Fire at Tennessee Tow Yard
Blaze consumes over 80 vehicles
COVID-19 and the Department of Labor
Pandemic brings forth time of uncertainty in laws
Towing HOF Member Robertson Dies
1998 Hall of Fame inductee was 79
Kenworth Option for DEF Tank with Integrated Steps
Steps can free up as much of 16” of frame space
Primeritus Lays Off 148
Repo services company said layoffs are “temporary”
Spirit Ride Merchandise
Dates for Cleveland, Las Vegas, and San Antonio shows moved forward to August, September and October
American Towman Magazine Presents the Week in Towing April 15 - April 21, 2020

Wired in Tennessee

0 d81bbBy Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

John Morgan "Buddy" Sedberry Jr. and his wife, June, founded Buddy's Wrecker Service in 1963. Their son Steve is the president and driving force behind Buddy's.

At 8 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2020, Buddy's was called to recover a rolled over tractor-trailer hauling a load of wire.

Steve dispatched with operators Michael "Coletrain" Cole, Daryl Holder and Richie Collins. Steve and Cole responded in a 2018 International 4300/Century 12,000-lbs. rollback and a 2019 International MV607/Century 16,000-lbs. rollback. Daryl went out in a 2010 International Lonestar/Century 50-ton hydraulic heavy with an underlift and Richie Collins was in Buddy’s 2017 Kenworth/Century 1150 50-ton rotator.

When Buddy’s recovery team arrived on the scene, they found the overturned load of wire blocking both northbound lanes.

After surveying of the scene, the crew rigged chains from the Century rotator to hold the front stack of wire on the trailer while using the Century 50-ton hydraulic heavy to pull the trailer over. The rear stack of wire stayed on ground. Using both units, they uprighted and winched the loaded trailer back onto the roadway to open up the northbound lanes.

The rotator lifted the bales of wire and loaded five onto the 16,000-lbs. rollback and four onto the 12,000-lbs. rollback.

“We escorted the driver to our shop and used both rollbacks to haul the load back to our lot to secure,” Steve said. “After arriving at our lot, we unhooked the truck from the trailer and pulled the truck inside our shop to assess any damages and take photos. We then removed the damaged fairing per request of the breakdown department.”

The next day, Buddy’s crew unloaded the bales of wire from the rollbacks and set them on the ground for reload. They reloaded the wire onto a trailer using the rotator, a scissor lift and one additional man.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!


Click here to read more

Webfleet Hosts Telematics Webinars

Webfleet Solutions will be hosting live webinars on how using today's technology can help tow companies run a more efficient business and make more profit on the tows companies already do.

Webfleet's series of 30-minute webinars will include: How telematics works and what parts of your business it should benefit the most, April 16; Selecting the right cameras that fit your business, April 23; Dispatch Software and its impact on business (part 1), April 30.

All seminars will take place on Thursdays at 3 p.m. EDT. For more details, contact 205-728-9135 or timothy.smith@webfleet.com

Source: webfleet.com.
The first Webfleet Solutions webinar will be April 16 on how telematics works.
How Tow Bosses Around the USA are Grappling with Pandemic Effects
Dear Mr. President

This week I thought it would be interesting for our readers to see what your fellow towmen are saying.

We’ve received some interesting responses to our survey regarding what advice would you give to President Trump related to COVID-19. Here are a few examples:

“During this pandemic, many people—both first responders and “essential personnel”—have put their own lives in jeopardy to work diligently and sacrificially for the well-being of the masses. I believe that all first responders … should be given a $20,000 school loan forgiveness. For those who do not have current student debt, a credit of $20,000 for future (college) education (to be used within the next five years) is in order.”

“Fund the industry as you would police and fire. Without our private industry clearing wrecks from the roadway truckers would not be able to deliver the products the American people desperately need. We are hurting like every other industry.”

“Recognize the behind the front lines people that are still working. Our drivers are at risk more than ever. With people possibly being sick and needing/wanting service. They need to have their own way home, and not rely on us to give them a ride. Its bad enough people ignore the Move Over Slow Down law, they are now ignoring the ‘Safer At Home’ order.”

“Let get the businesses back open ASAP so our economy can get back on track and not crash.”

“As we take on this virus together there are different issues or problems arising from all different aspects. Every state has a different outlook on towers being ‘first responders’; roads need to be accessible and accidents need to be cleaned up. Being from a rural city with a shortage of first responders, we are playing a larger role every day. If anything should change, adding towing operators to the list of first responders would be beneficial to us as well as the others we work alongside.”

