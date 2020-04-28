The Week's Features
Fire at Tennessee Tow Yard
Blaze consumes over 80 vehicles
COVID-19 and the Department of Labor
Pandemic brings forth time of uncertainty in laws
Towing HOF Member Robertson Dies
1998 Hall of Fame inductee was 79
Kenworth Option for DEF Tank with Integrated Steps
Steps can free up as much of 16” of frame space
Primeritus Lays Off 148
Repo services company said layoffs are “temporary”
Towman Games
Cleveland, OH.
Aug. 19-22, 2020
AT ShowPlace
Las Vegas, NV.
Sept 9-12, 2020
TowXpo San Antonio
San Antonio, TX.
Oct. 16-18, 2020
AT Exposition
Baltimore, MD.
Nov. 19-22, 2020
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Dates for Cleveland, Las Vegas, and San Antonio shows moved forward to August, September and October
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 22 - April 28, 2020

Through the Guardrail

0 94320By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Mike Sena, owner and operator of Mike’s Towing & Recovery in Bridgewater, New Jersey, has a stellar reputation for dealing with difficult recovery situations.

On March 23, 2020, Mike’s received a call from the New Jersey State Police to respond to Route 287 in Annandale for a tractor-trailer rollover. The 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor with a loaded 2012 Great Dane trailer slid sideways 100’ through the guardrail and 35’ down an embankment. The rear wheels were on the roadway and the left side tires were 4’ off the ground.

The weather was bad: heavy rain and cold that made the roadways slick. Mike was already out on another wreck when this call came in.

Recovery Supervisor Rich responded in Truck 166, a 2015 Peterbilt 379 tri-axle/Century 1040 rotator. Jim was in Truck 144, a 2004 Peterbilt/Century 9055. Dirk was in Truck 164, a 2011 Ford E250 service van and Adam was in Truck 182 pulling their recovery trailer. Operators John and Tyler were also part of this recovery team.

The first step was cutting and removing the guardrail posts using their K12 saw and Truck 144, the Century 9055 operated by Jim. While that was being accomplished, the team set up the recovery trucks.

“They used two lines and two snatch blocks off of our heavy Truck 144 and ran snatch blocks to the rear legs to get a low pull and pull the trailer down onto to roadway,” Mike said.

Then they used both the Century 1040 rotator and the Century 9055 with two lines and snatch blocks each to pull the truck and trailer sideways approximately 20’.

There was a concrete pipe and wall with water running through it between the rear of the truck and the landing legs of the trailer. They winched the tractor around the pipe and back up the embankment to the road with Truck 166 while Truck 144 held the back of the trailer.

“Wireless headsets were used throughout the recovery so all team members can remain in constant contact with one another,” Mike said. “On a highway job this is especially key because the roadway can be very noisy and it can prove difficult to communicate when you can’t always put eyes on each operator on the scene. It’s a key to a recovery being performed safely and professionally.

“Our recovery trailer is always a key vehicle on jobs like this. It holds everything we need from speedy dry to our K12 saws and every other piece of equipment that might be required on scene.”

“The crew had to pump out the left tank for safety before hooking up to the unit with Truck 166 (rotator),” Mike said. “Then they ran air and a light cord and removed the axle to prep the casualty for tow. They towed it a short distance to a safe pull off on the highway for safety and met our road service Truck 164.”

They had to replace the two right rear flat tires for safe transport, so Dirk removed the left front tire, removed the two right rear flat tires and singled out the rear with the front tire. Once this was completed, the tractor and trailer combination was transported as a single unit to Mike’s Towing and Recovery facility in Branchburg.

Upon arrival at their Bridgewater facility, the right fuel tank had sent fuel back over to the left tank and it was leaking again. They pumped out all fuel for safety. The company picked up the trailer the following day and Mike’s was directed to tow the tractor to a collision shop for repair.

“Great job to the Mike's recovery crew including Rich, Jim and Dirk, with Adam, John and Tyler assisting,” Mike said. “A special shout out to Melissa, our dispatcher, for keeping cool under extreme pressure as the MTR team was out on three recoveries at once that evening!”

Editor’s Note: Many Thanks to Joyce Testa Powers for providing much needed information for this job. Look for more details on this recovery in an upcoming issue of American Towman Magazine.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


$310B Earmarked to Refill PPP

Lawmakers and the White House have struck a deal on a $484 billion relief package that would add $310 billion to the depleted Paycheck Protection Program loan package for distressed small businesses and provide additional money for hospitals and coronavirus testing.

The Senate was on track to quickly pass the measure later in the afternoon without a formal vote, with the chamber in recess because of the pandemic.

