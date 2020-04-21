Wired in Tennessee

COVID-19 and the Department of Labor By Brian J. Riker



There are several U.S. Department of Labor considerations that are unique to the COVID-19 crisis. With 50 different responses from the individual states, it is a very confusing time to be a business owner.



On April 10, the Labor Department released updated guidance on how COVID-19 cases are to be recorded as workplace illness. It is considered a workplace illness in many instances (29 CFR 1904.5) and must be recorded and reported if you are an employer in the emergency response sector.



Due to the widespread affliction of COVID-19, OSHA will not be enforcing their workplace illness reporting requirements on other industries at this time. As I interpret this to include towing companies to be in the non-exempt category, there is one notable exception: OSHA still requires reporting of COVID-19 related illness if it could be reasonably presumed by available objective evidence that the worker was exposed during the course of their employment while on-duty.



What this means is a COVID-19-related illness that requires days away from work must be recorded as a workplace injury. In many instances, the illness will be eligible to become a worker’s compensation insurance claim.



(This article is not legal advice; please check with a local labor attorney if you have any questions regarding your specific company.)



Another notable temporary change to labor law includes the Families First Act, effective April 1-Dec. 31, 2020. This can require employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide up to two weeks (80 hours) of paid leave without recourse to employees with immediate family members that are affected by COVID-19. This would include the loss of childcare providers and mandated quarantine periods.



For those employers that are considering reducing their workforce in response to this crisis, keep in mind that in most cases the laws regarding notice before layoffs or reductions in pay rate have not changed. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act is still applicable and requires advance notice of layoffs and closings for most employers.



Employers should contact an employment lawyer to help them understand the differences between layoffs, furloughs and outright termination of employment. Each has different consequences for both the employer and employee, including continuing eligibility for employer-sponsored medical insurance; state requirements to pay accrued personal time; access to unemployment benefits and more. As this is a complex topic with different rules for each state, it is best to obtain local guidance for your specific questions.



My general advice is not to paint all employees with the same broad brush--what may be right for one employee or company may not be right for another. Some employees may be willing and able to take a voluntary reduction in pay or hours to help out; others may need to be laid off so they can quickly collect unemployment benefits.



Before offering creative solutions such as working an unpaid week, cut in pay rate or other solutions, make sure your state labor laws allow for such actions. Not all states will allow them, nor will they allow them for all classes of employees. For example, your salaried employees that are exempt from overtime are treated differently from hourly or even salaried employees that are not overtime exempt under U.S. labor guidelines.



There may be other options to explore before taking drastic measures. Many employers are temporarily reducing or eliminating their contributions to 401k and other retirement plans, cutting out most bonus programs and rethinking take-home trucks, meals and entertainment and other non-essential expenses.



I suggest having open and honest discussions with your team before making any changes. Humans can handle bad news; what we can’t handle is uncertainty. Now is the time for clear and open communication.



Stabbed in the Back By Randall C. Resch



If your company’s best tow operator drives a customer’s forklift from a loading dock to the tow truck’s location, it’s reasonable to ask if that operator attended OSHA’s approved safety course for forklift operations.



While towers may have tons of experience in product, load and vehicle transportation, the simple act of driving a forklift to the tow truck’s location requires certification training. OSHA mandates all workers operating forklifts receive training and certification to protect their safety on the job. In the performance of loading and transporting forklifts, even if it’s going across town, the tow operator must have forklift certification even if they’re only driving it to the carrier’s location.



Are You Certified?



Forklift trucks are totally and completely different than that of typical motor vehicles. Accordingly, OSHA strictly requires that persons operating forklift trucks must have first received an OSHA-approved forklift operator’s safety course.



To be compliant under the section, an individual with 15 years of tow and transport experience, who, in preparation of a load-to-transport scenario, must have proof of training on their person. This is true even if only driving the forklift to the transport trailer or flatbed carrier. It’s one of those hidden stipulations that tow operators (and tow company owners) may not be aware.



Who’s to Say?



OK, that being said, what’s wrong with the opening picture? In carrier operations, there’s a debate regarding loading and transporting forklift trucks that has to do with positioning. There’s a mindset with some tow operators who’ll argue that forklifts should be loaded “mast forward” for better weight distribution on a flatbed carrier’s deck.



So, I’ll pose this question based on the transport capabilities of most carriers and designs of forklift trucks: Is the positioning of a forklift truck, (forks forward) important as to the driver’s safety, the overall load or better weight disbursement?



Proper load and positioning are necessary safety factors to consider, with forks pointed forward (toward the carrier’s cab). If a panic stop or collision occurs, the forks most likely would be forced through and past the headache rack and through the rearward wall of the truck’s cab. As weight and momentum are difficult to control in any loose vehicle scenario, a breakaway forklift with fork’s forward could assuredly result in a potentially deadly situation.



“Forks forward” is an easy way for the truck’s driver to be fatally stabbed should the forklift break-free from restraint and violently roll forward into the tow truck’s cab. Although carriers are outfitted with headache racks, their thin, tensile strength isn’t sufficient to stop forklift tines from puncturing the rack and entering the truck’s cab.



More is Better



Forklifts have a low center-of-gravity making transport problematic. Positioning a forklift isn’t a difficult process: the lift’s weight and fork positioning are your first considerations. I believe in the “more is better” mentality when it comes to securing anything on a carrier’s deck, including forklifts.



As in any vehicle load where four-point tie-down is the norm, there’s nothing wrong with employing any combination of ratchet straps, come-alongs, and rated chain (beyond four) to gain a solid transport platform. When attaching any of the aforementioned equipment, be sure to remain clear of all pinch-spots, electrical wires, fuel lines and locations where hydraulic lines may be routed.



Also don’t forget the total height of the lifting mast to ensure there’s sufficient clearance to make it under bridges and low-hanging anythings. For taller masts, once the forklift is winched onto the deck and in position to distribute its weight to the carrier’s front-axle, apply its emergency brake, then tilt the mast forward. As far as other ideal load considerations, it’s recommended that fuel gets shut off and the machine’s battery is disconnected.



Because every commercial transport has to cross open DOT scales, you’re ultimately at the mercy of some scale officer who has eagle-like eyes, a sharpened pencil and a penchant for enforcement. As you creep forward towards the scale house window, you’ll have that lump in your throat hoping the officer doesn’t see anything to catch his eyes.



It seems like time stands still while you silently recite a “Trucker’s Prayer,” and then … the light miraculously goes green. With a deep sigh you think, “Yes … there is a God,” as you slowly tug the seat’s upholstery cover from between your butt cheeks.



Randall Resch is American Towman's and Tow Industry Week’s Operations Editor, a former California police officer, tow business owner and retired civilian off-road instructor for Navy Special Warfare. Randall is an approved instructor for towers serving the California Highway Patrol's rotation contract. His course is approved by the California law enforcement community. He has written over 500 industry-related articles for print and on-line, is a member of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, and, a recipient of the 2017 Dave Jones Leadership Award.