These are but some of the many responses that we have received. As you can see, your fellow towmen are creative and have many thoughts and answers about the pandemic. If you would like to share your advice for the president, go to the uppermost left corner of this page, click the “Towers Advise President Trump” box, and let your voice be heard! And look for more tower responses in the pages of American Towman Magazine’s May issue.

--Charles Duke

By Don Lomax
Click to enlarge


CORONAVIRUS BLUES
Approximately how much has your business fallen off during the COVID-19 pandemic?
20%
40%
60%
80%
A fire at Davis Towing and Salvage in Franklin, Tennessee, Friday night destroyed 80 to 100 vehicles by press time. Image - fox17.com.

At Least 80 Cars Caught Fire at Tennessee Tow Yard

At least 100 firefighters rushed to Davis Towing and Salvage in Franklin, Tennessee, Friday night for reports of 40 cars on fire. By 6 p.m. the blaze had consumed 80 to 100 vehicles. Crews were trying to extinguish the flames, but experienced challenges since the vehicles were crushed and stacked on top of each other. The fire was believed to be accidental. Officials say it sparked after a worker cut a catalytic converter out of a car. From there, the owner called 911. No injuries were reported as of press time. Source: fox17.com.

Towing HOF Member Robertson Dies

Towing Hall of Famer Garvin William “Bill” Robertson passed away April 2. The 1998 inductee to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame was surrounded by his wife, Rita, and their daughters. Robertson’s love for old autos and trucks evolved to owning his own tow company, Bill & Wags. He owned the company from the early 1960s until he sold the business to United Road Service in 1998. Robertson is survived by his wife of 59 years, their daughters, seven grandsons, a brother and sister. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy, one brother and a son-in-law. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Sources: championnewspapers.com; internationaltowingmuseum.org.

Tow Company Pays It Forward

Bob Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, Wisconsin, is participating in a community “Paying It Forward” initiative to support local small businesses. The company is giving away gift certificates each week from two local businesses of their choice, with one certificate presented Tuesdays and one on Thursdays. To enter the drawing residents must go to the company’s Facebook page, like and share the original post as it appears on their page and tag a friend. “As the time passes and our community is on the safer-at-home order, our hearts are heavy knowing how much this affects our fellow small businesses. This is the time we can step up and show one another how we truly are ‘all in this together’,” the company said in a statement. Source: washingtoncountyinsider.com.
A fire at Davis Towing and Salvage in Franklin, Tennessee, on April 10 destroyed 80 to 100 vehicles as of press time. Image - fox17.com.

At Least 80 Cars Caught [b]Fire at Tow Yard

At least 100 firefighters rushed to Davis Towing and Salvage in Franklin, Tennessee, April 10 for reports of 40 cars on fire.

By 6 p.m. the blaze had consumed 80 to 100 vehicles.

Crews were trying to extinguish the flames, but experienced challenges since the vehicles were crushed and stacked on top of each other.

The fire was believed to be accidental. Officials say it sparked after a worker cut a catalytic converter out of a car. From there, the owner called 911. No injuries were reported as of press time.

Source: fox17.com.

Lew Blum Towing is [b]Sanitizing Hooked Cars

It’s hard out there for tow truck operators right now. It’s hard for everyone, but few think about the towing industry—probably because it’s something they’re usually trying to avoid.

Lew Blum of Lew Blum Towing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, thinks about it constantly. He fears what the pandemic will bring for his already struggling operation.

But on the upside, he’s been hearing an unexpected positive refrain.

“Some of them have thanked us,” Blum said of drivers whose cars have gotten hooked, in reference to the care his staff takes to avoid potential coronavirus contamination. “We will open the door, spray the steering wheel, spray the shifter, spray the drivers’ seat.”

To make sure his fleet of four drivers are safe while they work, and to keep car owners from worrying about whether a tow equals infection, Blum has gotten creative.

In place of hand sanitizer, he’s been providing drivers with bars of Dove soap in plastic bags. Paired with a screw-cap gallon jug of water kept in the truck, his drivers can “wash their hands any and every time [they] need to.”

Then there’s the spray, which Blum makes by diluting ammonium-based sanitizer and uses on basically everything.

A small waiting room gets sprayed every time someone new enters, he said, kicking off a miniature cascade of antiviral acts.