President Trump had urged both chambers to quickly approve the agreement, writing on Twitter that once he signed the legislation into law, discussions would begin over providing relief for state and local governments, infrastructure investments, tax incentives for restaurants, entertainment and sports and payroll tax cuts, the latter of which has repeatedly been rejected by lawmakers in both parties.

The bill included several concessions Democrats had demanded as conditions of agreeing to steer another $310 billion to the PPP loan program, including a requirement that the administration prepare a national coronavirus testing strategy. The agreement would steer $75 billion to hospitals and $25 billion to coronavirus testing, including resources for states.

The House was planning to take it up on April 23, which would clear it for Trump’s signature.

Source: nytimes.com.
The Paycheck Protection Program, designed to aid small businesses during the economic downturn due to COVID-19, has run out of money.
‘Clyde’

“Clyde” (real name, Clifford) was a childhood friend of mine. He moved from Bronx, New York, into my Harlem apartment complex sometime in the mid-to-late ’60s.

We would joke Clyde about his sometimes-unorthodox shooting form in basketball; but no one was fiercer on defense. He spoke in a fast and highly enthusiastic manner, especially when the subject turned to anything on wheels: bicycles, motorcycles and his favorite, cars. Being inner-city New York pre-teens and teenagers, many of us (though not all) didn’t quite share that enthusiasm as we were mainly into basketball, baseball and football.

Over the years, like many of us, Clyde grew up and left the area, I lost regular contact with Clyde. I would see him at the occasional visit to the area or at funerals of beloved older neighbors and parents. There would always be the proverbial, “Yeah man, let’s keep in touch and hang out sometime,” but with many of us married, working and “life gettin’ in the way,” those opportunities seldom came.

Unfortunately, Clyde has been one of the several old friends I’ve lost recently during this pandemic. You never realize what you truly miss until there is “no more.”

I’m sure there are many in the family-centric towing industry who right now know someone who is currently suffering, recovering or—worst case—has passed away during this time. With 98 percent of the country shut down and huddled within their homes, there may be family members and friends you’d love to physically see, give a hug to and just “hang out sometime” with.

Promise me, as I have promised myself: When this pandemic lifts, you will take EVERY available opportunity to do so.

This one’s for you, Clifford “Clyde” Blackman (1954-2020).

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
CORONAVIRUS BLUES
Approximately how much has your business fallen off during the COVID-19 pandemic?
20%
40%
60%
80%
April 22 - April 28, 2020
“It’s like somebody shut the water spigot off in the towing industry,” said Wayne Sweeney, manager at Interstate Towing in Norwalk, Ohio. Image - spectrumnews1.com.

Empty Roads, Social Distancing Create Challenges for Towmen

With fewer cars on the road due to the coronavirus there are fewer accidents, leaving many towmen sitting idle. “It’s like somebody shut the water spigot off in the towing industry. There’s nothing. I betcha there’s millions of tow trucks sitting across the country,” said Wayne Sweeney, manager at Interstate Towing in Norwalk, Ohio. With the stay-at-home order in place, the roadways across Ohio have been almost empty. Sweeney said helping people stuck on the side of the road is difficult because you can’t really follow social distancing. “It’s always a worry every time we pick somebody up. We don’t know if they are carrying it, if they are not, we don’t know if they are sick, but it’s our duty, it’s our job to get them off that road so nothing happens. That’s what we do, we’re essential workers,” said Sweeney. Source: spectrumnews1.com.

Towman Facing Charges After Shooting at Driver

A Kansas City, Missouri, towman who fired several shots at a fleeing driver last week was charged with multiple felony counts Thursday. Prentiss D. Burks has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. According to court records, Kansas City police responded Tuesday evening after hearing shots; officers found a gunshot victim with wounds to his legs. A witness told police that the incident began when Burks was attempting to tow a vehicle in Raytown. The victim jumped into that vehicle and left the scene, where Burks then began chasing after him in his tow truck. Burks chased the man fleeing, fired several shots and hit the victim. Police found that Burks had a handgun that matched the caliber of shell casings found along the route that shots were fired. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for Burks. Source: fox4kc.com.

Towman Robert Grim Passes

Robert "Bob" Stanley Grim Sr., 67, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, passed away April 6, at his residence. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, the Army veteran worked as a mechanic and towman for Elliott's Auto Service & Body, Lew's Auto Service & Salvage and Campbell's Towing. Survivors include his sons, father, grandchildren and other family. The family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date. Source: fredericksburg.com.
Ryan Pantusa and his wife, Dorian, stand in front of their fleet of trucks. Image – Pantusa Towing.

Tow Company Avoids [b]Layoffs Amid Pandemic

A San Antonio, Texas, towing company has been able to keep its head above water as many other businesses flounder in pandemic waters.

Pantusa Towing is keeping revenue steady, co-owner Ryan Pantusa said last week, as it shifts its focus to more heavy-duty calls. Pantusa said he is committed to keeping his staff, including 21 tow truck operators that operate a fleet of 22 vehicles—so much so that the company has provided $500 performance bonuses to its employees.

