roadway can be very noisy and it can prove difficult to communicate when you can’t always put eyes on each operator on the scene. It’s a key to a recovery being performed safely and professionally.
“Our recovery trailer is always a key vehicle on jobs like this. It holds everything we need from speedy dry to our K12 saws and every other piece of equipment that might be required on scene.”
“The crew had to pump out the left tank for safety before hooking up to the unit with Truck 166 (rotator),” Mike said. “Then they ran air and a light cord and removed the axle to prep the casualty for tow. They towed it a short distance to a safe pull off on the highway for safety and met our road service Truck 164.”
They had to replace the two right rear flat tires for safe transport, so Dirk removed the left front tire, removed the two right rear flat tires and singled out the rear with the front tire. Once this was completed, the tractor and trailer combination was transported as a single unit to Mike’s Towing and Recovery facility in Branchburg.
Upon arrival at their Bridgewater facility, the right fuel tank had sent fuel back over to the left tank and it was leaking again. They pumped out all fuel for safety. The company picked up the trailer the following day and Mike’s was directed to tow the tractor to a collision shop for repair.
“Great job to the Mike's recovery crew including Rich, Jim and Dirk, with Adam, John and Tyler assisting,” Mike said. “A special shout out to Melissa, our dispatcher, for keeping cool under extreme pressure as the MTR team was out on three recoveries at once that evening!”
Editor’s Note: Many Thanks to Joyce Testa Powers for providing much needed information for this job. Look for more details on this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.
‘Clyde’“Clyde” (real name, Clifford) was a childhood friend of mine. He moved from Bronx, New York, into my Harlem apartment complex sometime in the mid-to-late ’60s.
We would joke Clyde about his sometimes-unorthodox shooting form in basketball; but no one was fiercer on defense. He spoke in a fast and highly enthusiastic manner, especially when the subject turned to anything on wheels: bicycles, motorcycles and his favorite, cars. Being inner-city New York pre-teens and teenagers, many of us (though not all) didn’t quite share that enthusiasm as we were mainly into basketball, baseball and football.
Over the years, like many of us, Clyde grew up and left the area, I lost regular contact with Clyde. I would see him at the occasional visit to the area or at funerals of beloved older neighbors and parents. There would always be the proverbial, “Yeah man, let’s keep in touch and hang out sometime,” but with many of us married, working and “life gettin’ in the way,” those opportunities seldom came.
Unfortunately, Clyde has been one of the several old friends I’ve lost recently during this pandemic. You never realize what you truly miss until there is “no more.”
I’m sure there are many in the family-centric towing industry who right now know someone who is currently suffering, recovering or—worst case—has passed away during this time. With 98 percent of the country shut down and huddled within their homes, there may be family members and friends you’d love to physically see, give a hug to and just “hang out sometime” with.
Promise me, as I have promised myself: When this pandemic lifts, you will take EVERY available opportunity to do so.
This one’s for you, Clifford “Clyde” Blackman (1954-2020).
--Charles Duke
CORONAVIRUS BLUES