“They give us their key, we take it with gloves on, we set it down on a tin cup and spray it. They give us a credit card, we spray it—[or if] they give us cash, we spread it across the counter, and spray it and let it dry before we touch it.”

Not many people have seen that performance play out; Blum said business is down 80 percent since the lockdown started.

The PPA has cut back on citations during the pandemic, and Philly law requires tickets on cars before they can be towed.

For now, the 64-year-old tow magnate is determined to keep things running.

“I can’t shut down,” said Blum about the business he started in 1978, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. “I am an essential company.”

Source: billypenn.com.

Towing HOF Member [b]Robertson Dies

Towing Hall of Famer Garvin William “Bill” Robertson passed away April 2. The 1998 inductee to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame was surrounded by his wife, Rita, and their daughters. He was 79.

Robertson’s love for old autos and trucks evolved to owning his own tow company, Bill & Wags. He owned the company from the early 1960s until he sold the business to United Road Service in 1998. Bill stayed on with United Road Service as a management consultant and trainer for several years afterward.

Robertson is survived by his wife of 59 years, their daughters, seven grandsons, a brother and sister. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy, one brother and a son-in-law. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private.

Sources: championnewspapers.com; internationaltowingmuseum.org.

COVID-19 Tips from Agero

To minimize risks in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and protect both tow drivers and the customers they serve, Agero is encouraging operators to follow best practices for maintaining cleanliness while on the job and interacting with customers.

The road service company suggested nine cleanliness tips that they feel may be helpful and informative: Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces; Have hand sanitizer available for your employees and in your trucks; Avoid standing within 6 feet of customers or co-workers; Politely decline handshakes from thankful customers; Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hand. If you use a tissue, through it away immediately and wash or sanitize your hands; Temporarily stop requiring signatures to reduce the use of high-touch objects (Agero is currently waiving this requirement); Communicate with your teams and partners if you are feeling unwell, and; Temporarily restrict all ride-alongs for tow events (Agero has currently implemented this restriction)

Source: Agero.

Tow Company Pays It Forward

Bob Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, Wisconsin, is participating in a community “Paying It Forward” initiative to support local small businesses.

“This is the time we can step up and show one another how we truly are ‘all in this together’,” the company said in a statement.

The company is giving away gift certificates each week from two local businesses of their choice, with one certificate presented Tuesdays and one on Thursdays. To enter the drawing residents must go to the company’s Facebook page, like and share the original post as it appears on their page and tag a friend.

“As the time passes and our community is on the safer-at-home order, our hearts are heavy knowing how much this affects our fellow small businesses. This is the time we can step up and show one another how we truly are ‘all in this together’,” the company said in a statement.

Source: washingtoncountyinsider.com.

Fire at Rain or Schine Towing [b]Under investigation

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Foster Township Fire Department and Rew Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire on April 3 that destroyed the commercial garage of Rain or Schine Towing.

According to police, multiple vehicles, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles were destroyed in the fire, in addition to the building. Damage is estimated at more than $400,000.

There were no injuries, according to police. The company’s tow trucks were not inside the garage at the time of the fire and they have continued to operate.

Source: bradfordera.com.
Twisted & Shifted: Load on the Road

0 d04f2By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Known as “Senior,” Derek Didone Sr. and Debbie Didone started County Towing Inc. in 1978 to provide service to the community of Harrow, Ontario, and is now running the business with their three sons Derek Jr., Dennis and Daren.

“My dad built County Towing and has owned it for 41 years,” said Dennis. “Two years ago we bought Coxons Towing. ‘Junior,’ my brother Derek Jr., runs the office and is usually the safety officer on scene at recoveries.”

On Feb. 16, 2019, Senior came across a shifted load, held by stubborn straps, after clearing another tow. This dangerously twisted load was stuck in the middle of a roundabout in Windsor.

Senior was in his 1993 Peterbilt with 10-ton NRC Quickswap and 25-ton winch when he was flagged down by the driver. With traffic quickly backing up, he immediately put his plan in place. He called for veteran operator Eric Godard of Coxon’s Towing who arrived in a 2003 Kenworth T800 with 50-ton NRC rotator. Junior responded in their 1993 International 4600 emergency response unit and Myron Roelens and Dennis responded in a 2004 International 9400 hooked to a 50-ton Elgin Landoll.