"We felt it was totally necessary, and we owed it to them for being able to work through all of this with us," Pantusa said.

He said despite the decrease in the usual light-duty calls from personal vehicle emergencies, that overall 15-percent to 20-percent drop in call volume has enabled the company work with more major clients with a better response time.

Nevertheless, staying in business has not come without changes to field operations. Pantusa operators can no longer offer ride-alongs when towing a vehicle—a strict policy—for the safety of customers and employees amid the pandemic.

This has forced Pantusa to set up customers with Uber or Lyft upon request. That charge is added to the bill. He thinks this may continue as the world recovers from the pandemic.

Source: bizjournals.com.

Massachusetts Towmen Can [b]Get Free COVID-19 Testing

Statewide Towing Association of Massachusetts President Bill Johnson received notice from the state’s Office of Public Safety that tow truck drivers with a Department of Public Utilities certificate and that are engaged in public authority towing are now able to go to the first responders testing sites.

In recent weeks, STA expressed concern over the vulnerability of its members amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes after an email was sent to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

“We are out here on the front lines and are the forgotten,” wrote Johnson. “I am sure you are busy, but I really did not know whom else to reach out to.”

Johnson further stated that if a firefighter or policeman has some post-traumatic problems from an accident, there’s an outlet for them that’s paid for by the Commonwealth.

“There is no such thing for the [driver of tow trucks]. We’re just kind of like a hardened band that just does our job and doesn’t get much.”

The sites are located at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the Eastern States Exposition, home of the Big E, in West Springfield for testing if they show symptoms.

Source: masslive.com.

ITRHFM Hall of Fame [b]Selection Postponed

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the need for social distancing, the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has been closed since March 16. The museum’s winter board meeting was also postponed due to the health crisis and travel restrictions.

As a result, the Hall of Fame selection committee has been unable to meet and select the inductees for the Class of 2020. Re-opening and resumption of the process will continue once the virus concerns are mitigated and the board is permitted to return to business as usual.

“Our goal is to complete the selection process as soon as possible and practical once we are able to meet as a group,” said Jeffrey Godwin, ITRHFM 1st VP. “The museum’s Hall of Fame induction is the highest honor in our industry and we look forward to announcing the Class of 2020.”

Source: ITRHFM.

2020 WTA Tow Show Canceled

The Wisconsin Towing Association announced it will cancel the 2020 Wisconsin Tow Show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email to its members, WTA Division Administrator Dan Johnson stated, “As you all know, this is the feature event for the Association summer and a summer tradition for members, families and friends. But with so many uncertainties and to ensure safety, the Board believes it is the best decision.”

Johnson went on to say that it's possible the annual business meeting of the association still would occur via a Zoom virtual meeting in mid-June.

“All members would be invited to join that meeting and Board Director selections can still be made by electronic voting,” he said.

Source: WTA.

Empty Roads, Social Distancing [b]Create Challenges

With fewer cars on the road due to the coronavirus there are fewer accidents, leaving many towmen sitting idle.

“It’s like somebody shut the water spigot off in the towing industry. There’s nothing. I betcha there’s millions of tow trucks sitting across the country,” said Wayne Sweeney, manager at Interstate Towing in Norwalk, Ohio.

With the stay-at-home order in place, the roadways across Ohio have been almost empty. Sweeney said helping people stuck on the side of the road is difficult because you can’t really follow social distancing.

“It’s always a worry every time we pick somebody up. We don’t know if they are carrying it, if they are not, we don’t know if they are sick, but it’s our duty, it’s our job to get them off that road so nothing happens. That’s what we do, we’re essential workers,” said Sweeney.

Even though business for the towing industry may be slow, he says the company he works for has not had to lay of any of its 60 employees because of contracts that are in place.

Drivers say when they do get a call, they are taking the necessary precautions to keep their trucks virus-free.

“Every time we do a tow we are coming back here and disinfecting the trucks with Lysol wipes and Clorox. We have a good supply here and we are doing our best to keep the employees safe, keep the trucks clean and the customers safe at the same time,” said Sweeney. 

Source: spectrumnews1.com.

Shops Look for Ways to Provide [b]Service During Pandemic

For more than six decades, Swim’s Auto Repair and Towing in Sacramento, California, has seen a lot. But the family-owned business has not seen anything quite like the current pandemic.

“We are fighting to stay alive. We are a very small business,” said owner Ray Swim.

He said he knows customers need work done but don’t want to come face to face with the people fixing their cars. Recently, Swim has had to get creative when it comes to customer service.

“I’m actually going to tow (the car). When I pick it up I’m going to tow it and then when I drop it off I’m going to tow it … then I’m going to leave the keys in the spot that you would like me to leave them in and I’m going to take off,” Swim said.