“Myron and myself arrived shortly after to find a traffic plan in place and large traffic backups,” Dennis stated. “The rotator, the Peterbilt and our response unit were already in place. We pulled the Landoll on the opposite side of the rotator.

“The truck itself,” Dennis said, “entered the roundabout too fast, and when he hit his brakes his load shifted and a single pipe wedged into the cab rendering the truck useless. The bottom half of the load was still secure, so it really was just the top half causing issues.”

The crew first cut the straps holding the top load.

“We had access to two pipes right away and were able to quickly remove them,” said Dennis.

With Eric operating the NRC rotator and Myron securing the load being transferred to the Landoll, Dennis and Derek Jr. were tasked with climbing the load and rigging.

Using recovery loops, they rigged the pipe impaling the cab with the rotator lifting. Senior hooked to the rear, pulling the pipe back. They were able to free it and transfer it to the Landoll.

“Our third lift would be the rest of the broken bundle and the other shifted bundle,” said Dennis. “We looped them all together and loaded them onto our Landoll. With all of the shifted load cleared the truck was able to drive away under his own power.

“In our Landoll, we followed him to his yard only minutes away where it was offloaded and reloaded onto another truck and trailer. This roundabout is just minutes from the Ambassador Bridge and is Canada’s busiest roundabout.”

The crew clearing this dangerous wreck stuck in the middle of the round was featured on Heavy Rescue 401 on “Discovery Canada.”

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!

A Mean Lean

0 7f995By Jim “Buck” Sorrenti

Robert “Bob” D. Fenimore is the owner of B&F Towing Co. in Wilmington, Delaware. This American veteran-owned and operated company has been in business since 1967, serving Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

On March 27, 2020, the owner of a dump truck called B&F for a winch out in Salem, New Jersey. Heavy recovery specialist Chuck Bonadio was dispatched.

“I responded solo in my 2019 Peterbilt with an NRC 40 CS four-winch,” Bonadio said. “We were contacted by the owner of the truck to recover it.”

When Bonadio arrived, he found a 2020 Freightliner dump truck with its passenger-side wheels more than rim deep in mud.

“It was at a mean lean,” he said. “I rigged a doubled line from the tailboard of the tow truck to a tail wrap on the rear of the dump truck; I used a 16 endless loop for the wrap.

“I rigged a line to lift the low side to take the lean out of it and finish the recovery because I knew I was gonna run out of line on the tail wrap before it was all the way back to the road. I used my auxiliaries married together to the low-side tow pin on the front to bring the front to the road.”

Once it was back on the road, it was driven from the scene with zero damage.

Do you have a recovery to share with TIW readers? Send some pics and info to our Field Editor Jim “Buck” Sorrenti at jimchaos69@yahoo.com; your story may even be selected for print in American Towman magazine!
COVID-19 and the Department of Labor

images 82adcBy Brian J. Riker

There are several U.S. Department of Labor considerations that are unique to the COVID-19 crisis. With 50 different responses from the individual states, it is a very confusing time to be a business owner.

On April 10, the Labor Department released updated guidance on how COVID-19 cases are to be recorded as workplace illness. It is considered a workplace illness in many instances (29 CFR 1904.5) and must be recorded and reported if you are an employer in the emergency response sector.

Due to the widespread affliction of COVID-19, OSHA will not be enforcing their workplace illness reporting requirements on other industries at this time. As I interpret this to include towing companies to be in the non-exempt category, there is one notable exception: OSHA still requires reporting of COVID-19 related illness if it could be reasonably presumed by available objective evidence that the worker was exposed during the course of their employment while on-duty.

What this means is a COVID-19-related illness that requires days away from work must be recorded as a workplace injury. In many instances, the illness will be eligible to become a worker’s compensation insurance claim.

(This article is not legal advice; please check with a local labor attorney if you have any questions regarding your specific company.)

Another notable temporary change to labor law includes the Families First Act, effective April 1-Dec. 31, 2020. This can require employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid leave without recourse to employees with immediate family members that are affected by COVID-19. This would include the loss of childcare providers and mandated quarantine periods.

For those employers that are considering reducing their workforce in response to this crisis, keep in mind that in most cases the laws regarding notice before layoffs or reductions in pay rate have not changed. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act is still applicable and requires advance notice of layoffs and closings for most employers.