For those who would rather stop by, all Swim said they need to do is send the shop an email or call then drop off their keys in a drop box outside.

Source: fox40.com.
April 22 - April 28, 2020

Wired in Tennessee

0 d81bbBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

John Morgan "Buddy" Sedberry Jr. and his wife, June, founded Buddy's Wrecker Service in 1963. Their son Steve is the president and driving force behind Buddy's.

At 8 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2020, Buddy's was called to recover a rolled over tractor-trailer hauling a load of wire.

Steve dispatched with operators Michael "Coletrain" Cole, Daryl Holder and Richie Collins. Steve and Cole responded in a 2018 International 4300/Century 12,000-lbs. rollback and a 2019 International MV607/Century 16,000-lbs. rollback. Daryl went out in a 2010 International Lonestar/Century 50-ton hydraulic heavy with an underlift and Richie Collins was in Buddy’s 2017 Kenworth/Century 1150 50-ton rotator.

When Buddy’s recovery team arrived on the scene, they found the overturned load of wire blocking both northbound lanes.

After surveying of the scene, the crew rigged chains from the Century rotator to hold the front stack of wire on the trailer while using the Century 50-ton hydraulic heavy to pull the trailer over. The rear stack of wire stayed on ground. Using both units, they uprighted and winched the loaded trailer back onto the roadway to open up the northbound lanes.

The rotator lifted the bales of wire and loaded five onto the 16,000-lbs. rollback and four onto the 12,000-lbs. rollback.

“We escorted the driver to our shop and used both rollbacks to haul the load back to our lot to secure,” Steve said. “After arriving at our lot, we unhooked the truck from the trailer and pulled the truck inside our shop to assess any damages and take photos. We then removed the damaged fairing per request of the breakdown department.”

The next day, Buddy’s crew unloaded the bales of wire from the rollbacks and set them on the ground for reload. They reloaded the wire onto a trailer using the rotator, a scissor lift and one additional man.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

Twisted & Shifted: Load on the Road

0 d04f2By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Known as “Senior,” Derek Didone Sr. and Debbie Didone started County Towing Inc. in 1978 to provide service to the community of Harrow, Ontario, and is now running the business with their three sons Derek Jr., Dennis and Daren.

“My dad built County Towing and has owned it for 41 years,” said Dennis. “Two years ago we bought Coxons Towing. ‘Junior,’ my brother Derek Jr., runs the office and is usually the safety officer on scene at recoveries.”

On Feb. 16, 2019, Senior came across a shifted load, held by stubborn straps, after clearing another tow. This dangerously twisted load was stuck in the middle of a roundabout in Windsor.

Senior was in his 1993 Peterbilt with 10-ton NRC Quickswap and 25-ton winch when he was flagged down by the driver. With traffic quickly backing up, he immediately put his plan in place. He called for veteran operator Eric Godard of Coxon’s Towing who arrived in a 2003 Kenworth T800 with 50-ton NRC rotator. Junior responded in their 1993 International 4600 emergency response unit and Myron Roelens and Dennis responded in a 2004 International 9400 hooked to a 50-ton Elgin Landoll.

“Myron and myself arrived shortly after to find a traffic plan in place and large traffic backups,” Dennis stated. “The rotator, the Peterbilt and our response unit were already in place. We pulled the Landoll on the opposite side of the rotator.

“The truck itself,” Dennis said, “entered the roundabout too fast, and when he hit his brakes his load shifted and a single pipe wedged into the cab rendering the truck useless. The bottom half of the load was still secure, so it really was just the top half causing issues.”

The crew first cut the straps holding the top load.

“We had access to two pipes right away and were able to quickly remove them,” said Dennis.

With Eric operating the NRC rotator and Myron securing the load being transferred to the Landoll, Dennis and Derek Jr. were tasked with climbing the load and rigging.

Using recovery loops, they rigged the pipe impaling the cab with the rotator lifting. Senior hooked to the rear, pulling the pipe back. They were able to free it and transfer it to the Landoll.

“Our third lift would be the rest of the broken bundle and the other shifted bundle,” said Dennis. “We looped them all together and loaded them onto our Landoll. With all of the shifted load cleared the truck was able to drive away under his own power.

“In our Landoll, we followed him to his yard only minutes away where it was offloaded and reloaded onto another truck and trailer. This roundabout is just minutes from the Ambassador Bridge and is Canada’s busiest roundabout.”

The crew clearing this dangerous wreck stuck in the middle of the round was featured on Heavy Rescue 401 on “Discovery Canada.”

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
NORTHERN - Mexico, ME
$125
(pop. 2,681)

SOUTHERN - Whitney, TX
$175
(pop. 2,087)

EASTERN - King George, VA
$75
(pop. 4,457)

WESTERN - Eastsound, WA
$164
(pop. 4,500)

Light-Duty nonconsensual tow rates as provided by Police Towers of America.
logotype
April 22 - April 28, 2020

Playing Well with Others

attack1 bc745By Randall C. Resch

I happened upon a tow scenario that delivered me a life lesson, having read between the lines. In June 2019, a small-town Rhode Island fire captain (who also was the president of the local firefighter’s union) was allegedly involved in a physical skirmish with an 18-year-old towman at the scene of a motorcycle accident.

According to a police report, first responders were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash at a local intersection. A local tow company was dispatched to remove the downed motorcycle. Arriving on-scene was an 18-year-old and his father who were readying to load the cycle when a fire captain joked to the young tower about his inability to back the tow truck close to the wrecked motorcycle.

That’s when two aggressive personalities mixed for the worse.

Not caring for the fire captain’s comments, the young tower responded in a somewhat flippant manner saying, something to the effect, “If you think you can do a better job, go ahead fat ... ”

Well, that’s all that was needed to launch the fire captain over the proverbial edge. In an instant, it was reported, the captain walked to a chain-link fence that was lying on the pavement near the accident scene and proceeded to grab the tower by the throat.

Talk about a career-ender!

People of Action

We towers are all men and women of action in the same manner cops and firefighters are. We’re tough-boned, don’t like to be challenged and we certainly don’t like to be told how to do our job.

With the young tower’s father and police officers stepping in to separate both parties, the captain allegedly uttered that he would “finish it” when he got off-duty.

Having been in this industry all of my life, with part of that as a city cop, I’ve worked both sides of the coin when it comes to job and responsibility. Police officers and firefighters are highly trained and highly motivated. As it relates to towmen, they oftentimes develop a sense that they know more than the tower does based on their field experience and career status.

Towmen are expected to know how to load and recover vehicles; but when tow companies don’t always send competent and trained individuals, it’s oftentimes easy for them to be misjudged.

Who’s to Blame?

This entire scenario could have been avoided if a couple of simple lessons were present:

1) Always have respect for each individual and their position.
2) Name-calling goes nowhere and solves nothing.
3) Recognize each other’s duties and responsibilities.
4) Keep comments to yourself.

I don’t necessarily assign blame here to either party. I remember myself as a young, energetic tower who thought I knew everything there was to know about towing and recovery. I too was fast to comment first and evaluate the facts later.

As a cop on-scene, it’s hard to sometimes hold back an urge to jump in and hurry things along. I realized that it wasn’t my job as a policeman to tell towers how to do theirs, no matter if I thought they could do something better.

In this case, perhaps the fire captain acted outside the scope of his authority while the young towman was acting out of emotion.

Respect, professionalism and competency are the determining factors in behaving as a consummate professional. Without interjecting these three factors, we’re headed toward negative interactions no matter what the scenario calls for.





COVID-19 and the Department of Labor

images 82adcBy Brian J. Riker

There are several U.S. Department of Labor considerations that are unique to the COVID-19 crisis. With 50 different responses from the individual states, it is a very confusing time to be a business owner.

On April 10, the Labor Department released updated guidance on how COVID-19 cases are to be recorded as workplace illness. It is considered a workplace illness in many instances (29 CFR 1904.5) and must be recorded and reported if you are an employer in the emergency response sector.

Due to the widespread affliction of COVID-19, OSHA will not be enforcing their workplace illness reporting requirements on other industries at this time. As I interpret this to include towing companies to be in the non-exempt category, there is one notable exception: OSHA still requires reporting of COVID-19 related illness if it could be reasonably presumed by available objective evidence that the worker was exposed during the course of their employment while on-duty.

What this means is a COVID-19-related illness that requires days away from work must be recorded as a workplace injury. In many instances, the illness will be eligible to become a worker’s compensation insurance claim.

(This article is not legal advice; please check with a local labor attorney if you have any questions regarding your specific company.)

Another notable temporary change to labor law includes the Families First Act, effective April 1-Dec. 31, 2020. This can require employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid leave without recourse to employees with immediate family members that are affected by COVID-19. This would include the loss of childcare providers and mandated quarantine periods.

For those employers that are considering reducing their workforce in response to this crisis, keep in mind that in most cases the laws regarding notice before layoffs or reductions in pay rate have not changed. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act is still applicable and requires advance notice of layoffs and closings for most employers.

Employers should contact an employment lawyer to help them understand the differences between layoffs, furloughs and outright termination of employment. Each has different consequences for both the employer and employee, including continuing eligibility for employer-sponsored medical insurance; state requirements to pay accrued personal time; access to unemployment benefits and more. As this is a complex topic with different rules for each state, it is best to obtain local guidance for your specific questions.