Employers should contact an employment lawyer to help them understand the differences between layoffs, furloughs and outright termination of employment. Each has different consequences for both the employer and employee, including continuing eligibility for employer-sponsored medical insurance; state requirements to pay accrued personal time; access to unemployment benefits and more. As this is a complex topic with different rules for each state, it is best to obtain local guidance for your specific questions.

My general advice is not to paint all employees with the same broad brush--what may be right for one employee or company may not be right for another. Some employees may be willing and able to take a voluntary reduction in pay or hours to help out; others may need to be laid off so they can quickly collect unemployment benefits.

Before offering creative solutions such as working an unpaid week, cut in pay rate or other solutions, make sure your state labor laws allow for such actions. Not all states will allow them, nor will they allow them for all classes of employees. For example, your salaried employees that are exempt from overtime are treated differently from hourly or even salaried employees that are not overtime exempt under U.S. labor guidelines.

There may be other options to explore before taking drastic measures. Many employers are temporarily reducing or eliminating their contributions to 401k and other retirement plans, cutting out most bonus programs and rethinking take-home trucks, meals and entertainment and other non-essential expenses.

I suggest having open and honest discussions with your team before making any changes. Humans can handle bad news; what we can’t handle is uncertainty. Now is the time for clear and open communication.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.

Stabbed in the Back

picture 1da6aBy Randall C. Resch

If your company’s best tow operator drives a customer’s forklift from a loading dock to the tow truck’s location, it’s reasonable to ask if that operator attended OSHA’s approved safety course for forklift operations.

While towers may have tons of experience in product, load and vehicle transportation, the simple act of driving a forklift to the tow truck’s location requires certification training. OSHA mandates all workers operating forklifts receive training and certification to protect their safety on the job. In the performance of loading and transporting forklifts, even if it’s going across town, the tow operator must have forklift certification even if they’re only driving it to the carrier’s location.

Are You Certified?

Forklift trucks are totally and completely different than that of typical motor vehicles. Accordingly, OSHA strictly requires that persons operating forklift trucks must have first received an OSHA-approved forklift operator’s safety course.

To be compliant under the section, an individual with 15 years of tow and transport experience, who, in preparation of a load-to-transport scenario, must have proof of training on their person. This is true even if only driving the forklift to the transport trailer or flatbed carrier. It’s one of those hidden stipulations that tow operators (and tow company owners) may not be aware.

Who’s to Say?

OK, that being said, what’s wrong with the opening picture? In carrier operations, there’s a debate regarding loading and transporting forklift trucks that has to do with positioning. There’s a mindset with some tow operators who’ll argue that forklifts should be loaded “mast forward” for better weight distribution on a flatbed carrier’s deck.

So, I’ll pose this question based on the transport capabilities of most carriers and designs of forklift trucks: Is the positioning of a forklift truck, (forks forward) important as to the driver’s safety, the overall load or better weight disbursement?

Proper load and positioning are necessary safety factors to consider, with forks pointed forward (toward the carrier’s cab). If a panic stop or collision occurs, the forks most likely would be forced through and past the headache rack and through the rearward wall of the truck’s cab. As weight and momentum are difficult to control in any loose vehicle scenario, a breakaway forklift with fork’s forward could assuredly result in a potentially deadly situation.

“Forks forward” is an easy way for the truck’s driver to be fatally stabbed should the forklift break-free from restraint and violently roll forward into the tow truck’s cab. Although carriers are outfitted with headache racks, their thin, tensile strength isn’t sufficient to stop forklift tines from puncturing the rack and entering the truck’s cab.

More is Better

Forklifts have a low center-of-gravity making transport problematic. Positioning a forklift isn’t a difficult process: the lift’s weight and fork positioning are your first considerations. I believe in the “more is better” mentality when it comes to securing anything on a carrier’s deck, including forklifts.

As in any vehicle load where four-point tie-down is the norm, there’s nothing wrong with employing any combination of ratchet straps, come-alongs, and rated chain (beyond four) to gain a solid transport platform. When attaching any of the aforementioned equipment, be sure to remain clear of all pinch-spots, electrical wires, fuel lines and locations where hydraulic lines may be routed.

Also don’t forget the total height of the lifting mast to ensure there’s sufficient clearance to make it under bridges and low-hanging anythings. For taller masts, once the forklift is winched onto the deck and in position to distribute its weight to the carrier’s front-axle, apply its emergency brake, then tilt the mast forward. As far as other ideal load considerations, it’s recommended that fuel gets shut off and the machine’s battery is disconnected.