My general advice is not to paint all employees with the same broad brush--what may be right for one employee or company may not be right for another. Some employees may be willing and able to take a voluntary reduction in pay or hours to help out; others may need to be laid off so they can quickly collect unemployment benefits.

Before offering creative solutions such as working an unpaid week, cut in pay rate or other solutions, make sure your state labor laws allow for such actions. Not all states will allow them, nor will they allow them for all classes of employees. For example, your salaried employees that are exempt from overtime are treated differently from hourly or even salaried employees that are not overtime exempt under U.S. labor guidelines.

There may be other options to explore before taking drastic measures. Many employers are temporarily reducing or eliminating their contributions to 401k and other retirement plans, cutting out most bonus programs and rethinking take-home trucks, meals and entertainment and other non-essential expenses.

I suggest having open and honest discussions with your team before making any changes. Humans can handle bad news; what we can’t handle is uncertainty. Now is the time for clear and open communication.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

Stabbed in the Back

picture 1da6aBy Randall C. Resch

If your company’s best tow operator drives a customer’s forklift from a loading dock to the tow truck’s location, it’s reasonable to ask if that operator attended OSHA’s approved safety course for forklift operations.

While towers may have tons of experience in product, load and vehicle transportation, the simple act of driving a forklift to the tow truck’s location requires certification training. OSHA mandates all workers operating forklifts receive training and certification to protect their safety on the job. In the performance of loading and transporting forklifts, even if it’s going across town, the tow operator must have forklift certification even if they’re only driving it to the carrier’s location.

Are You Certified?

Forklift trucks are totally and completely different than that of typical motor vehicles. Accordingly, OSHA strictly requires that persons operating forklift trucks must have first received an OSHA-approved forklift operator’s safety course.

To be compliant under the section, an individual with 15 years of tow and transport experience, who, in preparation of a load-to-transport scenario, must have proof of training on their person. This is true even if only driving the forklift to the transport trailer or flatbed carrier. It’s one of those hidden stipulations that tow operators (and tow company owners) may not be aware.

Who’s to Say?

OK, that being said, what’s wrong with the opening picture? In carrier operations, there’s a debate regarding loading and transporting forklift trucks that has to do with positioning. There’s a mindset with some tow operators who’ll argue that forklifts should be loaded “mast forward” for better weight distribution on a flatbed carrier’s deck.

So, I’ll pose this question based on the transport capabilities of most carriers and designs of forklift trucks: Is the positioning of a forklift truck, (forks forward) important as to the driver’s safety, the overall load or better weight disbursement?

Proper load and positioning are necessary safety factors to consider, with forks pointed forward (toward the carrier’s cab). If a panic stop or collision occurs, the forks most likely would be forced through and past the headache rack and through the rearward wall of the truck’s cab. As weight and momentum are difficult to control in any loose vehicle scenario, a breakaway forklift with fork’s forward could assuredly result in a potentially deadly situation.

“Forks forward” is an easy way for the truck’s driver to be fatally stabbed should the forklift break-free from restraint and violently roll forward into the tow truck’s cab. Although carriers are outfitted with headache racks, their thin, tensile strength isn’t sufficient to stop forklift tines from puncturing the rack and entering the truck’s cab.

More is Better

Forklifts have a low center-of-gravity making transport problematic. Positioning a forklift isn’t a difficult process: the lift’s weight and fork positioning are your first considerations. I believe in the “more is better” mentality when it comes to securing anything on a carrier’s deck, including forklifts.

As in any vehicle load where four-point tie-down is the norm, there’s nothing wrong with employing any combination of ratchet straps, come-alongs, and rated chain (beyond four) to gain a solid transport platform. When attaching any of the aforementioned equipment, be sure to remain clear of all pinch-spots, electrical wires, fuel lines and locations where hydraulic lines may be routed.

Also don’t forget the total height of the lifting mast to ensure there’s sufficient clearance to make it under bridges and low-hanging anythings. For taller masts, once the forklift is winched onto the deck and in position to distribute its weight to the carrier’s front-axle, apply its emergency brake, then tilt the mast forward. As far as other ideal load considerations, it’s recommended that fuel gets shut off and the machine’s battery is disconnected.

Because every commercial transport has to cross open DOT scales, you’re ultimately at the mercy of some scale officer who has eagle-like eyes, a sharpened pencil and a penchant for enforcement. As you creep forward towards the scale house window, you’ll have that lump in your throat hoping the officer doesn’t see anything to catch his eyes.

It seems like time stands still while you silently recite a “Trucker’s Prayer,” and then … the light miraculously goes green. With a deep sigh you think, “Yes … there is a God,” as you slowly tug the seat’s upholstery cover from between your butt cheeks.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.







April 22 - April 28, 2020

Tribute of the Highest Order

0 1aaf1George L. Nitti

For those in the towing industry, loyalties run deep to all first responders, including our servicemen and women, EMTs, firefighters and police.

According to Steve Fusaro, owner of K&S Towing and Recovery of Havertown, Pennsylvania, his vision was to create a tribute truck with their 2016 Peterbilt 567/Jerr-Dan JFB 50-ton body.
“I was a paid paramedic and volunteer fireman,” Fusaro said, “and have family members who serve or have served in the military. I don’t feel that law enforcement always gets the respect they deserve.”

Fusaro shared his ideas with Killer Kreations of Philadelphia who then sketched out a design.

“I told Fred, the designer, what I wanted and he sketched it out. He did the work in two parts, first on the front and then on the back. It took two months to complete the project,” Fusaro said.

The result was an original, eye-catching work of art that gives tribute of the highest order to all those who serve and protect.

The entire unit is a feast for the eyes. “Everybody blows their horns at it,” Fusaro said.

On one side of the unit there is a police car, firetruck, ambulance and an emergency medical helicopter, all artistically depicted in front of a NYC landscape that includes the Twin Towers.

“A few weeks ago, a medical helicopter went down and crashed in the Delaware, killing the pilot. We had his name, Michael Murphy, put on the side door. Also we have a couple of yellow ribbons on the back that give tribute to our troops and 9/11.”

On the other side of the unit is a tribute to our military, with two infantrymen representing the Navy and Army in combat. Both men are related to Fusaro, who had their names included in the design. Military helicopters, planes and boats are also shown in this tribute.

The most stunning image of all is on the hood, where a bald eagle sits atop the American flag, bringing this patriotic design together with other stars and stripes throughout.

Protecting and serving our country never looked so good.

(Ed. Note: This article previously appeared in the August 2, 2017 edition of Tow Industry Week)

Going the Extra Mile

0 e85beBy George L. Nitti

For the last five years, Transtech Auto of Broadway, Virginia, has transformed its fleet of heavy-duty wreckers into something brighter and fresher.

According to Transtech’s general manager Heather Stroop, “We were looking for something that just stood out and that was a real eye-catcher.”

The company turned to Razor Graphics of Fredericksburg and drew on the artistry of Mark Long. Long is well-known throughout the state for his distinguishable wraps.

The design on Transtech’s 2019 Kenworth T880/Century 5130 integrated 25-ton wrecker features characteristics of his other signature designs. Sharp, jagged lines that zigzag across the truck, eye-catching color schematics and large, modern fonts spelling out the company name are all there.

The red and lime green color scheme stands out. The red serves as the background while the lime green zigzags across.

“We wanted brighter contrasting colors,” Stroop said, “because our other trucks were all the same color.”

The Transtech name is written in a large silver, modern font, spread across the body of the Century wrecker.

“The company started out building transmissions, 34 years ago,” said Stroop. “Transtech stands for transmission technicians. But over time the company got into the towing business.”

The key distinguishing feature that makes this particular wrap different from some of the other designs done by Long is the gargantuan racing checkerboard that takes up the lower half of the wrecker’s body.

Stroop said, “My boss has always been a gearhead. He’s always liked racing.”

Despite a recent slowdown in calls, the company keeps on trucking and living their slogan of going the extra mile.

Tribal-ing Times

0 priced5 copy 5a5c6By George L. Nitti

Today in the age of the novel coronavirus, you might say we are all part of the same tribe, feeling its effects together. This includes tow truck companies that are seeing a slowdown in business with fears of a spreading virus.

Priced Rite Auto Repair and Towing, one of the larger tow companies at the New Jersey shore, with locations in Tom’s River and Manahawkin, is no exception.

“We’re not as busy,” said manager Jason Mills. “There is not as much traffic on the roads and department stores, like Kohl’s, restaurants and bars and other retail businesses are closed.”

Mills has been with the company for four years; he drives their colorful 2019 Peterbilt 389 Vulcan V-100 with a 50-ton body.

“We upgraded from a 1993 Mack,” said Mills. “The difference between the two is night and day. It’s newer, with more up-to-date, sophisticated technology.”

Helping to highlight this wrecker are its purple, aqua and gray tribal patterns that span the entire unit from front to back.

Mills said, “Those patterns were hand-painted by Harry’s Sign Works of Monroe, New Jersey. He has done all of our trucks for 25 years. He takes a truck and does his thing. Unfortunately, he passed away this year.”

Not all of the wrecker is hand-painted, however.

“The front and back purple fenders are wrapped and the company name is done in vinyl,” Mills said.

The company name, arced in pink-ish/purpl-ish colors, melds nicely with the tribal patterns. Their phone number is written in large letters just below it.