Because every commercial transport has to cross open DOT scales, you’re ultimately at the mercy of some scale officer who has eagle-like eyes, a sharpened pencil and a penchant for enforcement. As you creep forward towards the scale house window, you’ll have that lump in your throat hoping the officer doesn’t see anything to catch his eyes.

It seems like time stands still while you silently recite a “Trucker’s Prayer,” and then … the light miraculously goes green. With a deep sigh you think, “Yes … there is a God,” as you slowly tug the seat’s upholstery cover from between your butt cheeks.

Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.







Tips for Diversification

diversification.strategy.126 f833dBy Brian J. Riker

Towmen are a resourceful bunch, and as such I expect most of my readers to survive this temporary crisis. One way to do so is to diversify your service offerings to make up for the shortfall of routine retail towing.

Our flatbeds, tractors and lowboy trailers can be used to haul a wide variety of in-demand products; however, we must be sure to do so in compliance with the law. Just because a product will fit and can be secured to your truck or trailer doesn’t mean it is OK to haul it without special considerations.

One of the most common violations I see is operating authority. Many towers have U.S. DOT numbers; but not as many have for-hire motor carrier authority, commonly known as an MC number. This is because disabled or wrecked motor vehicles typically do not require motor carrier authority for emergency or first-moves.

If you are hauling anything other than wrecked or disabled motor vehicles in interstate commerce, you must have active motor carrier authority. If not, you can be fined thousands of dollars. You must also update your MCS-150 (U.S. DOT number report) to reflect the additional freight types you intend to haul.

If you do not currently have MC authority, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making available emergency applications for temporary operating authority. This authority will be granted in as little 48 hours and be effective for 90 days, or until the end of the declared emergency. This temporary authority can be converted into permanent authority, if so desired.

Keep in mind this temporary authority is intended for trucking companies that will be hauling supplies directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts. Temporary emergency authority will not be granted to those not intending to move relief supplies.

All of the traditional requirements of permanent authority still apply, such as drug testing programs, process agent (BOC-3), insurance filings (BMC-90) and completed driver qualification files (including drug and alcohol clearinghouse query for CDL drivers).

I must also caution towers looking to diversify to contact their insurance agent to verify they have the appropriate insurance coverage for the type and value of the new work. Most towers do not have coverage that will protect them when hauling anything not a motor vehicle. Common things currently transported like toolboxes, machinery and sheds all require special riders or declarations on your insurance policy, as does general freight.

The spot market for dry van and refrigerated goods is looking really tempting at the moment; however, be sure you have the proper equipment, insurance and training required to haul these loads. There is special training for food safety and security that is applicable to hauling many grocery loads.

We all have to do what we can to weather this storm, including some things outside our comfort zone. Just make sure you are doing them safely and legally to avoid causing your business more harm while trying to protect it.

Brian J Riker is a third generation towman and President of Fleet Compliance Solutions, LLC and is a contributing writer to American Towman Magazine and Tow Industry Week. He specializes in helping non-traditional fleets such as towing, repossession, and construction companies navigate the complex world of Federal and State transportation regulatory compliance. With 25 years of experience in the ditch as a tow operator Brian truly understands the unique needs and challenges faced by towing companies today. He can be reached at: yourdotguy.com.
Going the Extra Mile

0 e85beBy George L. Nitti

For the last five years, Transtech Auto of Broadway, Virginia, has transformed its fleet of heavy-duty wreckers into something brighter and fresher.

According to Transtech’s general manager Heather Stroop, “We were looking for something that just stood out and that was a real eye-catcher.”

The company turned to Razor Graphics of Fredericksburg and drew on the artistry of Mark Long. Long is well-known throughout the state for his distinguishable wraps.

The design on Transtech’s 2019 Kenworth T880/Century 5130 integrated 25-ton wrecker features characteristics of his other signature designs. Sharp, jagged lines that zigzag across the truck, eye-catching color schematics and large, modern fonts spelling out the company name are all there.

The red and lime green color scheme stands out. The red serves as the background while the lime green zigzags across.

“We wanted brighter contrasting colors,” Stroop said, “because our other trucks were all the same color.”

The Transtech name is written in a large silver, modern font, spread across the body of the Century wrecker.

“The company started out building transmissions, 34 years ago,” said Stroop. “Transtech stands for transmission technicians. But over time the company got into the towing business.”