On the cabin, hand-painted purple pinstriping adds a special touch that pulls together the wrecker’s blend of colors.

“We get comments on it all of the time,” Mills said. “People pull over and take pictures.”

Let's all stay safe in these “tribal-ing” times.

April 22 - April 28, 2020

Worx Portable Detailing Vac

productworx 8efa5The new Worx 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum is a lightweight, versatile solution to a wide range of dry spills and messes in the shop, office or truck. Weighing only 3 lbs. with battery, the portable vacuum features a 4’ flexible hose with crevice tool and brush accessories for getting into confined areas. A washable HEPA filter is used to help remove allergens, dander, pet hair and other small particles. Includes lithium battery, a charger, crevice tool and brush accessories, accessory adapter and HEPA filter and cartridge.

worx.com

Kenworth Adds Option for DEF Tank with Integrated Steps

49649862742 67366be16a o 02702Kenworth has introduced a new, optional DEF tank with integrated steps designed for the Kenworth T680 and Kenworth T880.

With the option, the access steps to the deck plate are mounted directly over the DEF tank without requiring additional frame space. Instead, the placement of the steps can free up as much of 16 inches of valuable frame space, which is ideal for truck operators with constrained frame space layouts.

The resulting shorter wheelbase can further enhance the maneuverability of the T680 and T880, especially in tight urban areas or jobsites.

The option is available with Kenworth’s 21-gallon, medium-size aerodynamic DEF tanks for use with the T680 and T880. The new option is not available with full or partial chassis fairings.

kenworth.com

Western Global's Mobile Refueler

WesternGlobal TransCubeCab 2de0aWestern Global introduces the TransCube Cab mobile refueler designed for increased uptime, safety and security on jobsites. The TransCube Cab is mounted to a U.S. DOT-approved galvanized trailer and is transportable when full of fuel. The tank is double-walled and fully contained to ensure the safest and most environmental storage and transfer of fuel. It helps eliminate unnecessary downtime on jobsites that can be associated with waiting for fuel delivery. The TransCube Cab tank features a 110% fuel containment design with a weather-proof secondary containment.

western-global.com
April 22 - April 28, 2020

April 22 - April 28, 2020
The American Recovery Association is asking members to complete a survey to help with lobbying efforts to derail potential federal proposals that would devastate industry.

ARA Develops Survey to [b]Help Defend Rights for Repos

The American Recovery Association is asking members to complete a survey that would generate an accurate representation of the companies in the repossession industry and the Congressional districts where they operate.

The survey is being conducted to give ARA lobbying efforts more information to explain the association’s case regarding potential policy “that if passed would devastate our businesses over the coming months in ways that most would not be able to recover from,” according to a recent release.

ARA explained that federal proposals could be included in the next round of small business loan assistance that would not allow any repossessions for a period of 120 days from the ending of the national state of emergency.

“Needless to say, an additional 120-day moratorium on top of the downtime currently being experienced by the repossession industry would be devastating to most of our members,” ARA said.

“Helping us gather this information will not only allow an immediate effort on this matter, it will also allow ARA to be prepared for any other matter in the future where we need to engage a lobbying effort on your behalf,” the association said.

The survey is available on its website.

Source: autoremarketing.com.

New Mexico: Repos [b]Are Non-Essential

In a recent letter, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission asserted that repossession work is a non-essential towing service.

According to an April 14 letter issued by the state’s PRC: “It has come to the PRC’s attention that certain motor carriers may be continuing to operate notwithstanding the Department of Health’s restrictions; specifically, towing services performing repossession services. Under the Department of Health orders, towing services ‘necessary to maintain the safety ... of residences or essential businesses’ are the only services permitted at this time. Towing services for repossession purposes are currently deemed non-essential by the Governor’s office. “Any actions of engaging in non-essential motor carrier service during the duration of the Order could subject your business to enforcement penalties of operating a non-essential business in violation of the Order.”

Source: nmprc.state.nm.us.

Primeritus Lays Off 148

Primeritus Financial Services Inc., which offers services related to auto repossession, skip-tracing and remarketing, has laid off 148 employees.

According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document, the employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The layoffs are termed “temporary” in the document.

Source: nashvillepost.com.

Maryland Executive Order [b]Halts Repossessions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered a variety of financial protections aimed at helping Marylanders impacted by coronavirus, including new restrictions on repossessions. The executive order temporarily prevents cars, trucks and mobile homes from being repossessed.

"We're going to continue to do everything that we possibly can to help get Marylanders through this," Hogan said on April 4.

When talking about the sacrifices many in Maryland are making, Hogan was emotional.

"We simply don't know just how bad things are going to get, or exactly how long this is going to last," Hogan said. "Winston Churchill once said, 'If you're going through hell, keep going.' And that is exactly what we are going to have to do."

Source: wusa9.com.