The key distinguishing feature that makes this particular wrap different from some of the other designs done by Long is the gargantuan racing checkerboard that takes up the lower half of the wrecker’s body.

Stroop said, “My boss has always been a gearhead. He’s always liked racing.”

Despite a recent slowdown in calls, the company keeps on trucking and living their slogan of going the extra mile.

Tribal-ing Times

0 priced5 copy 5a5c6By George L. Nitti

Today in the age of the novel coronavirus, you might say we are all part of the same tribe, feeling its effects together. This includes tow truck companies that are seeing a slowdown in business with fears of a spreading virus.

Priced Rite Auto Repair and Towing, one of the larger tow companies at the New Jersey shore, with locations in Tom’s River and Manahawkin, is no exception.

“We’re not as busy,” said manager Jason Mills. “There is not as much traffic on the roads and department stores, like Kohl’s, restaurants and bars and other retail businesses are closed.”

Mills has been with the company for four years; he drives their colorful 2019 Peterbilt 389 Vulcan V-100 with a 50-ton body.

“We upgraded from a 1993 Mack,” said Mills. “The difference between the two is night and day. It’s newer, with more up-to-date, sophisticated technology.”

Helping to highlight this wrecker are its purple, aqua and gray tribal patterns that span the entire unit from front to back.

Mills said, “Those patterns were hand-painted by Harry’s Sign Works of Monroe, New Jersey. He has done all of our trucks for 25 years. He takes a truck and does his thing. Unfortunately, he passed away this year.”

Not all of the wrecker is hand-painted, however.

“The front and back purple fenders are wrapped and the company name is done in vinyl,” Mills said.

The company name, arced in pink-ish/purpl-ish colors, melds nicely with the tribal patterns. Their phone number is written in large letters just below it.

On the cabin, hand-painted purple pinstriping adds a special touch that pulls together the wrecker’s blend of colors.

“We get comments on it all of the time,” Mills said. “People pull over and take pictures.”

Let's all stay safe in these “tribal-ing” times.

A Pride for Motorcycles

0 34a85
By George L. Nitti

Speak to most towers and they will tell you they have a passion for what they do. Many would not trade their job for any other in the world. However, there is an even rarer breed of tower: one who strictly tows motorcycles because it’s their passion rather than cars or trucks.

Clyde Benefield, owner of Cycle Worthy Towing of Newnan, Georgia, has been in business for 11 years. He tows an average of 8-10 motorcycles a day within a 75-mile radius around Atlanta, Georgia.

His passion is partly revealed on a slogan on his 2013 3500 HD Chevrolet with an AmeriDeck bed. It states, “We Take Pride in your Ride.”

“The whole reason I got into the business,” Benefield said, “is because I worked in the motorcycle industry. That’s when I saw motorcycles on tow trucks and observed that [many] towers didn’t take good enough care of the bikes that were being transported on their flatbeds.”

It wasn’t until he was in a motorcycle accident that he became hooked on the idea of starting his own business.

He said, “When I saw my motorcycle on a wrecker and the way it was being handled, it bothered me. I found out that no one was doing motorcycle towing anywhere.”

Benefield acknowledged that for the first few years it was a struggle, as many of his new customers assumed he was going to show up with a flatbed in a business that is 65 percent to 70 percent referrals. But over time, he gained credibility as they realized he had a safer means of transporting their motorcycles on a specialized bed.

The name of the company is written large on the side of the unit in an imperfectly curved shape with the letter “C” elongated under the other letters.

“I battled with the name of the company for some time,” Benefield said. “Cycle Worthy was popping in my brain. I realized it’s worthy for your motorcycle to be taken care (of).”

Under the lettering, green and black flames fill out the background.

“It was originally orange, but people assumed Harley Davidson and I didn’t want to be suspected of bias,” he said. “So I decided to go with lime green, which stands out, especially at night with the reflective lettering.”

On the hood the number 13 stands out.

“The number 13 has a lot of meaning for me. I was born on the 13th. Thirteen is my lucky number. 2013 was the year I claimed my business. And the 13th letter of the alphabet is an M, for Motorcycle.”

When asked if he would consider towing cars, Benefield said, “No. My heart’s not in it. When I go to pick up a motorcycle, I can see the pleasure people have knowing that I’m taking care of their bike. That’s where my pride comes in.”

Kenworth Adds Option for DEF Tank with Integrated Steps

49649862742 67366be16a o 02702Kenworth has introduced a new, optional DEF tank with integrated steps designed for the Kenworth T680 and Kenworth T880.

With the option, the access steps to the deck plate are mounted directly over the DEF tank without requiring additional frame space. Instead, the placement of the steps can free up as much of 16 inches of valuable frame space, which is ideal for truck operators with constrained frame space layouts.

The resulting shorter wheelbase can further enhance the maneuverability of the T680 and T880, especially in tight urban areas or jobsites.

The option is available with Kenworth’s 21-gallon, medium-size aerodynamic DEF tanks for use with the T680 and T880. The new option is not available with full or partial chassis fairings.

kenworth.com

Western Global's Mobile Refueler

WesternGlobal TransCubeCab 2de0aWestern Global introduces the TransCube Cab mobile refueler designed for increased uptime, safety and security on jobsites. The TransCube Cab is mounted to a U.S. DOT-approved galvanized trailer and is transportable when full of fuel. The tank is double-walled and fully contained to ensure the safest and most environmental storage and transfer of fuel. It helps eliminate unnecessary downtime on jobsites that can be associated with waiting for fuel delivery. The TransCube Cab tank features a 110% fuel containment design with a weather-proof secondary containment.

western-global.com

Mack Trucks Unveils New Medium-Duty Line

MackTrucks aba08Mack Trucks recently launched its all-new MD Series of medium-duty trucks, along with a $13 million investment to establish its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Virginia for the production of the Mack MD Series. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 25,995 lbs., and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 lbs. Both are exempt from the 12-percent Federal Excise Tax. Available in 4x2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability. The MD Series cab design features 103” bumper-to-back-of-cab measurement of 103 inches. Serial production of the Mack MD Series will begin in July 2020.

macktrucks.com
Auto repossession services company Primeritus Financial Services has laid off 148 employees. Image – nashvillepost.com.

Primeritus Lays Off 148

Primeritus Financial Services Inc., which offers services related to auto repossession, skip-tracing and remarketing, has laid off 148 employees.

According to a Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development document, the employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement. The layoffs are termed “temporary” in the document.

Source: nashvillepost.com.

Maryland Executive Order [b]Halts Repossessions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered a variety of financial protections aimed at helping Marylanders impacted by coronavirus, including new restrictions on repossessions. The executive order temporarily prevents cars, trucks and mobile homes from being repossessed.

"We're going to continue to do everything that we possibly can to help get Marylanders through this," Hogan said on April 4.

When talking about the sacrifices many in Maryland are making, Hogan was emotional.

"We simply don't know just how bad things are going to get, or exactly how long this is going to last," Hogan said. "Winston Churchill once said, 'If you're going through hell, keep going.' And that is exactly what we are going to have to do."

Source: wusa9.com.

Sheriff: Woman Threatened [b]Repo Agent with Gun

Gregg County (Texas) sheriff's deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman after they said she fired a gun after threatening a repo agent who came to repossess her SUV April 2, according to a report.

Kristal Ann Trice of Longview was held in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Deputies arrested Trice after responding to a call about an aggravated assault at a gravel pit area.

Source: cbs19.tv.

COVID-19 Brings Changes to Banks, Locales

The coronavirus epidemic has brought forth some changes from banks and locales that may affect the repossession business.

Boston, Massachusetts: Towing and parking tickets are no longer being issued for most infractions, Mayor Marty Walsh announced March 29.

Illinois: The state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued guidance for lenders and borrowers March 30 regarding debt collection during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of the guidance, the department highlighted a recent executive order suspending repossession of vehicles during the duration of a disaster declaration for COVID-19.

Chicago, Illinois: First Midwest Bank is offering repossession programs that suspend new foreclosure actions associated with consumer installment loans and consumer loan auto repossessions through June 30.

Michigan: West Shore Bank has enacted a repossession halt program, where the bank has suspended initiating new repossession actions for vehicles, RVs or marine craft for the next 60 days.

Pennsylvania: State Attorney General Josh Shapiro is asking banks across the state to commit to offering certain relief to customers struggling financially during the pandemic. A 60-day moratorium on foreclosures, evictions and vehicle repossession has been proposed through the “PA CARE Package” initiative.

Sources: shorelinemedia.net; bostonherald.com; post-gazette.com; journal-republican.com; dailyherald.com.
